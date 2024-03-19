Frangos Chicken Fingers
Combos
- The Big Six Combo$17.43
6 Chicken Fingers, Fries, Texas Toast, Coleslaw, Choice of Two Sauces, Fountain Drink
- The Frango Four Combo$12.08
4 Chicken Fingers, Fries, Texas Toast, Coleslaw, Choice of One Sauce, Fountain Drink
- The Trio Combo$9.94
3 Chicken Fingers, Fries, Texas Toast, Choice of One Sauce, Fountain Drink
- The Kid's Finger Combo$6.73
2 Chicken Fingers, Fries, Choice of One Sauce, Fountain Drink
- The Kid's Grilled Cheese Combo$7.80
Grilled Cheese, Fries, Choice of One Sauce, Fountain Drink
- The Sandwich Combo$11.76
3 Chicken Fingers, Seeded Brioche Bun, Frangos Sauce, Lettuce, Fries, Fountain Drink
- The Go Wrap Combo$13.90
3 Chicken Fingers, Tortilla, Shredded Cheese, Frangos Sauce, Shredded Lettuce, Fries, Fountain Drink
Go Big & Go Home
- 25 Finger Party Pack$43.99
25 chicken fingers and a choice of 8 sauces
- 50 Finger Party Pack$85.99
50 chicken fingers and a choice of 16 sauces
- 75 Finger Party Pack$117.99
75 chicken fingers and a choice of 25 sauces
- 100 Finger Party Pack$149.99
100 chicken fingers and a choice of 35 sauces
- Tray of French Fries$9.99
- Tray of Texas Toast$12.99
- Jug of Lemonade$10.99
- Jug of Iced Tea$6.99
A La Carte
Drinks
Frangos Chicken Fingers Location and Ordering Hours
(781) 528-8538
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 3:30PM