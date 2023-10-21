Fountain BBQ - PICKUPS 27835 CO HWY 74
Meats
A whole turkey, brined, rubbed with herbs and spices, then smoked over hickory wood w/ a side of green peppercorn natural gravy. DEADLINE: Friday, Nov 17 @ 6:30p. PICKUP: Weds, Nov 22 @ 3:00p-7:00p
A boneless turkey breast glazed with 100% pure maple syrup, lightly coated with golden honey with a hint of smoked flavor. Averages 6-7 lbs. DEADLINE: Friday, Nov 17 @ 6:30p. PICKUP: Weds, Nov 22 @ 3:00p-7:00p
A 9-10 lb Spiral-cut ham slow-smoked over hickory wood w/ Grand Marnier orange clove glaze. Gluten Free DEADLINE: Friday, Nov 17 @ 6:30p. PICKUP: Weds, Nov 22 @ 3:00p-7:00p
A boneless ham glazed with 100% pure maple syrup, lightly coated with golden honey with a hint of smoked flavor. Averages 6.5-7.5 lbs. DEADLINE: Friday, Nov 17 @ 6:30p. PICKUP: Weds, Nov 22 @ 3:00p-7:00p
Beef Brisket slow-smoked over Texas pecan wood Gluten Free NOTE: All weights are pre-cooked weight DEADLINE: Friday, Nov 17 @ 6:30p. PICKUP: Weds, Nov 22 @ 3:00p-7:00p
Beef Tenderloin slow-smoked over Texas pecan wood 100% USDA Certified Angus Beef NOTE: All weights are pre-cooked and before trimming weight. DEADLINE: Friday, Nov 17 @ 6:30p. PICKUP: Weds, Nov 22 @ 3:00p-7:00p
Sides
Sour cream, bacon, green onions, chives, shredded Colby Jack cheese, herbs, spices DEADLINE: Friday, Nov 17 @ 6:30p. PICKUP: Weds, Nov 22 @ 3:00p-7:00p
Breads including ciabatta, French, and cornbread mixed with onions, celery, a touch of sautéed garlic and fresh parsley. There's a variety of dried herbs including rosemary, thyme, and sage - just to name a few. There's also lots of Kerrygold butter and secret stuff we just can't share that make this the best Thanksgiving dressing you've ever tasted. DEADLINE: Friday, Nov 17 @ 6:30p. PICKUP: Weds, Nov 22 @ 3:00p-7:00p
A kid-friendly blend to get those mandatory Thanksgiving berries onto plates and happily into tummies blended with crushed pineapple, chopped pecans, and more. It will have everyone wanting a second helping! DEADLINE: Friday, Nov 17 @ 6:30p. PICKUP: Weds, Nov 22 @ 3:00p-7:00p
A delicious blend of fresh, not canned, French-cut green beans, sautéed onions, roasted garlic, and thick-cut bacon pieces combined with smoked sea salt and spices. DEADLINE: Friday, Nov 17 @ 6:30p. PICKUP: Weds, Nov 22 @ 3:00p-7:00p
A fan favorite! Yukon Gold potatoes whipped with Kerrygold Irish butter, heavy cream, fresh chives from our own garden, sea salt and a light touch of three peppercorns. Goes great with gravy. And turkey. And ham. And baked dressing. And... DEADLINE: Friday, Nov 17 @ 6:30p. PICKUP: Weds, Nov 22 @ 3:00p-7:00p
Our homemade sauce w/ a blend of three Boar's Head brand cheeses topped with toasted bread crumbs. DEADLINE: Friday, Nov 17 @ 6:30p. PICKUP: Weds, Nov 22 @ 3:00p-7:00p
Sweet potatoes, rich Kerrygold butter, brown sugar, chopped pecans and walnuts, topped with marshmallows and all the pumpkin spice seasonings that make Thanksgiving taste so good. DEADLINE: Friday, Nov 17 @ 6:30p. PICKUP: Weds, Nov 22 @ 3:00p-7:00p
Desserts
Delicious traditional bread pudding with 291 Colorado Bourbon-soaked raisins, a 291 Colorado Bourbon-vanilla cream sauce, and topped w/ homemade candied pecans. Nostalgia from the Rancho :) DEADLINE: Friday, Nov 17 @ 6:30p. PICKUP: Weds, Nov 22 @ 3:00p-7:00p
Lots of Texas pecans top this cobbler made of the gooey gooey goodness of pecan pie filling. A Ghirardelli caramel sauce tops this dessert everyone will love. DEADLINE: Friday, Nov 17 @ 6:30p. PICKUP: Weds, Nov 22 @ 3:00p-7:00p
A Thanksgiving staple - this delicious, fresh pumpkin pie tastes great if you top it with whipped cream and a little sprinkle of nutmeg or cinnamon. DEADLINE: Friday, Nov 17 @ 6:30p. PICKUP: Weds, Nov 22 @ 3:00p-7:00p
Extras
King's Hawaiian bread rolls have a melt-in-your mouth texture– soft and fluffy with just the right touch of sweetness.
In just 10-12 minutes in the oven, these fluffy, large, ready-bake rolls are piping hot and ready to go!
Our homemade green peppercorn natural gravy that accompanies our hickory-smoked turkeys and pairs well with our garlic mashed potatoes.