Fratellis 1600 Farrow Parkway
Main Menu
Appetizers & Sides
- Chicken Fingers (4)$7.99
With fries
- Jalapeño Poppers (6)$7.29
With Cheddar
- Broccoli Bites (10)$7.29
- Fried Ravioli (8)$7.29
- Mac & Cheese Bites (8)$7.29
- Mega Fries$6.99
Bacon, mozzarella & Cheddar
- Fries$3.99
- Cheese Fries$5.49
- Western Ranch Fries$6.59
Bacon, ranch & cheese
- Onion Rings$5.99
- Garlic Bread$3.99
- Fried Pickles$7.29
- Buffalo Chicken Tails$8.99
- Jumbo Shrimp Basket$10.99
With fries
- Fish & Chips$11.99
- Side of Meatballs$3.00
- Side of Sausage$3.00
Salads
- Side Salad$3.79
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, and onion
- Tossed Salad$7.49
- Grilled Chicken Salad$10.49
- Caesar Salad$7.49
- Chicken Caesar Salad$10.49
- Buffalo Salad$10.99
Fried chicken with buffalo sauce & bleu cheese
- Chef Salad$10.99
Ham, sliced turkey breast & cheese
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad$11.49
Fried chicken, crispy bacon, mixed lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions & topped with ranch dressing
- Hawaiian Salad$11.49
Mixed lettuce, cucumbers, tomato, onions, pineapple & ham
Steak Sandwiches
Wraps
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$9.99
Grilled chicken, romaine, and Caesar dressing topped with provolone
- Cheesesteak Wrap$9.99
Lettuce and tomato
- Chicken Ranchero Wrap$9.99
Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato, provolone, and ranch
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$9.99
American cheese, bleu cheese & hot sauce
- BLT Wrap$9.99
With mayo
- Breaded Chicken Wrap$9.99
Chicken finger, lettuce, tomato, American cheese & ranch
Burgers
- Cheeseburger Deluxe$7.49
Lettuce, tomato & onions
- Texas Burger$9.49
Bacon, onion rings, BBQ sauce & cheese
- The Melt Burger$8.49
Mushroom & provolone
- Western Ranch Burger$9.49
Bacon, fried onions, ranch & provolone
- Il Diavolo Burger$9.49
Sriracha sauce, red onions, pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, American cheese & mayo
Hoagies
Hot Sandwiches
- Meatballs Parm Sandwich$10.29
With melted mozzarella & marinara sauce
- Eggplant Parm Sandwich$10.29
With melted mozzarella & marinara sauce
- Chicken Parm Sandwich$10.29
With melted mozzarella & marinara sauce
- Sausage Parm Sandwich$10.29
With melted mozzarella & marinara sauce
- Chicken Italiano Sandwich$10.29
With spinach, roasted peppers & provolone cheese
Dinners
- Tomato Sauce$11.99
We start with cento plum tomatoes & fresh herbs simmered to perfection spices simmered to perfection
- Meat Sauce$14.99
Ground beef tomato sauce
- Vodka Sauce$14.99
Red cream sauce and chopped bacon with a splash of vodka
- Alfredo Sauce$13.99
Light cream based sauce, butter & Pecorino Romano cheese
- Chicken Alfredo$16.99
Grilled chicken in a light cream sauce butter & Pecorino Romano cheese
- Shrimp Alfredo$18.99
Shrimp in a light cream sauce butter & Pecorino Romano cheese
- Chicken Parmigiana$15.99
Topped with Romano, mozzarella cheese & tomato sauce
- Shrimp Fra Diavolo$17.99
Shrimp sautéed in spicy marinara sauce
- Lobster & Shrimp Sauce$18.99
Creamy blush lobster sauce
- Chicken Romano$16.99
Sautéed chicken with ham, mushroom & tomatoes in a blush sauce topped with mozzarella cheese
- Eggplant Parmigiana$15.99
Layers of battered eggplant, mozzarella & side of pasta
Baked Dishes
Kid's Menu
Dessert
Pizzas
BYO Pizza
12" Gourmet Pizza
- 12" BBQ Chicken Pizza$13.99
A special blend of BBQ sauce & mozzarella
- 12" Bianca Pizza$13.99
White pizza with lots of mozzarella, ricotta cheese with garlic & oil
- 12" Brooklyn Pizza$13.99
Blend of mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, splash of rustic marinara, olive oil & basil
- 12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$13.99
Spicy chicken in a hot bleu cheese sauce
- 12" Cajun Pizza$13.99
Grilled chicken, Cajun spice, Cheddar, ranch & mozzarella
- 12" Cheesesteak Pizza$13.99
Steak, sauce and choice of American cheese or mozzarella
- 12" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$13.99
- 12" Chicken Parmigiana Pizza$14.49
Chicken cutlets, sauce, mozzarella, ricotta & Parmesan cheese
- 12" Drunken Pizza$14.99
Fried chicken, vodka sauce, blend of mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, & basil
- 12" Fratelli's Pizza$14.99
Rustic marinara, fresh mozzarella, soppressata, basil, drizzled with hot honey sauce & shaved Parmigiano cheese
- 12" Hawaiian Pizza$13.99
Pineapple, ham & red sauce
- 12" Mama's Style$13.99
Red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, fresh mozzarella, basil, Parmigiano cheese, drizzled with Mike's hot honey
- 12" Margherita Pizza$13.99
Fresh mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil & fresh basil
- 12" Meat Lovers$13.99
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, meatballs & bacon
- 12" The Works$14.49
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions & black olives
- 12" Tomato Pie$13.99
Rustic tomato sauce, olive oil, oregano, Romano cheese, & fresh garlic
- 12" Veggie Delight$13.99
White pizza with broccoli, spinach, ricotta, tomatoes, garlic & oil
16" Gourmet Pizza
- 16" BBQ Chicken Pizza$18.99
A special blend of BBQ sauce & mozzarella
- 16" Bianca Pizza$18.99
White pizza with lots of mozzarella, ricotta cheese with garlic & oil
- 16" Brooklyn Pizza$18.99
Blend of mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, splash of rustic marinara, olive oil & basil
- 16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza$18.99
Spicy chicken in a hot bleu cheese sauce
- 16" Cajun Pizza$18.99
Grilled chicken, Cajun spice, Cheddar, ranch & mozzarella
- 16" Cheesesteak Pizza$18.99
Steak, sauce and choice of American cheese or mozzarella
- 16" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza$18.99
- 16" Chicken Parmigiana Pizza$19.99
Chicken cutlets, sauce, mozzarella, ricotta & Parmesan cheese
- 16" Drunken Pizza$19.99
Fried chicken, vodka sauce, blend of mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, & basil
- 16" Fratelli's Pizza$19.99
Rustic marinara, fresh mozzarella, soppressata, basil, drizzled with hot honey sauce & shaved Parmigiano cheese
- 16" Hawaiian Pizza$17.99
Pineapple, ham & red sauce
- 16" Mama's Style$18.99
Red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, fresh mozzarella, basil, Parmigiano cheese, drizzled with Mike's hot honey
- 16" Margherita Pizza$18.99
Fresh mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil & fresh basil
- 16" Meat Lovers$18.99
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, meatballs & bacon
- 16" The Works$19.99
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions & black olives
- 16" Tomato Pie$17.99
Rustic tomato sauce, olive oil, oregano, Romano cheese, & fresh garlic
- 16" Veggie Delight$18.99
White pizza with broccoli, spinach, ricotta, tomatoes, garlic & oil
Sicilian Pizza
- BBQ Chicken Sicilian$23.99
A special blend of BBQ sauce & mozzarella
- Bianca Sicilian$23.99
White pizza with lots of mozzarella, ricotta cheese with garlic & oil
- Brooklyn Sicilian$23.99
Blend of mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, splash of rustic marinara, olive oil & basil
- Buffalo Chicken Sicilian$23.99
Spicy chicken in a hot bleu cheese sauce
- Cajun Sicilian$23.99
Grilled chicken, Cajun spice, Cheddar, ranch & mozzarella
- Cheesesteak Sicilian$23.99
Steak, sauce and choice of American cheese or mozzarella
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Sicilian$23.99
- Chicken Parmigiana Sicilian$23.99
Chicken cutlets, sauce, mozzarella, ricotta & Parmesan cheese
- Drunken Sicilian$23.99
Fried chicken, vodka sauce, blend of mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, & basil
- Fratelli's Sicilian$23.99
Rustic marinara, fresh mozzarella, soppressata, basil, drizzled with hot honey sauce & shaved Parmigiano cheese
- Hawaiian Sicilian$23.99
Pineapple, ham & red sauce
- Mama's Style Sicilian$23.99
Red sauce, pepperoni, sausage, fresh mozzarella, basil, Parmigiano cheese, drizzled with Mike's hot honey
- Margherita Sicilian$23.99
Fresh mozzarella, extra virgin olive oil & fresh basil
- Meat Lovers Sicilian$23.99
Pepperoni, sausage, ham, meatballs & bacon
- The Works Sicilian$23.99
Pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions & black olives
- Tomato Pie Sicilian$23.99
Rustic tomato sauce, olive oil, oregano, Romano cheese, & fresh garlic
- Veggie Delight Sicilian$23.99
White pizza with broccoli, spinach, ricotta, tomatoes, garlic & oil
Stromboli & Calzones
- Calzone$11.29
Mozzarella & ricotta cheese
- Large Buffalo Stromboli$16.99
Breaded chicken, hot sauce, bleu cheese & mozzarella
- Large Italian Stromboli$16.99
Ham, salami, mozzarella cheese & pepperoni
- Large Pepperoni Stromboli$16.99
Pepperoni & mozzarella cheese
- Large Steak Stromboli$16.99
Sliced steak, mozzarella cheese, onions & sauce
- Large Veggie Stromboli$16.99
Broccoli, tomatoes, spinach & ricotta cheese
- Small Buffalo Stromboli$10.99
Breaded chicken, hot sauce, bleu cheese & mozzarella
- Small Italian Stromboli$10.99
Ham, salami, mozzarella cheese & pepperoni
- Small Pepperoni Stromboli$10.99
Pepperoni & mozzarella cheese
- Small Steak Stromboli$10.99
Sliced steak, mozzarella cheese, onions & sauce
- Small Veggie Stromboli$10.99
Broccoli, tomatoes, spinach & ricotta cheese
12" Cauliflower Gourmet
- 12" Cauliflower BBQ Chicken$19.99
- 12" Cauliflower Bianca$19.99
- 12" Cauliflower Brooklyn$19.99
- 12" Cauliflower Buffalo Chicken$19.99
- 12" Cauliflower Cajun$19.99
- 12" Cauliflower Cheesesteak$19.99
- 12" Cauliflower Chicken Bacon Ranch$19.99
- 12" Cauliflower Fratelli's$19.99
- 12" Cauliflower Hawaiin$19.99
- 12" Cauliflower Mamma Style$19.99
- 12" Cauliflower Margherita$19.99
- 12" Cauliflower Meatlover$19.99
- 12" Cauliflower Works$19.99
- 12" Cauliflower Veggie Delight$19.99