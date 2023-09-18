Frame 1
Truffle Eggs Benedict Smoked Salmon
$21.00
Truffle Eggs Benedict Grill Oyster Mushroom
$18.00
Prosciutto Scrambled
$14.50
Avocado Scrambled
$14.50
Smoke Salmon Toast
$17.00
Avocado Toast
$13.75
Mushroom Toast
$13.75
Frame Bowl (GF)
$11.50
Quinoa Scrambled Bowl (GF)
$12.75
Yogurt Bowl
$11.00
Pancakes
$13.00
Wine
Cabernet Sauvignon G
$14.00
Cabernet Sauvignon B
$49.00
Montepulciano G
$12.00
Montepulciano B
$42.00
Pinot Noir G
$14.00
Pinot Noir B
$49.00
Sauvignon Blanc G
$14.00
Sauvignon Blanc B
$49.00
Pinot Grigio G
$12.00
Pinot Grigio B
$42.00
Gruner G
$14.00
Gruner B
$42.00
Prosecco G
$12.00
Prosecco B
$42.00
Rose G
$12.00
Rose B
$42.00
