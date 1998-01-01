Fox Hollow Golf Club 4780 Palmgren Lane Northeast
Bar Menu
Beer Tap
Canned Beer
Vodka
Rum
Whiskey/Bourbon
- Windsor$6.00+
- Seagrams 7$6.50+
- Jack Daniels$7.00+
- Jack Daniels Honey$7.00+
- Jack Daniels Fire$7.00+
- Jim Beam$6.50+
- Southern Comfort$6.50+
- Crown Royal$7.00+
- Crown Apple$7.00+
- Sazerac Rye$8.00+
- Small Batch 1792$8.50+
- Eagle Rare$10.50+
- Bulleit$7.50+
- Bulleit Rye$7.50+
- EH Taylor$12.50+
- Buffalo Trace$7.50+
- Michters$9.50+
- Jameson Irish$8.50+
- Blantons$18.00+
Liqueurs/Cordials
N/A Beverages
- 16 ounce fountain soda$2.75
- Bottled Water$2.50
- 20 ounce bottled soda$3.50
- Arnie Palmer bottle$3.50
- Gatorade/ Biosteel$3.50
- Coffee$2.50
- Hot Chocolate$2.50
- Ginger Beer$2.50
- Red Bull$4.00
- Pitcher of fountain soda$6.00
- Orange Juice$2.50
- Pineapple Juice$2.50
- Grapefruit Juice$2.50
- Cranberry Juice$2.50
- Bloody Mary Mix$3.50
Full Menu
Grab & Go
Appetizers
- Quesadilla$12.50
Delicious herb tortilla with chicken, cheese, roasted corn, pico de gallo, and a side of sour cream and salsa
- Fox Nachos$14.25
A tower of tortilla chips topped with chicken, Cheddar cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, and a side of sour cream
- Truffle Fries with Garlic Aioli$9.25
- Plain Fries$7.50
- Roasted Red Pepper Hummus$10.75
Served with gluten-friendly pita bread, carrots, and celery
- Chicken Wings
Traditional or boneless. Gluten friendly
Handhelds
- Build Your Own Burger$11.25
Served with lettuce tomato, onion, and french fries
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$13.25
Option for crispy or grilled. Chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, cheese, served with a side of ranch
- Chicken Avocado Wrap$13.25
Option for crispy or grilled. Chicken, bacon, gouda, avocado, chipotle mayo
- Hot Turkey Sandwich$12.50
Bacon, spiced raspberry jam, and gouda cheese on a bianco bun
- Tri Tip Sandwich$15.75
Swiss, sautéed onions and peppers, garlic aioli, and greens on a bianco bun
- Tacos$12.75
Choice of chicken or ground beef. Served with lettuce, cheese, pico, and a side of sour cream, salsa, and tortilla chips
Bowls & Salads
Flatbreads/Pizza
- BBQ Chicken Flatbread$11.75
Chicken, BBQ sauce, peppers, onions, and Cheddar cheese
- Polla Asado Flatbread$11.75
Grilled chicken with brie spread, pico de gallo, and mozzarella cheese
- Build Your Own Pizza$12.75
Tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese with your choice of our fresh pizza toppings: sausage, pepperoni, chicken, peppers and onions, pickles