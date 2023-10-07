Fresh Green Crofton
Fresh Green Salads
Fresh Start - Create Your Own
Create Your Own Salad! Get creative and customize your salad to your liking. The “Create Your Own” salad comes with two bases, and five FREE basic toppings.
Kid's Bowl Combo
The Kid's Bowl Combo is a healthy and delicious meal option designed specifically for kids. This combo includes fresh romaine lettuce, sweet and crunchy apples, and tasty and nutritious carrots, all topped with tender and juicy chicken. To complete the meal, a free apple juice is included, providing a refreshing and healthy drink option.
Chicken Harvest
A blend of Arcadian mixed greens and spinach, seasoned chicken, apples, cranberries, red onion, pecans, carrots, gorgonzola cheese and elderberry vinaigrette.
Fiesta
A bed of Arcadian mix with seasoned chicken, red onions, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, black beans, corn, avocado, cilantro, shredded cheddar cheese and chipotle ranch dressing.
Kale Jerk Chicken Caesar
A bed of crisp kale, shaved Parmesan cheese, Tuscan herb croutons and our flavorful jerk chicken served with our signature Jerk Caesar dressing.
Kale Jerk Salmon Caesar
A bed of crisp kale, shaved Parmesan cheese, Tuscan her croutons and our flavorful jerk salmon filet served with out signature Jerk Caesar dressing
Seafood Caesar (Enjoy for two!)
JUMP into this Seafood OVERLOAD with a Romaine base, Parmesan cheese and Tuscan herb croutons topped with a salmon filet and 4 extra large shrimp and JUMBO lump crab! Feel free to pick a different base, add additional toppings and your salmon flavor.