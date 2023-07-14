Save 5% on your entire order
Popular Items

cheesesteak sub

$10.99

Fried onions, American cheese

stromboli Steak large 16"

$19.99

Chopped steak, sauteed onions, mozzarella

Meatball Parmigiana sub

$10.49

Mozzarella, marinara sauce

Drinks

Can Soda

$1.80

Tea

$2.49

Bottle Water

$1.20

small drink

$1.99

large drink

$2.49

2LT Pepsi

$3.99

2LT Diet Pepsi

$3.99

2LT Mtn Dew

$3.99

2LT Orange

$3.99

2LT Root Beer

$3.99

2LT Sierra Mist

$3.99

16.9oz Pepsi

$2.49

16.9oz Diet Pepsi

$2.49

16.9oz Ginger Ale

$2.49

16.9oz Mtn Dew

$2.49

16.9oz Root Beer

$2.49

16.9oz Orange

$2.49

16.9oz Dr Pepper

$2.49

16.9oz Diet Dr Pepper

$2.49

16.9oz Cherry Pepsi

$2.49

Appetizers

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$4.99
Fried Zucchini

Fried Zucchini

$5.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$7.99

Pizza Bread

$5.99
Garlic Knots (12)

Garlic Knots (12)

$7.99
Garlic Knots (6)

Garlic Knots (6)

$4.99
Bread Sticks

Bread Sticks

$4.25
Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$10.99

Fratelli Special

$10.99

Meatballs (4) with cheese

$6.99

Meatballs (4)

$5.99

Pierogies (6)

$7.49

Fried Broccoli

$7.99

Pizza Fries

$5.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

Fried Mushrooms

$7.49

Jalapeno Poppers (6)

$7.99

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$7.99

Mac n' Cheese Bites

$8.49

Buffalo Bacon Cheese Fries

$7.99
Chicken Tenders and Fries large

Chicken Tenders and Fries large

$10.99
Chicken Tenders and Fries small

Chicken Tenders and Fries small

$8.99
Shrimp Basket with Fries

Shrimp Basket with Fries

$8.99
Garlic Bread with Cheese

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$5.99
Bacon Cheese Fries

Bacon Cheese Fries

$7.99
Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$5.99
French Fries large

French Fries large

$5.99
French Fries small

French Fries small

$3.99

Wings

Wings (6)

$9.00

Wings (12)

$18.00

Wings (24)

$36.00

Boneless Wings (10)

$10.99

Boneless Wings 20

$19.99

Pizza

Slice Pizza

Plain Pizza Slice

$2.49

slice

Sicilian Slice

$2.99

slice

Personal Pizza 10"

San Daniele personal pizza 10"

$13.99

Prosciutto crudo, tomato, argula, shaved parm, mozzarella

Gluten Free personal pizza 10"

$12.99

Stuffed Italian personal pizza 10"

$14.99

Ham, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo

Margeherita personal pizza 10"

$11.99

Mozzarella, sauce, oregano, olive oil

White personal pizza 10"

$10.99

Ricotta, garlic, mozzarella

Personal pizza 10"

$9.99

Medium Pizza 14"

San Daniele medium pizza 14"

$18.99

Prosciutto crudo, tomato, argula, shaved parm, mozzarella

Stuffed Italian medium pizza14"

$19.99

Ham, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo

Margeherita medium pizza 14"

$14.99

Mozzarella, sauce, oregano, olive oil

White medium pizza 14"

$13.99

Ricotta, garlic, mozzarella

Medium pizza 14"

$12.99

Large Pizza 16"

San Daniele large pizza 16"

$20.99

Prosciutto crudo, tomato, argula, shaved parm, mozzarella

Stuffed Italian large pizza 16"

$22.99

Ham, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo

Sicilian large 16"

$19.99

Margherita large pizza 16"

$19.99

Mozzarella, sauce, oregano, olive oil

White large pizza 16"

$15.99

ricotta, garlic, mozzarella

Large pizza 16"

$14.99

Slice Gourmet Pizza

Gourmet Slice Pizza

$3.09

Gourmet Slice Sicilian

$3.59

Gourmet Pizza Personal 10"

Gourmet Pizza personal 10"

$13.99

4 slices

Fratellis Special personal 10"

$13.99

Pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, ham, green peppers, sausage, bacon, sauce, ground beef, mozzarella

Taco personal 10"

$13.99

Mozzarella, ground beef, taco seasoning, tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream, cheddar cheese

Chicken personal 10"

$13.99

Chopped chicken, fried onions, sauce, mozzarella

BBQ Chicken personal 10"

$13.99

Chicken, bacon, BBQ sauce, mozzarella

Hawaiian personal 10"

$13.99

Ham, pineapple, provolone, mozzarella

Spanako personal 10"

$13.99

Spinach, feta, mozzarella, tomatoes

Cordon Bleu personal 10"

$13.99

Bacon, ranch, ham, chicken, mozzarella

Florentine personal 10"

$13.99

Spinach, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, sauce

California Chicken personal 10"

$13.99

Fried chicken, bacon, ranch, mozzarella, tomatoes

Meat Lovers personal 10"

$13.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, bacon, ham, sauce, mozzarella

Steak personal 10"

$13.99

Steak, onions, sauce, mozzarella

Cheese Lover personal 10"

$13.99

Provolone, ricotta, cheddar, mozzarella

Chicken Ranch personal 10"

$13.99

Chicken, ranch, cheddar, tomatoes, mozzarella

Vegetable Delight personal 10"

$13.99

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, broccoli, tomatoes, black olives, sauce, mozzarella

Mediterranean personal 10"

$13.99

Tomatoes, red onions, parmigiano, oregano, mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil

Greek personal 10"

$13.99

Feta, black olives, roasted red pepper, mozzarella

Bacon Cheese Fries personal 10"

$13.99

Bacon, ranch, fries, cheddar, mozzarella

Chicken Pesto personal 10"

$13.99

Chicken, pesto, roasted red peppers, black olives, mozzarella

Chicken Parmigiana personal 10"

$13.99

Fried chicken, parmigiano, sauce, mozzarella

Buffalo Chicken personal 10"

$13.99

Grilled chicken, blue cheese, hot sauce

Philly Steak personal 10"

$13.99

Steak, American, mozzarella

Gluten Free 10" Gourmet

$15.99

Gourmet Pizza Medium 14"

Gourmet Pizza medium 14"

$18.99

6 slices

Fratellis Special medium 14"

$18.99

Pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, ham, green peppers, sausage, bacon, sauce, ground beef, mozzarella

Taco medium 14"

$18.99

Mozzarella, ground beef, taco seasoning, tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream, cheddar cheese

Chicken medium 14"

$18.99

Chopped chicken, fried onions, sauce, mozzarella

BBQ Chicken medium 14"

$18.99

Chicken, bacon, BBQ sauce, mozzarella

Hawaiian medium 14"

$18.99

Ham, pineapple, provolone, mozzarella

Spanako medium 14"

$18.99

Spinach, feta, mozzarella, tomatoes

Cordon Bleu medium 14"

$18.99

Bacon, ranch, ham, chicken, mozzarella

Florentine medium 14"

$18.99

Spinach, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, sauce

California Chicken medium 14"

$18.99

Fried chicken, bacon, ranch, mozzarella, tomatoes

Meat Lovers medium 14"

$18.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, bacon, ham, sauce, mozzarella

Steak medium 14"

$18.99

steak, onions, sauce, mozzarella

Cheese Lover medium 14"

$18.99

Provolone, ricotta, cheddar, mozzarella

Chicken Ranch medium 14"

$18.99

Chicken, ranch, cheddar, tomatoes, mozzarella

Vegetable Delight medium 14"

$18.99

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, broccoli, tomatoes, black olives, sauce, mozzarella

Mediterranean medium 14"

$18.99

Tomatoes, red onions, parmigiano, oregano, mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil

Greek medium 14"

$18.99

Feta, black olives, roasted red pepper, mozzarella

Bacon Cheese Fries medium 14"

$18.99

Bacon, ranch, fries, cheddar, mozzarella

Chicken Pesto medium 14"

$18.99

Chicken, pesto, roasted red peppers, black olives, mozzarella

Chicken Parmigiana medium 14"

$18.99

Fried chicken, parmigiano, sauce, mozzarella

Buffalo Chicken medium 14"

$18.99

Grilled chicken, blue cheese, hot sauce

Philly Steak medium 14"

$18.99

Steak, American, mozzarella

Gourmet Pizza Large 16"

Gourmet Pizza large 16"

$20.99

8 slices

Gourmet Pizza Sicilian

$22.99

16 slices

Fratellis Special large 16"

$20.99

Pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, ham, green peppers, sausage, bacon, sauce, ground beef, mozzarella

Taco large 16"

$20.99

Mozzarella, ground beef, taco seasoning, tomatoes, lettuce, sour cream, cheddar cheese

Chicken large 16"

$20.99

Chopped chicken, fried onions, sauce, mozzarella

BBQ Chicken large 16"

$20.99

Chicken, bacon, BBQ sauce, mozzarella

Hawaiian large 16"

$20.99

Ham, pineapple, provolone, mozzarella

Spanako large 16"

$20.99

Spinach, feta, mozzarella, tomatoes

Cordon Bleu large 16"

$20.99

Bacon, ranch, ham, chicken, mozzarella

Florentine large 16"

$20.99

Spinach, mushrooms, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, sauce

California Chicken large 16"

$20.99

Fried chicken, bacon, ranch, mozzarella, tomatoes

Meat Lover large 16"

$20.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, bacon, ham, sauce, mozzarella

Steak large 16"

$20.99

steak, onions, sauce, mozzarella

Cheese Lover large 16"

$20.99

Provolone, ricotta, cheddar, mozzarella

Chicken Ranch large 16"

$20.99

Chicken, ranch, cheddar, tomatoes, mozzarella

Vegetable Delight large 16"

$20.99

Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, broccoli, tomatoes, black olives, sauce, mozzarella

Mediterranean large 16"

$20.99

Tomatoes, red onions, parmigiano, oregano, mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil

Greek large 16"

$20.99

Feta, black olives, roasted red pepper, mozzarella

Bacon Cheese Fries large 16"

$20.99

Bacon, ranch, fries, cheddar, mozzarella

Chicken Pesto large 16"

$20.99

Chicken, pesto, roasted red peppers, black olives, mozzarella

Chicken Parmigiana large 16"

$20.99

Fried chicken, parmigiano, sauce, mozzarella

Buffalo Chicken large 16"

$20.99

Grilled chicken, blue cheese, hot sauce

Philly Steak large 16"

$20.99

Steak, American, mozzarella

Pizza Tortilla 12" very thin

Pizza Tortilla 12" very thin

$8.99

Stromboli

Stromboli Personal 10"

Spinach Calzone personal 10"

$12.99

Spinach, ricotta, mozzarella

Cheeseburger Calzone personal 10"

$12.99

Ground beef, onions, cheddar, ketchup, mozzarella

Ham Calzone personal 10"

$12.99

Ham, ricotta, sauce, mozzarella

Calzone Cordon Bleu personal 10"

$12.99

Grilled chicken, ham, bacon, ranch, mozzarella

stromboli Pepperoni personal 10"

$12.99

Pepperoni, sauce, mozzarella

stromboli Vegetable personal 10"

$12.99

Onions, broccoli, green peppers, mushrooms, sauce, mozzarella

stromboli Meat Lovers personal 10"

$12.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, bacon, ham sauce, mozzarella

stromboli BBQ Chicken personal 10"

$12.99

Chopped chicken, sauteed onions, BBQ sauce, bacon, mozzarella

stromboli Buffalo Chicken personal 10"

$12.99

Chopped chicken, sauteed onions, hot sauce, blue cheese, mozzarella

stromboli Chicken personal 10"

$12.99

Chopped chicken, sauteed onions, mozzarella

stromboli Steak personal 10"

$12.99

Chopped steak, sauteed onions, mozzarella

stromboli Original personal 10"

$12.99

Ham, salami, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, mozzarella

Stromboli Medium 14"

Spinach Calzone medium 14"

$16.99

Spinach, ricotta, mozzarella

Cheeseburger Calzone medium 14"

$16.99

Ground beef, onions, cheddar, ketchup, mozzarella

Ham Calzone medium 14"

$16.99

Ham, ricotta, sauce, mozzarella

Calzone Cordon Bleu medium 14"

$16.99

Grilled chicken, ham, bacon, ranch, mozzarella

stromboli Pepperoni medium 14"

$16.99

Pepperoni, sauce, mozzarella

stromboli Vegetable medium 14"

$16.99

Onions, broccoli, green peppers, mushrooms, sauce, mozzarella

stromboli Meat Lovers medium 14"

$16.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, bacon, ham sauce, mozzarella

stromboli BBQ Chicken medium 14"

$16.99

Chopped chicken, sauteed onions, BBQ sauce, bacon, mozzarella

stromboli Buffalo Chicken medium 14"

$16.99

Chopped chicken, sauteed onions, hot sauce, blue cheese, mozzarella

stromboli Chicken medium 14"

$16.99

Chopped chicken, sauteed onions, mozzarella

stromboli Steak medium 14"

$16.99

Chopped steak, sauteed onions, mozzarella

stromboli Original medium 14"

$16.99

Ham, salami, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, mozzarella

Stromboli Large 16"

Spinach Calzone large 16"

$19.99

Spinach, ricotta, mozzarella

Cheeseburger calzone larger 16"

$19.99

Ground beef, onions, cheddar, ketchup, mozzarella

Ham Calzone large 16"

$19.99

Ham, ricotta, sauce, mozzarella

Calzone Cordon Bleu large 16"

$19.99

Grilled chicken, ham, bacon, ranch, mozzarella

stromboli Pepperoni large 16"

$19.99

Pepperoni, sauce, mozzarella

stromboli Vegetable large 16"

$19.99

Onions, broccoli, green peppers, mushrooms, sauce, mozzarella

stromboli Meat lover large 16"

$19.99

Pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, bacon, ham sauce, mozzarella

stromboli BBQ Chicken large 16"

$19.99

Chopped chicken, sauteed onions, BBQ sauce, bacon, mozzarella

stromboli Buffalo Chicken large 16"

$19.99

Chopped chicken, sauteed onions, hot sauce, blue cheese, mozzarella

stromboli chicken large 16"

$19.99

Chopped chicken, sauteed onions, mozzarella

stromboli Steak large 16"

$19.99

Chopped steak, sauteed onions, mozzarella

stromboli Original large 16"

$19.99

Ham, salami, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, mozzarella

Wraps

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.49

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, parmigiano, caesar dressing

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.49

Chopped chicken, blue cheese, hot sauce, onions, American cheese

California Steak Wrap

$10.49

Chopped steak, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, American cheese, mayo

California Chicken Steak Wrap

$10.49

Chopped chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, American cheese, mayo

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$10.49

Fried chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onion, cheddar, pink sauce

Club Wrap

$10.49

Ham, turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, American cheese, mayo

Burger Wrap

$10.49

Burger, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cheddar, pink sauce, American cheese

Texas Chicken Wrap

$10.49

Crispy chicken, bacon, cheddar, BBQ sauce, ranch

Tuna Wrap

$10.49

Tuna, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, American cheese, mayo

Subs

cheesesteak sub

$10.99

Fried onions, American cheese

california cheesesteak sub

$10.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, fried onions, mayo, American cheese

philadelphia cheesesteak sub

$10.99

Sauce, fried onions, American cheese

pizza steak sub

$10.99

Mozzarella, marinara sauce

special cheesesteak sub

$10.99

Green peppers, fried onions, mushrooms, sauce, American cheese

buffalo chicken cheesesteak sub

$10.99

Hot sauce, fried onions, blue cheese, American cheese

chicken cheesesteak sub

$10.99

Sauce, fried onions, American cheese

california chicken cheesesteak sub

$10.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, fried onions, mayo, American cheese

italian cheesesteak sub

$10.99

Provolone, salami, fried onions

Meatball Parmigiana sub

$10.49

Mozzarella, marinara sauce

Sausage Parmigiana sub

$10.49

Mozzarella, marinara sauce

Chicken Parmigiana sub

$10.49

Mozzarella, marinara sauce

Eggplant Parmigiana sub

$10.49

Mozzarella, marinara sauce

Pizza Burger sub

$10.49

Mozzarella, marinara sauce

Haddock Fish sub

$10.49

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, American cheese, mayo

Cheeseburger sub

$10.49

Lettuce, tomato, onions, American cheese, mayo

Bacon Cheeseburger sub

$10.49

Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, American cheese, mayo

Gizmo Cheeseburger sub

$10.49

Ham, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, American cheese, mayo

Cordon Bleu sub

$10.49

Grilled chicken, bacon, ham, mozzarella, mayo

Grilled Chicken sub

$10.49

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, American cheese, mayo

Crispy Chicken sub

$10.49

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, American cheese, mayo

Italian sub

$10.49

Ham, Salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions, oil and vinegar

Super Italian sub

$10.49

Capicola, ham, salami, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions, oil and vinegar

Ham and Cheese sub

$10.49

Ham, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions, oil and vinegar

Tuna sub

$10.49

Tuna, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onions, American cheese

Cheese Mix sub

$10.49

Provolone, American, mozzarella, lettuce, tomaotes, onions, oil and vinegar

Turkey sub

$10.49

American, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, mayo

Club sub

$10.49

Ham, turkey, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onions, oil and vinegar

BLT sub

$10.49

Bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo

American Cheese sub

$10.49

American cheese, ham, lettuce, tomato, onions, mayo

Focaccia

Pesto Chicken Focaccia

$10.49

Grilled chicken, pesto, mozzarella, roasted red peppers on homemade toasted flatbread served with fries

Fratelli`s Burger Focaccia

$10.49

Grilled ham, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, American cheese, pink sauce, homemade toasted flatbread served with fries

Almond Chicken Focaccia

$10.49

Grilled chicken, almonds, oil and vinegar, roasted red peppers, mozzarella, romaine, homemade toasted flatbread served with fries

Cordon Bleu Focaccia

$10.49

Grilled chicken, bacon, mozarella, ham, mayo, homemade toasted flatbread served with fries

Sausage Feta Focaccia

$10.49

Sliced sausage, roasted red peppers, feta, olive oil, homemade toasted flatbread served with fries

Cuban Chicken Focaccia

$10.49

Ham, sliced pickle, grilled chicken, provolone, mustard, homemade toasted flatbread served with fries

Caprese Focaccia

$10.49

Mozzarella, tomatoes, oregano, olive oil, homemade toasted flatbread served with fries

Crudo Focaccia

$10.49

Prosciutto crudo, mozzarella, tomatoes, olive oil, homemade toasted flatbread served with fries

Dinners

Spaghetti

$11.99

Served with salad and garlic bread

Spaghetti and Meatball

$13.99

Served with salad and garlic bread

Fettuccine Alfredo

$14.99

served with salad and garlic bread

Fettuccine Pesto

$15.99

served with salad and garlic bread

Cheese Ravioli

$14.99

served with salad and garlic bread

Baked Ziti

$13.99

ricotta, marinara, parmigiano, served with salad and garlic bread

Sal Baked Ziti

$15.99

Bacon, mushroom, ricotta, marinara and parmigiano, served with salad and garlic bread

Penne Meat Sauce

$13.99

served with salad and garlic bread

Manicotti

$13.99

served with salad and garlic bread

Stuffed Shells

$14.99

served with salad and garlic bread

Lasagna

$14.99

served with salad and garlic bread

Penne Vodka

$14.99

served with salad and garlic bread

Chicken Parm with Spaghetti

$15.99

served with salad and garlic bread

Spaghetti Shrimp Diavola

$15.99

Marinara sauce with crushed red peppers, served with salad and garlic bread

Spaghetti with Clams

$15.99

with red or white sauce, served with salad and garlic bread

Eggplant Parmigiana with Spaghetti

$15.99

served with salad and garlic bread

Penne Fratellis

$15.99

mushrooms, bacon, sausage, heavy cream

Spaghetti Amatriciana

$15.99

bacon, onions, marinara, crushed red peppers

Salads

House Salad

$9.99

Iceberg, tomatoes, red onions, black olives, croutons

Chef Salad

$11.99

Iceberg, tomatoes, red onions, olives, croutons, ham, salami, provolone

Cheeseburger Salad

$11.99

Iceberg, tomatoes, red onions, olives, American cheese, sweet peppers

Cheesesteak Salad

$11.99

Chopped steak, sauteed onions, sauce, American cheese, sweet peppers

Chicken Cheesesteak Salad

$11.99

Chopped chicken, sauteed onions, sauce, American cheese, sweet