Thin crust wood fired pizza on wheels!
Freddie's Wood Fired Pizzas @ Three Heads Brewing
Pizzas
- Cheese$21.00
Our signature red sauce, mozzarella and basil on our wood fired thin crust
- Pepperoni$22.00
Our thin crust wood fired pizza with Red Sauce, Mozzarella & Pepperoni.
- Caprese$23.00
Light and creamy, this pie has pesto cream, fresh tomato, fresh basil, fresh mozzarella.
- Carbonara$24.00
A fan favorite and Freddie's original, this has mozzarella, bacon, parsley, onion, cream and parmesan.
- Ratatouille$24.00
The rustic French stew on a pizza! Our signature red sauce topped with eggplant, bell peppers, zucchini, summer squash, onions, olive tapenade, scrambled egg and mozzarella. *Try it without egg for the ultimate veggie pizza
Beverages
A drink by the can or bottle.
Freddie's Wood Fired Pizzas @ Three Heads Brewing Location and Ordering Hours
(585) 484-7310
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 5PM