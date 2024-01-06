Le Petite Magnifique French Bakery
Bakery
Cupcakes - Individual
Bread Loaves - Individual
- Banana Loaf$7.50
- Banana Nut Loaf$7.50
- Cinnamon Loaf$7.50
- Orange-Cranberry Loaf$7.50
- Strawberry Loaf$7.50
- Challah Bread$8.25
- Cheese Omelet Bread$5.75
- Cheese Omelet Jalapeño Bread$5.75
- Cheese & Onion Bread$5.75
- Cinnamon Bread$5.75
- Cinnamon Raisin Bread$5.75
- Cinnamon Apple Chopped Bread$5.75
- Country & Grain Bread$5.75
- Dutch Crunch Bread$5.75
- Egg Bread$5.75
- French Bread$5.75
- Irish Soda$5.75
- Monkey Bread$5.75
- Potato Bread$5.75
- Prairie Bread$5.75
- Raisin Bread$5.75
- Rye Bread$5.75
- Rye Marble Bread$5.75
- Sourdough Bread$5.75
- Vienna Bread$5.75
- White Bread$5.75
- Wheat Bread$5.75
- Brioche Bread$5.75
Bread Rolls
- Baking Powder Biscuits$3.25
- Bow Knots$3.25
- Butter Bread$3.25
- Butter Crust$3.25
- Butter Flake$4.35
- Cheese & Onion$3.75
- Corn Bread Muffin$3.35
- Country 8-Grain$3.35
- Crescent$3.35
- Dutch Crunch$3.35
- French Rolls$3.35
- Hamburger Buns$3.35
- Hot Dog Buns$3.35
- Mixed Rolls$3.35
- Parker House$3.35
- Potato Rolls$3.35
- Rye Rolls$3.35
- Marble Rye Rolls$3.35
- Sourdough Rolls$3.35
- Twin Rolls$3.35
- Wheat Rolls$3.35
- Cinnamon Rolls 6 pacl$4.95
- Brioche rolls 6 pac$4.95
Breakfast Pastries - Individual
- Almond Croissant$5.50
- Apple Jack$4.75
- Apricot Pocket$3.75
- Bearclaw$3.75
- Cheese Danish$3.75
- Cheese Pocket$3.75
- Chocolate Chip Danish$3.75
- Chocolate Croissant$5.50
- Cinnamon Twist$3.75
- 6 Pack Cinnamon Rolls$4.75
- Coffee Cake 8 Inch Round Pan$10.95
- Croissant$4.25
- Crumb Cake$3.25
- Custard Cinnamon Danish$3.75
- Elephant Ear$3.95
- Fruit Danish$3.75
- Fruit and Cheese Danish$3.75
- Jalapeño Cream Cheese Roll$3.95
- Maple Danish$3.75
- Muffin$2.95
- Palmier$2.95
- Raspberry Danish$3.75
- Rugelach$2.50
- Scone$3.25
- Strudel with Apples$3.75
- Strudel with Fruit and Cheese$3.75
- Sticky Pecan Pull Apart 8 Inch$9.50
- Sticky Walnut Pull Apart 8 Inch$10.95
- Wagon Wheel 8 Inch$13.50
- Wagon Wheel 12 Inch$27.50
- Wagon Wheel Mini$3.75
- Walnut Danish$3.75
Cakes - Individual
- Standard Cake 7 Inch Single$20.50
- Standard Cake 7 Inch Double$31.75
- Gourmet Cake 7 Inch Single$28.00
- Gourmet Cake 7 Inch Double$41.25
- Killer Chocolate 7 Inch Single$30.25
- Killer Chocolate 7 Inch Double$46.25
- Derby Cake 7"$50.00
- Derby Cake 8"$59.50
- Derby Cake 9"$75.50
- Princess Torte 7"$46.50
- Princess Torte 8"$64.50
- Princess Torte 9"$78.75
- Strawberry Boston Cake 7"$35.75
- Chocolate OREO Cake 7"$26.75
- Fudge Ripple Cake 7"$26.75
- Black Forest Cake 7"$26.75
- Chocolate Banana Cake 7"$26.75
- Boston Cream Yellow Cake with Custard with Ganache 7"$26.75
- Boston Cream with Bavarian 7" Single$21.25
- Angel Food Cake 7" Uniced$11.00
- Angel Food Cake 7" Iced & Filled$34.50
- Angel Food Cake 7" Iced & Strawberry Filled$48.25
- Angel Food Cake 8" Uniced$15.50
- Angel Food Cake 8" Iced & Filled$41.25
- Angel Food Cake 8" Iced & Strawberry Filled$55.00
- Tiramisu Individual$6.75
- Tiramisu 7"$38.50
- Tiramisu 8"$44.00
- Tiramisu 9"$49.50
- Tiramisu 10"$60.50
- Tiramisu 10" Deluxe$82.50
- Flourless Chocolate Cake 7"$38.50
- Flourless Chocolate Cake 8"$44.00
- Flourless Chocolate Cake 9"$49.50
- Flourless Chocolate Cake 10"$66.00
- Cheesecake 7" - Plain$24.75
- Cheesecake 8" - Plain$34.50
- Cheesecake 7" - With Fruit$31.75
- Cheesecake 8" - With Fruit$41.25
- Fruit Tart 7"$34.50
- Red Velvet 7"$27.00
- Red Velvet Double$46.25
- Carrot Cake 7"$27.00
- Carrot Cake Double$45.00
- White single 7"$20.50
- White double 7"$32.50
- Chocolate single 7"$20.50
- Chocolate double 7"$32.50
- Marble single 7"$20.50
- Marble double 7"$32.50
- Toll house single 7"$30.25
- Toll house double 7"$46.25
- Lemon blueberry single 7"$30.25
- Lemon blueberry double 7"$46.25
- Cookies & cream single 7"$27.50
- Old fashion coffee cake mini ea$3.50
- Deco Standard 7" Double$45.00
Cookies - Individual
- Iced Cutout Cookie$2.50
- Sugar Cutout Cookie$1.95
- Acorn Cookie$0.85
- Butterscotch Cookie$0.85
- Butter Filled Cookie$0.85
- Raspberry$0.85
- Apricot$0.85
- Butter Sprinkles Cookie$0.85
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$0.85
- Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cookie$0.85
- Chocolate Chip with Pecan Cookie$0.85
- Coconut Macaroon Cookie Plain$0.95
- Chocolate Dipped Coconut Macaroon$1.10
- Crispy Chocolate Chip Cookie$0.85
- Pink Divinity with Chocolate Chips Cookie$0.85
- Divinity with Walnuts Cookie$0.85
- Drizzled Butter Cookie$0.85
- Fudge Bar$0.85
- Fruit Bar$0.85
- Ice Box Swirl Cookie$0.85
- Iced Coconut Bar$0.85
- M&M's Vanilla Cookie$0.85
- M&M's Chocolate Cookie$0.85
- Meringue Plain Cookie$0.85
- Meringue with Chocolate Chips Cookie$0.85
- Meringue Peppermint$0.85
- Mexican Wedding Cookie$0.85
- Oatmeal Plain Cookie$0.85
- Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$0.85
- Oatmeal & Chocolate Chips Cookie$0.85
- Peanut Butter Cookie$0.85
- Peanut Butter & Chocolate Chips Cookie$0.85
- Snickerdoodle Cookie$0.85
- Snowball$0.85
- Spanish Raisin Bar$0.85
- Swedish Blonde Cookie$0.85
- Thumbprint Cookie$0.85
- Chocolate$0.85
- Med Shortbread - Plain$1.10
- Large Shortbread - Plain$1.65
- XL Shortbread - Plain$2.65
- Med Shortbread - Sugar Crystal$1.35
- Large Shortbread - Sugar Crystal$1.85
- XL Shortbread - Sugar Crystal$3.75
- Med Shortbread - Iced$1.85
- Large Shortbread - Iced$2.45
- XL Shortbread - Iced$4.75
- Med Shortbread - Store Deco$2.75
- Large Shortbread - Store Deco$3.75
- XL Shortbread - Store Deco$6.75
Dessert Pastries
- Bread Pudding$3.95
- Brownie$2.50
- Bundt Cake 8 Inch$25.95
- Cake Pop$2.95
- Carrot Cake Slice$3.95
- Cheesecake Square$2.95
- Chocolate Dipped Strawberries$2.75
- Chocolate Mousse Cake$6.50
- Cobbler 9 Inch$10.95
- Creme Brule$2.95
- Cream Puff with Whipped Cream$2.95
- Cream Puff with Custard$3.50
- Eclair$3.75
- Filled Florentine$3.75
- Flourless Cake$6.50
- French Macarons$2.50
- Mini Fruit Tart$2.75
- Fruit Tart$3.75
- Fruit Tart 4 Inch$6.50
- Lemon Tart$2.75
- Lemon Tart 4 Inch$4.95
- Lemon Bar$2.50
- Mini Cake$6.50
- Napoleon$2.85
- Peanut Butter Bar$2.85
- Pecan Bar$2.50
- Petit-Fours$2.85
- Rum Ball$1.75
- Tiramisu$6.50
- Flourless Cake Mini$6.50
- Tony's Baklava Box$20.00
- Turnover$4.95
Pies - Individual
- Apple Pie 8 Inch$20.95
- Apple Pie 9 Inch$28.95
- Banana Cream Pie 8 Inch$25.95
- Banana Cream Pie 9 Inch$35.95
- Blueberry Pie 8 Inch$25.95
- Blueberry Pie 9 Inch$35.95
- Boysenberry Pie 8 Inch$25.95
- Boysenberry Pie 9 Inch$35.95
- Cherry Pie 8 Inch$20.95
- Cherry Pie 9 Inch$28.95
- Chocolate Cream Pie 8 Inch$25.95
- Chocolate Cream Pie 9 Inch$35.95
- Chocolate Pecan Pie 8 Inch$25.95
- Chocolate Pecan Pie 9 Inch$35.95
- Custard Pie 8 Inch$15.95
- Custard Pie 9 Inch$25.95
- Dutch Apple Pie 8 Inch$20.95
- Dutch Apple Pie 9 Inch$28.95
- Graham Cracker Crust with Fresh Strawberries 8"$25.95
- Graham Cracker Crust with Fresh Strawberries 9"$35.95
- Fresh Strawberry Pie 8"$25.95
- Fresh Strawberry Pie 9"$35.95
- Key Lime Pie 8"$25.95
- Key Lime Pie 9"$35.95
- Lemon Meringue 8"$25.95
- Lemon Meringue 9"$35.95
- Mincemeat Pie 8"$20.95
- Mincemeat Pie 9"$28.95
- Peach Pie 8"$25.95
- Peach Pie 9"$35.95
- Pumpkin Pie 8"$16.95
- Pumpkin Pie 9"$20.95
- Pumpkin Pie Chiffon 8"$25.95
- Pumpkin Pie Chiffon 9"$35.95
- Rhubarb Pie 8"$25.95
- Rhubarb Pie 9"$35.95
- Rhubarb Strawberry Pie 8"$25.95
- Rhubarb Strawberry Pie 9"$35.95
- Southern Pecan Pie 8"$25.95
- Southern Pecan Pie 9"$35.95
- Sweet Potato Pie 8"$18.75
- Sweet Potato Pie 9"$25.95
- Virginia Peach Pie 8"$25.95
- Virginia Peach Pie 9"$35.95
- Unbaked Pie Shell 8"$4.75
- Unbaked Pie Shell 9"$6.75
- Baked Pie Shell 8"$5.75
- Baked Pie Shell 9"$7.75
Baguette Sandwiches
Specialty's
Coffee & Tea
Coffees & Teas
