Four Season Chinese Cuisine
Luncheon Menu
- L1. Egg Foo Young, Pork Fried Rice, Crab Rangoon$8.45
- L2. Pork Chow Mein, Pork Fried Rice, Crab Rangoon$8.45
- L3. Pork Lo Mein, Pork Fried Rice, Crab Rangoon$8.45
- L4. Beef with Mushrooms, Pork Fried Rice, Crab Rangoon$8.45
- L5. Moo Goo Gai Pan, Pork Fried Rice, Crab Rangoon$8.45
- L6. Shrimp with Lobster Sauce, Pork Fried Rice, Crab Rangoon$8.45
- L7. Kung Pao Chicken, Pork Fried Rice,Crab Rangon$8.45
🌶️
- L8B. Beef with Broccoli, Pork Fried Rice, Crab Rangoon$10.95
- L8C. Chicken with Broccoli, Pork Fried Rice, Crab Rangoon$9.45
- L9. Boneless Spareribs, Chicken Finger, Pork Fried Rice$9.95
- L10. Egg Roll, Crab Rangoon, Pork Fried Rice$7.25
- L11. Beef Teriyaki, Chicken Fingers, Pork Fried Rice$10.95
- L12. Egg Roll, Crab Rangoon, General Tso's Chicken, Pork Fried Rice$11.95
🌶️
- L13. Chicken Wings, Beef Teriyaki, Egg Roll, Pork Fried Rice$12.95
- L14. General Tso's Chicken (white meat) w. Pork Fried Rice$7.90
🌶️
- L15. Sesame Chicken (White Meat) w.Pork Fried Rice$7.90
- L16. Boneless Ribs, Crab Rangoon w. Pork Fried Rice$9.95
- L17. Chicken Wings, Crab Rangoon w. Pork Fried Rice$8.95
- L18. Chicken Wings, Boneless Ribs w. Pork Fried Rice$10.45
- L19. Chicken Finger, Egg Roll w. Pork Fried Rice$7.25
- L20. Chicken Chow Mein w. Pork Fried Rice$7.90
- L21. Vegetable Delight w. Pork Fried Rice$7.90
- L22. Vegetable Lo Mein w. Pork Fried Rice$7.90
- L23. General Tso's Tofu w Pork Fried Rice$10.95
🌶️
- L24. Chicken Finger, Crab Rangoon, Pork Fried Rice$7.25
- L25. Chicken Teriyaki, Crab Rangoon, Pork Fried Rice$7.25
- L26. Chicken Finger, Chicken Teriyaki, Pork Fried Rice$8.95
- L27. Beef Teriyaki, Crab Rangoon, Pork Fried Rice$10.95
Daily Special
- #1. Basil Chicken, Egg Roll, Chicken Finger, Pork Fried Rice$14.45
🌶️
- #2. General Tso's Chicken, Chicken Teriyaki, Beef Teriyaki, Chicken Lo Mein$15.95
🌶️
- #3. Chicken Fingers, Boneless Ribs, Pork Fried Rice$9.95
- #4. Beef Teriyaki, Boneless Ribs, Pork Fried Rice$13.45
- #5. Chicken Wings, Chicken Fingers, Pork Fried Rice$10.95
- #6. Beef Teriyaki, Sweet & Sour Chicken, Pork Fried Rice$11.95
- #7. Egg Roll, Boneless Ribs, Beef Teriyaki, Pork Fried Rice$14.45
- #8. Chicken Wings, Chicken Fingers, Beef Teriyaki, Pork Lo Mein$13.95
- #9. Chicken Teriyaki, Sweet & Sour Chicken, Boneless Ribs, Pork Lo Mein$13.95
- #10. Beef Teriyaki, Chicken Wings, Boneless Ribs, Pork Lo Mein$14.95
- #11. Mixed Vegetable Beef, Egg Roll, Beef Teriyaki, Pork Fried Rice$14.45
- #12. Moo Goo Gai Pan, Chicken Wings, Beef Teriyaki, Pork Fried Rice$14.45
- #13. Tai Chen Chicken, Egg Roll, Chicken Teriyaki, PorkFried Rice$13.45
🌶️
- #14. Shrimp with Lobster Sauce, Chicken Wings, Beef Teriyaki, Pork Fried Rice$14.45
- #15. Yu Hsiang Chicken, Eeg Roll, Beef Teriyaki, Pork Fried Rcie$14.45
🌶️
- #16. Beef with Mushroom, Egg Roll, Boneless Ribs, Pork Fried Rice$14.45
- #17a. Shrimp Kung Pao, Egg Roll, Chicken Wings, Pork Fried Rcie$13.45
🌶️
- #17b. Chicken Kung Pao, Egg Roll, Chicken Wings, Pork Fried Rcie$13.45
🌶️
- #18. Hunan Style Chicken, Boneless Ribs, Chicken Wings, Pork Fried Rice$13.45
🌶️
- #19. Pepper Steak, Egg Roll, Chicken Teriyaki, Pork Fried Rice$13.45
- #20. Beef with Broccoli, Chicken Wings, Chicken Teriyaki, Pork Fried Rice$14.45
- #21. Egg Roll, Chicken Wings, Boneless Ribs, Pork Fried Rice$13.45
- #22. Chicken Fingers, Egg Roll, Chicken Teriyaki, Pork Fried Rice$12.45
- #23. Egg Roll, Crab Rangoon, Beef Teriyaki, Pork Fried Rice$13.45
- #24. Chicken Wings, Crab Rangoon, Chicken Teriyaki, Pork Lo Mein$12.95
- #25. Boneless Spare Ribs, Crab Rangoon, Beef Teriyaki, Pork Fried Rice$14.45
- #26. General Tso's Chicken, Egg Roll, Boneless Ribs, Pork Fried Rice$14.45
🌶️
- #27. General Tso's Chicken, Chicken Fingers, Carb Rangoon, Pork Fried Rice$12.45
🌶️
- #28. Fried Jumbo Shrimp, Crab Rangoon, Beef Teriyaki, Pork Fried Rice$13.45
- #29. Chicken with Broccoli, Egg Roll, Chicken Fingers, Pork Fried Rice$13.45
- #30. Chicken Teriyaki, Beef Teriyaki, Chicken Fingers, Pork Fried Rice$13.45
- #31. Chicken Fingers, Crab Rangoon, Pork Fried Rice$9.95
- #32. Chicken Fingers, Beef Teriyaki, Crab Rangoon, Pork Fried Rice$12.45
- #33. Beef Teriyaki, Boneless Spare Ribs, Chicken Fingers, Crab Rangoon, Pork Fried Rice$15.95
- #34. Egg Roll, Chicken Fingers, Beef Teriyaki, Boneless Spare Ribs, Pork Fried Rice$15.95
- #35. Chicken Lo Mein, Beef Teriyaki, Chicken Fingers$14.45
- #36. House Fried Rice, Crab Rangoon, Chicken Fingers, Boneless Spare Ribs$14.45
- #37. Cashew Chicken, Pork Fried Rice$11.45
- #38. Beef in Spicy Satay Sauce, Pork Fried Rice$11.45
🌶️
- #39. Beef Teriyaki, Chicken Fingers, Boneless Ribs, Pork Fried Rice$14.45
- #40. General Tso's Chicken, Beef Broccoli, Pork Fried Rice$13.45
🌶️
- #41. Chicken Fingers, Crab Rangoon, Boneless Ribs, Beef Lo Mein$14.45
- #42. Orange Chicken, Chicken Fingers, Crab Rangoon, Pork Fried Rice$13.45
🌶️
- #43. Sesame Chicken, Egg Roll, Crab Rangoon, Pork Fried Rice$13.45
- #44. General Tso's Beef, Chicken Finger, Carb Rangon, Pork Fried Rice$16.45Out of stock
🌶️
- #45. Orange Beef, Egg Roll, Crab Rangoon,Pork Fried Rice$16.45Out of stock
🌶️
- #46. Haddock Fillet with Fries$10.95
- #47. Coconut Chicken, Chicken Finger, Crab Rangoon, Pork Fried Rice$15.45
- #48. Coconut Shrimp, Chicken Finger, Crab Rangoon, Pork Fried Rice$15.95
- #49. General Tso's Shrimp, Chicken Finger, Crab Rangoon, Pork Fried Rice$16.95Out of stock
🌶️
- #50. General Tso's Chicken, Spring Roll, Beef Teriyaki, Beef Lo Mein$15.95
Kid Menu
Appetizers
- BBQ Wing$14.95
🌶️
- Buffalo Wing$14.95
🌶️
- Signature Spicy Wing$14.95
🌶️
- Egg Roll
- Spring Roll
- Crab Rangoon
- Steamed Peking Ravioli
- Pan-Fried Peking Ravioli
- Fried Chicken Wing
- Boneless Spare Ribs
- Barbecued Sparerib with Bone$13.95Out of stock
- Golden Chicken Finger
- Teriyaki Beef
- Teriyaki Chicken
- Fried Jumbo Shrimp
- Fried Wonton
- Scallion Pancake$6.95
- Pork Strip$11.95Out of stock
- Edamame$5.95Out of stock
Salted green soybean pod
- Seaweed Salad$6.95
Cold
- Seasoned Baby Octopus$11.95
Cold
- Gyoza Steamed$9.95Out of stock
- Gyoza Pan Fried$9.95Out of stock
- Vegetable Gyoza Steamed$9.95Out of stock
- Vegetable Gyoza Pan Fried$9.95Out of stock
- Fried Shrimp Tempura$13.95Out of stock
- Fried Chicken Tempura$14.95
- Fried Vegetable Tempura$14.95
- Chinese Donuts$4.95
American Appetizers
Dim Sum
- Shanghai Style Pork Bun$9.95Out of stock
6 pieces.
- Hong Kong Style Steamed Bun with Roast Pork$7.95Out of stock
3 pieces.
- Steamed Lotus Bun$7.95Out of stock
3 pieces.
- Steamed Milk Bun$7.95Out of stock
3 pieces.
- Shrimp Dumpling$9.95Out of stock
6 pieces.
- Shumai$9.95Out of stock
6 pieces.
- Deep Fried Dough Stick$6.95Out of stock
2 pieces.
- Lucky Buns$7.95Out of stock
- Molten Lava Buns$7.95Out of stock
- Cartoon Red Bean Bun (Yellow)$7.95Out of stock
- Cartoon Red Bean Bun (White)$7.95Out of stock
- Snow Mountain Taro Bun$8.95Out of stock
6 pieces.
Pu Pu Platter
- For 1 Pu Pu Platter$14.00
Pu Pu platter for 1 consists of: fried shrimp (1), chicken wings (4), egg rolls (1), boneless ribs, chicken fingers (5), beef teriyaki (1), crab rangoon (2)
- For 2 Pu Pu Platter$24.00
Pu Pu platter for 2 consists of: fried shrimp (2), chicken wings (8), egg rolls (2), boneless ribs, chicken fingers (10), beef teriyaki (2), crab rangoon (4)
- For 3 Pu Pu Platter$37.00
Pu Pu platter for 3 consists of: fried shrimp (3), chicken wings (12), egg rolls (1), boneless ribs, chicken fingers (15), beef teriyaki (3), crab rangoon (6)
House Platter
- A. Fried Shrimp (2), Chicken Fingers (10), Egg Roll (1), Boneless Spare Ribs$13.00
- B. Beef Teriyaki (2), Chicken Fingers (10), Egg Roll (1), Boneless Spare Ribs$15.00
- C. Chicken Wings (8), Chicken Teriyaki (3), Egg Roll (1), Crab Rangoon (6)$13.00
- D. Chicken Fingers (10), Beef Teriyaki (2), Egg Roll (1), Fried Shrimp (2)$15.00
- E. Egg Roll (1), Chicken Fingers (10), Beef Teriyaki (2), Crab Rangoon(4), Boneless Spare Ribs$17.00
- F. Chicken Fingers (6), Chicken Wings (8), Crab Rangoon (6)$13.00
Soup
Udon Noodle Soup
Moo Shi
Hong Kong Style Noodle
Fried Rice or Lo Mein
Chow Mein or Chop Suey
Egg Foo Young
Seafood
- Small Shrimp with Lobster Sauce$8.00
- Large Shrimp with Lobster Sauce$14.95
- Shrimp with Mixed Vegetables$14.95
fresh shrimp sauteed with selected vegetables
- Baby Shrimp with Cashew Nuts & Vegetables$14.95
shrimp sauteed with carrots, celery and cashew nuts
- Shrimp with Pea Pods$14.95
shrimp sauteed pea pods and carrots
- Kung Pao Shrimp$14.95
🌶️ Szechuan Style. Shrimp with peanuts, hot peppers, carrots, celery and green pepper
- Hunan Style Shrimp$14.95
🌶️ fresh shrimp with mushrooms, pea pods, and Chinese vegetables in Hunan spicy sauce
- Shrimp with Broccoli$14.95
- Yu Hsiang Shrimp & Scallops$16.95
🌶️ fresh shrimp & scallops sautéed with pepper, carrots, broccoli, mushroom, pea pods in garlic and vinegar sauce
- Small Lobster Sauce$6.00
Minced pork tenderloin with oyster sauce
- Large Lobster Sauce$11.95
Minced pork tenderloin with oyster sauce
- Yu Hsiang Shrimp$14.95
🌶️ fresh shrimp sauteed with pepper, carrots, broccoli, mushroom, pea pods in garlic and vinegar sauce
Chef's Specialties
- Thai Chili Basil Chicken$13.95
🌶️
- Basil Treasure$20.95
🌶️ Chicken, shrimp and scallops with snow pea pods in a translucent sauce
- Gai Po Lo Mein$29.95
Chunks of chicken fried in batter with beef, lobster, ham, jumbo shrimp and vegetable in a platter of pork lo mein
- Small Sesame Chicken$8.50
White meat. Crispy and crunchy chicken in special sauce topped with sesame seeds
- Large Sesame Chicken$13.95
White meat. Crispy and crunchy chicken in special sauce topped with sesame seeds
- Ho Yu Gai Pao$13.95
Tender chicken deep fried in egg batter with sauteed ham, beef, and vegetable in a tasty oyster sauce
- Treasure Island$29.95
Fresh lobster, shrimp, scallops, crab meat, chicken, pork and beef sauteed with Chinese vegetable and exotic sauce, served on a bed of pork lo mein
- Kung Pao Three Delight$14.95
🌶️ Kung pao style beef, chicken, shrimp expertly sauteed with diced celery, carrot, green pepper and peanuts
- Yu Hsiang Three Delights$14.95
🌶️ An aromatic spicy szechuan dish famous for its use of garlic and vinegar, with beef, chicken, shrimp with peppers, carrots, broccoli, mushroom & pea pod
- Hunan Triple$14.95
🌶️ Chicken, shrimp, beef with mushrooms, peapods and vegetable in Hunan spicy sauce
- Seafood Delight$25.95
Fresh lobster meat, shrimp, scallops and crab meat, expertly sauteed with vegetable in white wine sauce
- Fu Yung Three Treasure$18.95
Large shrimp, scallops and white chicken meat sauteed with broccoli and vegetable in white wine sauce
- Happy Family$18.95
Sliced chicken, beef, scallops, shrimp & pork precisely cooked with mixed vegetables in a brown sauce
- Small General Tso's Chicken$8.50
🌶️ White Meat. Cubes of chicken, coasted with waterchestnut flour and eggs, deep fried till crispy with chef's special sauce
- Large General Tso's Chicken$13.95
🌶️ White Meat. Cubes of chicken, coasted with waterchestnut flour and eggs, deep fried till crispy with chef's special sauce
- General Tso's Beef$16.95
🌶️
- Marco Polo$15.95
Shrimp with lobster sauce and slices of tender beef nesting on top of pan fried noodles
- Beef with Scallops$18.95
Tender beef and fresh scallops with assorted vegetables in chef's special sauce
- Hawaii Beef$13.95
Sliced of tender beef stir fried with pineapple chunks, pea pods, mushrooms, green peppers, carrots and more vegetable
- Hawaii Chicken$13.95
Sliced of tender chicken stir fried with pineapple chunks, pea pods, mushrooms, green peppers, carrots and more vegetable
- Orange Flavor Beef$16.95
🌶️
- Orange Flavor Chicken$13.95
🌶️
- Beef Broccoli Mein Eye$17.95
Tender, juicy beef sauteed in oyster sauce with broccoli, our chefs cook it just right: the beef is tender & the broccoli is bursting with flavor. Served on top of soft plain fried noodles
- Pak Pao Lo Mein$14.95
A wonderful array of fresh vegs such as snow peas, mushrooms, carrots, broccoli and vegetable. Served on a bed of soft pan fried noodles
- General Tso's Shrimp$16.95
🌶️ Lightly battered jumbo shrimp specially treated & crispy served with tingting spicy sauce
- Lemon Chicken$13.95
Crispy white chicken meat topped with special lemon sauce
- Coconut Chicken$14.95
- Coconut Shrimp$15.95
- Mongolian Beef$13.95
Beef
- Kung Pao Beef$13.95
🌶️ Szechuan Style. Beef with peanuts, hot peppers, carrots, celery and green peppers
- Pepper Steak$13.95
Sliced beef steak with pepper & carrots
- Small Beef with Broccoli$8.00
Sliced beef sauteed with crispy broccoli & carrots
- Large Beef with Broccoli$13.95
Sliced beef sauteed with crispy broccoli & carrots
- Beef with Vegetable$13.95
Sliced beef sauteed with vegetable
- Beef with Mushroom$13.95
Sliced beef tenderloin sauteed with mushrooms in oyster sauce
- Beef with Peapods$13.95
Sliced beef with fresh peapods and carrots
- Yu Hsiang Beef$13.95
🌶️ Tender beef sauteed with peppers, carrots, broccoli, mushroom & pea pods in garlic and vinegar sauce
- Hunan Beef$13.95
🌶️ Sliced beef with peapods and Chinese vegetarian hunan spicy sauce
- Beef in Spicy Satay Sauce$13.95
🌶️ Sliced beef sauteed with Chinese vegetable in spicy satay sauce
Poultry
- Yu Hsiang Chicken$12.95
🌶️ Chicken sauteed with peppers, carrots, broccoli, mushroom & pea pods in garlic and vinegar sauce
- Kung Pao Chicken$12.95
🌶️ Szechuan Style. Diced chicken with peanuts, hot peppers, carrots, celery and green peppers
- Chicken with Cashew Nuts$12.95
Diced chicken with carrots, celery & cashew nuts in brown sauce
- Moo Goo Gai Pan in white sauce$12.95
Sliced tender chicken sauteed with mushrooms & vegetables in white wine sauce
- Chicken with Pea Pods$12.95
Sliced chicken with fresh pea pods and carrots
- Small Sliced Chicken with Broccoli$8.00
- Large Sliced Chicken with Broccoli$12.95
- Hunan Spiced Chicken$12.95
🌶️ Chicken with mushrooms, pea pods & Chinese vegetables in hunan spicy sauce
- Hon Sue Gai$12.95
Chunks of chicken fried in batter, served with Chinese vegetables in oyster sauce
- Tai Chen Chicken$12.95
🌶️ Sliced chicken sauteed with pepper, celery, carrot, mushroom, pea pods & Chinese vegetable in a spicy sauce
- Sliced Chicken in Curry Sauce$12.95
🌶️ Sliced chicken with peppers and onions in curry sauce
- Chicken with Mixed Vegetables$12.95
Sliced chicken sauteed with assorted vegetables
Vegetable
Lighter Fare
Four Season Special
- Four Season Special for 2$34.95
Egg roll, chicken fingers, beef teriyaki, pork fried rice, crab rangoon, general tso's chicken spicy. No other coupon discount with this offer . No substitution.
- Four Season Special for 4$49.95
Egg roll, general tso's chicken spicy, crab rangoon, chicken fingers, beef with broccoli, pork fried rice. No other coupon discount with this offer
- Four Season Special for 7$83.19
Egg roll (7), general tso's chicken chicken, finger crab rangoon, peking ravioli (7), beef broccoli, pork fried rice, beef teriyaki (7) ,veggie lo mein