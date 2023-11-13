FRANK - Assembly 400 Assembly ROw
Cheese & Charcuterie
- Cabot Clothbound Aged Cheddar$11.00
Aged Cheddar
- Country Game Bird Pate$16.00Out of stock
cranberry, walnuts. autumn herbs, quince compote
- MT Tam CowGirl$11.00
cows milk, triple creme, bloomy rind, washed curd, fudgy, buttery
- Smoked Trout Pâté$15.00
leeks, lime, chili, raisin caper, vinaigrette, toast
- Focaccia$4.50
Dessert
Main Plates
- Bouillabaisse$49.00
lobster, mussels, shrimp, haddock, squid, rouille toast
- FRANK Burger$22.00
Pepper jack, spicy aioli, crispy onions, bacon jam, rosemary, and parmesan frites
- Roasted Chicken$32.00
sage confit garlic citrus butter, forest mushrooms, duck-fat potatoes, madeira jus
- Roasted Eggplant$21.00
forest mushroom ragout, pomme puree, spinach
- Sirloin Steak$56.00
- Swordfish$38.00
bok choy, fregola salad, uni citrus beurre blanc
Pasta
Raw Bar
Small Plates
- Bacon Nuts$14.00
Variety of nuts, bacon, sea salt, maple
- Chicken Liver Toast$13.00
bacon lardons, olives, tangerine, brioche toast
- Confit Duck Leg$18.00
sunchoke puree, mustard seed, red cabbage
- Fried Cauliflower$17.00
Labneh, pomegranate, smoked gremolata, herbs
- Fried Chicken Wings$15.00
gorgonzola dressing
- Hummus$12.00
sumac, pomegranate, mint, toast
- Roasted Brussel Sprouts$15.00
romesco sauce, parmesan
- Sticky ribs$18.00
Cranberry sweet chili sauce, sesame, scallions
- Tea Smoked Duck Reuben Rye Crostinis$13.50
- Warm Marinated Provencal Olives$12.00
smoked feta, sun dried tomatoes, citrus
- Whipped ricotta$14.00
local honey sunflower seeds