Fox's Deli 3450 Winton Place
FOOD
Nosh
Deli/ To-Go Soup
Chicken Noodle or Rice Soup
Broth only--no Chicken, no Vegetables...no Kvetching!
Matzo Ball Soup
Light and Fluffy Dumpling, in Broth
Kreplach Soup
Beef-filled Jewish Wonton, in broth
Mish Mosh Soup
Matzo Ball, Kreplach, Noodles, Rice and Broth
Cabbage Soup
Sweet, Sour and Delish!
Chicken Broth
Grandma's Recipe infused with Onions, Celery, Carrots, Parsnips and Dill
Smoked Nova Salmon
Quart Pickle
Salads
Sandwiches
BLT
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, White Toast
Bologna and the Beast
Grilled Thick Cut Bologna, Sauteed Onions, Pepperjack Cheese, Rye
Create Your Own
Build your own Deli Sandwich!
Dolly Parton
Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, American Cheese, Hard Roll
Everybody Loves Ryeman
Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Slaw, Russian Dressing, Grilled Rye Bread
Ike and Tina Tuna
Tuna Salad, Egg Salad, Lettuce, Tomato, Rye Bread
Name That Tuna
Tuna Salad, Swiss Cheese, Roasted Red Pepper, Grilled Rye Bread
New York, New York
Corned Beef, Pastrami, Slaw, Russian Dressing, Rye Bread
Patty Melt
Burger patty, sauteed onions, swiss cheese, Russian dressing
The Reuben
Hot Corned Beef, Swiss Cheese, Kraut, Russian Dressing, Grilled Rye
Veggin Out
A Veggie Reuben; Swiss Cheese, Roasted Red Pepper, choice of Kraut or Slaw, Rye Bread
Dessert
Dozen Cookie
Apple Cake
Almond Cookie
Brownies
Choose between Walnut and Sprinkles, with Fudge Frosting
Mini Chocolate Bar
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Baked Fresh Daily
Coconut Macaroons
Half Moon
Chocolate or Vanilla Cookie with White and Fudge Frosting
Halva Cookie
Lemon Cookie
Lemon Cookie, Lemon Glaze
Snicker Doodle
Cinnamon and Sugar
Strudel
Apple and Raisin or Cherry and Cheese
Sugar Cookie
Pink Frosting and Sprinkles
Marshmallow Joyva
Joyva Jell Ring
Jell Bar Joyva
Joyva Halva 1\2 Pound
DRINKS
Bottled Juice
Bottled Water
Canned Soda
Chocolate Milk
Coffee
Dr. Browns
Options: Cel-Ray, Black Cherry, Diet Black Cherry, Cream Soda, Diet Cream Soda, Root Beer
Hot Chocolate
Iced Tea
Joe Bean Nitro
Karma Water
Loganberry Coke
Loganberry Tea
Milk
Snapple
Yoo-Hoo
Celsius
CATERING
Deli Catering Trays
Smoked Salmon Platter
Feeds 6! Choice of 6 bagels, Cream Cheese, Smoked Nova Salmon, Tomato, Onion, Capers
Smoked Whitefish Salad Platter
Feeds 6! Choice of Bagels, Cream Cheese, Smoked Whitefish Salad, Tomato, Onion, Capers
Deluxe Smoked Fish Platter
Feeds 6! Choice of Bagels, Cream Cheese, Smoked Whitefish Salad, Smoked Nova Salmon, Tomato, Onion, Capers