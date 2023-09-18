Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.75

Espresso

$3.75

Americano

$4.25

Cortado

$4.75

Cappuccino

$4.75

Latte

$5.25

Mocha

$6.25

Cold Brew

$5.25

Pour Over

$7.25

Cafe Au Lait

$4.25

Special Coffee

Vanilla Latte

$5.75

Butterscotch Latte

$5.75

Maple Latte

$5.75

Caramel Latte

$5.75

Red Eye

$5.75

Matcha Espresso

$5.75

Es-Yen (Thai Style Coffee)

$6.00

Tonic Espresso

$7.00

Orange Juice Espresso

$7.00

Coconut Water Espresso

$7.00

Brown Cinnamon Latte

$7.00

Not Coffee

Iced Black Tea

$5.25

Matcha Latte

$5.25

Chocolate

$5.25

Chai Latte

$5.25

Dirty Chai Latte

$6.25

Choco Matcha Latte

$6.25

Babycino (Steam Milk)

$3.50

Something Else

Water

$4.25

Sparking Water

$4.25

Pink Grapfruit Sparking

$5.25

Lemon Sparking

$5.25

Orange Juice

$5.75

Coconut Water

$6.25

Tea

Cha Cha Chai

$5.00

Koh Samet Sun

$5.00

Rwandan Green

$5.00

Organic Breakfast Blend

$4.00

Organic Earl Grey

$4.00

Organic Peppermint

$4.00

Organic Chamomile

$4.00

Food

Truffle Eggs Benedict Smoked Salmon

$21.00

Truffle Eggs Benedict Grill Oyster Mushroom

$18.00

Prosciutto Scrambled

$14.50

Avocado Scrambled

$14.50

Smoke Salmon Toast

$17.00

Avocado Toast

$13.75

Mushroom Toast

$13.75

Frame Bowl (GF)

$11.50

Quinoa Scrambled Bowl (GF)

$12.75

Yogurt Bowl

$11.00

Pancakes

$13.00

Sandwich

Smoked Ham Sandwich

$9.00

Bagel Turkey Sausage

$8.50

Dessert

Frame Croffle

$14.00

Affogato

$7.00

Pastries

Plain Croissant

$3.75

Chocolate Croissant

$4.50

Almond Croissant

$4.95

Spinach Croissant

$5.25

Blueberry Muffin

$3.45

Cranberry Orange Muffin

$3.45

Pumkin Spice Muffin (VG,GF)

$4.50

Chocolate Chips Cookie

$4.00

Chocolate Cookie (GF)

$3.75

Croffle

$4.50

Chocolate Muffin(GF)

$4.50

Alcohol

Beer

IPA

$12.00

Five Boroughs Brewing

$10.00

Allagash

$6.00

Stella

$6.00

Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon G

$14.00

Cabernet Sauvignon B

$49.00

Montepulciano G

$12.00

Montepulciano B

$42.00

Pinot Noir G

$14.00

Pinot Noir B

$49.00

Sauvignon Blanc G

$14.00

Sauvignon Blanc B

$49.00

Pinot Grigio G

$12.00

Pinot Grigio B

$42.00

Gruner G

$14.00

Gruner B

$42.00

Prosecco G

$12.00

Prosecco B

$42.00

Rose G

$12.00

Rose B

$42.00