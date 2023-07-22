STARTERS

(GF) Golden arepitas

$6.15

Crispy arepita stuffed with the protein of your choice

(GF) Crispy fried cheese (4-6 people)

$15.93

A block of cheese fried to perfection, with a golden crust, semi melted inside, served with yucca fries, avocado sauce & garlic sauce.

(VGT) Tequeños (Venezuelan Cheese Sticks) (3 pcs)

$5.15

Venezuelan fresh cheese stick served with homemade garlic sauce

(GF) Sliced sweet plantains

$7.65

SALAD BOWLS

$9.55

Bed of fresh cabbage topped with avocado, sweet plantains, black beans, pico de gallo

AREPAS

Vegana "AREPA"

$9.75

Sweet plantains, avocado, pico de gallo, topped with garlic sauce and avocado sauce.

Pelua "AREPA"

$10.05

Shredded beef, cheddar cheese, topped with garlic sauce & avocado sauce.

Rumbera "AREPA"

$10.05

Slow cook & tender pulled pork, cheddar cheese, topped with garlic sauce & avocado sauce.

Catira "AREPA"

$10.05

Shredded chicken breast, cheddar cheese, topped with garlic sauce and avocado sauce.

Beef Four Brothers "AREPA"

$10.96

Shredded Beef, Black beans, sweet plantains, avocado, cheddar cheese, dressed with garlic sauce & avocado sauce.

Pork Four Brothers "AREPA"

$10.15

Pulled Pork, Black beans, sweet plantains, avocado, cheddar cheese, dressed with garlic sauce & avocado sauce.

Chicken Four Brothers "AREPA"

$10.15

Shredded Chicken, Black beans, sweet plantains, avocado, cheddar cheese, dressed with garlic sauce & avocado sauce.

SPECIALS

(GF) Beef FAJITA "Venezuelan Parrilla"

$17.55

Con "Queso frito", basmati rice, black beans, grilled onion & peppers mix, 1 arepita, pico de gallo, garlic sauce, avocado sauce & pastured Venezuelan sour cream on the side.

(GF) Chicken FAJITA "Venezuelan Parrilla"

$15.95

Con "Queso frito", basmati rice, black beans, grilled onion & peppers mix, 1 arepita, pico de gallo, garlic sauce, avocado sauce & pastured Venezuelan sour cream on the side.

(GF) Whole sweet plantain

$8.99

Slow cook, buttered sweet plantain, topped with Venezuelan "queso fresco".

(GF) Cachapa

$9.55

AREPAS 'Chef Choice'

"4 Quesos" Venezuelan Blend "SLIDER"

$5.96

Queso guayanes (creamy), queso frito (crispy/soft), queso madurado (mature), queso palmita (fresco), fresh cabbage, topped with garlic sauce & avocado sauce

Pabellon "SLIDER"

$5.99

Shredded beef, black beans, sweet plantains, "queso madurado" (mature) topped with garlic sauce & avocado sauce

Shredded Beef "SLIDER"

$5.96

With cheddar cheese, sweet plantains, topped with garlic sauce & avocado sauce

Beef Fajita "SLIDER"

$5.93

'Sofrito mix', 'Queso frito', pico de gallo, topped with garlic sauce & avocado sauce

Pulled Pork "SLIDER"

$4.96

Con 'Queso frito', fresh cabbage, topped with garlic sauce & ketchup

Shredded Chicken "SLIDER"

$5.25

With cheddar cheese, sweet plantains, topped with garlic sauce & avocado sauce

Chicken Avocado Salad "SLIDER"

$4.96

Shredded chicken breast with fresh avocado and mayo mix topped with avocado sauce

Chicken Fajita "SLIDER"

$4.96

'Sofrito mix', 'Queso frito', pico de gallo, topped with garlic sauce & avocado sauce

DRINKS

Lemonade

$2.99

Soft Drinks

$2.50

Frescolita

$3.05

Malta

$3.05

Topo Chico

$3.05

Mexican Coke

$3.05

Mango Juice

$2.99

Passion Fruit Juice

$2.99

DESSERTS

Tres Leches

$6.75

Homemade Venezuelan Style Tres Leches

Caramel flan

$6.05

Homemade Venezuelan Style Caramel Flan

Banana Bread

$6.75

(GF / VGN) Homemade Banana Bread

Cafe con leche

$3.95

Espresso

$2.00

Cafe negro

$2.00