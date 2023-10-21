Country-Baked Dressing

$7.99 +

Breads including ciabatta, French, and cornbread mixed with onions, celery, a touch of sautéed garlic and fresh parsley. There's a variety of dried herbs including rosemary, thyme, and sage - just to name a few. There's also lots of Kerrygold butter and secret stuff we just can't share that make this the best Thanksgiving dressing you've ever tasted. DEADLINE: Friday, Nov 17 @ 6:30p. PICKUP: Weds, Nov 22 @ 3:00p-7:00p