Fountain Barbecue Restaurant
BREAKFAST MENU
THE STANDARDS
FEATURES
- Ultimate Breakfast Skillet
Homestyle biscuit covered in peppered gravy, scrambled eggs, crispy hashbrown, shredded cheese, and CHOICE OF: pulled pork, brisket, ham, Wagyu sausage, jalapeno & cheese sausage, pork breakfast sausage, or bacon
- Biscuits & Gravy Skillet
Homestyle biscuits w/ black pepper cream gravy
- Chicken Fried Steak Skillet
- Chicken & Waffle Skillet
- Steak & Egg Skillet
- Porky's Southwest Skillet
BURRITOS & SANDWICHES
- BBQ Pork Burrito
- BBQ Brisket Burrito
- Bacon & Cheese Burrito
- Build-Your-Own Sandwich
Brioche Bun, Scrambled Eggs, choice of Meat, choice of Cheese, choice of Sauce
- The Ranch Hand Sandwich
Brioche Bun, Scrambled Eggs, Smoked Ham, American Cheese, Hashbrown, Black Pepper Cream Gravy
- Brownsville Sandwich
Brioche Bun, Scrambled Eggs, Smoked Pork, Pepperiack Cheese, Crispy Jalapenos, Green Salsa
- Smokey Jones Sandwich
Brioche Bun, Scrambled Eggs, Smoked Brisket, Cheddar Cheese, our Smoky Jones BBQ Sauce
- All American Sandwich
Brioche Bun, Scrambled Eggs, Breakfast Sausage, American Cheese
- The Wrangler Sandwich
Brioche Bun, Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, American Cheese, Crispy Fried Onions, our Original BBQ Sauce
SKILLET SCRAMBLES
SIDES
- Hash Brown$1.95
Crispy fried hashbrown patty
- Biscuit$2.45
Homestyle baked biscuit w/ jam and butter
- Smoked Meats$4.99
- Blueberry Muffin$3.99
- Scrambled Eggs (2)$2.59
- Zapps Chips$2.59
GLUTEN FREE: Choose from Regular, Voodoo, Voodoo Heat, Jalapeno, Salt & Vinegar, Mesquite BBQ, Creole Onion
COFFEE & DRINKS
- BOTTLE - Water$1.59
- BOTTLE - Orange Juice$3.59
- BOTTLE - Jarritos Mandarin$2.99
- BOTTLE - Jarritos Lime$2.99
- BOTTLE - Jarritos Fruit Punch$2.99
- BOTTLE - Jarritos Pineapple$2.99
- BOTTLE - Topo Chico$2.99
- CAN - Coke$1.99
- CAN - Sprite$1.99
- CAN - Diet Coke$1.99
- CAN - Dr. Pepper$1.99
- Moonshine Sweet Tea$3.39
- Moonshine Unsweet Tea$3.39
- Moonshine Sweet Peach Tea$3.39
- CUP - Coffee$1.95
QUANTITY MENU
MEAT BY THE POUND
- Chopped Beef Brisket$6.49+
Smoked for 12-14 hours over Texas Pecan wood
- Pulled Pork Shoulder$4.99+
Smoked for 12-14 hours over Hickory wood
- Smoked Chicken$4.99+
Hickory-smoked chopped chicken
- Jalapeno & Cheese Smoked Sausage$4.99+
Smoked over Texas Post Oak wood
- Wagyu Smoked Sausage$5.59+
Smoked over Texas Post Oak wood
- Blueberry & Maple Smoked Sausage$4.99+
Smoked over Texas Post Oak wood
- Polish-Style Smoked Sausage$4.49+
Smoked over Texas Post Oak wood
SIDES
- BBQ Beans$6.99+
Bacon, pulled pork, fire-roasted tomatoes, jalapeños, spices
- Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese$7.99+
Our homemade sauce w/ a blend of Boar's Head cheese
- Baked Potato Salad$7.99+
Sour cream, bacon, green onions, chives, cheese
EXTRAS
- Brioche Buns$1.09
Locally-baked brioche buns delivered fresh, three times a week make a delicious BBQ sandwich bun. Take the extra time and toast them with butter for a 5-star sandwich!
- Original BBQ Sauce$2.25+
Our original BBQ sauce has a sweet and tangy flavor that pairs well with most everything.
- Smoky Jones BBQ Sauce$2.25+
A traditional Texas-style smoky BBQ sauce, no sweet, no heat, a slight tanginess - just a smooth, savory, smoky flavor. It pairs well with smoked beef.
- Sweet Heat BBQ Sauce$2.25+
A delicious sauce made sweet with a touch of molasses and citrus with a very slight heat - but not 'hot' - on the backend. It pairs well with smoked pork.
- Carolina Mustard Sauce$2.25+
A tangy, full-flavored, mustard bbq sauce with a smoky flavor that pairs well with smoked pork for an east-coast-style barbecue flavor.
