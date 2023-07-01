Francolini's 3987 Tchoupitoulas St
Popular Items
The Batiste
herbed prosciutto cotto, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, balsamic reduction, arugula, vinaigrette on a sub or focaccia
Spotted Trotter Cured Finocchiona Salami
Finocchiona is a traditional Italian style of salami made by blending fennel seeds into the meat. The fennel adds a wonderful spice flavor and verdant flavor to the meat. This finocchiona is sliced paper thin for the best texture and delicate flavor.
The Gabby
sweet sopressata, fresh mozarrella, marinated artichoke, shaved fennel salad, lemon on focaccia or sub
Sandwiches
Cold Sandwiches
The Batiste
herbed prosciutto cotto, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, balsamic reduction, arugula, vinaigrette on a sub or focaccia
The Betty White
grilled chicken, fontina, olive tapenade, marinated artichokes, arugula, giardinara vinaigrette on house focaccia or sub
The Dima
chicken cutlet, fresh mozzarella, hot soppressata, Calabrian chili aioli, shredded lettuce
The Elmer Fudd
herbed proscuitto cotto (italian ham), fontina cheese, marinated artichokes, wholegrain mustard aioli, arugula on housemade focaccia
The Freddie Freeman
grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, fontina cheese, pesto, lemon vinaigrette, arugula
The Gabby
sweet sopressata, fresh mozarrella, marinated artichoke, shaved fennel salad, lemon on focaccia or sub
The Gandolfini
hot sopressata, fresh mozzarella, spicy olive salad, arugula, lemon-dijon vinaigrette on focaccia
The Italian
prosciutto cotto, mortadella, hot capicola, genoa salami, sharp provolone, pepperoncini,red onions, shredded lettuce, house vinaigrette
The Lang
grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella, calabrian chili aioli, hot sopressata, lettuce
The Nay
proscuitto di parma, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, arugula, balsamic
The Nicolo
chicken cutlet, fresh mozzarella, garlicky broccoli rabe, roasted red peppers on a sub
The Smoltz
Thin sliced rare roast beef, havarti cheese, shaved red onion, horseradish-dill aioli, lettuce, mustard vinaigrette on a sub or focaccia
The Underdog
thin sliced mortadella, provolone, italian salsa verde, sweet pickled garlic, whole grain mustard seed
The Method Man
balsamic roasted portabello mushrooms, fresh mozz, roasted red peppers, arugula, house vinaigrette
Hot Sandwiches
Chicken Parm
chicken cutlets, mozzarella, house marinara, parm - $15
Eggplant Parm
Meatball Parm
pork & beef meatballs, mozzarella, house marinara, parm
THE BIG V
chicken cutlet, prosciutto cotto, melted fontina, house honey mustard, baby spinach, mustard vinaigrette *served warm on a sub*
The Travis
crumbled sweet italian sausage, garlicky broccoli rabe, red pepper flake, melted provolone on a sub roll
The Uncle John
hot italian sausage, sauteed peppers and onions, grilled jalapenos, melted provolone on a sub
Drinks
Beverages
Barqs Root Beer Bottle
Boylan Birch Soda
Boylan Black Cherry
William Boylan began bottling his birch beer after partnering with John W. Sturr, a local politician, in 1900. The partnership soon fizzled, but Boylan continued bottling his product until Prohibition in the 1920s, when Boylan was primarily sold in unused beer barrels.
Boylan Cane Cola
William Boylan began bottling his birch beer after partnering with John W. Sturr, a local politician, in 1900. The partnership soon fizzled, but Boylan continued bottling his product until Prohibition in the 1920s, when Boylan was primarily sold in unused beer barrels.
Boylan Creme Soda
Boylan Diet Black Cherry Soda
William Boylan began bottling his birch beer after partnering with John W. Sturr, a local politician, in 1900. The partnership soon fizzled, but Boylan continued bottling his product until Prohibition in the 1920s, when Boylan was primarily sold in unused beer barrels.
Boylan Diet Creme Soda
Boylan Diet Root Beer
William Boylan began bottling his birch beer after partnering with John W. Sturr, a local politician, in 1900. The partnership soon fizzled, but Boylan continued bottling his product until Prohibition in the 1920s, when Boylan was primarily sold in unused beer barrels.
Boylan Ginger Ale
William Boylan began bottling his birch beer after partnering with John W. Sturr, a local politician, in 1900. The partnership soon fizzled, but Boylan continued bottling his product until Prohibition in the 1920s, when Boylan was primarily sold in unused beer barrels.
Boylan Grape Soda
William Boylan began bottling his birch beer after partnering with John W. Sturr, a local politician, in 1900. The partnership soon fizzled, but Boylan continued bottling his product until Prohibition in the 1920s, when Boylan was primarily sold in unused beer barrels.
Boylan Orange Soda
Refreshing and less sweet than a typical orange soda, with Italian mandarin and tangerine oils. All natural Pure Cane Sugar
Boylan Root Beer
William Boylan began bottling his birch beer after partnering with John W. Sturr, a local politician, in 1900. The partnership soon fizzled, but Boylan continued bottling his product until Prohibition in the 1920s, when Boylan was primarily sold in unused beer barrels.
Coke Zero
Dasani
Gold Peak Sweet Tea
Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea
Hanks Vanilla Cream Soda
Jarritos Lime
Jarritos Fruit Punch
Jarritos Pineapple
Mexican Coke
Mexican Fanta Orange
Mexican Fanta Pineapple
Mexican Sprite
Rain Pure Spring Water
-Ultra hydrating natural spring water -Recycled Most Often -Aluminum is recycled 4X more often than plastic -Alkaline Balanced -BPA Free Liner -Non-toxic liner keeps the water fresh and safe -Colder Faster ~1300X more thermally conductive than plastic
Richards Sparkling
Sanpellegrino Aranciata
Orange flavored sparkling Italian Beverage
Sanpellegrino Aranciata Rossa
Sparkling Blood Orange flavored Italian Beverage
Sanpellegrino Limonata
Sparkling Lemon flavored Italian beverage
Sanpellegrino Melograno & Arancia
Sparkling Orange and Pomegranate flavored Italian beverage
Sprite Can
Barq's Root Beer Can
Diet Coke Can
Coke Can
Arizona Mango
Arizona Half & Half
Arizona Green Tea
Mash Mango Blood Orange
Mash Grapefruit Citrus
Mash Watermelon Lemon Lime
Mash Pomegranate Blueberry
Dr Pepper
Diet Dr Pepper
Beers
Canned Wines
RTDS
Retail Goods
Retail Cured Meats
Angel's Salumi & Truffles Black Truffle Salami
Angel's Black Truffle Salami (6.5oz) is a favorite among our customers. This unique salami is made using 100% Berkshire Pork meat and 5% Black Truffles that we source from Perigord, France. It is dry-cured, fermented, and then aged for three months in a dry room. They prepare the Black Truffle Salami with red wine, Armagnac brandy and spices for an unforgettable taste. Serve with a red or white Burgundy.
Boars Head Pros/Mozz
Fragrant, delicate, slightly sweet ham is carefully combined with mild, buttery cheese to create a classic Italian snack. Boar’s Head Prosciutto & Mozzarella Cheese Snack, Roll-up delivers Old World flavor in a convenient package.
Boars Head Salami Take Along
The flavor combo makes this snack irresistible: savory salami, sharp cheese and dark chocolate-enrobed almonds. Boar's Head Uncured Genoa Salame, Picante Provolone Cheese & Dark Chocolate Covered Almonds Snack is a portable feast.
Boars Head Uncured Bianco D'Oro Italian Dry Salame
A rich blend of finely ground pork with wine and Italian style seasonings made in the traditional Old World manner. Boar’s Head Uncured Bianco D'Oro Salame is an authentic culinary classic aged to produce a subtle, complex flavor.
Boars Head Uncured Peppered Salame
An American West Coast inspired salame. Boar's Head Uncured Peppered Salame is a hand-trimmed pork blended with wine and Italian style seasoning dry cured, naturally aged and hand-rolled in coarse black pepper for a deep, rich flavor.
Brooklyn Cured Spicy Beef Salami
Salami seasoned with paprika, black pepper, and garlic. It's naturally smoked, which makes it the perfect pepperoni upgrade!
Brooklyn Cured Uncured Pork Bourbon & Sour Cherries "Chubb"
This unique pork salami is inspired a classic Manhattan cocktail with bourbon and a maraschino cherry garnish. Bourbon's sweet smoky flavors are a great compliment to pork, and the cherries add complexity with their tart and fruity notes.
Charlito's Cocina Dry Cured Salami Picante
Levoni Authentic Salame Piccante
This smoked salame is a traditional staple of Southern Italy’s Calabria region. After being smoked delicately using Levoni’s natural method, the meat acquires its characteristic brick red color. The salame is of a chunky, medium grain with a light pink-orange hue. The flavor is rich and spicy, with the addition of zesty chili and hot paprika.
Levoni Salame Milano
The salami Milano is impressive, large, covered with white moulds, the colour of the slice is ruby red, and its aroma is ripe and balanced in spices.
Locatelli Imported Pecorino Romano Wedge
Experience the taste of Italy with the Locatelli Pecorino Romano, a premium cheese made from 100% pure sheep's milk, hand-crafted to perfection. Aged for over 9 months, this spicy and sharp cheese offers a unique flavor profile that is perfect for adding depth to your favorite dishes.
Schaller & Weber 'Nduja Spicy Salami Spread
This unique Italian-style salami traces it roots back to the Calabria region in Southern Italy, where the pepper bearing the same name is grown. Because of its high fat to protein ratio this salami remains soft and spreadable even after the drying process is complete making it not only an excellent charcuterie option, but a fantastic cooking ingredient as well.
Spotted Trotter Cured Finocchiona Salami
Finocchiona is a traditional Italian style of salami made by blending fennel seeds into the meat. The fennel adds a wonderful spice flavor and verdant flavor to the meat. This finocchiona is sliced paper thin for the best texture and delicate flavor.
Spotted Trotter Uncured Bresaola
This award-winning bresaola from The Spotted Trotter is a true delicacy. Made from the beef eye round, this lean Italian cured beef has been marinated in delicate aromatics, orange, rosemary, and red wine, and aged for up to eight weeks. It boasts a gorgeous deep red color and has a succulent, savory, and spiced profile. Enjoy these thin slices with a bold red like Syrah.
Volpi Traditional Proscuitto
Our heritage prosciutto is hand-rubbed with sea salt and slow-aged for 18 months for a perfect melt-in-your-mouth texture.
Chips & Snacks
Baked Lays Original Chips 1 1/8 oz.
Enjoy the moment with LAY’S Classic potato chips. Deliciously fresh-tasting and crispy, they have been a family favorite snack for nearly 75 years.
Cool Ranch Doritos 1 3/4 oz
Doritos Cool Ranch Flavored Tortilla Chips, Party Size, DORITOS isn't just a chip. It's fuel for disruption — our flavors ignite adventure and inspire action. With every crunch, we aim to redefine culture and support those who are boldly themselves. Are you ready? If so, crunch on.
Deep River Mesquite BBQ Kettle Chips
Food dyes? Artificial ingredients and additives? At Deep River Snacks, we'd never add anything fake to our snacks. Our Original Sea Salt contains just 3 simple ingredients so you can feel good about eating them.
Deep River New York Spicy Dill Pickle Kettle Chips
Food dyes? Artificial ingredients and additives? At Deep River Snacks, we'd never add anything fake to our snacks. Our Original Sea Salt contains just 3 simple ingredients so you can feel good about eating them.
Deep River Original Sea Salt Kettle Chips
Food dyes? Artificial ingredients and additives? At Deep River Snacks, we'd never add anything fake to our snacks. Our Original Sea Salt contains just 3 simple ingredients so you can feel good about eating them.
Deep River Rosemary & Olive Kettle Chips
Food dyes? Artificial ingredients and additives? At Deep River Snacks, we'd never add anything fake to our snacks. Our Original Sea Salt contains just 3 simple ingredients so you can feel good about eating them.
Deep River Zesty Jalapeno Kettle Chips
Food dyes? Artificial ingredients and additives? At Deep River Snacks, we'd never add anything fake to our snacks. Our Original Sea Salt contains just 3 simple ingredients so you can feel good about eating them.
Di Bruno Bros. Parmesan & Pecorino Crostini
Made by family-owned artisanal Italian bakery, Pan Ducale, meaning “bread of the duke,” handcrafts our crostini collection. Their award-winning pastry chef, Maria Rosaria D’Amario bakes using coveted family recipes passed down for generations. Pan Ducale stands out by performing much of the baking processes by hand, giving you the full Italian, artisanal eating experience.
Di Bruno Bros. Rosemary Crostini
Made by family-owned artisanal Italian bakery, Pan Ducale, meaning “bread of the duke,” handcrafts our crostini collection. Their award-winning pastry chef, Maria Rosaria D’Amario bakes using coveted family recipes passed down for generations. Pan Ducale stands out by performing much of the baking processes by hand, giving you the full Italian, artisanal eating experience. Herbaceous rosemary explodes in every bite of these twice-baked crostini. Perfect for your cheese plate or for snacking at your leisure.
Fritos Flavor Twists Honey BBQ 2oz.
FRITOS Honey BBQ Twists are the classic FRITOS corn chip you know and love with a delicious Honey BBQ twist. Every bit as crunchy as original FRITOS corn chips; it’s the sweet and tangy combination of honey, barbeque, and your favorite chip, all twisted up into one delicious bite. When your taste buds demand big-time flavor, a regular chip just isn't going to cut it. You need something so you could actually call it a little twisted.
Fritos Original 2 oz
The popularity of FRITOS corn chips puts this iconic snack in a class of its own. From small towns and family barbecues to parties in the big city, this classic snack is still satisfying fans after more than 80 years.
Lays Sour Cream and Onion Chips
Wherever celebrations and good times happen, the LAY'S brand will be there just as it has been for more than 75 years. With flavors almost as rich as our history, we have a chip or crisp flavor guaranteed to bring a smile on your face.
Martin's Handmade " Cheddar Cheese" Flavored Pieces 6oz.
Martin's Handmade "Buffalo WIng" Flavored Pieces 6oz.
Martin's Handmade "Extra Dark" Pretzels *8oz. Big Bag
Martin's Handmade "Honey Mustard & Onion" Flavored Pieces 6oz..
Martin's Handmade "Regular" Pretzels *8oz. Big Bag
Martin's Handmade "Regular" Pretzels 2.75oz
Miss Vickie's Sea Salt & Vinegar Chips 1 3/8 oz.
Three decades on, Miss Vickie’s still believes in making things better. Whether it’s keeping our flavors farm-inspired, or our ingredients free of artificial flavors or preservatives, each of our crunchy chips is here to make every bite more enjoyable and smiles even bigger.
Mitica Fennel Taralli
Mitica® Taralli are made with extra virgin olive oil and white wine, adding layers of flavor and contributing to a pleasantly crumbly texture that is not too dry like so many others. Their richness and full flavor make them far more special than any ordinary cracker.
Smartfood White Cheddar Popcorn 1 3/4 oz.
SMARTFOOD® first hit shelves in 1985 with a very smart idea: to create great tasting, ready-to-eat popcorn with quality ingredients. Today, you may know us for our notorious little black bag of White Cheddar deliciousness.
Sun Chips Harvest Cheddar
SUNCHIPS snacks are wavy, ripple-y squares full of whole-grain goodness (14-19g of whole grains per serving). Grab a bag of SUNCHIPS whole grain snacks in your favorite flavor, and tell your taste buds to meet you at the corner of delicious and wholesome.
Snack Factory Pretzel Crisps "Buffalo Wing"
Pretzel Crisps from Snack Factory have a hearty crunch and satisfying salty flavor that consumers look for to satiate an afternoon craving. They also like to use our pretzels for dipping in yogurt, hummus and spreads. They're thin and crunchy without giving up an ounce of their deliciousness. They're dippable, snackable.
Snack Factory Pretzel Chips "Everything"
Pretzel Crisps from Snack Factory have a hearty crunch and satisfying salty flavor that consumers look for to satiate an afternoon craving. They also like to use our pretzels for dipping in yogurt, hummus and spreads. They're thin and crunchy without giving up an ounce of their deliciousness. They're dippable, snackable.
Snack Factory Pretzel Chips "Garlic Parmesan"
Pretzel Crisps from Snack Factory have a hearty crunch and satisfying salty flavor that consumers look for to satiate an afternoon craving. They also like to use our pretzels for dipping in yogurt, hummus and spreads. They're thin and crunchy without giving up an ounce of their deliciousness. They're dippable, snackable.
Dirty Chips Cracked Pepper & Sea Salt
Pastas, Oil and Sauces
Frantoia Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Frantoia EVOO is a blend of 3 Sicilian olives: 30% Biancolilla, 30% Cerasuola, and 40% Nocellara del Belice. Pressed within 12 hours of harvesting, and stored at 18°C with nitrogen, the result is a unique, impeccable oil with an intense aroma and round taste. Frantoia has earned a distinct reputation as a global representative of Sicilian olive oil. Like the sound of a Stradivarius or the aroma of a Bordeaux, Frantoia is a one-of-a-kind oil, the quintessence of Sicilian extra virgin olive oil.
La Fabrica Della Pasta di Gragnano - 'e Fidanzati Capresi
Made from the finest durum wheat semolina and crafted in the traditional way, CAPRESI- LA FABBRICA GRAGNANO is a premium product that delivers exceptional taste and texture. Imported from Italy, CAPRESI- LA FABBRICA GRAGNANO is a true taste of authentic Italian cuisine that will transport you to the heart of Italy with every bite.
La Fabrica Della Pasta di Gragnano - 'o Vesuvio
La Fabrica Della Pasta di Gragnano - Fusilli di Gragnano
Rustichella D'abruzzo Pasta di Semola di Grano Duro - Maccheroni Al Torchio
Rustichella D'abruzzo Pasta di Semola di Grano Duro - Orecchiette
Rustichella D'abruzzo Pomodora e Basilico (Sauce)
Rustichella D'abruzzo Arrabbiata Spicy Tomato Sauce
Condiments
Boars Head Mustard
Hot and Spicy! This All Natural deli style mustard is an old German recipe that combines white wine and horseradish. Gluten Free No Caramel Color No MSG Added
Boars Head Pepperhouse Gourmaise
Boar's Head Real Mayonnaise with a touch of Boar's Head Deli Mustard and a house blend of black, white, pink and green peppercorns. Goes well with poultry, beef and pork.
Boars Head Fiery Chipotle Gourmaise
Ignite your senses with Boar’s Head Bold Fiery Chipotle Gourmaise. Inspired by the flavors of Mexico, this zesty spread infuses mayonnaise with chipotle peppers for a deliciously intense heat. Add it to sandwiches or serve as a dipping sauce with crudité to create a mealtime flavor adventure.
Boars Head Pub Style Horseradish
The rich, creamy flavor of our Pub Style Horseradish Sauce will enhance all of your sandwiches and is an effortless complement to London Broil, a holiday dinner of beef tenderloin or a standing prime rib roast. As a traditional English pub style sauce, it satisfies with a burst of horseradish, yet does not mask the savory flavor of whatever dish it is served with. It is sure to become a favorite on any table.
Deli Meats By The Pound
Meats
Boar's Head Genoa Salami
Boar's Head Sweet Sopressata
Boar's Head Hot Sopressata
Boar's Head Hot Capicola
Boar's Head Prosciutto Cotto (cooked Italian Ham, imported)
Boars Head Sharp Provolone
Boards Head Fontina
Boar's Head Havarti
Boar's Head Mortadella (no pistachio)
Levoni Finocchia Salami
Alto Aldridge Speck
Deli Case Items Online
Kale & Charred Vegetable Salad (Copy)
Kale, charred radish & leeks, toasted sunflower seeds and pecorino in a lemony vinaigrette
Shrimp Salad (Copy)
Farro, Bacon & Dried Berry Salad (Copy)
Farro, bacon, marinated artichokes, leeks and dried blueberries
Antipasto Salad (Copy)
cavatappi, artichoke hearts, manzanilla olives and cubes of provolone, genoa salami, sopressata
Sundried Tomato & Pesto Pasta Salad (Copy)
Pasta salad with roasted zucchini, fresh mozzarella, sundried tomatoes and pesto
Shaved Brussel Slaw (Copy)
Shaved Brussels, Granny Smith apples, shallots and mint in a lemon Dijon vinaigrette
Beet & Gorgonzola Salad (Copy)
Roasted, raw, and pickles beets with gorgonzola, fresh dill and mustard vinaigrette
Deli Meats By The Pound Online
Sliced Deli Meats
Boar's Head Genoa Salami (Copy)
Boar's Head Sweet Sopressata (Copy)
Boar's Head Hot Sopressata (Copy)
Boar's Head Hot Capicola (Copy)
Boar's Head Prosciutto Cotto (cooked Italian Ham, imported) (Copy)
Boars Head Sharp Provolone (Copy)
Boards Head Fontina (Copy)
Boar's Head Havarti (Copy)
Boar's Head Mortadella (no pistachio) (Copy)
Levoni Finocchia Salami
Alto Aldridge Speck
Local Products
Ae's Backyard Hot Stuff
Once Around the Kitchen
Tomato Jam
Artisan Tomato Jam
Red Wine & Rosemary Jelly
Artisan Red Wine & Rosemary Jelly
White Wine & Sage Jelly
White Wine & Sage Jelly
Fig Preserves
Artisan Fig Preserves
Garlic Dill Pickles
Artisan Garlic Pickles
Strawberry Ginger Jam
Artisan Strawberry Ginger Jam
Sweet Banana Peppers
Artisan Sweet Banana Peppers
Pickled Okra
Artisan Pickled Okra
Hot Pickled Curried Turnips
Bleberry Balsamic Jam
Chardonnay & Sage Wine Jelly
Cabernet & Rosemary Wine Jelly
Bulk Sandwich Orders
Group Lunch Orders
15 Sandwiches, Chips & Drinks
15 Sandwiches each cut in half and wrapped. 5 sandwich options available. Can do all of one type or an even assortment of your choice. All orders come with 15 assorted bags of chips and 15 bottles of water.
20 Sandwiches, Chips & Drinks
20 Sandwiches each cut in half and wrapped. 5 sandwich options available. Can do all of one type or an even assortment of your choice. All orders come with 20 assorted bags of chips and 20 bottles of water.
25 Sandwiches, Chips & Drinks
25 Sandwiches each cut in half and wrapped. 5 sandwich options available. Can do all of one type or an even assortment of your choice. All orders come with 25 assorted bags of chips and 25 bottles of water.
50 Sandwiches, Chips & Drinks
50 Sandwiches each cut in half and wrapped. 5 sandwich options available. Can do all of one type or an even assortment of your choice. All orders come with 50 assorted bags of chips and 50 bottles of water.
50 Sandwiches each cut in half and wrapped. 5 sandwich options available. Can do all of one type or an even assortment of your choice. All orders come with 50 assorted bags of chips and 50 bottles of water.