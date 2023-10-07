Food

Burritos

The Classic

$10.00

cilantro lime rice, pinto beans, marinated steak, lettuce, tomato, Oaxaca melting cheese and crema

Southwest Polo

$12.00

cilantro lime rice, pinto beans, grilled chicken, tomatillo corn relish, oaxaca melting cheese, crema

Bacon Crustacean

$14.00

cilantro lime rice, grilled gulf shrimp, bacon, chipotle remoulade lettuce, sliced avocado, Pico de Gallo, Oaxaca melting cheese, crema

Fiesta Fajita

$12.00

cilantro lime rice, choice of marinated steak or grilled chicken, sauteed peppers and onions, Oaxaca melting cheese, crema (upgrade to shrimp for $3)

Fork and Knife

$13.00

cilantro lime rice, pinto beans, choice of marinated steak or grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, covered with red sauce and green sauce, Oaxaca melting cheese, pico de gallo, crema

Burrito Fries

The Classic Fries

$11.00

marinated steak, lettuce, tomato, Oaxaca melting cheese and crema

Southwest Polo Fries

$13.00

pinto beans, grilled chicken, tomatillo corn relish, oaxaca melting cheese, crema

Bacon Crustacean Fries

$14.00

grilled gulf shrimp, bacon, lettuce, sliced avocado, pico de gallo, Oaxaca melting cheese, crema

Fiesta Fajita Fries

$13.00

choice of marinated steak or grilled chicken, sauteed peppers and onions, Oaxaca melting cheese, crema (upgrade to shrimp for $3)

Fork and Knife Fries

$14.00

pinto beans, choice of marinated steak or grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, covered with red sauce, oaxaca melting cheese, pico de gallo, crema

Burrito Bowls

The Classic Bowl

$10.00

cilantro lime rice, pinto beans, marinated steak, lettuce, tomato, Oaxaca melting cheese and crema

Southwest Polo Bowl

$12.00

cilantro lime rice, pinto beans, grilled chicken, tomatillo corn relish, oaxaca melting cheese, crema

Bacon Crustacean Bowl

$14.00

cilantro lime rice, grilled gulf shrimp, bacon, lettuce, sliced avocado, pico de gallo, Oaxaca melting cheese, crema

Fiesta Fajita Bowl

$12.00

cilantro lime rice, choice of marinated steak or grilled chicken, sauteed peppers and onions, Oaxaca melting cheese, crema (upgrade to shrimp for $3)

Fork and Knife Bowl

$13.00

cilantro lime rice, pinto beans, choice of marinated steak or grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, covered with red and green sauce, oaxaca melting cheese, pico de gallo, crema

Wraps

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$12.00

grilled chicken, crispy bacon, shredded cheddar, lettuce, tomato, homemade ranch

B.L.T. Wrap

$11.00

crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato, shredded cheddar, garlic aioli

Veggie Wrap

$10.00

lettuce, tomato, red onions, green bell pepper, cucumber, shredded cheddar, garlic aioli, house vinaigrette on a spinach tortilla

Southwest Pollo Wrap

$11.00

grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, tomatillo corn relish, cotija cheese, crema

Bacon Crustacean Wrap

$13.00

shredded gulf shrimp tossed in chipotle remoulade, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, sliced avocado, pico de gallo, cotija cheese, crema

Salads

House

$8.00

lettuce, tomato, red onions, green bell pepper, cucumber shredded cheddar (choice of homemade ranch or house vinaigrette dressing)

Southwest

$10.00

grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, sliced avocado, tomatillo corn relish, cotija cheese, crema, southwest chipotle dressing

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.00

grilled chicken, crispy bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato homemade ranch dressing

The Bacon Crustacean

$12.00

gulf shrimp tossed in remoulade, bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, sliced avocado, cotija cheese remoulade dressing

Greek

$12.00

lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, kalamata olives, peperoncini peppers, feta cheese house vinaigrette dressing

Desserts

Cheesecake

$5.00

classic cheesecake

Churros

$5.00

cinnamon sugar treat, fried to perfection served with cream cheese dipping sauce

RACE MENU

Tenders

$8.00

Burger

$10.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion

Hot dog

$8.00

Kids

Food

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.00

flour tortilla, melting cheese

Chicken Quesadilla

$8.00

flour tortilla, grilled chicken, melting cheese

Bean and Cheese Burrito

$7.00

flour tortilla, pinto beans , melting cheese

Beef And Cheese Burrito

$8.00

flour tortilla, marinated steak, pinto beans , melting cheese