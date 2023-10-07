Fresh Fiesta L.L.C.
Food
Burritos
The Classic
cilantro lime rice, pinto beans, marinated steak, lettuce, tomato, Oaxaca melting cheese and crema
Southwest Polo
cilantro lime rice, pinto beans, grilled chicken, tomatillo corn relish, oaxaca melting cheese, crema
Bacon Crustacean
cilantro lime rice, grilled gulf shrimp, bacon, chipotle remoulade lettuce, sliced avocado, Pico de Gallo, Oaxaca melting cheese, crema
Fiesta Fajita
cilantro lime rice, choice of marinated steak or grilled chicken, sauteed peppers and onions, Oaxaca melting cheese, crema (upgrade to shrimp for $3)
Fork and Knife
cilantro lime rice, pinto beans, choice of marinated steak or grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, covered with red sauce and green sauce, Oaxaca melting cheese, pico de gallo, crema
Burrito Fries
The Classic Fries
marinated steak, lettuce, tomato, Oaxaca melting cheese and crema
Southwest Polo Fries
pinto beans, grilled chicken, tomatillo corn relish, oaxaca melting cheese, crema
Bacon Crustacean Fries
grilled gulf shrimp, bacon, lettuce, sliced avocado, pico de gallo, Oaxaca melting cheese, crema
Fiesta Fajita Fries
choice of marinated steak or grilled chicken, sauteed peppers and onions, Oaxaca melting cheese, crema (upgrade to shrimp for $3)
Fork and Knife Fries
pinto beans, choice of marinated steak or grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, covered with red sauce, oaxaca melting cheese, pico de gallo, crema
Burrito Bowls
The Classic Bowl
cilantro lime rice, pinto beans, marinated steak, lettuce, tomato, Oaxaca melting cheese and crema
Southwest Polo Bowl
cilantro lime rice, pinto beans, grilled chicken, tomatillo corn relish, oaxaca melting cheese, crema
Bacon Crustacean Bowl
cilantro lime rice, grilled gulf shrimp, bacon, lettuce, sliced avocado, pico de gallo, Oaxaca melting cheese, crema
Fiesta Fajita Bowl
cilantro lime rice, choice of marinated steak or grilled chicken, sauteed peppers and onions, Oaxaca melting cheese, crema (upgrade to shrimp for $3)
Fork and Knife Bowl
cilantro lime rice, pinto beans, choice of marinated steak or grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, covered with red and green sauce, oaxaca melting cheese, pico de gallo, crema
Wraps
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
grilled chicken, crispy bacon, shredded cheddar, lettuce, tomato, homemade ranch
B.L.T. Wrap
crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheddar, garlic aioli
Veggie Wrap
lettuce, tomato, red onions, green bell pepper, cucumber, shredded cheddar, garlic aioli, house vinaigrette on a spinach tortilla
Southwest Pollo Wrap
grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, tomatillo corn relish, cotija cheese, crema
Bacon Crustacean Wrap
shredded gulf shrimp tossed in chipotle remoulade, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, sliced avocado, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, crema
Salads
House
lettuce, tomato, red onions, green bell pepper, cucumber shredded cheddar (choice of homemade ranch or house vinaigrette dressing)
Southwest
grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, sliced avocado, tomatillo corn relish, cotija cheese, crema, southwest chipotle dressing
Chicken Bacon Ranch
grilled chicken, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato homemade ranch dressing
The Bacon Crustacean
gulf shrimp tossed in remoulade, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, sliced avocado, cotija cheese remoulade dressing
Greek
lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, kalamata olives, peperoncini peppers, feta cheese house vinaigrette dressing