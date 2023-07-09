Franco’s Pizzeria 198 South Main Street
PIZZA MENU
Pizza
Personal Pizza
Personal Stromboli
Personal Ribeye Steak with Onions & Peppers Stromboli
Personal Classic Italian Stromboli
Ham, salami, pepperoni, peppers, and mozzarella cheese
Personal Sausage & Peppers Stromboli
Personal Sausage, Peppers, & Onions Stromboli
Personal Sausage, Peppers, Onions, & Roasted Peppers Stromboli
Personal Spicy Chicken Stromboli
Personal BBQ Chicken Stromboli
Personal Cajun Chicken Stromboli
Personal Pepperoni & Bacon Stromboli
Personal Broccoli & Ricotta Stromboli
Medium Pizza
Medium Bruschetta Pizza
Medium The Garbage Can
Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, onions, fresh peppers, black olives, mushrooms, and meatballs
Medium 420
A mix of pizza sauce and Alfredo sauce base, bacon, cup and char pepperoni, sliced cherry peppers, lots of mozzarella, and topped with Mike's hot honey
Medium Charlie the WOP
Diced chicken, arrabbiata sauce, and fresh mozzarella drizzled with pesto sauce
Medium Veggie
Broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, red and green peppers, tomatoes (diced or whole sliced), and fresh garlic
Medium Buffalo
Spicy or mild chicken (grilled or breaded) mozzarella, blue cheese, or ranch optional
Medium BBQ
Grilled or breaded chicken, BBQ sauce, Cheddar, and mozzarella
Medium Franco's Special
Arugula, fresh mozzarella, red onions, shaved Parmesan, and balsamic glaze
Medium Chicken, Bacon, & Ranch
Medium Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Pie
Medium Drunken Italian
Vodka sauce and fresh mozzarella
Medium Don Filippo
Breaded chicken cutlet, bruschetta, extra virgin olive oil, shaved Parmesan, and balsamic glaze
Medium Philly Jawn
Shaved ribeye steak, onions, peppers, mushrooms, cooper cheese, and (marinara sauce optional)
Medium Cheesesteak Chipotle
Medium Stromboli
Large Pizza
Margherita - Large
Marinara, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, shaved Parmesan, and extra virgin olive oil
Large Bruschetta Pizza
Large The Garbage Can
Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, onions, fresh peppers, black olives, mushrooms, and meatballs
Large 420
A mix of pizza sauce and Alfredo sauce base, bacon, cup and char pepperoni, sliced cherry peppers, lots of mozzarella, and topped with Mike's hot honey
Large Charlie the WOP
Diced chicken, arrabbiata sauce, and fresh mozzarella drizzled with pesto sauce
Large Veggie
Broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, red and green peppers, tomatoes (diced or whole sliced), and fresh garlic
Large Buffalo
Spicy or mild chicken (grilled or breaded) mozzarella, blue cheese, or ranch optional
Large BBQ
Grilled or breaded chicken, BBQ sauce, Cheddar, and mozzarella
Large Franco's Special
Arugula, fresh mozzarella, red onions, shaved Parmesan, and balsamic glaze
Large Chicken, Bacon, & Ranch
Large Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Pie
Large Drunken Italian
Vodka sauce and fresh mozzarella
Large Don Filippo
Breaded chicken cutlet, bruschetta, extra virgin olive oil, shaved Parmesan, and balsamic glaze
Large Philly Jawn
Shaved ribeye steak, onions, peppers, mushrooms, cooper cheese, and (marinara sauce optional)
Large Calzone
Large Cheesesteak Chipotle
Large Stromboli
Sicilian Pie
Upside Sicilian
Mozzarella on bottom sauce on top
Sicilian Bruschetta Pizza
Sicilian The Garbage Can
Pepperoni, bacon, sausage, onions, fresh peppers, black olives, mushrooms, and meatballs
Sicilian 420
A mix of pizza sauce and Alfredo sauce base, bacon, cup and char pepperoni, sliced cherry peppers, lots of mozzarella, and topped with Mike's hot honey
Sicilian Charlie the WOP
Diced chicken, arrabbiata sauce, and fresh mozzarella drizzled with pesto sauce
Sicilian Veggie
Broccoli, spinach, mushrooms, red and green peppers, tomatoes (diced or whole sliced), and fresh garlic
Sicilian Buffalo
Spicy or mild chicken (grilled or breaded) mozzarella, blue cheese, or ranch optional
Sicilian BBQ
Grilled or breaded chicken, BBQ sauce, Cheddar, and mozzarella
Sicilian Franco's Special
Arugula, fresh mozzarella, red onions, shaved Parmesan, and balsamic glaze
Sicilian Chicken, Bacon, & Ranch
Sicilian Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad Pie
Sicilian Drunken Italian
Vodka sauce and fresh mozzarella
Sicilian Don Filippo
Breaded chicken cutlet, bruschetta, extra virgin olive oil, shaved Parmesan, and balsamic glaze
Sicilian Philly Jawn
Shaved ribeye steak, onions, peppers, mushrooms, cooper cheese, and (marinara sauce optional)
Famous Garlic Knots & Stuffed Crust Pizzas
Plain Garlic Knot Pizza
Chicken Wing Garlic Knot Pizza
Philly Ribeye Garlic Knot Pizza
Don Filippo Garlic Knot Pizza
Chicken Bacon Ranch Garlic Knot Pizza
Steak Chipotle Garlic Knot Pizza
Chicken Vodka Garlic Knot Pizza
Chicken Alfredo Garlic Knot Pizza
Shrimp Scampi Garlic Knot Pizza
Shrimp Alfredo Garlic Knot Pizza
Heart Attack Garlic Knot Pizza
The Garbage Garlic Knot Pizza Garlic Knot PizzaCan
Mozzarella stuffed crust / Italian boil
Mac & Cheese Stuffed Crust
Steak Chipotle* Garlic Knot Pizza
Sicilian Garlic Knot
Chicken Vodka* Garlic Knot Pizza
Garlic Knot Sicilian Pizza
Large Pizza Combo
Panzerotti
MAIN MENU
Starters / Appetizers
5 Garlic Knots
Loaded Garlic Knots
Choice of vodka sauce or Alfredo with melted mozzarella
8 Mac & Cheese Bites
5 Chicken Tenders
2 Pieces Sausage
Beer Battered Onion Rings
Homemade Rosa's Huge Rice Balls
Bruschetta
Chicken Cheese Quesadilla
Cheese Quesadilla
Pretzel Bites
Served with homemade beer sauce
Corn Nuggets
Fried Pickles
Regular Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Disco Fries
Melted mozzarella brown gravy
Vodka Fries
Melted mozzarella and vodka sauce
Loaded Fries
Bacon, Cheddar sauce, and sour cream
5 Mozzarella Sticks
3 Meatballs
Fried Calamari
Heart Attack*
Spicy chicken, cheese sauce, choice of ranch or blue cheese
Wilkes University Sampler
Mozzarella sticks, jalapeño poppers, mac and cheese bites, onion rings, fried pickles, and corn nuggets
Tower of Love
All stacked on grilled panini bread, thinly sliced breaded chicken, layered with house-made eggplant, topped with a 4 oz meatball with melted mozzarella and Sunday marinara sauce
Antipasto Filled Large Bavarian Pretzel
Provolone, ham, salami, pepperoni, green olives, pepperoncini, crumbled blue cheese served with ginger honey sauce
Happy Happy Chicken
1 lb of boneless bites, 2 choices of sauces all served on a Bavarian pretzel, served with blue cheese or ranch and bomb a** beer cheese or Cheddar cheese for dipping
5 Jalapeño Poppers
Buffalo Fries
Fries tossed in hot or mild sauce. Grilled chicken, melted mozzarella, and choice of ranch or blue cheese
Franco's Freaky Fries
Pizza sauce, melted mozzarella, and topped with pepperoni
Mussels
Your choice of white with garlic, Sunday marinara sauce, arrabbiata sauce or vodka
Wings, Our Signature Wings Are Massive!
Burgers
Classic
American cheese, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and mayo
Cowboy
Thick bacon, in-house BBQ sauce, Wisconsin Cheddar, tomatoes, onions, and lettuce
It's Sooo Cheezy
Mozzarella, provolone, American, Cheddar, Swiss, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and mayo
Drunken Burger
Onion rings, bacon, Cheddar, Crown Royal maple syrup, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions
Shroom Burger
Mushrooms, Swiss, and caramelised onions
The Godfather of Burgers
2 8 oz burgers flame broiled, pickles, melted American per layer, Cheez Whiz, sliced bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, topped with our own in-house bacon thousand island dressing
Northeast Fish Sandwich
Batter-dipped 8 oz haddock, lettuce, tomatoes, and tartar sauce
Papa's Burger
Melted mozzarella, pizza sauce, and pepperoni
Fight Club
Melted blue cheese crumbles, jalapeño poppers, caramelised onions, thick onion rings, and sassy sauce
Fat Sandwiches
Moyra's Favourite
Breaded chicken, fettuccine Alfredo, double stack melted provolone, served on a garlic roll
Frankie Bagpipes
Double cheeseburger, thick bacon slab, topped with jalapeño Cheddar poppers, melted Pepper Jack, and lathered in chipotle ranch
Tina's Favourite
Breaded chicken, drunken vodka sauce, and melted mozzarella
Joey Macaroni
House made mac and cheese, breaded chicken, sliced bacon, and served on garlic bread
Fat Joey
Ribeye cheese steak, melted mozzarella, bacon, mozzarella sticks, fries, and homemade Sunday marinara sauce
Fat Tony
Breaded chicken cutlet, onion rings, french fries, mozzarella sticks, melted provolone, honey hot sauce on a toasted garlic bread
Fat B****
Ribeye Philly steak, burger, mozzarella sticks, fries, mac and cheese bites, lettuce, tomato, melted mozzarella all smothered in our arrabbiata sauce
Lefty Two Guns
Grilled chicken, melted provolone, melted mozzarella, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mozzarella sticks, fried pickles, garlic bread, covered in our in-house sassy sauce
