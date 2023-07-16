Food

Per Cominciare

Polpette Al Sugo

$15.00

USDA grass-fed beef meatballs in Italian tomato sauce topped with DOP Parmigiano cheese and basil

Scugnizzielli

$11.00

Fried pizza sticks served with marinara sauce topped with shredded Parmigiano DOP and basil

Parmigiana in Carrozza

$16.00

Fried eggplant parmigiana ball served with tomato sauce, DOP Parmigiano fondue, and fresh pesto basil

Le Bruschette FLB

$16.00

Choose mix & match of 3

FLB Chips

$9.00

Homemade potatoes chips topped with DOP provolone cheese fondue served with marinara sauce

Croccantino Caprese

$15.00

Cous-cous deep-fried fior di latte mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, and EVOO served on a bed of arugula

Fresh Mozz. Bufala DOP

$24.00

Whole mozzarella di bufala DOP served with rucola salad, cherry tomatoes, and prosciutto di Parma DOP

Il Tagliere

$22.00

Chef's selection of imported cold meats and cheeses served with fig jam, olives, giardiniera, and homemade focaccia

Fritto Misto

$22.00

Calamari and shrimp lightly fried topped with fried seasonal vegetables and a side of basil cream sauce

FLB Bread

$4.00

Homemade bread served with giardiniera, olives, balsamic, and EVOO

Side of Bread

$3.00

Le Insalate e la Zuppa

Mista

$12.00

Organic spring mix, cherry tomatoes, red onion, feta cheese, and pitted olives topped with shaved almonds served and with homemade yogurt dressing

Cesare

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, homemade croutons topped with shaved DOP Parmigiano served with homemade Caesar dressing

Spinaci

$12.00

Organic fresh spinach, caramelized walnuts, crispy Italian pancetta, and cherry tomatoes with homemade balsamic dressing

Couscous

$13.00

Couscous tuna salad with diced vegetables, shaved almonds, fresh basil, and EVOO

Zuppa del giorno

$10.00

Daily fresh soup with seasonal vegetables from authentic Italian Chef's recipe

La Bufala Burger

Arizona Burger

$18.00

Homemade pizza dough bun, grass-fed Angus beef patty, DOP provolone cheese, caramelized onion, arugula, and homemade aioli sauce

Polpetta Burger

$18.00

Homemade pizza dough bun with beef meatballs, tomato sauce, and rapini topped with DOP Parmigiano fondue

FLB Burger

$18.00

Homemade pizza dough bun, grass-fed Angus beef patty, with pancetta, Cheddar, and caramelized onion served with FLB chips

Chicken Burger

$17.00

Homemade pizza dough bun, breaded organic chicken breast, heirloom tomatoes, lettuce, and homemade basil aioli

Salsiccia Burger

$18.00

Homemade pizza dough bun, homemade Italian sausage with smoked mozzarella and friarielli (rapini) served with FLB chips

I Primi

Paccheri Vegetariani

$18.00

Paccheri pasta with organic seasonal fresh vegetables, topped with shaved smoked mozzarella and tomato sauce

Pappardelle Alla Bolognese

$20.00

Pappardelle pasta with traditional Italian bolognese sauce topped with Parmigiano DOP

Bucatini Caciobufala E Pepe

$20.00

Bucatini pasta in a traditional "Cacio e Pepe" sauce with fresh black pepper and DOP caciobufala cheese

Rigatoni Salsiccia E Friarelli

$20.00

Rigatoni pasta with homemade Italian sausage, friarielli (rapini), and red pepper flakes

Spaghetti Alla Nerano

$20.00

Spaghetti with fried zucchini and topped with provolone DOP, Parmigiano DOP, and EVOO

Spaghetti Al Pomodorino Fresco

$18.00

Pasta with cherry tomatoes, garlic, and basil topped with Parmigiano DOP

Gnocchi Alla Sorrentina

$18.00

Homemade ricotta gnocchi with tomatoes sauce, mozzarella, and basil (light baked)

Lasagna

$21.00

Homemade lasagna with bolognese sauce, light béchamel, fresh ricotta cheese, Parmigiano DOP, and basil

I Secondi

Filetto

$46.00

Grilled USDA beef tenderloin filet 8 oz topped with aglianico red wine reduction served with homemade roasted potatoes

Tagliata Di Manzo

$45.00

Grilled USDA prime-rib 14 oz served with FLB chips and sun-dried tomatoes compote

FLB Grigliata Mista

$50.00

Grilled USDA prime-tenderloin, homemade sausage, and organic chicken breast served with FLB chips and sun-dried tomatoes compote

Cotoletta Alla Milanese

$35.00

Organic chicken breast breaded, topped with arugula and cherry tomatoes served with homemade roasted potatoes

Pollo Delicato

$35.00

Organic chicken breast with cherry tomatoes sauce, fresh mozzarella, and homemade roasted potatoes

Le Pizze Classiche

Marinara

$15.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh garlic, fresh Italian oregano, and EVOO

Margherita

$16.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, DOP Parmigiano, basil, and EVOO

Margherita Di Bufala DOP

$18.00

Mozzarella di bufala, San Marzano tomato sauce, Parmigiano DOP, basil, and EVOO

Capricciosa

$18.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, artichoke hearts, mushrooms, prosciutto cotto, gaeta olives, Parmigiano DOP, basil, and EVOO

Cinque Latti

$19.00

Fresh mozzarella, Gorgonzola cheese, DOP provolone cheese, Parmigiano DOP cheese, ricotta cheese, basil, and EVOO

Caprese

$17.00

Focaccia pizza style with bufala mozzarella with fresh cherry tomatoes, basil, fresh Italian oregano, and EVOO

Diavola

$18.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, spicy salami, Parmigiano DOP basil, and EVOO

Casertana

$18.00

Smoked mozzarella and fresh mozzarella, homemade sausage, friarielli (rapini), and EVOO

Reale

$19.00

Cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, DOP provolone cheese, ricotta cheese, prosciutto di Parma DOP, Parmigiano DOP basil, and EVOO

Ripieno

$20.00

Calzone style pizza filled with fresh mozzarella, ricotta cheese, spicy salami, fresh ground black pepper, Parmigiano DOP, basil, and EVOO

Delicata

$19.00

Fresh mozzarella, DOP provolone cheese, mortadella, ricotta cheese springs, crumble pistachios, Parmigiano DOP, basil, and EVOO

Lazzarella

$20.00

San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, meatballs, ricotta cheese springs, basil, and EVOO

Vegetariana

$18.00

Fresh mozzarella, organic fresh seasonal vegetables, Parmigiano DOP, basil, and EVOO

Le Pizze Speciali

Cornetto Di Bufala

$25.00

Calzone pizza style filled with fresh and smoked mozzarella cheese, topped with prosciutto di Parma DOP, cherry tomatoes, arugula, and shaved Parmigiano DOP

Arizona Pizza

$29.00

Bufala mozzarella, fig jam, and Gorgonzola cheese topped with speck (Italian smoked prosciutto), ricotta cheese springs, Parmigiano DOP, and EVOO

Tartufata

$29.00

Smoked and fresh mozzarella, porcini mushroom, and Parmigiano DOP topped with white truffle oil, basil, and EVOO

Amalfi

$29.00

Smoked and fresh mozzarella, yellow fin tuna, red onions, yellow cherry tomatoes, and white pepper ground topped with lemon zest, basil, and EVOO

Ragú

$29.00

Bolognese meat sauce, bufala mozzarella cheese, and Parmigiano DOP topped with ricotta cheese springs, basil, and EVOO

Cappello Di Totó

$28.00

Cornice filled with ricotta cheese, San Marzano tomato sauce, bufala mozzarella, Parmigiano DOP, basil, and EVOO

Stracciatella

$28.00

Smoked and fresh mozzarella and sun-dried tomatoes topped with stracciatella cheese and fresh Italian oregano with pesto basil drizzle

I Dolci

Ricottina

$12.00

Whipped ricotta mousse with seasonal apricot jam and lemon zest

Cannoli

$12.00

3 crispy wafers filled with ricotta cheese and dark chocolate, pistachios, and almonds

Tiramisu

$12.00

Italian sponge savoiardi soaked in espresso with mascarpone topped with cocoa powder

Occhio Di Bufalo

$12.00

Warm chocolate molten cake filled with dark chocolate and served with fresh berries

Profiteroles

$12.00

Homemade choux pastry puffs, filled with whipped cream and covered with dark chocolate

Scugnizzielli Alla Nutella

$12.00

Fried pizza sticks topped with Nutella or pistachio cream sauce with granella

Gelato

$6.00

Homemade gelato: chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, or lemon

Birthday Dessert

Specials

Soup of the Day

$10.00

Kids' Menu

Kids' Pizza

$10.00

Chicken Nuggets

$10.00

Kids' Pasta al Pomdoro

$10.00

Kids' Pasta al Burro

$10.00

Sides

Side 1 Meatball

$5.00

Side 2 Meatballs

$10.00

Side Aioli

$2.00

Side Anchovies

$5.00

Side Artichokes

$3.50

Side Baked Potatoes

$3.00

Side Bolognese Sauce

$3.50

Side Calabrian Chili

$4.00

Side Feta

$2.50

Side Fig Jam

$1.50

Side Fresh Basil

$1.50

Side Gaeta Olives

$2.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Side Grilled Shrimp

$8.00

Side Marinara Sauce

$1.50

Side Prosciutto Cotto

$4.00

Side Prosciutto di Parma DOP

$4.50

Side Rapini

$6.00

Side Ricotta

$4.00

Side Seasonal Veggies

$5.00

Side Shaved Parimigiano DOP

$3.00

Side Sliced Tomatoes

$3.00

Side Speck

$3.50

Side Spinach

$4.00

Side Tomato Sauce

$1.50

Side de paciencia

Side Sausage

$3.00

Liquor

Vodka

Grey Goose

$12.00

Smirnoff

$12.00

Absolut

$10.00

Belvedere

$15.00

Ciroc

$15.00

Tito's

$10.00

Chopin

$12.00

Kettle One

$10.00

Well Vodka

$8.00

Chakra Green Tea, Matcha

$12.00

Chakra Coconut, Jasmine

$12.00

Gin

Botanist

$16.00

Bombay Sapphire

$12.00

Well Gin

$8.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Beefeater

$10.00

Ford's

$10.00

Gordon's

$8.00

Hendrick's

$12.00

Hendrick's Flora Adora

$13.00

Hendrick's Neptunia

$13.00

Herdrick's Orbium

$13.00

Monkey 47

$18.00

Malfi Orange

$12.00

Malfi Originale

$12.00

Malfi Rosa

$12.00

Empress 1908

$14.00

Rocks

$1.00

Rum

Bacardi

Bacardi 8

Malibu

Brugal

Well Rum

Captain Morgan

$12.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$8.00

Comisario Anejo

$14.00

Comisario Blanco

$14.00

Comisario Reposado

$14.00

Teremana

$14.00

Casamigos Anejo

$20.00

Casamigos Blanco

$15.00

Casamigos Reposado

$18.00

Six Degree Anejo

$12.00

Six Degree Reposado

$12.00

Don Julio Anejo

$16.00

Don Julio Blanco

$12.00

Don Julio Reposado

$14.00

Hornitos Plata

$12.00

Patrón Anejo

$12.00

Patrón Reposado

$12.00

Patrón.Silver

$12.00

Tres Generaciones Anejo

$10.00

Tres Generaciones Reposado

$10.00

Margarita

$2.00

Scotch / Bourbon/Rye

Carefree Bourbon

$12.00

Dewar's

$12.00

Glenfiddich 15

$15.00

Glenlivet

$12.00

Glenlivet

$13.00

Jack Daniel's Rye

$12.00

Jameson

$13.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$12.00

Macallan 12

$15.00

Piggyback

$12.00

Knob Creek Rye

$12.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Maker's Mark

$12.00

Crown Royale

$12.00

Crown Royale Apple

$12.00

Bulleit Rye

$10.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$10.00

Liqueurs / Cordials

Chambord

$10.00

Cointreau

$12.00

Gran Marnier

$12.00

Grappa

$10.00

Sambuca

$8.00

Vermouth Rossi "G. Sperone"

$8.00

Vermouth Rossi "Bordiga"

$10.00

Mezcal

El Silente

$16.00

Cocktails / Digestivi

Margaritas

Torched

$14.00

Tequila 2 oz, triple sec 1/2 oz, agave syrup 2 teaspoons, lime juice, 3 slices jalapeño, and lemon juice 2 oz

Paloma

$12.00

Tequila 2 oz, lime juice 1 oz, and 2 teaspoons agave topped grapefruit soda

Tommy

$12.00

Tequila 2 oz, lime juice 2 oz, and 2 teaspoons agave syrup

The Rock

$14.00

Tequila 2 oz, dry Vermouth 1 oz, St. Germain 1 oz, 2 teaspoons balsamic glaze, ring of smoked, and spicy maple syrup

El Diablo

$14.00

Tequila reposado 2 oz, creme de cassis 1 oz, and lime juice 2 oz

JLS Daysy

$14.00

Tequila 1.1/2 oz, 1/2 oz orange curacao, pineapple juice 2 oz, fresh jalapeño and cilantro, ring salt, and tajin

Sambuca

$14.00

Tequila 1.1/2 oz, triple sec 1/2 oz, sambuca 1/2 oz, lemon juice 1.1/2 oz, and 2 teaspoons agave syrup

Kevin B.

$14.00

Tequila 1.1/2 oz, cointreau 1/2 oz, St. Germaine 1/2 oz, and passion fruit 2 oz

Muddler

Mojito Partenope

$14.00

Rum 2 oz, 4 lime wedge, 2 teaspoons brown sugar, 3 drops blu methylene, and fresh mint, topped soda water

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Vodka 2 oz, 4 lime wedge, and 4 slice of fresh ginger, topped with ginger beer

Capiroska

$14.00

Vodka 3 oz, 4 lime wedge, and 2 teaspoons brown sugar

Capirinha

$14.00

Cachaca 3 oz, 4 lime wedge, and 2 teaspoons brown sugar

FLB Mule

$16.00

Limoncello 2 oz, 4 lime wedge, and 2 teaspoons brown sugar, topped with chinotto

Scottsdale Mule

$16.00

Vodka 3 oz, prickly pear fruit purée, 4 wedge lime, and 2 teaspoons brown sugar

Old Fashions

Old Fashion

$14.00

Bourbon 2 oz, 6 drops bitter, 1 cube brown sugar, and 1 maraschino cherry, orange, topped with soda

Beacon Bourbon

$14.00

Vanilla bourbon 2 oz, sarsaparilla, 4 drops walnut bitter, and 1 orange slice

Galliano

$14.00

Bourbon 2 oz, galliano 1 oz, 6 drops bitter, 1 cube brown sugar, orange and lemon peel

Burnout

$16.00

Bourbon 2 oz, apple cider 2 oz, 2 teaspoons maple syrup, topped with Porto wine. (Option egg white)

New York

$16.00

Bourbon 2 oz, lime juice 1 oz, simple syrup 1 oz, topped with cabernet wine. (Option egg white)

Vento

$16.00

Grappa 2 oz, chamomile cordial 1 oz, lemon juice 1 oz. (Option egg white)

Sazerak

$16.00

Bourbon or cognac 2 oz, absinth 3 drops, bitter, and 1 cube brown sugar

Martinis

Espresso Martini

$16.00

Vodka 2 oz, borghetti 1 oz, 1 espresso, and simple syrup 1 oz

Bees Knees

$16.00

Gin 2 oz, lemon juice 1 oz, orange juice 1 oz, simple syrup 1/2 oz, orange and lemon peel

Sambuca Martini

$16.00

Vodka 2 oz, sambuca 1/2 oz, lemon juice 1.1/2 oz, and lemon slice

Vodkatini

$16.00

Dumped dry vermouth 1/4 oz, vodka 4 oz. (Option lemon or olives)

Gin Martini

$16.00

Dumped dry vermouth 1/4 oz, gin 4 oz. (option lemon or olives)

Spotlight Martini

$16.00

Vodka 3 oz, domaine ginger liquor 1 oz

Space Cowboy

$16.00

Gin 2 oz, maraschino 1/2 oz, domaine ginger liquor 3/4 oz, 2 teaspoons elderflower syrup, and 2 teaspoons balsamic glaze

My Love Martini

$16.00

Gin 2 oz, red lillet 1 oz, clementine liquor 1/2 oz, lime juice 1/2 oz, and Tabasco 2 drops

Lampara Martini

$16.00

Campari 1 oz, tequila 3/4 oz, bourbon 1 oz, and lemon zest, and orange slice, topped with IPA

Spritz

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Aperol 1 oz, prosecco 2 oz, topped with soda

Hugo

$12.00

Prosecco 2 oz, elderflower syrup 1/2 oz, 2 slices lime, and fresh mint, topped with soda

Campari Spritz

$12.00

Campari 1 oz, prosecco 2 oz, and orange slice, topped with soda

Latino

$12.00

Cointreau 1/2 oz, prosecco 2 oz, dry vermouth 1/2 oz, 2 teaspoons agave syrup, and ring tajin

Light It Up

$12.00

Tequila 3/4 oz, bourbon 3/4 oz, red vermouth 3/4 oz, topped with ginger beer, fresh cucumber, and rosemary ginger

Fall in the Glass

$12.00

Cider beer 3 oz, ginger beer 3 oz, 2 teaspoons smokey, and spicy maple syrup

Elephant Milk

$12.00

Gin 2 oz, 2 teaspoons almond syrup, and lemon juice 1 oz, topped with tonic water

FLB Spritz

$12.00

Fernet branca 2 oz, chinotto 2 oz, orange slice, and fresh mint

Arizona Spritz

$12.00

Rum white 2 oz, prickly pear fruit purée 2 oz, and rosemary, topped with peroni beer

Digestivi

Limoncello

$10.00

Amaro Montenegro

$12.00

Amaro Del Capo

$12.00

Amaro Del Capo Red Hot

$14.00

Amaro Averna

$12.00

Sambuca Meletti

$11.00

Grappa Moscato

$13.00

Grappa Camomilla

$13.00

Grappa Barolo

$15.00

Grappa Di Prosecco

$15.00

Grappa Banfi

$15.00

Specialty Cocktails

Panarea

$16.00

Capri

$16.00

Positano

$16.00

Sorrento

$18.00

Ischia

$16.00

Amalfi

$15.00

Elba Island

$18.00

FLB Negroni

$16.00

FLB Spritz

$14.00

FLB Espresso Martini

$16.00

Caffé Shakerato

$14.00

FLB Mule

$16.00

Limoncello 2 oz, 4 lime wedge, and 2 teaspoons brown sugar, topped with chinotto

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Vodka 2 oz, 4 lime wedge, and 4 slice of fresh ginger, topped with ginger beer

Summer Yoga

$11.00

Beer

Draft

Peroni

$8.00

Papago Orange Blossom

$8.00

Church Music IPA

$8.00

Samuel Adams

$8.00

Guinness

$9.00

Menabrea

$8.00

Huss Scottsdale Blonde

$8.00

Bottled

Coors Light

$6.00

Tower Station

$8.00

Menabrea Ambrata

$8.00

Lagunitas IPA

$8.00

Heineken 0.0%

$7.00

Kilt Lifter

$8.00

Angry Orchard Cider

$7.00

Topo Chico Seltzer

$7.00

Daura Damm

$6.00

Wine

White wines

Pinot Grigio "Borgo Boschetto" - glass

$11.00

Pinot Grigio "Borgo Boschetto" - bottle

$34.00

Chardonnay "Bramito" - glass

$13.00

Chardonnay "Bramito" - bottle

$50.00

Gavi di Gavi "Villa Sparina" - bottle

$50.00

Chardonnay "Isabella" - bottle

$62.00

Sauvignon Blanc "St. Pauls" - glass

$13.00

Sauvignon Blanc "St. Pauls" - bottle

$50.00

House White

$9.00

Red wines

Montepulciano d'Abruzzo "Badia alle Corti" - glass

$11.00

Montepulciano d'Abruzzo "Badia alle Corti" - bottle

$42.00

Malbec "Mil Pedras" - glass

$11.00

Malbec "Mil Pedras" - bottle

$42.00

Chianti "La Ginestra" - glass

$11.00

Chianti "la Ginestra - bottle

$42.00

Pinot Nero "Italo Cescon" - glass

$11.00

Pinot Nero "Italo Cescon" - bottle

$42.00

Barbera d'Alba " Farina" - glass

$12.00

Barbera d'Alba " Farina" - bottle

$46.00

Supertuscan "Villa Pillo" - glass

$12.00

Supertuscan "Villa Pillo" - bottle

$46.00

Cab. Sauvignon "Bouchon" - glass

$13.00

Cab. Sauvignon "Bouchon" - bottle

$50.00

Nero d'Avola "Baglio di Grisi" - bottle

$48.00

Chianti Classico "Le Bocce" - bottle

$54.00

Supertuscan "Isabella" - bottle

$58.00

Nebbiolo d'Alba "Monchiero" - bottle

$58.00

Cab. Sauvignon "Erastos" - bottle

$58.00

Primitivo del Salento "Vespa" - bottle

$58.00

Valpolicella Ripasso "L. Arduini"

$62.00

Sagrantino di Montefalco " il Mattoni"

$89.00

House Red

$9.00

Sparkling & Rosé

Prosecco Brut DOCG - glass

$11.00

Prosecco Brut DOCG - bottle

$42.00

Moscato d'Asti - split

$12.00

Pinot Nero Rosé "Le Contesse" - glass

$13.00

Pinot Nero Rosé "Le Contesse" - bottle

$50.00

Sangiovese Rosé "Dogajolo" - glass

$12.00

Sangiovese Rosé "Dogajolo" - bottle

$46.00

By the bottle only

Falanghina "Fontanavecchia"

$54.00

Aglianico "Fontanavecchia"

$54.00

Taurasi "Vinosia"

$99.00

Cab. Sauvignon "Carpineto"

$101.00

Amarone Classico "L. Arduini"

$120.00

Barolo "Montezemolo"

$150.00

Brunello di Montalcino "Fanti"

$160.00

Pinot Noir "Ancient Oak"

$189.00

Cab. Sauvignon "Mira"

$210.00

Sassicaja "Tenuta San Guido"

$450.00

Tignanello "Antinori"

$550.00

Franciacorta Cuvée Prestige "Ca' del Bosco"

$70.00

NA Beverages

Caffé

Espresso Borbone

$4.00

Double Espresso Borbone

$6.00

Latte Macchiato

$7.00

Cappuccino

$7.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Club Soda

$1.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Cranberry

$2.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Bottled Water

Sparkling Water Small

$4.00

Sparkling Water Large

$7.00

Still Water Small

$4.00

Still Water

$7.00