Frame 2
Coffee
Hot Coffee
- Single Espresso$3.75
- Drip Coffee$3.75
- Double Espresso$3.75
- Macchiato Espresso$4.00
- Flat White$4.75
- Hot cappuccino$4.75
- Hot Cortado$4.50
- Hot Americano$4.25
- Cafe Au Lait$4.25
- Hot Latte$5.25
- Hot Caramel Latte$5.75
- Hot Maple Latte$5.75
- Hot Vanilla Latte$5.75
- Hot Butterscotch Latte$5.75
- Hot Red Eye$5.75
- Hot Mocha$6.25
- Hot Matcha Espresso$6.50
- Hot Cinnamon Brown Sugar Latte$7.00
- Pour Over (Single Origin)$7.25
- Espresso On Ice$3.75
- Stay
- To Go
Iced Coffee
- Iced Coffee$4.25
- Cold Brew$5.25
- Iced Cortado$5.00
- Iced Cappuccino$5.25
- Iced Americano$4.75
- Es-Yen (Thai Style Coffee)$6.00
- Iced Latte$5.75
- Iced Vanilla Latte$6.25
- Iced Butterscotch Latte$6.25
- Iced Maple Latte$6.25
- Iced Caramel Latte$6.25
- Iced Mocha$6.75
- Iced Brown Cinnamon Latte$7.00
- Iced Red Eye$6.25
- Tonic Espresso$7.00
- Orange Juice Espresso$7.00
- Coconut Water Espresso$7.00
- Iced Coffee No Ice Filled Full$6.00
- Cold Brew No Ice Filled Full$7.00
- Affogato$7.00
- Stay
- To Go
Non Coffee
Hot
Iced
Tea Bag
Something Else
Frame Locations and Ordering Hours
Frame 1
(475) 639-2456
Closed • Opens Saturday at 8AM
Frame 2
(475) 639-2456
Closed • Opens Saturday at 8AM