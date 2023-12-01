French Truck Coffee Orleans Station
COFFEE & TEA
Cold Coffee
- New Orleans Iced Coffee$4.75+
Our semi-world famous concoction is Coffee, Chicory and Milk shaken and served over the best ice in the world. Perfect for any weather
- Iced Oji$4.50+
This cold, dark and delicious elixir is served over ice. The 12-hour Japanese cold brew that some call Jet Fuel
- Iced Latte$5.25
Our version of this silky smooth treat
- Iced Mocha$5.75
An Iced version of the chocolate yumminess
- Iced Chai$5.25+
The classic far east delight cooled way down
- Milk$3.00+
Pairs well with sweets
- Iced Americano$3.75+
- Iced Gingerbread Latte$5.95
Hot Coffee
- Just a Cup$2.75+
A cup of good ole drip coffee. Your choice of Dark, Medium or Chicory
- Pour Over$4.25
A brewed to order cup of some of our finest coffee
- Latte$5.25+
Latte, which means milk, is as promised, a shot of espresso and 14 oz of perfectly steamed milk for those who like a milder coffee flavor
- Mocha$5.75+
Our expertly prepared latte gets paired with some chocolate for a sweet treat
- Cappuccino$4.95
The classic, a shot of espresso and 6 oz of perfectly steamed milk and maybe some art
- Cortado$4.50
Cuts right up the middle, half espresso & half milk for a perfect balanced experience
- Macchiatto$4.00
Literally translates to mark, so one shot of espresso with a "mark" of steamed milk. A robust 3 oz experience
- Espresso$3.75
If this is your drink....you know
- Americano$3.75+
A shot of our delicious espresso with filtered hot water
- Cafe Au Lait$4.00+
Our take on a New Orleans Classic. Hot coffee and chicory with steamed milk
- Chai Latte$5.25+
Our house Chai blended with steamed milk for far east delight. For a little extra boost, add a shot of espresso to make it a dirty Chai
- Hot Chocolate$3.00+
- Gingerbread Latte$5.95+
Tea
PASTRY
- Bagel$4.00
- Biscuit$2.00
- Croissant$3.00Out of stock
- Chocolate Croissant$5.25
- Honey Butter Everything Croissant$5.00
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
- Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$2.50
- Vegan Donut$4.00Out of stock
- Kouign Amann$5.00
- Banana Muffin$3.00
- Blueberry Muffin$4.25
- Chocolate Chip Muffin$3.00Out of stock
- Cinnamon Muffin$3.00Out of stock
- Cranberry Orange Muffin$3.00Out of stock
- Strawberry Cream Cheese$1.00
- Sundried Tomato Cream Cheese$1.00Out of stock
FOOD
Breakfast
- Build-a-Biscuit$6.00
Fresh Baked Biscuit with your choice of Bacon or Turkey and Cheddar or Pimento Spread with a smear of Honey Butter
- Croissant Sandwich$10.00
A flakey Croissant, egg, cheddar, bacon and tomato jam. Breakfast in your hand!
- Yogurt & Granola$8.00
Greek Yogurt with our homemade Granola and a drizzle of local honey. Hearty and Healthy
- Waffle & Fruit$10.00
Fresh Baked waffle with your choice of Nutella or Yogurt & topped with Maple Syrup or Honey. Served with a side of Fruit
- Waffle Sandwich$11.00
Fresh baked waffle w/ a smear of Goat Cheese, Egg and Prosciutto finished with a drizzle of maple syrup and powdered sugar
- Avocado Toast$6.00
Avocado Spread on Focaccia Toast. Topped with Pickled Red Onions and a side of tomato salad
- Pimento Toast$6.00
Homemade Pimento Spread topped with bacon on Focaccia Toast served tomato salad
- Salmon Toast$7.00
Smoked Salmon, Goat Cheese Spread, Red Onions, Lemon Oil and Capers on Focaccia toast
- Prosciutto Toast$7.00
Salty & Sweet -seasonal fruit compote, arugula, honey
- Combo Toast$10.00
Please select two of our yummy toasts for a little variety in your life
- Quinoa Bowl$9.00
Quinoa, Arugula, Avocado, Tomato, Goat Cheese and a splash of Red Wine Vinaigrette. Good fuel for any time of day
- Biscuit$2.00
Lunch
- BLT&P$11.00
Bacon, Arugula, Tomato and PIMENTO CHEESE! A little extra! served with chips
- Turkey Sandwich$11.00
Sliced Turkey with Cheddar, Arugula and Seasonal Fruit Compote. Salty and Sweet treat served with Chips
- Avocado Salad$11.00
Sliced Avocado on a bed of greens with a splash of Red Pepper Aioli
- Caprese Salad$11.00
Classic Caprese Salad --Tomato, Mozzarella and Basil
- Goat Cheese & Pecan Salad$11.00
- Caprese Sandwich$11.00
Ripe tomato, mozzarella, basil, balsamic syrup
- Grilled Cheese Sandwich$11.00
Gooey, melted decadence with brie, cheddar, seasonal fruit compote
- Pesto Chicken Sandwich$11.00
A bit of the Mediterranean-baked chicken, almond pesto, brie, roasted red pepper, arugula
- Cup of Soup$6.00
Call for our Soup of the Day
- Bowl of Soup$8.00
Call for our Soup of the Day
Sides
- Fruit Cup$5.00
Sliced and Diced seasonal fruit
- Side of Yogurt$5.00
Our Plain Greek Yogurt
- Side Scrambled Egg$2.00
with Salt & Pepper
- Side Boiled Egg$3.00
with Salt & Pepper
- Side of Bacon$3.00
2 Slices of Applewood Smoked Bacon
- Side of Toast$2.00
- Side of Avocado$3.00
- Side of Chips$2.00
- Side Salad$3.00
Fresh Mixed Greens, Red Wine Vinaigrette, Parmesan with a bit of Tomato
- Side of Chicken$3.75Out of stock
GRAB & GO
- Bottled Water$2.50Out of stock
- Bottled Sparkling Water$2.50
- French Truck Dark Cold Brew Concentrate 32 oz Bottle$12.75
- French Truck Vanilla Cold Brew Concentrate 32 oz Bottle$14.50
- French Truck Medium Cold Brew Concentrate 32 oz Bottle$13.25
- French Truck Decaf Cold Brew Concentrate 32 oz Bottle$14.50
- Big Spoon Apricot Pepita$3.00Out of stock
- Big Spoon Cherry Chocolate$3.00Out of stock
- Big Spoon Figgy Chai$3.00Out of stock
- Big Spoon Cranberry Cashew$3.00Out of stock
- Big Spoon Mocha Almond Butter$15.50Out of stock
- Walker Brothers Kombucha$5.00
BAGGED COFFEE
Bagged Coffee
- Espresso$18.00
Sweet Chocolate, Berry, Smooth, Well Balanced, Juicy & Silky
- Le Grand Coq Rouge$17.00
Bold, Rich, Creamy Chocolate & Nutty
- Premium Dark Roast$15.00
Dark, Full bodied, Smoky & Earthy
- Commander's Chicory$15.00
Dark, Robust & Bittersweet
- Decaf$17.00
- Peru Gilmer Mejia$21.00
- Ethiopia Kayon Mtn$24.00
- Colombia San Vicente$18.00
- Colombia Chiroso - Grand Cru$32.00
- Le Fete Noel$18.50
Coffee On The Go
- Coffee On The Go - Le Grand Coq Rouge$2.00+
Enjoy our New Orleans Iced Coffee at home wherever you are! These new cold brew pods are easy to use and can be shipped all across the country. Simply combine 12oz of water and one pod in your container and place in your fridge to brew over night. Total brew time can be anywhere from 8-12 hours. The taste in the cup itself is super clean, and easy to drink. Simply remove the pod, pour over ice and add your favorite milk or alternative milk. If you want to scale up and make a big batch of cold brew for the week, just add more pods and water to match the ratio on the back of the box. These pods are the best, most efficient way to make our classic New Orleans Cold Brew anywhere/anytime.
- Coffee On the Go - Big River$2.00+
Enjoy our New Orleans Iced Coffee at home wherever you are! These new cold brew pods are easy to use and can be shipped all across the country. Simply combine 12oz of water and one pod in your container and place in your fridge to brew over night. Total brew time can be anywhere from 8-12 hours. The taste in the cup itself is super clean, and easy to drink. Simply remove the pod, pour over ice and add your favorite milk or alternative milk. If you want to scale up and make a big batch of cold brew for the week, just add more pods and water to match the ratio on the back of the box. These pods are the best, most efficient way to make our classic New Orleans Cold Brew anywhere/anytime.
- Cold Brew Pods$12.00
Enjoy our New Orleans Iced Coffee at home wherever you are! These new cold brew pods are easy to use and can be shipped all across the country. Simply combine 12oz of water and one pod in your container and place in your fridge to brew over night. Total brew time can be anywhere from 8-12 hours. The taste in the cup itself is super clean, and easy to drink. Simply remove the pod, pour over ice and add your favorite milk or alternative milk. If you want to scale up and make a big batch of cold brew for the week, just add more pods and water to match the ratio on the back of the box. These pods are the best, most efficient way to make our classic New Orleans Cold Brew anywhere/anytime.
CATERING
Drinks
- Hot Carafe$24.00
Be a star with your friends or just the nice one at the office. Serves 10 cups. For orders of 2 or more please contact store directly
- Nola Carafe$37.00
Our semi world famous New Orleans Iced coffee for the masses, or at least a few good friends. Serves 10 glasses of delicious gogo juice. For more than 2 please contact the store directly