Forrest Coffee House Liberty Hill, TX
Hot Drinks
- Americano$3.75
Double Shot Espresso Over Hot Water
- Café Au Lait$3.50
Half Fresh Drip Coffee and Half Steamed Whole Milk
- Cappuccino$4.50
Double Shot Espresso with 4oz Frothed Whole Milk
- Chai Latte$5.50
Chai Steamed with Whole Milk
- Cortado$4.00
Double Shot Espresso with 2oz Steamed Whole Milk
- Drip Coffee$3.00
Fresh Drip Coffee
- Espresso$3.25
Double Shot
- French Press$4.75
- Hot Chocolate$4.00
Mocha Syrup with Steamed Whole Milk
- Latte$5.25
Double Shot Espresso with Frothed Whole Milk
- London Fog$5.25
Earl Grey Tea Steamed with Whole Milk, Lavender and Vanilla
- Loose Leaf Tea$4.00
Selection of Herbal, Green and Black Teas
- Macchiato$3.75
Double Shot Espresso with Dollop of Frothed Whole Milk
- Matcha Latte$5.25
Traditional Matcha Steamed with Whole Milk
- Mocha$5.75
Double Shot Espresso with Mocha Sauce and Frothed Whole Milk
- Pour Over Coffee$4.75
Manually Brewed and Slow Poured
Iced Drinks
- Cold Brew$3.75
Specially Steeped In House with a Naturally Sweet and Smooth Profile
- Iced Americano$3.75
Double Shot Espresso Poured Over Cold Water & Ice
- Iced Chai Latte$5.50
Chai and Whole Milk Poured Over Ice
- Iced Latte$5.25
Double Shot Espresso with Whole Milk Poured Over Ice
- Iced London Fog$5.25
Earl Grey Tea with Whole Milk, Lavender and Vanilla Poured Over Ice
- Iced Matcha Latte$5.25
Traditional Matcha and Whole Milk Poured Over Ice
- Iced Mocha$5.75
Double Shot Espresso with Mocha Sauce and Whole Milk Poured Over Ice
- Iced Tea$3.50
Selection of Herbal, Green and Black Teas Steeped and Poured Over Ice
- Italian Soda-16oz$4.50
Flavor of Choice Mixed With Sparkling Water and Heavy Cream Over Ice, Topped With Whipped Cream
- Lemonade$3.50
Lemonade
- Loose Leaf Iced Tea$4.00
Brewed In House and Poured Over Ice
Kids Drinks
Grab and Go
Food
- Plain Bagel$3.00Out of stock
- Jalapeno Cheddar Bagel$3.00
- Blueberry Bagel$3.00Out of stock
- Rosemary Sea Salt Bagel$3.00
- Everything Bagel$3.00
- Egg, Potato & Cheese Taco$4.25
- Egg, Bean & Cheese Taco$4.25
- Egg & Cheese Taco$4.25Out of stock
- Chocolate Croissant$5.75Out of stock
- Banana Loaf$4.00
- Pumpkin Loaf$4.00
- Crumb Cake$5.75
- Chocolate Chunk Cookie$3.00
- Snickerdoodle$3.00
- Lemon Bar$5.50
- Cookie Misc$3.00
- Banana$1.00
Merchandise
- Crew Neck T-Shirt$20.00
Crew Neck T-Shirt | [FOUNDATIONS] Collection
- Dad Hat$25.00
- FCH Sweatshirt$40.00
- Leather Patch Beanie$35.00Out of stock
- Leather Patch Hat$40.00Out of stock
- El Guapo Espresso Beans 1LB$18.00
- Decaf-Water Processed Beans 1LB$19.00
- Sumatra Whole Beans 1LB$19.00
- Nicaragua Whole Beans 1 LB$17.00
- Ethiopia Sidama Natural Whole Bean 1 LB$21.00
- Honey Processed Honduras$19.00
- Rwanda 1 LB$20.00