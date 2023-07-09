Franco’s Pizzeria 198 South Main Street

PIZZA MENU

Pizza

Reg Slices

$2.75

Sicilian Slice

$3.00

Specialty

$4.00

Nonna Pie

$19.00

Detroit Style

$19.00

Square Bruschetta

$20.00

12" Gluten Free Crust

$11.00

12" Cauliflower Crust

$11.00

Reg Combo

$6.00

Specialty combo

$7.00

Personal Pizza

Personal 10" Pizza

$6.00

Personal Calzone

$9.00

Personal Gourmet Pizza

$11.00

Garbage Can Pizza

$12.00

Personal Stromboli

Personal Ribeye Steak with Onions & Peppers Stromboli

$9.00

Personal Classic Italian Stromboli

$9.00

Ham, salami, pepperoni, peppers, and mozzarella cheese

Personal Sausage & Peppers Stromboli

$9.00

Personal Sausage, Peppers, & Onions Stromboli

$9.00

Personal Sausage, Peppers, Onions, & Roasted Peppers Stromboli

$9.00

Personal Spicy Chicken Stromboli

$9.00

Personal BBQ Chicken Stromboli

$9.00

Personal Cajun Chicken Stromboli

$9.00

Personal Pepperoni & Bacon Stromboli

$9.00

Personal Broccoli & Ricotta Stromboli

$9.00

Medium Pizza

Medium 14" Pizza

$10.00

Medium Bruschetta Pizza

$17.00

Medium The Garbage Can

$20.00

Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, onions, fresh peppers, black olives, mushrooms, and meatballs

Medium 420

$18.00

A mix of pizza sauce and Alfredo sauce base, bacon, cup and char pepperoni, sliced cherry peppers, lots of mozzarella, and topped with Mike's hot honey

Medium Charlie the WOP

$18.00

Diced chicken, arrabbiata sauce, and fresh mozzarella drizzled with pesto sauce

Medium Veggie

$18.00

Broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, red and green peppers, tomatoes (diced or whole sliced), and fresh garlic

Medium Buffalo

$18.00

Spicy or mild chicken (grilled or breaded) mozzarella, blue cheese, or ranch optional

Medium BBQ

$18.00

Grilled or breaded chicken, BBQ sauce, Cheddar, and mozzarella

Medium Franco's Special

$17.00

Arugula, fresh mozzarella, red onions, shaved Parmesan, and balsamic glaze

Medium Chicken, Bacon, & Ranch

$18.00

Medium Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Pie

$18.00

Medium Drunken Italian

$18.00

Vodka sauce and fresh mozzarella

Medium Don Filippo

$18.00

Breaded chicken cutlet, bruschetta, extra virgin olive oil, shaved Parmesan, and balsamic glaze

Medium Philly Jawn

$19.00

Shaved ribeye steak, onions, peppers, mushrooms, cooper cheese, and (marinara sauce optional)

Medium Cheesesteak Chipotle

$19.00

Medium Stromboli

Medium Ribeye Steak with Onions & Peppers Stromboli

$16.00

Medium Classic Italian Stromboli

$16.00

Ham, salami, pepperoni, peppers, and mozzarella cheese

Medium Sausage & Peppers Stromboli

$16.00

Medium Sausage, Peppers, & Onions Stromboli

$16.00

Medium Sausage, Peppers, Onions, & Roasted Peppers Stromboli

$16.00

Medium Spicy Chicken Stromboli

$16.00

Medium BBQ Chicken Stromboli

$16.00

Medium Cajun Chicken Stromboli

$16.00

Medium Pepperoni & Bacon Stromboli

$16.00

Medium Broccoli & Ricotta Stromboli

$16.00

Large Pizza

Large 16" Pizza

$15.00

Margherita - Large

$22.00

Marinara, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, shaved Parmesan, and extra virgin olive oil

Large Bruschetta Pizza

$20.00

Large The Garbage Can

$25.00

Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, onions, fresh peppers, black olives, mushrooms, and meatballs

Large 420

$21.00

A mix of pizza sauce and Alfredo sauce base, bacon, cup and char pepperoni, sliced cherry peppers, lots of mozzarella, and topped with Mike's hot honey

Large Charlie the WOP

$21.00

Diced chicken, arrabbiata sauce, and fresh mozzarella drizzled with pesto sauce

Large Veggie

$21.00

Broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, red and green peppers, tomatoes (diced or whole sliced), and fresh garlic

Large Buffalo

$21.00

Spicy or mild chicken (grilled or breaded) mozzarella, blue cheese, or ranch optional

Large BBQ

$21.00

Grilled or breaded chicken, BBQ sauce, Cheddar, and mozzarella

Large Franco's Special

$21.00

Arugula, fresh mozzarella, red onions, shaved Parmesan, and balsamic glaze

Large Chicken, Bacon, & Ranch

$22.00

Large Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Pie

$23.00

Large Drunken Italian

$23.00

Vodka sauce and fresh mozzarella

Large Don Filippo

$21.00

Breaded chicken cutlet, bruschetta, extra virgin olive oil, shaved Parmesan, and balsamic glaze

Large Philly Jawn

$23.00

Shaved ribeye steak, onions, peppers, mushrooms, cooper cheese, and (marinara sauce optional)

Large Calzone

$19.00

Large Cheesesteak Chipotle

$23.00

Large Stromboli

Large Ribeye Steak with Onions & Peppers Stromboli

$23.00

Large Classic Italian Stromboli

$23.00

Ham, salami, pepperoni, peppers, and mozzarella cheese

Large Sausage & Peppers Stromboli

$23.00

Large Sausage, Peppers, & Onions Stromboli

$23.00

Large Sausage, Peppers, Onions, & Roasted Peppers Stromboli

$23.00

Large Spicy Chicken Stromboli

$23.00

Large BBQ Chicken Stromboli

$23.00

Large Cajun Chicken Stromboli

$23.00

Large Pepperoni & Bacon Stromboli

$23.00

Large Broccoli & Ricotta Stromboli

$23.00

Sicilian Pie

Sicilian Pie

$19.00

Upside Sicilian

$19.00

Mozzarella on bottom sauce on top

Sicilian Bruschetta Pizza

$25.00

Sicilian The Garbage Can

$29.00

Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, onions, fresh peppers, black olives, mushrooms, and meatballs

Sicilian 420

$25.00

A mix of pizza sauce and Alfredo sauce base, bacon, cup and char pepperoni, sliced cherry peppers, lots of mozzarella, and topped with Mike's hot honey

Sicilian Charlie the WOP

$25.00

Diced chicken, arrabbiata sauce, and fresh mozzarella drizzled with pesto sauce

Sicilian Veggie

$24.00

Broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, red and green peppers, tomatoes (diced or whole sliced), and fresh garlic

Sicilian Buffalo

$24.00

Spicy or mild chicken (grilled or breaded) mozzarella, blue cheese, or ranch optional

Sicilian BBQ

$24.00

Grilled or breaded chicken, BBQ sauce, Cheddar, and mozzarella

Sicilian Franco's Special

$25.00

Arugula, fresh mozzarella, red onions, shaved Parmesan, and balsamic glaze

Sicilian Chicken, Bacon, & Ranch

$26.00

Sicilian Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Pie

$27.00

Sicilian Drunken Italian

$26.00

Vodka sauce and fresh mozzarella

Sicilian Don Filippo

$24.00

Breaded chicken cutlet, bruschetta, extra virgin olive oil, shaved Parmesan, and balsamic glaze

Sicilian Philly Jawn

$26.00

Shaved ribeye steak, onions, peppers, mushrooms, cooper cheese, and (marinara sauce optional)

Famous Garlic Knots & Stuffed Crust Pizzas

Plain Garlic Knot Pizza

$23.00

Chicken Wing Garlic Knot Pizza

$27.00

Philly Ribeye Garlic Knot Pizza

$28.00

Don Filippo Garlic Knot Pizza

$29.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch Garlic Knot Pizza

$26.00

Steak Chipotle Garlic Knot Pizza

$26.00

Chicken Vodka Garlic Knot Pizza

$27.00

Chicken Alfredo Garlic Knot Pizza

$27.00

Shrimp Scampi Garlic Knot Pizza

$30.00

Shrimp Alfredo Garlic Knot Pizza

$30.00

Heart Attack Garlic Knot Pizza

$29.00

The Garbage Garlic Knot Pizza Garlic Knot PizzaCan

$31.00

Mozzarella stuffed crust / Italian boil

Mac & Cheese Stuffed Crust

$29.00

Steak Chipotle* Garlic Knot Pizza

$27.00

Sicilian Garlic Knot

$29.00

Chicken Vodka* Garlic Knot Pizza

$32.00

Garlic Knot Sicilian Pizza

$29.00

PinWheels

PinWheels (Pre-Ordered)

$18.00

PinWheels (At-Counter)

$3.25

Large Pizza Combo

1 Large Pie, Knots and Soda

$21.00

2 Large Pies, Knots and Soda

$35.00

3 Large Pies, Knots and Soda

$49.00

Panzerotti

Panzerotti

$9.50

Sauces

Marinara Sauce

$2.00+

Vodka Sauce

$2.00+

Alfredo Sauce

$2.00+

MAIN MENU

Starters / Appetizers

5 Garlic Knots

$5.00

Loaded Garlic Knots

$8.00

Choice of vodka sauce or Alfredo with melted mozzarella

8 Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.00

5 Chicken Tenders

$7.00

2 Pieces Sausage

$5.00

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$8.00

Homemade Rosa's Huge Rice Balls

$6.00

Bruschetta

$8.00

Chicken Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Pretzel Bites

$8.00

Served with homemade beer sauce

Corn Nuggets

$8.00

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Regular Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Disco Fries

$8.00

Melted mozzarella brown gravy

Vodka Fries

$8.00

Melted mozzarella and vodka sauce

Loaded Fries

$9.00

Bacon, Cheddar sauce, and sour cream

5 Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

3 Meatballs

$8.00

Fried Calamari

$10.00Out of stock

Heart Attack*

$11.00

Spicy chicken, cheese sauce, choice of ranch or blue cheese

Wilkes University Sampler

$14.00

Mozzarella sticks, jalapeño poppers, mac and cheese bites, onion rings, fried pickles, and corn nuggets

Tower of Love

$12.00

All stacked on grilled panini bread, thinly sliced breaded chicken, layered with house-made eggplant, topped with a 4 oz meatball with melted mozzarella and Sunday marinara sauce

Antipasto Filled Large Bavarian Pretzel

$16.00

Provolone, ham, salami, pepperoni, green olives, pepperoncini, crumbled blue cheese served with ginger honey sauce

Happy Happy Chicken

$16.00

1 lb of boneless bites, 2 choices of sauces all served on a Bavarian pretzel, served with blue cheese or ranch and bomb a** beer cheese or Cheddar cheese for dipping

5 Jalapeño Poppers

$8.00

Buffalo Fries

$12.00

Fries tossed in hot or mild sauce. Grilled chicken, melted mozzarella, and choice of ranch or blue cheese

Franco's Freaky Fries

$11.00

Pizza sauce, melted mozzarella, and topped with pepperoni

Mussels

$14.00

Your choice of white with garlic, Sunday marinara sauce, arrabbiata sauce or vodka

Wings, Our Signature Wings Are Massive!

10 Wings Wings

$13.00

16 Wings Wings

$19.00

24 Wings Wings

$27.00

1/2 Lb Boneless Wings

$8.00

1 Lb Boneless Wings

$13.00

Burgers

Classic

$10.00

American cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and mayo

Cowboy

$12.00

Thick bacon, in-house BBQ sauce, Wisconsin Cheddar, tomatoes, onions, and lettuce

It's Sooo Cheezy

$12.00

Mozzarella, provolone, American, Cheddar, Swiss, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and mayo

Drunken Burger

$13.00

Onion rings, bacon, Cheddar, Crown Royal maple syrup, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions

Shroom Burger

$13.00

Mushrooms, Swiss, and caramelised onions

The Godfather of Burgers

$15.00

2 8 oz burgers flame broiled, pickles, melted American per layer, Cheez Whiz, sliced bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, topped with our own in-house bacon thousand island dressing

Northeast Fish Sandwich

$11.00

Batter-dipped 8 oz haddock, lettuce, tomatoes, and tartar sauce

Papa's Burger

$14.00

Melted mozzarella, pizza sauce, and pepperoni

Fight Club

$15.00

Melted blue cheese crumbles, jalapeño poppers, caramelised onions, thick onion rings, and sassy sauce

Fat Sandwiches

Moyra's Favourite

$16.00

Breaded chicken, fettuccine Alfredo, double stack melted provolone, served on a garlic roll

Frankie Bagpipes

$16.00

Double cheeseburger, thick bacon slab, topped with jalapeño Cheddar poppers, melted Pepper Jack, and lathered in chipotle ranch

Tina's Favourite

$16.00

Breaded chicken, drunken vodka sauce, and melted mozzarella

Joey Macaroni

$16.00

House made mac and cheese, breaded chicken, sliced bacon, and served on garlic bread

Fat Joey

$16.00

Ribeye cheese steak, melted mozzarella, bacon, mozzarella sticks, fries, and homemade Sunday marinara sauce

Fat Tony

$16.00

Breaded chicken cutlet, onion rings, french fries, mozzarella sticks, melted provolone, honey hot sauce on a toasted garlic bread

Fat B****

$17.00

Ribeye Philly steak, burger, mozzarella sticks, fries, mac and cheese bites, lettuce, tomato, melted mozzarella all smothered in our arrabbiata sauce

Lefty Two Guns

$17.00

Grilled chicken, melted provolone, melted mozzarella, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mozzarella sticks, fried pickles, garlic bread, covered in our in-house sassy sauce

Entrées

Linguine Dolce Mare

$21.00

Clams, shrimp, calamari, mussels in a choice of white wine, creamy limoncello, arrabbiata, or blush pink sauce

Garlic & Oil