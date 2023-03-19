Founders Coffee - St. Rose 3512 St Rose Pkwy
Popular Items
DRINKS
Traditional Coffee Drinks
Signature Drinks
Butterbrew
Butterscotch, Caramel, Espresso, Milk
Churro
Cinnamon, White Chocolate, Nutella, Espresso, Milk
Drink of the Month
French Toast Latte
Hula Girl
Mocha powder, Coconut Syrup, Caramel Sauce, Espresso, Milk
Ice Cream Latte
Sweetened Condensed Milk, Vanilla, Espresso, Milk
Lavender White Mocha
Espresso, Milk, White Chocolate Sauce, Lavender Syrup
Mexican Hot Chocolate
Hazelnut Syrup, Mocha Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Espresso, Milk
Toffee Bar
Mocha, Toffee Nut, Caramel Sauce, Espresso, Milk
Tea, Lemonade, Other Drinks
Matcha Menu
Real Fruit Smoothies
Acai of Relief
Acai, Blueberries, Banana, Pineapple Juice, Ashwaganda
Avo Nice Day
Spinach, Avocado, Pineapple, Mango
Curious George
Banana, Chocolate, Peanut Butter, Whole Milk, Flax
Pink Coconut
Strawberries, Banana, Pineapple, Coconut Milk, Chia Seed
Purple Rain
Blueberries, Banana, Pineapple, Coconut Milk, Ashwaganda
Rise & Shine
Strawberries, Bananas, Mango, Orange Juice, Vitamin C
Yoga Pants
Spinach, Ginger, Banana, Mango, Pineapple Juice, Matcha
Grab & Go
Cup Charge
FOOD
Bagels
Bowls
Butter Banana Acai Bowl
Acai puree, sliced banana, granola, peanut butter
Egg Salad Bowl
Chopped Boiled Egg, Pickled Relish, Chives, Garlic Aioli on a bed of Fresh Spinach
Loaded Acai Bowl
Acai Puree, Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, Granola, Coconut Flakes, Chia Seed, Peanut Butter
Overnight Oats
Oats, Chia Seed, Coconut, Brown Sugar, Vanilla, Coconut Milk and Fresh Blueberries
Traditional Acai Bowl
Acai Puree, Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, Granola and Honey
Yogurt Parfait
Vanilla Yogurt, Strawberries, Blueberries & Granola
Breakfast & Sandwich
Bagel Sammy
Choice of Bagel, Egg, Bacon, American Cheese, Chive Cream Cheese
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled Egg, Pork Chorizo, Potatoes, Cheddar Cheese, wrapped in a Flour Tortilla
Breakfast Croissant
Croissant, egg, bacon, cheese, and garlic aioli
Chorizo Quiche
Egg, Pork Chorizo, Potatoes, Tri-Colored Bell Peppers, Cheddar Cheese served in a Flaky Pie Crust
Deluxe Croissant
Croissant, Egg, Sliced Turkey, American Cheese, Sliced Avocado and Garlic Aioli
Egg Salad Croissant
Chopped Boiled Egg, Chives, Pickled Relish, Garlic Aioli, Fresh Spinach
Turkey on Multigrain
Sliced Turkey, American Cheese, Fresh Spinach, Chive Cream Cheese on Toasted Multigrain Bread
Veggie Quiche
Egg, Spinach, Sun Dried Tomato, Chives, Tri-Colored Bell Peppers, Potatoes, Monterey Jack Cheese in a Flaky pie Crust
Pasteries
Toasts
Avocado Toast
Avocado, Sun Dried Tomato, Chives, Garlic Aioli, Herbs, on Multigrain Toast
Bananas Foster Toast
Honey Cream Cheese, Sliced Banana, Dulce de Leches Drizzle, on Toasted Multigrain Bread
Blueberries & Cream Toast
Honey Cream Cheese, Fresh Blueberries, Honey Drizzle, Coconut Flakes on Toasted Multigrain Bread
Burrata Avocado Toast
Avocado, Seasoned Cherry Tomatoes, Garlic Aioli, Fresh Burrata, and Herbs on Toasted Multigrain Bread
Deluxe Lox Toast
Chive Cream Cheese, Chopped Boil Egg, Capers, Chives and Smoked Lox on Toasted Multigrain Bread
Egg Salad Toast
Chopped Boiled Egg, Pickle Relish, Chive, Garlic Aioli, Micro Greens on Toasted Multigrain Bread
Strawberries & Cream Toast
Honey Cream Cheese, Fresh Sliced Strawberries, Honey Drizzle, Coconut Flakes on Toasted Multigrain Bread
Strawberry Nutella Toast
Nutella Spread and Sliced Strawberries on Toasted Multigrain Bread