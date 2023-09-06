Foundation Burger 5419 MS-25
Signature Burgers
Signature Burgers come as described. If you would like us to build you a custom burger, visit the menu section called The Foundation.
The Flagship
$10.00
Bacon, White American, Pickled Red Onions, & Comeback.
The Smokehouse
$10.00
Bacon, Cheddar, Crispy Onions Straws, & BBQ Sauce.
The Melt
$10.00
Sourdough, White American, Caramelized Onions, & Comeback.
The Brunch
$10.00
Bacon, Cheddar, Sunny Egg, & Comeback.
The Firecracker
$10.00
Pepperjack, Fried Jalapenos, Chipotle Aioli.
The Shroom
$10.00
Swiss, Sauteed Mushrooms, Caramelized Onions, & Garlic Aioli.
The Foundation
Other Food
