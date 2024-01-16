Four American Grill Food Truck
Food Truck reduced
Traditional Breakfast
- CLASSIC served with hash browns$12.49
Served with your choice of toast, pancakes or french toast, 2 eggs* cooked to order, your choice of sausage patties or links, ham or bacon.
- OMELETTE served with hash browns$13.49
Served with you choice of toast, pancakes or french toast. Your choice of four ingredients. Add additional ingredients for $0,50 each.
BENNYS
Wraps
- BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$13.99
breaded chicken, cheese, lettuce, ranch, cherry tomato, buffalo sauce.
- BREAKFAST WRAP$13.99
bacon, ham, eggs, cheddar cheese, hash browns, avocado.
- CHICKEN BACON WRAP$13.99
choice of breaded or grilled chicken, roasted tomato, bacon, barbecue sauce, mozzarela cheese, fresh tomato and lettuce.
Classic Skillets
- GREEK BREAKFAST SKILLET$15.49
gyro meat, tomato, onion, green pepper, and feta cheese. Served over hash browns and eggs* cooked to order. Your choice of french toast, pancake or toast as a side.
- MR PORKER BREAKFAST SKILLET$15.49
chorizo, carnitas, bacon, ham, mushrooms, onion, cheddar cheese. Served over hash browns and eggs* cooked to order. Your choice of french toast, pancake or toast as a side.
Fajitas Quesadillas
- CHICKEN QUESADILLA$12.99
chicken, bell pepper, onion, lettuce, pico de gallo and rice with vegetables.
- STEAK QUESADILLA$12.99
steak, bell pepper, onion, lettuce, pico de gallo and rice with vegetables.
- VEGETARIAN QUESADILLA$12.49
bell pepper, onion, mushroom, zucchini, squash, pico de gallo lettuce and rice with vegetables.
Chicken Tenders
Waffle Combo
Breakfast Sandwich
Sweet Breakfast
Burgers
- MUSHROOM AND AVOCADO$13.99
beef patties topped with sauteed onions, mushrooms, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise.
- THE PORKER BURGER$13.49
two beef patties with smoked bacon, BBQ meat, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, BBQ sauce.
- CHIPOTLE PATTY MELT BURGER$12.49
Texas, sauteed onions, swiss cheese, bacon, two patties and chipotle sauce.
- IMPOSSIBLE BURGERS$15.49
Tomato, lettuce, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms and our signature chipotle sauce, served with fries.
Sandwiches
- PHILLY Cheese Steak$11.99
Mushrooms, banana peppers, grilled onions, provolone cheese, mayo.
- CHICKEN SANDWICH$11.99
grilled onions , mushrooms, provolone cheese, avocado, mayo and pesto sauce.
- CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH$12.99
fried chicken, grilled mushroom, grilled onion, lettuce, tomato, chipotle sauce, swiss cheese.
- CUBAN SANDWICH$11.99
roasted pork loin, ham, dill pickles, swiss cheese and yellow mustard.
DRINKS
Four American Grill - Food Truck
LATIN Fiesta
- BURRITO$10.49
Lettuce, tomato, onion, black beans, sour cream, rice, mozzarella cheese, flour tortilla.
- BURRITO BOWL$9.49
Lettuce, tomato, onion, black bean, sour cream, rice, mozzarella cheese.
- TACO$3.00
flour or corn tortilla, choose your toppings: cilantro, onion, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella cheese and your choice of meat.
- TACO SALAD$10.49
Flour tortilla, lettuce, black beans, tomato, cheddar cheese, sour cream, and your option of meat.
- QUESADILLAS late night$9.99
blend of cheese, flour tortilla, pico de gallo, sour cream and rice. With your choice of meat.
- PUPUSAS$3.99+
SHAREABLES
- GUACACHIPS$6.99
- NACHOS SUPREME$10.49
Tortilla chips with beans, tomatoes, onions, cilantro, melted cheese, jalapenos,guacamole, and sour cream.
- CHILAQUILES$9.99
Tortilla chips, red salsa, chipotle crema, cheese, onion cilantro. Your choice of meat topped with 3 sunny side ups eggs.
- CHEESE QUESADILLA$7.49
MEGA FRIES
- MEXICAN STYLE FRIES$8.99
- VEGGIE FRIES$8.99
bell pepper, red onion, mushroom, zucchini, squash, cheese sauce
- LOADED CAJUN FRIES$8.99
GROUND BEEF, SOUR CREAM, BACON, CHEESE AND CHIVES.
- HOT DOG FRIES$8.99
French fries (your choice of regular o cajun fries), hot dog, bacon, buffalo sauce, ranch sauce.
- JALAPEÑO FRIES$8.99
EMPANADAS
DRINKS
- HOUSE BLEND COFFEE$3.49
- HOT TEA$2.49
- HOT CHOCOLATE$2.99
- APPLE JUICE$2.49
- MILK$2.49
- CHOCOLATE MILK$3.49
- HORCHATA$3.49
- PEPSI$2.49
- DIET PEPSI$2.49
- TROPICANA LEMONADE$2.49
- KARMA$2.49
- MOUNTAIN DEW$2.49
- MIST TWIST$2.49
- PERRIER MINERAL WATER$2.99
- VITA COCO COCONUT WATER$2.49
- FIJI artesian WATER$2.99
- JARRITO$2.99
- BOTTLED ICED TEA$2.99
- FOUR SIGNATURE STRAWBERRY LEMONADE$3.99