Eggs & Omelettes

Served with choice of toasted bread and a side of Home Fries, French Fries or Grits

Two Eggs Any Style

$7.00

Plain Omelette

$7.00

Veggie Omelette

$9.50

Onions, tomatoes, peppers and mushrooms

Single Veggie Omelette

$8.50

Mushroom, broccoli, tomato, onion, pepper or spinach

Butcher's Omelette

$11.00

Ham, sausage and bacon

Western Omelette

$9.50

Ham, pepper and onion

Spanish Omelette

$9.50

Mild salsa mix

Mexican Omelette

$9.00

Salsa picante and pepper jack cheese

Greek Omelette

$9.50

Feta cheese and tomato

Florentine Omelette

$9.50

Spinach and feta cheese

Hawaiian Omelette

$9.00

Ham and pineapple

Canadian Omelette

$9.50

Canadian bacon and cheddar cheese

Italian Omelette

$10.50

Sausage, pepper, onion and mozzarella cheese

Southern Omelette

$12.50

Turkey, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella cheese

Breakfast sandwiches and burritos

Meat, egg and Cheese Sandwich

$7.00

One Egg Sandwich

$3.75

Two Eggs Sandwich

$4.75

Breakfast Burrito

$7.00

Veggie Burrito

$7.00

Veggie omelette

Butcher's Burrito

$9.00

Butcher’s omelette

Breakfast treats

Pancakes

$7.50

French Toast

$7.50

Waffle

$7.50

Banana Foster

$12.50

Caramelized banana topped with crushed walnuts

Nutella Delight

$12.50

Strawberry, banana and Nutella spread

Apple Spice

$11.00

Caramelized apple with melted brown sugar and cinnamon

Breakfast Specials

Eggs Benedict

$13.50

Two poached eggs with Canadian bacon and Hollandaise sauce on English muffin

Lumberjack

$13.50

Two eggs with ham, bacon or sausage served on Pancakes, French Toast or Waffle

Monte Cristo

$13.00

Sliced turkey and Swiss cheese on French Toast

Chicken and Waffle

$13.00

Lox Platter

$10.50

Lox, lettuce, tomato, red onion, capers and cream cheese on bagel

Breakfast sides and breads

Bacon

$4.50

Sausage

$4.50

Canadian Bacon

$5.00

Turkey Bacon

$5.00

Turkey Sausage

$5.00

Beef Sausage

$6.50

Turkey

$6.50

Pastrami

$6.50

Corned Beef

$6.50

Corned Beef Hash

$6.50

Strawberry Side

$2.00

Banana Side

$2.00

Blueberry Side

$2.00

Cream Cheese

$2.00

Flavored Cream Cheese

$2.50

Home Fries

$3.50

Ham

$4.50

English Muffin

$3.00

Croissant

$3.00

Muffin

$3.00

Hero

$3.50

Toasted Bread

$2.25

Roll

$2.50

Bagels

Plain

$2.00

Everything

$2.00

Cinnamon

$2.00

Sesame

$2.00Out of stock

Poppy

$2.00Out of stock

Onion

$2.00Out of stock

Side Meals

Oatmeal

$3.50+

Grits

$3.50+

Soup

$4.50+

Fruit Salad

$3.50+

Lunch Sandwiches

Turkey Sandwich (Cold)

$7.95

Ham and Cheese Sandwich

$7.95

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.95

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$7.95

Egg Salad Sandwich

$7.95

BLT Sandwich

$6.95

Turkey and Swiss Sandwich

$7.95

Meatloaf Sandwich

$8.95

Pastrami Sandwich

$8.95

Corned Beef Sandwich

$8.95

Turkey Sandwich

$8.95

Fried Filet Sandwich

$8.95

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$8.95

Grilled Steak Sandwich

$9.95

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$4.95

Reuben Sandwich

$9.50

Corned beef, Sauerkraut and Swiss cheese on rye bread

Tuna Melt Sandwich

$8.50

Tuna salad and melted American cheese on white bread

Broccoli Melt Sandwich

$8.50

Sauteed broccoli, mushroom, onion and melted American cheese on roll

Steak Sandwich

$11.50

Grilled steak and sauteed onion on roll

Turkey and Bacon Club

$9.50

Ham and Cheese Club

$9.00

Tuna Salad and Egg Club

$9.50

Chicken Salad and Bacon Club

$9.50

Grilled Chicken and Bacon Club

$10.50

Salads

Garden Salad

$8.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber and pepper

Greek Salad

$10.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, pepper, grape leaf, feta cheese and pita bread

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Lettuce, red onion, crouton, olive and caesar dressing

BLT Salad

$10.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and crouton

Cobb Salad

$10.00

Lettuce, tomato, bacon, cheddar cheese, mushroom and sliced egg

Tuna Salad and Sliced Egg Salad Platter

$11.00

Chicken Salad Salad Platter

$11.00

Egg Salad Salad Platter

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Salad Platter

$12.00

Grilled Steak Salad Platter

$12.00

Grilled Shrimp Salad Platter

$13.00

Chicken Finger Salad Platter

$12.00

Turkey Salad Platter

$12.00

Stuffed Avocado

$10.00

California Salad

$10.00

Appetizers

Chicken Wings

$10.00

Chicken Fingers

$11.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.50

Zucchini Sticks

$7.50

Breaded Ravioli

$8.00

Popcorn Shrimp

$9.00

Corn Nuggets

$8.00

Sampler Platter

$14.50

Mozzarella sticks, chicken wings, chicken fingers and choice of fries

Sides

French Fries

$4.00

Cajun Fries

$4.50

Waffle Fries

$4.50

Curly Fries

$4.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Mashed Potatoes

$3.50

Onion Rings

$4.50

White Rice

$3.50

Steamed Veggies

$3.50

Sauteed Veggies

$3.50

Pita Bread

$3.00

Garlic Bread

$3.00

Wraps

Tuna Salad Wrap

$8.00

Lettuce and tomato

Chicken Salad Wrap

$8.00

Lettuce and tomato

Steak Wrap

$10.00

Onion, pepper, lettuce and tomato

Chicken Wrap

$9.00

Grilled or breaded cutlet with lettuce, tomato, onion and pepper

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.50

Lettuce, onion, crouton and caesar dressing

Club Wrap

$9.00

Chicken or Turkey with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo

BLT Wrap

$8.50

Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Chicken Teriyaki Wrap

$9.00

Lettuce, tomato and white rice

Philly Cheese Wrap

$9.50

Chicken or Steak with pepper, onion and American cheese

Broccoli Melt Wrap

$8.50

Sauteed broccoli, cheddar cheese and fried onion

Vegetarian Wrap

$7.50

Mushroom, broccoli, onion and pepper

Burgers

Served on a brioche bun

Plain Burger

$7.50

Pizza Burger

$9.50

Marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese

Texan Burger

$10.50

Sauteed onion, fried egg and American cheese

Greek Burger

$9.50

Feta cheese and tomato

Northern Burger

$9.50

Mozzarella cheese, mushroom and sauteed onion

Southern Burger

$9.50

Mozzarella cheese and ham

Mexican Burger

$8.50

Pepper jack cheese and jalapeño

Kahuna Burger

$9.50

Swiss cheese, han and pineapple

Hero Sandwiches

Chicken Hero

$10.00

Grilled or breaded cutlet with lettuce and tomato

Chicken Parm Hero

$11.00

Tomato sauce and mozzarella

Chicken Teriyaki Hero

$10.00

Lettuce, tomato and teriyaki glaze

Chicken Cheese Steak Hero

$10.00

Onion, pepper and cheese

Philly Cheese Steak Hero

$9.50

Onion, pepper and cheese

Grilled Steak Hero

$11.00

Lettuce, tomato and fried onion

Steak Teriyaki Hero

$12.00

Lettuce, tomato and teriyaki glaze

Shrimp Teriyaki Hero

$12.00

Lettuce, tomato and teriyaki glaze

Fried Shrimp Parm Hero

$12.00

Tomato sauce and mozzarella

Fried Fillet Hero

$10.00

Lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce

Gyros

Served on a pita bread with lettuce, onion and tzatziki sauce

Traditional Gyro

$8.00

Grilled Chicken Gyro

$8.00

Grilled Steak Gyro

$9.00

Chicken Teriyaki Gyro

$8.00

Steak Teriyaki Gyro

$9.00

Shrimp Teriyaki Gyro

$9.00

Quesadillas

Served with a side of spicy mayo and sour cream

Grilled Chicken Quesadilla

$10.50

Steak Quesadilla

$11.50

Shrimp Quesadilla

$12.00

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Dinner

Choice of two sides: French fries, mashed potatoes, white rice, sauteed vegetables, potato salad, coleslaw, soup or salad

Chicken Dinner

$14.00

Chicken Teriyaki Dinner

$14.50

Chicken Fingers Dinner

$14.00

Honey Mustard Chicken Dinner

$14.50

Lemon Chicken Dinner

$14.50

Turkey Breast Dinner

$14.00

Meatloaf Dinner

$14.00

Corned Beef Dinner

$15.00

Marinated Steak Dinner

$15.50

Chopped Steak Dinner

$15.50

Steak Teriyaki Dinner

$15.50

Fried Fillet Dinner

$15.50

Grilled Shrimp Dinner

$17.50

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$16.00

Pastas

Served with a side of soup or salad

Chicken Parmigiana

$14.50

Garlic Chicken Broccoli

$16.75

Cheese Ravioli

$12.00

Spaghetti Marinara

$10.00

Shrimp Parmigiana

$16.75

Kid's Menu

Served with a side if French fries and 8oz juice, soda or milk

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$8.50

Kids Hot Dog

$7.50

Kids Corn Dog

$8.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.50

Kids Spaghetti

$8.00

Desserts

Cake Slice

$4.95

Jello

$3.50

Rice Pudding

$2.95

Pie Slice

$4.95

Ice Cream

$5.50

Beverages

Iced Coffee

$3.00+

Canned Soda

$2.00

Snapple

$2.75

Egg Cream Soda

$3.00+

Milkshake

$4.50+

Lemonade

$3.00+

Iced Latte

$4.25+

Juice

$4.50+

Water Bottle

$1.50

Coffee

$2.25+

Decaf Coffee

$2.50+

Tea

$2.25+

Hot Cocoa

$2.75+

Latte

$3.75+

Cappuccino

$3.75+

Red Eye

$3.75+

Espresso

$3.00+