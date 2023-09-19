FOOD

Nosh

Scoop Plate

$8.25

Two scoops on a bed of Lettuce with Onion and Tomato

Knish

$6.00

Potato, Spinach and Feta or Twice Baked Potato

Potato Latke

$8.05

served with Apple Sauce, Sour Cream or both

Stuffed Cabbage

$8.50

Beef, Rice, Sweet and Sour Tomato Sauce

Foxy Loxy

$14.00
Pickle Plate

$4.00

Deli/ To-Go Soup

Chicken Noodle or Rice Soup

$6.00+

Broth only--no Chicken, no Vegetables...no Kvetching!

Matzo Ball Soup

$7.00+

Light and Fluffy Dumpling, in Broth

Kreplach Soup

$7.50+

Beef-filled Jewish Wonton, in broth

Mish Mosh Soup

$7.50+

Matzo Ball, Kreplach, Noodles, Rice and Broth

Cabbage Soup

$6.50+

Sweet, Sour and Delish!

Chicken Broth

$5.00+

Grandma's Recipe infused with Onions, Celery, Carrots, Parsnips and Dill

Smoked Nova Salmon

$15.00
Quart Pickle

$7.00

Salads

Garden Salad

$10.00

Romaine, Cucumber, Carrots, Black Olives, Tomatoes, Croutons

Deli Salad

$13.00

Sandwiches

All sandwiches come with a bag of chips

BLT

$11.05

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, White Toast

Bologna and the Beast

$11.55

Grilled Thick Cut Bologna, Sauteed Onions, Pepperjack Cheese, Rye

Create Your Own

Build your own Deli Sandwich!

Dolly Parton

$14.05

Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, American Cheese, Hard Roll

Everybody Loves Ryeman

$13.05

Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Slaw, Russian Dressing, Grilled Rye Bread

Ike and Tina Tuna

$12.05

Tuna Salad, Egg Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Rye Bread

Name That Tuna

$13.55

Tuna Salad, Swiss Cheese, Roasted Red Pepper, Grilled Rye Bread

New York, New York

$13.55

Corned Beef, Pastrami, Slaw, Russian Dressing, Rye Bread

Patty Melt

$12.65

Burger patty, sauteed onions, swiss cheese, Russian dressing

The Reuben

$14.35

Hot Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Kraut, Russian Dressing, Grilled Rye

Veggin Out

$11.55

A Veggie Reuben; Swiss Cheese, Roasted Red Pepper, choice of Kraut or Slaw, Rye Bread

Dessert

Dozen Cookie

$24.00
Apple Cake

$3.00+
Almond Cookie

$2.50
Brownies

$3.00

Choose between Walnut and Sprinkles, with Fudge Frosting

Mini Chocolate Bar

$1.00
Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Baked Fresh Daily

Coconut Macaroons

$2.50
Half Moon

$3.00

Chocolate or Vanilla Cookie with White and Fudge Frosting

Halva Cookie

$2.50Out of stock
Lemon Cookie

$2.50

Lemon Cookie, Lemon Glaze

Snicker Doodle

$2.50

Cinnamon and Sugar

Strudel

$4.00

Apple and Raisin or Cherry and Cheese

Sugar Cookie

$2.50

Pink Frosting and Sprinkles

Marshmallow Joyva

$2.00
Joyva Jell Ring

$2.00
Jell Bar Joyva

$2.00
Joyva Halva 1\2 Pound

$9.05

Sides

Cole Slaw

$4.00

French Fries

$4.50

Macaroni Salad

$4.00

Potato Salad

$4.50

Latkes

$4.00

DRINKS

Bottled Juice

$2.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Canned Soda

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Dr. Browns

$2.75

Options: Cel-Ray, Black Cherry, Diet Black Cherry, Cream Soda, Diet Cream Soda, Root Beer

Hot Chocolate

$3.00Out of stock

Iced Tea

$3.00

Joe Bean Nitro

$3.95

Karma Water

$3.00

Loganberry Coke

$4.00

Loganberry Tea

$3.00

Milk

$2.00

Snapple

$3.00

Yoo-Hoo

$3.00

Celsius

$3.00

CATERING

Deli Catering Trays

Smoked Salmon Platter

$55.00

Feeds 6! Choice of 6 bagels, Cream Cheese, Smoked Nova Salmon, Tomato, Onion, Capers

Smoked Whitefish Salad Platter

$65.00

Feeds 6! Choice of Bagels, Cream Cheese, Smoked Whitefish Salad, Tomato, Onion, Capers

Deluxe Smoked Fish Platter

$75.00

Feeds 6! Choice of Bagels, Cream Cheese, Smoked Whitefish Salad, Smoked Nova Salmon, Tomato, Onion, Capers