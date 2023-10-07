Fortis Coffee Westfield Location
Coffee
Hot Coffees
Mocha Latte
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Cinnamon Latte
Pistachio Choco Latte
Lavender Caramel Latte
Tumeric Latte
French Toast Latte
White Chocolate Latte
Coconut Latte
Coconut syrup in 2 shots of single origin espresso with steamed milk served hot.
Brown Sugar Latte
Brown sugar syrup and pandan flavor in 2 shots of single origin espresso with steamed milk served hot.
Caramel Latte
Caramel syrup in 2 shots of single origin espresso with steamed milk served hot.
Hazelnut Latte
Hazelnut syrup in 2 shots of single origin espresso with steamed milk served hot.
Vanilla Latte
Vanilla syrup in 2 shots of single origin espresso with steamed milk served hot.
Latte
Decaf Coffee
Decaffeinated roasted coffee brewed fresh and served hot.
Regular Coffee
Mildly roasted coffee brewed fresh and served hot.
Caramel Macchiato
Caramel syrup in 2 shots of single origin espresso with steamed milk served hot and drizzled with caramel sauce.
Macchiato
Cappuccino
2 shots of coffee espresso with steamed milk served hot.
Picollo
Espresso Shot
2 shots of single origin espresso served hot.
Caffé Americano
2 shots of single origin espresso with hot water.
Iced Coffees
Iced Decaf Coffee
Decaffeinated roasted coffee brewed fresh and served over ice.
Iced Regular Coffee
Mildly roasted coffee brewed fresh and served over ice.
Iced Mocha Latte
Iced Latte
Ice Cinnamon Latte
Ice Pistachio Latte
Ice Lavender Caramel Latte
Ice French Toast Latte
Ice White Chocolate Latte
Iced Pumpkin Spice Latte
Iced Coconut Latte
Coconut syrup in 2 shots of single origin espresso with milk served over ice.
Iced Brown Sugar Latte
Brown sugar syrup and pandan flavor in 2 shots of single origin espresso with milk served over ice.
Iced Caramel Latte
Caramel syrup in 2 shots of single origin espresso with milk served over ice.
Iced Hazelnut Latte
Hazelnut syrup in 2 shots of single origin espresso with milk served over ice.
Iced Vanilla Latte
Vanilla syrup in 2 shots of single origin espresso with milk served over ice.
Iced Macchiato
Iced Caramel Macchiato
Caramel syrup in 2 shots of single origin espresso with milk served over ice and drizzled with caramel sauce.
Iced Cappuccino
2 shots of coffee espresso with milk served over ice.
Iced Caffé Americano
2 shots of single origin espresso with water served over ice.
Tea
Hot Teas
Iced Teas
Grapefruit Pineapple Iced Tea
Wintermelon Ice Tea
Pomegranate Iced Tea
Pineapple Iced Tea
Pineapple flavored black tea base. Choose your own flavors, jelly toppings, and popping boba.
Pomegranate & Strawberry Black Iced Tea
Strawberry flavored black tea base. Choose your own flavors, jelly toppings, and popping boba.
Passionfruit Iced Tea
Passionfruit flavored black tea base. Choose your own flavors, jelly toppings, and popping boba.
Pomegranate Iced Tea
Pomegranate flavored black tea base. Choose your own flavors, jelly toppings, and popping boba.
Lychee Black Iced Tea
Lychee flavored black tea base. Choose your own flavors, jelly toppings, and popping boba.
Lychee Black Peach Iced Tea
Lychee and peach flavored black tea base. Choose your own flavors, jelly toppings, and popping boba.
Passionfruit Iced Tea
Passionfruit and orange flavored black tea base. Choose your own flavors, jelly toppings, and popping boba.
Mango Iced Tea
Strawberry and mango flavored black tea base. Choose your own flavors, jelly toppings, and popping boba.
Peach Iced Tea
Freshly brewed peach oolong tea served over ice.
Jasmine Green Iced Tea
Freshly brewed green tea served over ice.
Black Iced Tea
Freshly brewed black tea served over ice.
Other Drinks
Bottled Ready Drinks
Boba
Boba Iced Teas
Jasmine Green Boba Iced Tea
Black Iced Boba Tea
Pineapple Iced Boba Tea
Pineapple flavored black tea with coconut jelly.
Mango Lychee Boba Iced Tea
Lychee flavored black tea with mango jelly.
Passionfruit Mango Boba Iced Tea
Passionfruit flavored black tea with popping mango boba and aloe jelly.
Lychee Rose Boba Iced Tea
Lychee flavored black tea with popping lychee boba and rose jelly.
Pomegranate Strawberry Boba Iced Tea
Pomegranate flavored black tea with popping strawberry boba and pomegranate jelly.
Lychee Boba Iced Tea
Lychee flavored black tea with lychee fruit.
Lychee Peach Boba Iced Tea
Lychee and peach flavored black tea with popping lychee boba and peach jelly.
Passionfruit Lemon Boba Iced Tea
Passionfruit and orange flavored black tea with popping passionfruit boba and orange jelly.
Strawberry Mango Boba Iced Tea
Strawberry and mango flavored black tea with popping strawberry boba and mango jelly.
Smoothie
Matcha Smoothie
Matcha flavored smoothie base. Choose your own flavors, jelly toppings, and popping boba.
Taro Coconut Smoothie
Taro and coconut flavored smoothie base. Choose your own flavors, jelly toppings, and popping boba.
Taro Smoothie
Taro flavored smoothie base. Choose your own flavors, jelly toppings, and popping boba.
Peach Smoothie
Peach flavored smoothie base. Choose your own flavors, jelly toppings, and popping boba.
Strawberry Smoothie
Strawberry flavored smoothie base. Choose your own flavors, jelly toppings, and popping boba.
Strawberry Mango Smoothie
Strawberry and mango flavored smoothie base. Choose your own flavors, jelly toppings, and popping boba.
Pineapple Coconut Smoothie
Pineapple and coconut flavored smoothie base. Choose your own flavors, jelly toppings, and popping boba.
Pineapple Smoothie
Pineapple flavored smoothie base. Choose your own flavors, jelly toppings, and popping boba.
Passionfruit Mango Smoothie
Passionfruit and mango flavored smoothie base. Choose your own flavors, jelly toppings, and popping boba.
Coconut Mango Smoothie
Coconut and mango flavored smoothie base. Choose your own flavors, jelly toppings, and popping boba.
Mango Smoothie
Mango flavored smoothie base. Choose your own flavors, jelly toppings, and popping boba.
Milk Tea Boba
Matcha Iced Milk Tea
Matcha flavored black tea with milk and honey boba.
Taro Coconut Iced Milk Tea
Freshly brewed taro flavored black tea with coconut milk and honey boba.
Taro Iced Milk Tea
Freshly brewed taro flavored black tea with milk and honey boba.
Ginger Milk Iced Milk Tea
Freshly brewed ginger flavored black tea with milk and honey boba.
Strawberry Coconut Iced Milk Tea
Freshly brewed strawberry and coconut flavored black tea with milk and honey boba.
Mango Coconut Iced Milk Tea
Freshly brewed mango and coconut flavored black tea with milk and honey boba.
Coconut Iced Milk Tea
Freshly brewed coconut flavored black tea with milk and honey boba.
Thai Iced Tea
Freshly brewed Thai tea with condensed milk and honey boba.
Jasmine Iced Milk Tea
Freshly brewed Jasmine tea with milk and honey boba.
Brown Sugar Iced Milk Tea (Green Tea)
Freshly brewed green tea with milk and honey boba topped with black sugar.
Brown Sugar Iced Milk Tea (Black Tea)
Freshly brewed black tea with milk and honey boba topped with black sugar.