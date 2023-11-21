Francois Caribbean Cuisine 218 N Liberty St
Entrees
- Griot | Fried Pork$16.99
Big chunks of pork shoulder are marinated in citrus, Scotch bonnet chilies and other spices, then simmered until very tender before being fried crisp and brown.
- Haitian Chicken Box$16.99
- Haitian Turkey$17.99
A Haitian dish that is made with turkey marinated in a mixture of citrus juices, herbs, and spices. It is then fried until cooked through and crispy on the outside.
- Kabrit | Goat$21.99
The goat meat is seasoned with our Haitian Epis, shallot for extra flavor, garlic cloves, lemon juice for acidity, ground cloves and cayenne pepper to provide a small amount of heat and fried.
- Oxtail$21.99
- Poisson | Red Snapper$24.99
A tasty, succulent fresh red snapper fish well-seasoned and marinated in a blend of organic herbs and spices. (Cooked Fried Or Stewed In Sauce.)
- Poulet | Stew Chicken$16.99
Chicken is braised in spices, herbs, veggies, stock, and more. Which leaves meltingly tender chicken pieces bathed in an rich gravy.
- Legume | Stew Vegetables$16.99
An assortment of well seasoned and braised organic vegetables that have been put together and stewed in a hearty and rich style consumption
Sides
- Bannann Peze | Plantains$4.99
- Macaroni Au Gratin | Haitian Mac & Cheese$7.99
A popular pasta and cheese dish from Haiti, it is essentially the Haitian version of mac and cheese.
- Diri Blan | White Rice$5.99
- Sos Pwa | Bean Sauce$4.99
- Dira Ak Pwa | Rice & Beans$5.99
- Diri djon djon | Black Rice$6.99
- Legume | Stew Vegetables$5.99
An assortment of well seasoned and braised organic vegetables that have been put together and stewed in a hearty and rich style.
- Extra Pikliz | Spicy Shredded Cabbage$1.00
- Pate Kode | Haitian Patties$3.00Out of stock
