Four Brothers "Venezuelan Kitchen"
STARTERS
(GF) Golden arepitas
Crispy arepita stuffed with the protein of your choice
(GF) Crispy fried cheese (4-6 people)
A block of cheese fried to perfection, with a golden crust, semi melted inside, served with yucca fries, avocado sauce & garlic sauce.
(VGT) Tequeños (Venezuelan Cheese Sticks) (3 pcs)
Venezuelan fresh cheese stick served with homemade garlic sauce
(GF) Sliced sweet plantains
AREPAS
Vegana "AREPA"
Sweet plantains, avocado, pico de gallo, topped with garlic sauce and avocado sauce.
Pelua "AREPA"
Shredded beef, cheddar cheese, topped with garlic sauce & avocado sauce.
Rumbera "AREPA"
Slow cook & tender pulled pork, cheddar cheese, topped with garlic sauce & avocado sauce.
Catira "AREPA"
Shredded chicken breast, cheddar cheese, topped with garlic sauce and avocado sauce.
Beef Four Brothers "AREPA"
Shredded Beef, Black beans, sweet plantains, avocado, cheddar cheese, dressed with garlic sauce & avocado sauce.
Pork Four Brothers "AREPA"
Pulled Pork, Black beans, sweet plantains, avocado, cheddar cheese, dressed with garlic sauce & avocado sauce.
Chicken Four Brothers "AREPA"
Shredded Chicken, Black beans, sweet plantains, avocado, cheddar cheese, dressed with garlic sauce & avocado sauce.
SPECIALS
(GF) Beef FAJITA "Venezuelan Parrilla"
Con "Queso frito", basmati rice, black beans, grilled onion & peppers mix, 1 arepita, pico de gallo, garlic sauce, avocado sauce & pastured Venezuelan sour cream on the side.
(GF) Chicken FAJITA "Venezuelan Parrilla"
Con "Queso frito", basmati rice, black beans, grilled onion & peppers mix, 1 arepita, pico de gallo, garlic sauce, avocado sauce & pastured Venezuelan sour cream on the side.
(GF) Whole sweet plantain
Slow cook, buttered sweet plantain, topped with Venezuelan "queso fresco".
(GF) Cachapa
AREPAS 'Chef Choice'
"4 Quesos" Venezuelan Blend "SLIDER"
Queso guayanes (creamy), queso frito (crispy/soft), queso madurado (mature), queso palmita (fresco), fresh cabbage, topped with garlic sauce & avocado sauce
Pabellon "SLIDER"
Shredded beef, black beans, sweet plantains, "queso madurado" (mature) topped with garlic sauce & avocado sauce
Shredded Beef "SLIDER"
With cheddar cheese, sweet plantains, topped with garlic sauce & avocado sauce
Beef Fajita "SLIDER"
'Sofrito mix', 'Queso frito', pico de gallo, topped with garlic sauce & avocado sauce
Pulled Pork "SLIDER"
Con 'Queso frito', fresh cabbage, topped with garlic sauce & ketchup
Shredded Chicken "SLIDER"
With cheddar cheese, sweet plantains, topped with garlic sauce & avocado sauce
Chicken Avocado Salad "SLIDER"
Shredded chicken breast with fresh avocado and mayo mix topped with avocado sauce
Chicken Fajita "SLIDER"
'Sofrito mix', 'Queso frito', pico de gallo, topped with garlic sauce & avocado sauce