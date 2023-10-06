Frank’s Coffee Shop
Eggs & Omelettes
Two Eggs Any Style
Plain Omelette
Veggie Omelette
Onions, tomatoes, peppers and mushrooms
Single Veggie Omelette
Mushroom, broccoli, tomato, onion, pepper or spinach
Butcher's Omelette
Ham, sausage and bacon
Western Omelette
Ham, pepper and onion
Spanish Omelette
Mild salsa mix
Mexican Omelette
Salsa picante and pepper jack cheese
Greek Omelette
Feta cheese and tomato
Florentine Omelette
Spinach and feta cheese
Hawaiian Omelette
Ham and pineapple
Canadian Omelette
Canadian bacon and cheddar cheese
Italian Omelette
Sausage, pepper, onion and mozzarella cheese
Southern Omelette
Turkey, bacon, cheddar and mozzarella cheese
Breakfast sandwiches and burritos
Breakfast treats
Breakfast Specials
Eggs Benedict
Two poached eggs with Canadian bacon and Hollandaise sauce on English muffin
Lumberjack
Two eggs with ham, bacon or sausage served on Pancakes, French Toast or Waffle
Monte Cristo
Sliced turkey and Swiss cheese on French Toast
Chicken and Waffle
Lox Platter
Lox, lettuce, tomato, red onion, capers and cream cheese on bagel
Breakfast sides and breads
Bacon
Sausage
Canadian Bacon
Turkey Bacon
Turkey Sausage
Beef Sausage
Turkey
Pastrami
Corned Beef
Corned Beef Hash
Strawberry Side
Banana Side
Blueberry Side
Cream Cheese
Flavored Cream Cheese
Home Fries
Ham
English Muffin
Croissant
Muffin
Hero
Toasted Bread
Roll
Bagels
Lunch Sandwiches
Turkey Sandwich (Cold)
Ham and Cheese Sandwich
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Egg Salad Sandwich
BLT Sandwich
Turkey and Swiss Sandwich
Meatloaf Sandwich
Pastrami Sandwich
Corned Beef Sandwich
Turkey Sandwich
Fried Filet Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled Steak Sandwich
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Reuben Sandwich
Corned beef, Sauerkraut and Swiss cheese on rye bread
Tuna Melt Sandwich
Tuna salad and melted American cheese on white bread
Broccoli Melt Sandwich
Sauteed broccoli, mushroom, onion and melted American cheese on roll
Steak Sandwich
Grilled steak and sauteed onion on roll
Turkey and Bacon Club
Ham and Cheese Club
Tuna Salad and Egg Club
Chicken Salad and Bacon Club
Grilled Chicken and Bacon Club
Salads
Garden Salad
Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber and pepper
Greek Salad
Lettuce, tomato, onion, cucumber, pepper, grape leaf, feta cheese and pita bread
Caesar Salad
Lettuce, red onion, crouton, olive and caesar dressing
BLT Salad
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and crouton
Cobb Salad
Lettuce, tomato, bacon, cheddar cheese, mushroom and sliced egg
Tuna Salad and Sliced Egg Salad Platter
Chicken Salad Salad Platter
Egg Salad Salad Platter
Grilled Chicken Salad Platter
Grilled Steak Salad Platter
Grilled Shrimp Salad Platter
Chicken Finger Salad Platter
Turkey Salad Platter
Stuffed Avocado
California Salad
Appetizers
Sides
Wraps
Tuna Salad Wrap
Lettuce and tomato
Chicken Salad Wrap
Lettuce and tomato
Steak Wrap
Onion, pepper, lettuce and tomato
Chicken Wrap
Grilled or breaded cutlet with lettuce, tomato, onion and pepper
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Lettuce, onion, crouton and caesar dressing
Club Wrap
Chicken or Turkey with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo
BLT Wrap
Bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo
Chicken Teriyaki Wrap
Lettuce, tomato and white rice
Philly Cheese Wrap
Chicken or Steak with pepper, onion and American cheese
Broccoli Melt Wrap
Sauteed broccoli, cheddar cheese and fried onion
Vegetarian Wrap
Mushroom, broccoli, onion and pepper
Burgers
Plain Burger
Pizza Burger
Marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
Texan Burger
Sauteed onion, fried egg and American cheese
Greek Burger
Feta cheese and tomato
Northern Burger
Mozzarella cheese, mushroom and sauteed onion
Southern Burger
Mozzarella cheese and ham
Mexican Burger
Pepper jack cheese and jalapeño
Kahuna Burger
Swiss cheese, han and pineapple
Hero Sandwiches
Chicken Hero
Grilled or breaded cutlet with lettuce and tomato
Chicken Parm Hero
Tomato sauce and mozzarella
Chicken Teriyaki Hero
Lettuce, tomato and teriyaki glaze
Chicken Cheese Steak Hero
Onion, pepper and cheese
Philly Cheese Steak Hero
Onion, pepper and cheese
Grilled Steak Hero
Lettuce, tomato and fried onion
Steak Teriyaki Hero
Lettuce, tomato and teriyaki glaze
Shrimp Teriyaki Hero
Lettuce, tomato and teriyaki glaze
Fried Shrimp Parm Hero
Tomato sauce and mozzarella
Fried Fillet Hero
Lettuce, tomato and tartar sauce