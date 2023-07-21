Frederick's Pastries Bedford 25 South River Road
Cakes
Tortes
Bailey's Irish Cream
Three layers of gold cake laced with Bailey's Irish Cream, filled and frosted with Bailey's mousse. Garnished with dark chocolate cups filled with Bailey's mousse and a heaping pile of pure white chocolate curls on top. Each serving has a pure chocolate bar on the side.
Banana Cream
Layers of moist gold cake filled with vanilla custard, sliced fresh bananas, and banana mousse. Frosted with banana mousse dressed with a nut crunch
Black Forest
Layers of chocolate cake laced with Kirsch Liquor, filled with black cherries and whipped cream. Frosted with whipped cream and decorated with pure chocolate cups filled with cherries and a heaping pile of chocolate curls.
Boston Cream
Three layers of gold cake filled with fresh pastry cream and topped with chocolate fudge! mmm....good!!
Caramel Toffee
Layers of gold cake filled with caramel and toffee chunks, frosted in fudge icing.
Carrot Cake
Moist spice cake made with fresh carrots, pineapple, and walnuts. Crafted in three layers, filled and frosted with our cream cheese frosting. Dredged with walnuts and decorated with carrots and vines.
Chambord
Layers of rich, dark chocolate cake, laced with Chambord liquor, filled and frosted with our raspberry mousse and topped with a heaping pile of dark chocolate curls!
Champagne
Three layers of rich, dark chocolate cake, laced with Champagne, filled with Champagne mousse and strawberry filling, frosted with Champagne mousse. Glazed with pure chocolate ganache, each portion is topped with a whole chocolate covered strawberry and white non-pariels.
Chocolate & Cream
Layers of chocolate cake filled and frosted with whipped cream, topped with whipped cream dollops sprinkled with chocolate chips.
Chocolate Indulgence
Layers of rich, dark chocolate cake filled and frosted with a thick, rich, fudge icing. Each portion boasts a tiny purple flower.
Chocolate Lovers
Layers of dark chocolate cake filled with a thick, rich fudge icing and frosted with a light chocolate mousse. Garnished with fudge chocolate dollops sprinkled with chocolate chips and a pile of dark chocolate shavings.
Chocolate Mousse
Layers of rich, dark chocolate cake filled and frosted with a light chocolate mousse, topped with a wedge of pure chocolate on each portion.
Chocolate Peanut Butter
Three layers of rich, dark chocolate cake filled and frosted with our peanut butter buttercream, topped with fudge icing. Each portion is decorated with a chocolate cup filled with peanut butter buttercream.
Chocolate Strawberry
Layers of dark chocolate cake filled with whipped cream and strawberries and frosted with whipped cream, topped with a heaping pile of dark chocolate curls and fresh strawberries.
Chocolate Velvet
Layers of our rich dark chocolate cake filled with our smooth creamcheese frosting, frosted in Frederick's famous buttercream and finished off with dark chocolate curls and creamcheese dollops.
Creamsicle
Three layers of moist gold cake filled with french pastry cream, orange banana mousse, mandarin oranges then frosted in orange banana mousse and topped with Mandarin orange slices.
Dutch Apple
Seasonal - Sep - Dec
Eggnog
Seasonal - Oct - Dec
Fresh Fruit Flan
A thin layer of custard and raspberry placed on a rich, baked, pastry crust of butter, crushed almonds and hazelnuts (with a little sugar and cinnamon). Topped with fresh strawberries, kiwi and any other available fruit of the season and glazed with apricot.
Funfetti
Funfetti Cake filled and frosted with our delicious buttercream frosting.
German Chocolate
Three layers of dark chocolate cake, filled and frosted with our creamy caramel, pecan and coconut filling, topped with fudge dollops and pecans.
Gingerbread
Seasonal - Nov - Dec
Gingerbread Velvet
Seasonal - Nov - Dec
Grand Marnier
Three layers of rich, dark chocolate cake, laced with Grand Marnier, filled and frosted with our light, orange mousse. The torte is glazed with pure chocolate ganache with each portion complemented by a buttercream rose bud.
Guinness
Rich chocolate cake soaked in Guinness, filled and frosted with Guinness buttercream then covered with chocolate ganache and topped with white and dark chocolate curls.
Italian Rum
Layers of moist gold cake laced with Myers Dark Rum; one layer is filled with chocolate custard the other with vanilla custard then frosted with whipped cream. The side is dredged with blanched almonds and each portion is decorated with a pink flower bud.
Lemon
Layers of gold cake filled with a tart lemon filling and whipped cream then frosted with whipped cream. The top is then swirled graciously with our lemon filling and the side is beautiful with our scrumptious nut crunch.
Lemon Blueberry
Seasonal - May - Aug Three layers of Golden Vanilla cake filled with a tart lemon filling and fresh blueberries, frosted in whipped cream topped with lemon mousse dollops and a buttercream rosette!Finish it all off with nut sprinkles along the bottom of the cake.
Lemon Blueberry Flan
Seasonal - May - Aug A layer of tart lemon mousse placed on a rich, baked, pastry crust of butter and crushed almonds (with a little sugar and cinnamon), topped with fresh blueberries and whipped cream.
M & M Mania
Layers of marble cake filled with chocolate buttercream and M&M candies! Pure chocolate ganache envelopes this delicious and fun cake!
Margarita
Layers of moist gold cake laced with Margarita mix and filled with a zesty lime filling, frosted and filled with a lime mousse. Topped with a lime swirl and delicious gold cake crumbs around the side.
Midnight Classic
Layers of rich, dark chocolate cake laced with Amaretto, filled and frosted with our light chocolate mousse. This show piece is topped with piles of dark chocolate curls with each portion boasting a pure chocolate cup of mousse and a thin slab of chocolate around the side.
Milkyway
Layers of dark chocolate cake filled with caramel and our light chocolate mousse and frosted with whipped cream. The top is drizzled with a tantalizing, dark, chocolate ganache.
Mocha Kahlua
Layers of chocolate cake laced with Kahlua Liquor, filled and frosted with a delicate coffee mousse. Each portion is garnished with a generous rosette and chocolate mocha bean!
Mocha Mud Pie
Rich chocolate cake layered with mocha buttercream, crushed Oreo's and fudge. Frosted in buttercream!
Mocha Pumpkin
Seasonal - Sep - Dec
Mud Slide
Layers of dark chocolate cake laced with Mudslide Liquor, filled and frosted with Mudslide mousse. The top rippled with Mudslide mousse and sprinkled with pure chocolate powder. Each portion is garnished with a round of pure dark chocolate.
Neapolitan
Layers of marble cake with one layer of chocolate mousse, one layer of strawberry mousse, frosted with whipped cream and drizzled with ganache. We top it off with a scoop of each filling and rainbow sprinkles!
Oreo
Rich chocolate cake layered and frosted with Oreo buttercream, topped with a drizzle of chocolate ganache, buttercream dollops sprinkled with vermicelli.
Paris Brest
Pate a Choux filled with our European pastry cream and fresh fruit!
Pecan Caramel Apple
Seasonal - Sep - Dec
Pina Colada
Golden Vanilla cake lightly laced with Myers Rum, filled with crushed pineapple, coconut flakes, and pina colada mousse, frosted with whipped cream and garnished with fresh pineapple slices.
Pumpkin
Seasonal - Sep - Dec
Pumpkin Velvet
Seasonal - Sep - Dec
Purple Velvet
Three layers of purple pound cake filled with our homemade cream cheese filling, frosted with our buttercream frosting and topped with white chocolate curls. **As seen on the Phantom Gourmet! "Dish Worth Driving To"
Raspberry
Layers of moist gold cake filled with seedless raspberry and whipped cream then frosted with whipped cream. The side is garnished with our famous nut crunch and each portion is topped with a nest of raspberry.
Raspberry Linzer
Red raspberry filling baked into a dough of butter and crushed almonds (with a little sugar and cinnamon). Not too sweet, but delicious.
Ricotta Rum
Moist gold cake laced with Myers Rum, filled with cannolie filling, frosted in whipped cream. Topped with drizzled chocolate ganache and whipped cream dollops sprinkled with crushed cannolie shells and chocolate chips and finished with caramelized nut sprinkles.
Rocky Road
Layers of chocolate cake, filled with a combination of marshmallow, almonds, chocolate chips and chocolate mousse. Frosted with whipped cream and garnished with a chocolate ganache drip. Topped with chocolate mousse rosettes and chocolate chips with toasted almonds around the bottom.
Sacher
Three layers of rich, dark chocolate cake filled and frosted with seedless raspberry then glazed with a pure chocolate ganache.
Samoa
Layers of golden cake, filled with caramel butter cream and coconut caramel, frosted with our rich fudge frosting, toasted coconut surrounds the sides of the cake and it's finished with a caramel drizzle and caramel buttercream rosettes.
Snickers
Snowball
Two layers of moist dark chocolate cake filled and frosted with whipped cream and completely covered in fresh coconut. The top is adorned with a fondant snowflake.
Strawberries & Cream
Three layers of moist gold cake, filled with fresh strawberries and whipped cream between each layer and then frosted with whipped cream. A fresh strawberry sliver on each portion, finished with Frederick's sweet nut sprinkle.
Strawberry Mousse
Layers of our moist gold cake filled with strawberry mousse, strawberry filling and frosted with strawberry mousse. Sliced, toasted almonds decorate the bottom edge while fresh strawberries decorate the top of this delicious torte!
Strawberry Romanoff
Layers of our delicious gold cake laced with Grand Marnier Liquor, filled with pastry cream, strawberry filling and whipped cream and frosted with whipped cream. The side is dressed with toasted almonds and each portion holds a rosette of whipped cream topped with a fresh strawberry.
Sweet & Sour
Three layers of golden vanilla cake, one layer filled with raspberry mousse and one layer filled with lemon mousse. Finished with a lemon drizzle and whipped cream dollops complete with a rose bud on top!
Tiramisu
Layers of moist gold cake laced with espresso sweetened lightly with Kahlua, filled and frosted with Mascarpone mousse, "Italian-Style cream cheese". The top is dusted with chocolate powder and each portion boasts a decorated chocolate slab.
Torte America
Seasonal - May - Aug Three layers of moist gold cake filled with whipped cream, fresh blueberries, strawberry filling and frosted with whipped cream. The top is garnished with fresh strawberries and fresh blueberries.
Triple Berry
Seasonal - May - Aug Three layers of moist gold cake, filled with whipped cream, one layer filled with fresh strawberries, the next layer filled with fresh blueberries. Frosted with whipped cream, topped with fresh raspberries. Finished with a sprinkling of nuts along the sides of the torte.
Vanilla Coconut Cream
Layers of moist gold cake filled with pastry cream, whipped cream and toasted coconut then frosted with whipped cream. The side is covered in toasted coconut and the top is garnished with dollops of whipped cream filled with pastry cream.
White Almond Raspberry
Three layers of our dense white almond pound cake layered with our smooth seedless raspberry filling and frosted in our famous homemade buttercream frosting!
Cheesecakes
Black Forest Cheesecake
Our New York Cheesecake topped with black cherries, Kirsch liquor, whipped cream and chocolate cake!
Caramel Pecan Cheesecake
Our New York style cheesecake topped with caramel and pecans, then surrounded by a border of caramel buttercream.
Carrot Cake Cheesecake
Our NY style Cheesecake, topped with carrot cake, frosted and filled with cream cheese frosting, completed with walnuts layered around the sides and buttercream carrots on top.
Chambord Cheesecake
A thick New York style cheesecake with graham cracker crust, topped with raspberry mousse and a layer of chocolate cake laced with Chambord liquor. Frosted with raspberry mousse and garnished with a pile of dark chocolate curls.
Chocolate Cheesecake
New York style cheesecake with a graham cracker crust, topped with a thick layer of fudge frosting and a layer of chocolate cake. The outside is frosted with whipped cream and garnished with purple flowers.
Chocolate Mousse Cheesecake
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheesecake
Creamy peanut butter buttercream sandwiched between our Cheesecake and our rich chocolate cake, frosted in peanut butter buttercream and topped with fudge.
Eggnog Cheesecake
Seasonal - Oct - Dec
Feraco Cheesecake
A layer of our creamy New York style Cheesecake topped with caramel, fresh pecans and chocolate fudge, a layer of rich, dark chocolate cake frosted with whipped cream and glazed with a pure chocolate ganache. Fudge dollops adorn each serving and fresh pecan pieces are sprinkled on top.
Ganache Cheesecake
Our thick New York style Cheesecake with a graham cracker crust, glazed with a pure chocolate ganache and garnished with fresh strawberries.
German Chocolate Cheesecake
Our New York style cheesecake layered with chocolate cake, caramel, pecans and coconut!
Gingerbread Cheesecake
Seasonal Nov-Dec
Kahlua Brownie Cheesecake
Creamy New York style Cheesecake topped with chunks of our fudge brownies soaked in Kahlua, drizzled with pure chocolate ganache.
Lemon Blueberry Cheesecake
Seasonal - May - Aug Our New York style cheesecake, with a graham cracker crust, topped with a tart lemon filling and fresh blueberries and a thin layer of gold cake. The outside is frosted with whipped cream and garnished with lemon mousse dollops and a buttercream rose bud, gold cake crumbs along the side.
NY Style Cheesecake
A thick New York style cheesecake with a graham cracker crust, garnished with fresh strawberries.
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Seasonal - Sep - Dec
Purple Velvet Cheesecake
Our New York Style Cheesecake topped with our purple velvet cake®, filled with cream cheese frosting and frosted in buttercream. Finished off with white chocolate curls.
Raspberry Cheesecake
Our New York style cheesecake, with a graham cracker crust, topped with raspberry filling, whipped cream and a thin layer of gold cake. The outside is frosted with whipped cream and garnished with rosettes of whipped cream filled with raspberry.
Red, White & Blue Cheesecake
Seasonal - May - Aug A thick New York style cheesecake with a graham cracker crust, topped with whipped cream and covered in fresh strawberries and blueberries!
Strawberry Cheesecake
New York style Cheesecake,with a graham cracker crust, topped with strawberry filling, whipped cream and a thin layer of gold cake. The outside is frosted with whipped cream and decorated with fresh strawberries.
Strawberry Truffle Cheesecake
Our thick New York style cheesecake with our graham cracker crust topped with chocolate fudge, strawberry filling and a layer of rich chocolate cake frosted in our homemade chocolate mousse topped with fresh strawberries and decadent dark chocolate curls!
Tiramisu Cheesecake
Cookies
Cookie Kits
4 shaped cookies, 3 colored frostings, 1 white frosting, 3 bags sprinkles
Cookie
Cookies - 1/2 Dozen
Cookies - Dozen
Cookies - Jumbo
Cookies - Jumbo 1/2 dozen
Cookies - Jumbo Dozen
Cookie Cakes
Happy Birthday Cookie Cake
Cookie Collections
Cookie Cups
Whoopie Cookie
Chocolate Chip Cookie Cupcake
Shaped Cookies
Trays
Trays
All Chocolate Tray
choc dipped macaroons, choc dipped cannolies, fudge bars, brownie cake truffles, eclairs
Cannoli Chips and Dip
Serves 8-10 - 12 oz Chips, 16 oz Filling
Cheesecake Sampler
Platter of 6 - 2 each: fresh fruit, choc mousse, caramel bc
Chocolate Pretzel Tray
15 pieces
Cookie Tray
Assorted Cookies: Choc Chunk, Rev Choc Chip, Sugar, Seasonal
Corporate Tray
Serves 35 - 72 pcs - 8 Fudge Bars, 8 Fruit Bars, 12 Choc Chunk Cookies, 12 Sugar Cookies, 4 Vanilla Macaroons, 4 Choc Macaroons, 12 Tea Cakes, 12 Pecan Diamonds
Cream Puff Tray - Mini
18 mini cream puffs filled with french pastry cream
Extra Cannoli Chips
12 oz Chips
Gourmet Brownie Tray
4 Brownies: Almond Joy, Mocha Oreo, Peanut Butter Fudge, Salted Caramel and 12 Brownie Cake Truffles
Gourmet Pastry Tray with Cream Puffs
Eclairs, Fudge Bars, Cream Puffs, Fresh Fruit Tarts, Fruit Bars, Pecan Diamonds, Rum Balls
Gourmet Pastry Tray with Whoopie Pies
Eclairs, Fudge Bars, Whoopie Pies, Fresh Fruit Tarts, Fruit Bars, Pecan Diamonds, Rum Balls
Mini Dessert Platter
Serves 8-10 - 18 pcs. - 6 mini whoopie pies, 6 cream puffs, 6 fresh fruit tarts
Mini Whoopie Pie Tray
Oreo and Graham Cracker Tray
6 oreos / 14 grahams
Pastry Tray - Choc Cannoli
Eclairs, Choc Cannolies, Fudge Bars, Fruit Bars, Pecan Diamonds, Rum Balls, Tea Cakes
Pastry Tray - Trad Cannoli
Eclairs, Cannolies, Fudge Bars, Fruit Bars, Pecan Diamonds, Rum Balls, Tea Cakes
Sweet and Salty Chips & Dip Tray
Serves 10-12, Square Tray, 7 oz Cannoli Chips, 10 oz. Choc Covered Potato Chips, 16 oz Dip
Turnover Tray - Lemon Blueberry, Raspberry
Seasonal: Jan - Sept Blueberry, Lemon, Seedless Raspberry - No flavor substitutions.
Turnover Tray - Pumpkin, Apple , Raspberry
Seasonal: Oct-Dec Pumpkin, Apple, Seedless Raspberry - No flavor substitutions.
Seasonal Tray
Festive Pastry Tray - seasonal Oct-Dec
Xmas deco Eclairs, Cannolies, Fudge Bars, Fruit Bars, Pecan Diamonds, Rum Balls, Tea Cakes
Gingerbread & Butter Cookie Tray
12 Gingerbread Cookies, 16 Butter Cookies, 12 oz Marshmallow Dipping with crushed candy canes
Holiday Tray
Mini Eclairs, Fudge Bars, Choc Cannolies, Butter Cookies
Mini Whoopie Pie Tray - Easter
Butter Cookie Tray - seasonal Oct-Dec
18 oz butter cookies