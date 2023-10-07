Coffee

Hot Coffees

Mocha Latte

$3.65
Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.65
Cinnamon Latte

$3.65
Pistachio Choco Latte

$3.65
Lavender Caramel Latte

$4.65
Tumeric Latte

$3.65
French Toast Latte

$3.65
White Chocolate Latte

$3.65
Coconut Latte

$4.65

Coconut syrup in 2 shots of single origin espresso with steamed milk served hot.

Brown Sugar Latte

$4.65

Brown sugar syrup and pandan flavor in 2 shots of single origin espresso with steamed milk served hot.

Caramel Latte

$3.65

Caramel syrup in 2 shots of single origin espresso with steamed milk served hot.

Hazelnut Latte

$3.65

Hazelnut syrup in 2 shots of single origin espresso with steamed milk served hot.

Vanilla Latte

$3.65

Vanilla syrup in 2 shots of single origin espresso with steamed milk served hot.

Latte

$3.65
Decaf Coffee

$2.45

Decaffeinated roasted coffee brewed fresh and served hot.

Regular Coffee

$2.45

Mildly roasted coffee brewed fresh and served hot.

Caramel Macchiato

$4.35

Caramel syrup in 2 shots of single origin espresso with steamed milk served hot and drizzled with caramel sauce.

Macchiato

$3.95
Cappuccino

$3.65

2 shots of coffee espresso with steamed milk served hot.

Picollo

$3.25
Espresso Shot

$2.25

2 shots of single origin espresso served hot.

Caffé Americano

$3.35

2 shots of single origin espresso with hot water.

Iced Coffees

Iced Decaf Coffee

$4.25

Decaffeinated roasted coffee brewed fresh and served over ice.

Iced Regular Coffee

$4.25

Mildly roasted coffee brewed fresh and served over ice.

Iced Mocha Latte

$5.35
Iced Latte

$5.35
Ice Cinnamon Latte

$5.35
Ice Pistachio Latte

$5.35
Ice Lavender Caramel Latte

$5.35
Ice French Toast Latte

$5.35
Ice White Chocolate Latte

$5.35
Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.25
Iced Coconut Latte

$5.25

Coconut syrup in 2 shots of single origin espresso with milk served over ice.

Iced Brown Sugar Latte

$5.25

Brown sugar syrup and pandan flavor in 2 shots of single origin espresso with milk served over ice.

Iced Caramel Latte

$5.35

Caramel syrup in 2 shots of single origin espresso with milk served over ice.

Iced Hazelnut Latte

$5.35

Hazelnut syrup in 2 shots of single origin espresso with milk served over ice.

Iced Vanilla Latte

$5.35

Vanilla syrup in 2 shots of single origin espresso with milk served over ice.

Iced Macchiato

$4.99
Iced Caramel Macchiato

$5.35

Caramel syrup in 2 shots of single origin espresso with milk served over ice and drizzled with caramel sauce.

Iced Cappuccino

$4.99

2 shots of coffee espresso with milk served over ice.

Iced Caffé Americano

$4.55

2 shots of single origin espresso with water served over ice.

Tea

Hot Teas

Lychee Black Tea ( Hot )

$2.85

Rose Garden Fruity Tea ( Hot)

$2.85

Assam Black Tea ( Hot )

$2.85

Jasmine Green Tea( Hot)

$2.85

Pomegranate & Strawberry Black Tea ( Hot )

$2.85

Black Tea (Hot)

$2.65

Freshly brewed black tea served hot.

Iced Teas

Grapefruit Pineapple Iced Tea

$4.95

Wintermelon Ice Tea

$4.95

Pomegranate Iced Tea

$3.95
Pineapple Iced Tea

Pineapple Iced Tea

$4.95

Pineapple flavored black tea base. Choose your own flavors, jelly toppings, and popping boba.

Pomegranate & Strawberry Black Iced Tea

Pomegranate & Strawberry Black Iced Tea

$4.95

Strawberry flavored black tea base. Choose your own flavors, jelly toppings, and popping boba.

Passionfruit Iced Tea

$4.95

Passionfruit flavored black tea base. Choose your own flavors, jelly toppings, and popping boba.

Pomegranate Iced Tea

$4.95

Pomegranate flavored black tea base. Choose your own flavors, jelly toppings, and popping boba.

Lychee Black Iced Tea

$4.95

Lychee flavored black tea base. Choose your own flavors, jelly toppings, and popping boba.

Lychee Black Peach Iced Tea

$4.95

Lychee and peach flavored black tea base. Choose your own flavors, jelly toppings, and popping boba.

Passionfruit Iced Tea

$4.95

Passionfruit and orange flavored black tea base. Choose your own flavors, jelly toppings, and popping boba.

Mango Iced Tea

$4.95

Strawberry and mango flavored black tea base. Choose your own flavors, jelly toppings, and popping boba.

Peach Iced Tea

$3.95

Freshly brewed peach oolong tea served over ice.

Jasmine Green Iced Tea

$3.95

Freshly brewed green tea served over ice.

Black Iced Tea

$3.95

Freshly brewed black tea served over ice.

Other Drinks

Bottled Ready Drinks

EVIAN SPARKLING WATER

$2.75
HARMLESS HARVEST WATER COCONUT

$4.49
PERRIER WATER

$2.75
FIJI WATER

$2.49
FIVE STAR CRANBERRY JUICE

$4.99
FIVE STAR ORANGE JUICE

$4.99
FIVE STAR APPLE JUICE

$4.99
FIVE STAR MANGO JUICE

$4.99
FIVE STAR PEAR JUICE

$4.49
MILK CHOCOLATE HORIZON R.FAT

$3.99
NATALIE'S JUICE ORANGE PASTURIZED

$3.29

Boba

Boba Iced Teas

Jasmine Green Boba Iced Tea

$5.35

Black Iced Boba Tea

$5.35
Pineapple Iced Boba Tea

$5.35

Pineapple flavored black tea with coconut jelly.

Mango Lychee Boba Iced Tea

$5.35

Lychee flavored black tea with mango jelly.

Passionfruit Mango Boba Iced Tea

$5.35

Passionfruit flavored black tea with popping mango boba and aloe jelly.

Lychee Rose Boba Iced Tea

$5.35

Lychee flavored black tea with popping lychee boba and rose jelly.

Pomegranate Strawberry Boba Iced Tea

$5.35

Pomegranate flavored black tea with popping strawberry boba and pomegranate jelly.

Lychee Boba Iced Tea

$5.35

Lychee flavored black tea with lychee fruit.

Lychee Peach Boba Iced Tea

$5.35

Lychee and peach flavored black tea with popping lychee boba and peach jelly.

Passionfruit Lemon Boba Iced Tea

$5.35

Passionfruit and orange flavored black tea with popping passionfruit boba and orange jelly.

Strawberry Mango Boba Iced Tea

$5.35

Strawberry and mango flavored black tea with popping strawberry boba and mango jelly.

Smoothie

Matcha Smoothie

$5.35

Matcha flavored smoothie base. Choose your own flavors, jelly toppings, and popping boba.

Taro Coconut Smoothie

$5.35

Taro and coconut flavored smoothie base. Choose your own flavors, jelly toppings, and popping boba.

Taro Smoothie

$5.35

Taro flavored smoothie base. Choose your own flavors, jelly toppings, and popping boba.

Peach Smoothie

$5.35

Peach flavored smoothie base. Choose your own flavors, jelly toppings, and popping boba.

Strawberry Smoothie

$5.35

Strawberry flavored smoothie base. Choose your own flavors, jelly toppings, and popping boba.

Strawberry Mango Smoothie

$5.35

Strawberry and mango flavored smoothie base. Choose your own flavors, jelly toppings, and popping boba.

Pineapple Coconut Smoothie

$5.35

Pineapple and coconut flavored smoothie base. Choose your own flavors, jelly toppings, and popping boba.

Pineapple Smoothie

$5.35

Pineapple flavored smoothie base. Choose your own flavors, jelly toppings, and popping boba.

Passionfruit Mango Smoothie

$5.35

Passionfruit and mango flavored smoothie base. Choose your own flavors, jelly toppings, and popping boba.

Coconut Mango Smoothie

$5.35

Coconut and mango flavored smoothie base. Choose your own flavors, jelly toppings, and popping boba.

Mango Smoothie

$5.35

Mango flavored smoothie base. Choose your own flavors, jelly toppings, and popping boba.

Milk Tea Boba

Matcha Iced Milk Tea

$5.35

Matcha flavored black tea with milk and honey boba.

Taro Coconut Iced Milk Tea

$5.35

Freshly brewed taro flavored black tea with coconut milk and honey boba.

Taro Iced Milk Tea

$5.35

Freshly brewed taro flavored black tea with milk and honey boba.

Ginger Milk Iced Milk Tea

$5.35

Freshly brewed ginger flavored black tea with milk and honey boba.

Strawberry Coconut Iced Milk Tea

$5.35

Freshly brewed strawberry and coconut flavored black tea with milk and honey boba.

Mango Coconut Iced Milk Tea

$5.35

Freshly brewed mango and coconut flavored black tea with milk and honey boba.

Coconut Iced Milk Tea

$5.35

Freshly brewed coconut flavored black tea with milk and honey boba.

Thai Iced Tea

$5.35

Freshly brewed Thai tea with condensed milk and honey boba.

Jasmine Iced Milk Tea

$5.35

Freshly brewed Jasmine tea with milk and honey boba.

Brown Sugar Iced Milk Tea (Green Tea)

$5.35

Freshly brewed green tea with milk and honey boba topped with black sugar.

Brown Sugar Iced Milk Tea (Black Tea)

$5.35

Freshly brewed black tea with milk and honey boba topped with black sugar.

Slush

Mango Coconut Slush

$5.35

Taro Coconut Slush

$5.35

Taro Slush

$5.35

Strawberry Coconut Slush

$5.35

Coconut Slush

$5.35

Matcha Slush

$5.35

Food

Bakery

Chocolate Cookies

$0.99
Cheese Cake

$3.99
Petite Cakes

$2.49
Almond Cheese Danish

$2.49
Mini Macaroon

$0.99
Pumpkin Spice Croissant

$3.99
Ham and Cheese Croissant

$4.99
Kouign Amann

$4.99
Cinnamon Croissant Twist

$3.99
Cinnamon Bun

$4.99
Spinach Feta Pastry

$4.99
Chocolate Croissant

$3.99
Butter Croissant

$3.49
Brownie

$3.99

Bag Chips

JALAPENO

$1.49
SMOKEHOUSE BBQ

$1.49
SEA SALT & VINEGAR

$1.49
SEA SALT

$1.49

GRANOLA BAR

ALMOND

$1.75
APPLE CINNAMON

$1.75

FRUITS

APPLE

$1.49
ORANGE

$1.49
BANANA

$0.99