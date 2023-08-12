Popular Items

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$6.49

Fried chicken cutlet, mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce

GRILLED CHICKEN & STEAK Taco

$9.99

Full Menu

Quesadilla and Tacos

GRILLED CHICKEN Quesadillas

$7.99

GRILLED CHICKEN Taco

$7.99

Comes 3 per order

STEAK Quesadillas

$7.99

STEAK Taco

$7.99

GRILLED CHICKEN & STEAK Quesadillas

$9.99

GRILLED CHICKEN & STEAK Taco

$9.99

Deli Per Pound

Oven Gold Turkey

$10.99

Honey Glazed Turkey

$10.99

Pepper Turkey

$10.99

Jerk Turkey

$10.99

Cajun Turkey

$10.99

Salsalito Turkey

$10.99

Turkey Ham

$10.99

Beef Salami

$10.99

Beef Bologna

$10.99

Turkey Pastrami

$10.99

Chicken Breast

$10.99

Chipotle Chicken

$10.99

Premium Cuts

Pastrami

$12.99

Corned Beef

$12.99

Roast Beef

$12.99

Pastrami Roll

$6.99

Pastrami Hero

$8.99

Corned Beef Roll

$6.99

Corned Beef Hero

$8.99

Roast Beef Roll

$6.99

Roast Beef Hero

$8.99

Cheese

American Cheese

$8.99

Swiss Cheese

$8.99

Munster Cheese

$8.99

Cheddar Cheese

$8.99

Provolone Cheese

$8.99

Pepper Jack Cheese

$8.99

3 Pepper Colby Jack Cheese

$8.99

White American Cheese

$8.99

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon Breakfast Sandwiches

$3.99

Sausage Breakfast Sandwiches

$3.99

Beef Bacon Breakfast Sandwiches

$3.99

Turkey Bacon Breakfast Sandwiches

$3.99

Beef Sausage Breakfast Sandwiches

$3.99

Spicy Beef Sausage Breakfast Sandwiches

$3.99

Turkey Sausage Breakfast Sandwiches

$3.99

Deli Cut

Oven Gold Turkey Sandwich

$4.99

Honey Glazed Turkey Sandwich

$4.99

Pepper Turkey Sandwich

$4.99

Jerk Turkey Sandwich

$4.99

Cajun Turkey Sandwich

$4.99

Salsalito Turkey Sandwich

$4.99

Turkey Ham Sandwich

$4.99

Beef Salami Sandwich

$4.99

Beef Bologna Sandwich

$4.99

Turkey Pastrami Sandwich

$4.99

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$4.99

Chipotle Chicken Sandwich

$4.99

Pastrami Sandwich

$5.49

Corned Beef Sandwich

$5.49

Roast Beef Sandwich

$5.49

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$2.49

Grill Cheese with Bacon

$3.99

Grilled Cheese with Sausage

$3.99

Grill Cheese with Slice Meat

$4.49

Grill Cheese with Steak

$4.99

Grill Cheese with Tuna Melt

$4.49

Bagels

Bagel w/Cream Cheese

$1.99

Bagel w/Butter

$1.75

Bagel w/Bacon and Cream Cheese

$4.49

Croissants

Butter Croissants

$1.99

Breakfast Sides

Home Fries

$2.99

2 Pancakes

$2.99

2 French Toast

$2.99

2 Waffles

$2.99

Grits

$2.99

Corned Beef Hash

$3.99

Fried Food

6 Pieces Wings

$5.99

9 Pieces Wings

$8.99

12 Pieces Wings

$11.99

20 Pieces Wings

$17.99

6 Pieces Shrimps

$7.49

9 Pieces Shrimps

$10.99

12 Pieces Shrimps

$14.99

6 Pieces Nuggets

$4.49

10 Pieces Nuggets

$6.99

15 Pieces Nuggets

$10.99

3 Pieces Tenders

$4.49

6 Pieces Tenders

$8.99

9 Pieces Tenders

$12.99

Sandwiches

Oven Gold Turkey**

$5.99

Honey Glazed Turkey**

$5.99

Pepper Turkey**

$5.99

Jerk Turkey**

$5.99

Cajun Turkey**

$5.99

Salsalito Turkey**

$5.99

Turkey Ham**

$5.99

Beef Salami**

$5.99

Beef Bologna**

$5.99

Turkey Pastrami**

$5.99

Chicken Breast**

$5.99

Chipotle Chicken**

$5.99

Tuna

$5.99

Veggie

$3.99

5 toppings

Pastrami

$6.99

Corn Beef

$6.99

Roast Beef

$6.99

Side Orders

Small French Fries

$2.49

Large French Fries

$4.49

Small Season Fries

$2.99

Large Season Fries

$5.49

Small Cheese Fries

$2.99

Large Cheese Fries

$5.49

Small Waffle Fries

$2.99

Large Waffle Fries

$5.49

Small Onion Rings

$2.99

Large Onion Rings

$5.49

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.49

6 pieces

Salad Bar

Salad Bar

$6.99

Specialty Salads

Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.99

Grilled chicken, romaine, croutons, Parmesan cheese, and Caesar dressing

Atlantic Ocean

Grilled salmon, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, broccoli, avocado, corn, red onion, and feta cheese

Pacific Ocean

Shrimp, spinach, avocado, tomatoes, carrots, celery, green peppers

Greek Salad

$6.99

Feta cheese, mixed greens, cherry tomatoes, black olives, red onion, green peppers, cucumbers, olive oil

Halal Salad

$8.99

Halal grilled chicken, romaine, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and halal white sauce

Specialty Subs

Grilled Chicken Max Sub

$6.49

Grill chicken, Munster cheese, lettuce, tomato, and fried onions

Philly Style Steak Sub

$6.49

Philly-style steak, mozzarella cheese, fried onions

Chicken Cutlet Sub

$6.49

Crispy chicken mild or spicy, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, fried onions

Deli Special Sub

$7.49

Reuben Sub

$7.49

Add sauerkraut

The Club Sub

$6.49

Fried beef bacon

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$6.49

Fried chicken cutlet, mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce

Meatball Parmesan Sub

$6.49

Meatballs, mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce

Italian Sub

$6.99

Turkey ham, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, sweet peppers, oil, and vinegar

Fresh Bites Special Sub

$8.49

Spicy chicken cutlet, fried bacon, Colby Jack cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, chipotle mayo

All American Sub

$7.50

Pastrami, Turkey, swiss and American cheese, lettuce, tomato, fried onion

The Godfather Sub

$7.49

Corned beef, honey turkey, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, fried onions

Fireman Sub

$7.49

Chipotle chicken, fried bacon, lettuce, tomato, fried onion, chipotle mayo

Honeymoon Sub

$7.49

Honey turkey, turkey ham, Munster cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, sweet peppers, honey mustard

The Monster Sub

$5.99

Bacon, avocado lettuce, tomato, Munster cheese

Maximum Burger Sub

$8.49

Chop beef, fried beef bacon, Cheddar cheese, fried onion, French fries, onion rings, mayo

Maximum Chicken Sub

$8.49

Grill or crispy chicken, turkey bacon, Cheddar cheese, fried onion, French fries, onion rings

Spicy Hot Sub

$6.49

Jerk turkey, Colby jack, fried jalapeños, lettuce, tomatoes, fried onions

Best of Both Worlds Sub

$8.49

Add onions

Hungry Man Sandwich

$7.99

The Fire Sub

$7.99

Tukey bacon

Specialty Burgers

Hamburger

$5.99

Cheeseburger

$5.99

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.50

Fried beef, fried beef bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, fried onions

Mushroom Swiss

$6.99

Fresh beef, swiss, sauteed onions, and mushrooms

Texas Burger

$7.99

Fresh beef, fried beef bacon with fried egg, lettuce, tomatoes, and fried onions

Turkey Burger

$5.99

Fried turkey patty, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, fried onions

Chop Cheese

$6.49

Chopped beef, fried onions, lettuce, tomato, and fried onions on a Kaiser roll

Breakfast Platters

Home Fries Breakfast Platter

$7.99

Bacon or sausage, eggs, toast w/butter on side

Pancakes Breakfast Platter

$7.99

With bacon or sausage, eggs

French Toast Breakfast Platter

$7.99

Bacon or sausage, eggs

Waffles Breakfast Platter

$7.99

Bacon or sausage, eggs. With 4 wings or 3 tenders, eggs. 10.99

Corned Beef Hash Breakfast Platter

$6.99

Eggs, toast with butter on side

Grits Breakfast Platter

$7.99

Bacon or sausage, eggs, toast with butter on the side. Replace meat with a choice of fish 4.00

Omelets

Western Omelette

$6.99

Turkey ham, eggs, onions, mixed peppers, and choice of cheese

Chic Omelette

$8.99

Grilled chicken, egg whites, mixed peppers, swiss cheese

Greek Omelette

$5.99

Eggs, feta cheese, black olives, spinach, tomatoes

Healthy Omelette

$7.99

Egg whites, turkey, tomato, spinach, olives, and red onions

Veggie Omelette

$6.99

Eggs, avocado, spinach, broccoli, mushrooms, and feta cheese

Wraps

Breakfast Wrap

$6.99

Bacon or sausage, fried egg, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomatoes

Mediterranean Wrap

$7.99

Halal chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, fried red onions, hummus

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$7.99

Grill chicken, fried red onions parmesan cheese, lettuce, Caeser dressing

Philly Steak Wrap

$7.99

Philly steak, melted mozzarella, fried onions and green peppers, mayo

Veggie Wrap

$5.99

Avocados, spinach, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, black olives, choice of dressing

Juice Bar

Morir Sonando

$6.99

Orange, evaporated milk, vanilla extract

Green Juice

$6.99

Celery, kale, cucumber, spinach apple

ABC Juice

$6.99

Apple, beets, carrots

Energy

$6.99

Orange, beets, apple, carrots, celery

Immunity

$6.99

Beets, carrots, celery, lime

Hangover Killer

$6.99

Apple, lemon, carrots, orange

Vitamin C

$6.99

Orange juice and carrots

Daily Detox

$6.99

Carrot, cucumber, green apple, lemon, ginger

Weight Loss

$6.99

Celery, cucumber, carrot

Green Team

$6.99

Celery, kale, spinach, cucumber, apple

Health Shots

Vital Shot

$3.99

Ginger, lemon, cayenne pepper

Wellness Shot

$3.99

Ginger, lemon, turmeric

Immune Builder

$3.99

Apple cider, ginger, orange, turmeric, black pepper

Halal Food

Over Rice

Halal Chicken with Salad Over Rice

$7.99

Halal Lamb with Salad Over Rice

$7.99

Combo Halal Chicken and Lamb with Salad Over Rice

$9.99

Falafel with Salad Over Rice

$6.99

Choice of Fish with Salad Over Rice

$8.99

Gyros

Halal Lamb Gyro

$6.99

Halal Chicken Gyro

$6.99

Combo Halal Chicken and Lamb Gyro

Falafel Gyro

$6.99

Choice of Fish Gyro

$7.99

Smoothies

Fruitful Flavors

Mucho Mango

$6.99

Mango pulp, pineapple, banana, orange juice

Watermelon Dragon

$6.99

Dragon fruit, blueberries, strawberries, lime, fresh watermelon juice

Berry Blast

$6.99

Yogurt, pomegranate juice strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, banana

Mango Tango

$6.99

Mango, strawberry, coconut milk, banana, honey, fresh apple juice

Piña Colada

$6.99

Pineapple, coconut, banana

Strawberry Nana Bliss

$6.99

Strawberry, banana, yogurt

Honey Moon

$6.99

Mango, mango pulp juice, almond, raisins, milk, and honey

Ms Apple Berry

$6.99

Apples, blueberries, acai, coconut banana, fresh pineapple juice

Tropical Delight

$6.99

Papaya, pineapple, mango

Blasting Acai

$6.99

Acai, apple, blueberry, strawberry, raspberry, banana

Healthy Taste

Green Guardian

$6.99

Avocado, lime, spinach, apple juice, and honey

High Fibe

$6.99

Green apple, cucumber, lemon, spinach, banana, kale, chia seeds

Kidney Detox

$6.99

Cucumber, celery, parsley, apple, lemon, ginger

Avocado Bliss

$6.99

Avocado, spinach, pineapple, banana, and apple juice

Hail to Kale

$6.99

Kale, watermelon, apple, lemon

Spicy Lady

$6.99

Mango, strawberries, apple cider, ginger, cayenne

Love Shack

$6.99

Kale, banana, dates, coconut water

Nutty Blends & Shakes

Peanut Butter Split

$6.99

Peanut butter, banana, frozen coconut, almond milk

Fresh Bites Peanut

$6.99

Blueberry, banana, peanut butter, oats and almond milk

On a Date

$6.99

Banana, dates, almonds, cocoa, almond milk

Peanut Butter Shake

$6.99

Bananas, dates, oats, peanut butter, cinnamon, almond milk

Protein Shakes

Berry Nana

$7.99

Strawberries, bananas, almond milk, vanilla protein

Berry Berry Peanut

$7.99

Blueberries, banana, peanut butter, oats, almond milk, vanilla protein

Peanut Punch

$7.99

Banana, peanut butter, almond milk, vanilla protein

Honey Coco

$7.99

Bananas, peanut butter,honey, cocoa powder, almond milk, chocolate protein

Cinna Yummy

$7.99

Banana, crackers, cinnamon, almond milk, vanilla protein

Island Joy Shake

$7.99

Orange, mango, pineapple, banana whey protein

Toiletries

Bounty Paper 90 2 PLY sheets

$3.49