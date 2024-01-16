Franklin House Valpo 58 S Campbell St
BEER
Draft Beer
- $3 Craft Special$3.00
- 18th Patio Pils 16oz$6.00
- 3F Black Sun Stout 16oz$7.00
- 3F Dreadnaught 12oz$8.00
- 3F Gumballhead 16oz$6.00
- 3F Gumballhead Blood 16oz$6.00
- 450 North 12oz$7.00
- Blockhead 16oz$6.00
- Blue Moon 16oz$6.00
- Burn Em 12oz$7.00
- Ciderboys 16oz$6.00
- Coors Draft 16oz$3.00
- Coors Draft 20oz$4.00
- Four Fathers 12oz$7.00
- Franklin House Ale$5.00
- Guinness 16oz$5.00
- Lagunitas IPA 16oz$6.00
- Miller Draft 16oz$3.00
- Miller Draft 20oz$4.00
- New Belgium 1985 16oz$6.00
- New Holland Dragon 12oz$8.00
- PBR Draft 16oz$3.00
- PBR Draft 20oz$4.00
- Revolution Repo Man 16oz$2.50
- Snakebite 16oz$5.00
- Trip Fermentations 12oz$6.00
- Warpigs Foggy 16oz$6.00
- Windmill 16oz$6.00
A-E Bottles/Cans
- 18th Candi$7.00
- 18th Fox Hunted$5.00
- 18th Helles$4.00
- 18th Patio Pils$4.00
- 18th Pineapple Express$6.00
- 18th Rise Angels$7.00
- 18th Sex Candy$7.00
- 18th Soulful Abyss$6.00
- 3F Pride & Joy$6.00
- 3F Turbo Reaper$7.00
- 3F Zombie Dust$6.00
- 3F Zombie Ice$7.00
- 450 Marshmetal$9.00
- 450 S'mores$9.00
- 450 Superman$9.00
- Angry Orchard$5.00
- Bells Oberon$6.00
- Bells Two Hearted$6.00
- Ciderboys Mojito$6.00
- Ciderboys Pear$6.00
- Coors Banquet$3.50
- Corona$4.25
- Dogfish Mandarin Mango$6.00
- Dogfish Seaquench$6.00
F-M Bottles/Cans
- Floral THC$6.00
- Founders Breakfast Stout$7.00
- Founders KBS$9.00
- Half Acre Daisy Cutter$6.00
- Half Acre Green Torch$6.00
- Half Acre Reef Knot$4.00
- Heineken$4.50
- Heineken 0.0$4.50
- Heretic Jucier$7.00
- Heretic Make Juicy$7.00
- High Noon Grapefruit$7.00
- High Noon Peach$7.00
- Hoosier Pie Face Apple$9.00
- Hoosier Pie Face Guava$9.00
- Hoosier Roll Fruit Crema$9.00
- Hoosier Spin Bankroll$9.00
- Lagunitas Hazy Wonder$6.00
- Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher$4.00
- Leine Grapefruit Shandy$4.50
- Leine Summer Shandy$5.00
- Liquid Death$3.50
- Mich Ultra$4.00
- Modelo$4.50
- Monster Beast$6.00
- Mystery Beer$2.00
N-Z Bottles/Cans
- Naturday Strawberry$3.25
- New Belgium Voodoo$6.00
- New Belgium Voodoo Tropic$6.00
- Newcastle$4.50
- Noca Tea$5.00
- Odd Side We Be Jammin$6.00
- Odd Side Wheatermelon$6.00
- Old Nation M-43$8.00
- Old Style$3.25
- Prairie Pink Colada$7.00
- Prairie Rainbow$8.00
- Prairie Slush$7.00
- Prairie Tiny Esses$8.00
- Rebel Coffee$7.00
- Revolution Lemonade$5.00
- Revolution PB Eugene$5.00
- Revolution Pursuit$8.00
- Revolution Speach$6.00
- Saugatuck$6.00
- Shiner Bock$5.00
- Smirnoff Ice$5.00
- Topo Chico$5.00
- Truly$5.00
- Twisted Tea$5.00
- UA 7 Layer$9.00
- UA Beer Beer$6.00
- UA Chocolate Malt$9.00
- Upland Teddy Bear Kisses$6.00
- Warpigs Blinding Light$6.00
- White Claw Black Cherry$5.00
- White Claw Green Apple$5.00
- White Claw Lime$5.00
- White Claw Mango$5.00
- White Claw Raspberry$5.00
- Yuengling$3.50
Domestics
LIQUOR
VODKA
TEQUILA
WHISKEY
- 18th Bourbon$6.00
- Bulleit$7.00
- Bulleit Double$10.50
- Canadian Club$4.50
- Christian Brothers$3.00
- Crown Apple$5.50
- Crown Blackberry$5.50
- Crown Peach$5.50
- Crown Royal$5.50
- Dough Ball$4.50
- Fireball$4.00
- Jack Apple$5.00
- Jack Daniels$5.00
- Jack Fire$5.00
- Jack Honey$5.00
- Jameson$5.50
- Jameson Black$5.00
- Jameson Orange$5.00
- Jim Beam$4.00
- Jim Beam Flavor$4.00
- Maker's Mark$6.00
- Seagrams 7$4.00
- Skrewball$4.50
- Southern Comfort$4.00
- Tullamore Dew$5.00
- Well Whiskey$2.50
- Woodford Reserve$7.00
- Woodford Reserve Double$10.50
- Yukon Jack$5.00
SCOTCH
CORDIALS
COCKTAILS
- $3 slushee$3.00
- 18th St Cocktail$7.00
- 5th Gear$7.50
- ADULT SLUSHEE$5.00
- Amaretto Sour$3.50
- Amaretto Stone Sour$4.00
- AMF$7.00
- Bahama Mama$4.00
- Beat Box$7.00
- Black Russian$5.00
- Bloody Mary$4.50
- Bloody Sunday$2.00
- Blue Hawaiian$5.00
- Jungle Juice$6.50
- Liquid Marijuana$8.00
- Long Beach$6.50
- Long Island$6.50
- Long Peach$7.00
- Mai Tai$5.00
- Margarita$5.00
- Ranch Water$5.00
- Refreshing Bev$6.00
- Sex on the Beach$4.00
- Tequila Sunrise$4.00
- Trash Can$10.00
- White Russian$6.50
SHOTS
- 3 Wise Men$5.00
- 4 Horsemen$6.00
- Alabama Slammer$4.00
- Beef Bomb$6.00
- Buttery Nipple$4.00
- Chocolate Cake$4.00
- Chocolate Pretzel$4.00
- Dead Nazi$4.00
- Dirty Girl Scout$4.00
- Green Tea$5.50
- Gummy Bear$4.00
- Jello Shots$3.00
- Kamakaze$4.00
- Lemon Drop$4.00
- Liquid Cocaine$4.50
- Lunch Box$5.00
- Lunchbox Disaronno$8.00
- MP3$4.00
- Oatmeal Cookie$4.00
- Pancake$5.00
- PB&J$4.00
- Pickle Back$5.50
- Pineapple Upside$4.50
- Rattlesnake$4.00
- Red Headed Slut$4.00
- Royal Butt$4.00
- Seven Seas$6.50
- Sex on the Beach$4.00
- Slippery Nipple$4.00
- Snickers$5.00
- Starry Night$4.00
- Tootsie Roll$4.00
- Washington Apple$5.00
BOMBS
FOOD
Appetizers
- Battered Pickles
comes with Ranch$7.00
- Cheese Curds
comes with Marinara$8.00
- Chicken Tendies$9.00
- Chocolate & Hazlenut Poppers$9.00
- Elote$6.00
- Fries Large$7.00
- Fries Medium$5.00
- Fries Small$3.00
- Irish NACHOS$9.00
- Irish TOTCHOS$9.00
- Nachos$9.00
- Pierogies
comes with Sour Cream$9.00
- Pizza Rolls
comes wth Ranch$8.00
- Pretzel Balls
comes with Beer Cheese$9.00
- Pretzel NOM NOM$2.50
- Sweet Potato Fries Large$9.00
- Sweet Potato Fries Medium$7.00
- Sweet Potato Fries Small$4.00
- Tots Large$8.00
- Tots Medium$6.00
- Tots Small$3.00
- Wings 8$12.00
- Wings 12$16.00
- Wings 16$22.00
- Tuna Poke$11.00
Tacos
Sandwiches
- House Burger$13.00
- Black and Bleu$12.00
- DoubleWhiskey$12.00
- Pineapple Express$13.00
- The Doctor$10.00
- Cubano$12.00
- Franksco Melt$13.00
- Gene Autry$12.00
- Frankonator$13.00
- House Turkey$11.00
- House Beast$11.00
- Italian Beef$11.00
- BLT$9.00
- BYO Burger$10.00
- BYO Chicken Sammy$10.00
- BYO Grilled Cheese$9.00
- BYO Turkey Sammy$9.00
- BYO Roast Beef Sammy$9.00
- BYO Black Bean$10.00
- BotW$14.00
- Wrap Special$10.00
Soup and Salad
Extras
- 1000 Island$1.00
- American$1.00
- Avocado$2.00
- Bacon$2.00
- Basil Pesto$1.00
- BBQ$1.00
- Beer Cheese$2.00
- Blue Cheese$1.00
- Blue Cheese Crumbles$1.00
- Celery$0.50
- Cheddar$1.00
- Chili Garlic$1.00
- Chipotle Buffalo Sauce$1.00
- Chipotle Honey$1.00
- Cilantro$1.00
- Cotija$1.00
- Fried Egg$2.00
- Garlic Lime Aioli$1.00
- Ghost Pepper$1.00
- Giardiniera$0.50
- Grilled Onions$1.00
- Grilled Shrooms$1.00
- Habanero Buffalo$1.00
- Honey Habanero$1.00
- Honey Mustard$1.00
- Horsey Sauce$1.00
- Jalapenos$1.00
- Lettuce
- Lime Sour Cream$1.00
- Marinara$1.00
- Mayo
- Mild Buffalo Sauce$1.00
- Muenster$1.00
- Nacho Cheese$1.00
- Onion
- Peanut Butter$1.00
- Pickle
- Pickled Onion$1.00
- Pineapple Jam$1.00
- Pork$2.00
- Provolone$1.00
- Ranch$1.00
- Salsa$1.00
- Sour Cream$1.00
- Sweet&Spicy Pickle$1.00
- Swiss$1.00
- Tomato
Franklin House Valpo Locations and Ordering Hours
712 Calumet Ave
(219) 465-0885
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 3PM
58 S Campbell St
(219) 707-5468
Closed • Opens Monday at 6AM