Four Seasons at VillageWalk
Breakfast
Daily Special
From the Griddle
Omelettes
- Cheese Omelette$9.50
- Greek Omelette$11.00
- Healthy Egg White Omelette$9.50
- Mushroom Onion & Swiss Omelette$11.00
- Bacon & Cheese (or Ham) Omelette$9.50
- Nova & Onion Omelette$15.99
- Veggie Omelette$9.50
- Western Omelette$9.50
- Salami Omelette$9.50
- Spanish Omelette with Salsa$9.50
- Spinach with Feta Omelette$9.50
- Matzo Brie Scramble$9.50
Egg Sandwich
Blintz
Lunch
Large Salads
- Clubhouse Salad$9.50
Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and red-onion
- Caesar Salad$10.50
Romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons and caesar dressing
- Greek Salad$10.50
Lettuce, tomato cucumber, olives, pepperoncinis and feta cheese
- Cobb Salad$11.50
Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, bacon, hard boiled egg grilled chicken, and blue cheese
- Asian Chicken Salad$11.50
Your choice of two scoops of (tuna, egg, chicken or carrots), romaine lettuce, mandarin oranges, sesame seeds, broccoli, chicken, crunchy noodles and sesame dressing
- Chef Salad$12.50
Turkey/ham/roast beef, swiss cheese and hard boiled egg
Large Sides
Paninis
Salad Platters
- Seafood Salad Platter$13.99
Your choice of two scoops of (Whitefish, Shrimp, Faux)
- Tuna Salad Platter$13.99
Two scoops of white albacore tuna salad
- Chicken Salad Platter$13.99
Two scoops of chicken salad
- Combo Salad Platter$13.99
Your choice of two scoops of (tuna, egg, chicken)
- Egg Salad Platter$13.99
Two scoops of egg salad
- One Scoop Mini Platter$9.99
Your choice of (tuna, egg, chicken salad) & Pita bread. Shrimp, seafood or whitefish - add $1.00.
Sandwiches
- Hot Pastrami Sandwich$14.99
- Hot Corned Beef Sandwich$14.99
- Hot Brisket Sandwich$14.99
- Turkey Club Sandwich$13.99
- B.L.T Sandwich (Bacon Lettuce Tomato)$12.99
- Kosher Salami Sandwich$12.50
- Roasted Turkey Sandwich - Off The Frame$12.50
- Roast Beef Sandwich$12.50
- Egg Salad Sandwich$12.50
- Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.50
- Tuna Salad Sandwich$12.50
- Seafood Salad Sandwich$12.50
- Whitefish Salad Sandwich$12.50
Wings
Wraps
From the Grill
FInger Foods
Mozzarella Sticks
Dinner
Entrees
- Sonny's Famous Stuffed Cabbage$14.99
- Chicken Milanese$19.99
Topped with Arugula Lemon, Olive Oil, Shave Parmigiana Served with Fingerling Potatoes
- Chicken Parmigiano$22.00
Served with Spaghetti Pomarola
- Eggplant Parmigiano$9.50
Served with Spaghetti Pomarola
- Apricot Chicken$21.99
- Meatloaf$22.99
- Chicken Marsala$22.99
Ham, Peppers, Tomatoes and Onions
- Steak, Mushrooms & Onions$23.99