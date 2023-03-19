Founders Coffee - St. Rose 3512 St Rose Pkwy

DRINKS

Traditional Coffee Drinks

Drip Coffee

$2.75+

Espresso

$2.50

Italian Dark Roast

Americano

$3.25+

Espresso with Hot Water

Café Au Lait

$4.00+

Coffee with Steamed Milk

Cappucinno

$4.00+

Espresso with Steamed Milk and Foam

Cold Brew

$4.50+

Latte

$4.00+

Espresso with Steamed Milk and Little Foam

Nitro

$4.50+

Pour Over

$4.00

Red Eye

$3.50+

Signature Drinks

Butterbrew

$4.75+

Butterscotch, Caramel, Espresso, Milk

Churro

$4.75+

Cinnamon, White Chocolate, Nutella, Espresso, Milk

Drink of the Month

$4.75+

French Toast Latte

$4.75+

Hula Girl

$4.75+

Mocha powder, Coconut Syrup, Caramel Sauce, Espresso, Milk

Ice Cream Latte

$4.75+

Sweetened Condensed Milk, Vanilla, Espresso, Milk

Lavender White Mocha

$4.75+

Espresso, Milk, White Chocolate Sauce, Lavender Syrup

Mexican Hot Chocolate

$4.75+

Hazelnut Syrup, Mocha Powder, Cinnamon Powder, Espresso, Milk

Toffee Bar

$4.75+

Mocha, Toffee Nut, Caramel Sauce, Espresso, Milk

Tea, Lemonade, Other Drinks

Chai Latte

$4.50+

Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

Hot Tea

$3.50

20 oz cup

House Black Tea

$4.50+

Lemonade - Plain

$3.75+

Lemonade - Specialty

$4.50+

Rose Tea Latte

$4.50+

House made Rose petal syrup & Steamed milk

Steamer

$3.25+

Matcha Menu

Banana Matcha

$4.75+

Cinnamon Vanilla Matcha

$4.75+

Honey Lavender Matcha

$4.75+

Mocha Matcha

$4.75+

Strawberry Matcha

$4.75+

Traditional Matcha

$4.75+

Real Fruit Smoothies

Acai of Relief

$6.75+

Acai, Blueberries, Banana, Pineapple Juice, Ashwaganda

Avo Nice Day

$5.75+

Spinach, Avocado, Pineapple, Mango

Curious George

$6.75+

Banana, Chocolate, Peanut Butter, Whole Milk, Flax

Pink Coconut

$6.75+

Strawberries, Banana, Pineapple, Coconut Milk, Chia Seed

Purple Rain

$6.75+

Blueberries, Banana, Pineapple, Coconut Milk, Ashwaganda

Rise & Shine

$6.75+

Strawberries, Bananas, Mango, Orange Juice, Vitamin C

Yoga Pants

$6.75+

Spinach, Ginger, Banana, Mango, Pineapple Juice, Matcha

Grab & Go

Apple Juice

$3.25

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Orange Juice

$4.00

Perrier

$3.75

Smart Water

$3.75

Topo Chico

$3.75

Cup Charge

Small

$0.50

Medium

$0.75

Large

$1.00

FOOD

Bagels

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$4.75

Avocado Delight Bagel

$11.75

Bagel, sliced avocado, herbs, sun dried tomatoes, chives

Smoked Lox Bagel

$11.50

Bagel, chive cream cheese, smoked lox, capers, chives

Sweet Treat Bagel

$7.00

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel, Honey Cream Cheese, Sliced Strawberries, Honey Drizzle

Bowls

Butter Banana Acai Bowl

$12.00

Acai puree, sliced banana, granola, peanut butter

Egg Salad Bowl

$9.75

Chopped Boiled Egg, Pickled Relish, Chives, Garlic Aioli on a bed of Fresh Spinach

Loaded Acai Bowl

$14.00

Acai Puree, Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, Granola, Coconut Flakes, Chia Seed, Peanut Butter

Overnight Oats

Overnight Oats

$7.75

Oats, Chia Seed, Coconut, Brown Sugar, Vanilla, Coconut Milk and Fresh Blueberries

Traditional Acai Bowl

Traditional Acai Bowl

$12.50

Acai Puree, Strawberry, Blueberry, Banana, Granola and Honey

Yogurt Parfait

Yogurt Parfait

$6.50

Vanilla Yogurt, Strawberries, Blueberries & Granola

Breakfast & Sandwich

Bagel Sammy

$11.00

Choice of Bagel, Egg, Bacon, American Cheese, Chive Cream Cheese

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$11.75

Scrambled Egg, Pork Chorizo, Potatoes, Cheddar Cheese, wrapped in a Flour Tortilla

Breakfast Croissant

Breakfast Croissant

$11.00

Croissant, egg, bacon, cheese, and garlic aioli

Chorizo Quiche

$12.50

Egg, Pork Chorizo, Potatoes, Tri-Colored Bell Peppers, Cheddar Cheese served in a Flaky Pie Crust

Deluxe Croissant

Deluxe Croissant

$12.25

Croissant, Egg, Sliced Turkey, American Cheese, Sliced Avocado and Garlic Aioli

Egg Salad Croissant

$10.75

Chopped Boiled Egg, Chives, Pickled Relish, Garlic Aioli, Fresh Spinach

Turkey on Multigrain

$11.25

Sliced Turkey, American Cheese, Fresh Spinach, Chive Cream Cheese on Toasted Multigrain Bread

Veggie Quiche

Veggie Quiche

$11.25

Egg, Spinach, Sun Dried Tomato, Chives, Tri-Colored Bell Peppers, Potatoes, Monterey Jack Cheese in a Flaky pie Crust

Pasteries

Apple Crumb Cake

$4.25

Banana bread

$3.50

Brownie

$4.00
Cake Pop

Cake Pop

$4.00

Cinnamon Bun

$5.00

Coffee Cake

$4.75

Croissant - Chocolate

$4.75

Croissant - Plain

$4.25

Macaron Single

$2.00

Macaron Three

$5.00

Muffin

$4.50
Scone - Blueberry

Scone - Blueberry

$4.75

Strawberry Shortcake

$4.75

Toasts

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$11.75

Avocado, Sun Dried Tomato, Chives, Garlic Aioli, Herbs, on Multigrain Toast

Bananas Foster Toast

$10.25

Honey Cream Cheese, Sliced Banana, Dulce de Leches Drizzle, on Toasted Multigrain Bread

Blueberries & Cream Toast

$10.25

Honey Cream Cheese, Fresh Blueberries, Honey Drizzle, Coconut Flakes on Toasted Multigrain Bread

Burrata Avocado Toast

$14.00

Avocado, Seasoned Cherry Tomatoes, Garlic Aioli, Fresh Burrata, and Herbs on Toasted Multigrain Bread

Deluxe Lox Toast

Deluxe Lox Toast

$13.00

Chive Cream Cheese, Chopped Boil Egg, Capers, Chives and Smoked Lox on Toasted Multigrain Bread

Egg Salad Toast

Egg Salad Toast

$10.75

Chopped Boiled Egg, Pickle Relish, Chive, Garlic Aioli, Micro Greens on Toasted Multigrain Bread

Strawberries & Cream Toast

$10.25

Honey Cream Cheese, Fresh Sliced Strawberries, Honey Drizzle, Coconut Flakes on Toasted Multigrain Bread

Strawberry Nutella Toast

$10.00

Nutella Spread and Sliced Strawberries on Toasted Multigrain Bread

Galentines

Banana Special Toast

$8.00

Strawberry Sando

$6.00

Fruit Cup

$5.00

RETAIL

Founders Pin

$4.00

Founders Brown Hoodie

$47.00

Espresso Scrub

$15.99

Founders Hat

$31.00

Founders Pullover (Crewneck)

$39.00

Founders T-Shirt

$29.00

Founders Tank Top

$30.00
Espresso Roast 16oz bag

Espresso Roast 16oz bag

$16.99
Dark Roast 16oz bag

Dark Roast 16oz bag

$16.99
Trifecta Medium Roast 16oz bag

Trifecta Medium Roast 16oz bag

$16.99

Travel Coffee Jug

$20.00

HOLIDAY FLAVORS

Coffee

Brown Butter Praline

$4.75+

Oatmeal Cookie

$4.75+

Pumpkin Pecan

$4.75+

Spiced Butterscotch

$4.75+

Non Coffee

Apple Cider Matcha

$4.75+

Apple Crumb Chai

$4.75+

Banana Bread Hot Chocolate

$4.25+

Brown Sugar Chai

$4.75+

Brown Sugar London Fog

$4.25+