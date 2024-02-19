2x points now for loyalty members
Fresh Greens & Proteins New Britain New Britain
Specialty Salads
- BBQ Chicken Salad$11.49
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, corn, red onion, tortilla strips, shredded cheddar, with lite ranch & tangy BBQ sauce Protein 24g Carbs 53g Fats 45g Fiber 17g
- Spicy Buffalo Salad$9.69
Romaine lettuce, cucumber, shredded carrot, grape tomato, shredded cabbage, celery, with lite ranch and buffalo sauce Protein 31g Carbs 46g Fats 47g Fiber 10g
- Mexican Salad$9.69
Romaine lettuce, corn, black beans, tortilla strips, red onion, shredded cheddar, avocado, with our aji verde dressing topped with a lime wedge Protein 46g Carbs 57g Fats 35g Fibers 11g
- Fruit & Nut Salad$9.69
spring mix, strawberries, blueberries, pecans, sliced almonds, crumbled feta, with balsamic vinaigrette Protein 15g Carbs 38g Fats 28g Fiber 11g
- Harvest Salad$9.69
spring mix, apple, mandarin, walnuts, craisins, goat cheese, with our fig vinaigrette Protein 18g Carbs 75g Fats 32g Fiber 13g
- Kale Caesar salad$9.69
Romaine lettuce, chopped kale, croutons, shaved parmesan, shredded carrot, cucumber, with creamy caesar dressing Protein 18g Carbs 75g Fats 32g Fiber 13g
- Mediterranean Salad$9.69
Romaine lettuce, crumbled feta, grape tomato, red onion, banana pepper, chickpeas, cucumber, with our greek vinaigrette dressing Protein 18g Carbs 75g Fats 32g Fiber 13g
- Build Your Own Salad Bowl$8.99
Rice Bowls
- Burrito Bowl$8.49
Brown rice, Black Beans, Shredded Cheddar, Tortilla Strips, Pico de Gallo, Shredded Romaine, Corn Salsa, Avocado, Chipotle Mayo
- Zen Garden Bowl$8.99
Basmati White Rice, Shredded Carrot, Edamame, Mandarin, Sliced Almonds, Craisins, Red Cabbage, With our Fig Vinaigrette
- Bobcat Bowl$10.49
Basmati White Rice, Grilled Chicken, Celery, pico de gallo, shredded romaine, scallions shredded cheddar, tortilla strips, with lite ranch & buffalo sauce.
- Buddha Bowl$8.99
Quinoa, Cucumber, Chickpeas, Corn Salsa, Pico de gallo, Avocado, Hummus
- Sweet 'N Nutty Bowl$8.99
Quinoa, Sweet Potato, Chickpeas, Edamame, Carrot, Hummus, topped with Pecans & Honey
- Build Your Own Rice Bowl$8.99
Smoothies
- Detox$6.99+
Almond Milk, Acai, Strawberries, Blueberries, Apple, Kale, Flax seed
- Pick Me Up$6.99+
Soy Milk, Strawberry, Banana, Red Apple, Dates
- Classic Strawberry 'Nana$6.99+
Soy milk, Strawberries, Banana, Apple, Greek yogurt, Chia seeds
- Hydrate$6.99+
Coconut Water, Kiwi, Strawberry, Cucumber, Pineapple
- Tropical$6.99+
Coconut Milk, Orange Juice, Pineapple, Banana, Mango, Kale, Chia seeds
- Pineapple Hulk$6.99+
Orange Juice, Pineapple, Banana, Kale, Spinach, Chia seeds
- Glow$6.99+
Orange Juice, Mango, Pineapple, Carrots, Ginger
- Pecan Pie$6.99+
Almond Milk, Banana, Apple, Greek Yogurt, Dates, Pecans, Cinnamon, Nutmeg
- Cinnabunn$6.99+
Almond milk, Banana, Dates, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Flax seed
- Build Your Own Smoothie$6.99+
Protein Shakes
- Energy (Pre-Workout)$7.99+
Almond Milk, Vanilla Protein, Banana, Kale, Flax Seeds, Almond Butter
- Restore (Post-Workout)$7.99+
Almond milk, Vanilla Protein, Mixed berries, Banana, Spinach, Flax seed
- Rebuild (Post-Workout)$7.99+
Almond Milk, Chocolate Protein, Banana, Dates, Avocado, Oats
- Morning Boost$7.99+
Iced Coffee, Almond Milk, Chocolate Protein, Banana, Peanut Butter, Chia Seeds, American
- Antioxidant$7.99+
Almond milk, Chocolate Protein, Acai, Mixed berries, Spinach, Cacao Powder
- PB & J$7.99+
Almond Milk, Vanilla Protein, Banana, Mixed Berries, Peanut Butter, Flax Seeds
- Chocolate Lovers$7.99+
Almond Milk, Chocolate Protein, Banana, Peanut Butter, Cacao Powder, Flax seed
- Vanilla Chia Chai$7.99+
Soy Milk, Vanilla Protein, Banana, Oats, Cinnamon mix, Chia seeds
- Creamsicle$7.99+
Orange Juice, Vanilla Protein, Strawberry, Pineapple, Peaches
- Build Your Own Shake$7.99+
Signature wraps
- Mediterranean Wrap$7.49
Romaine lettuce, hummus, grape tomato, red onion, green pepper banana pepper, cucumber, with our greek vinaigrette
- Kale Caesar Wrap$7.49
Shredded romaine, chopped kale, croutons, shaved parmesan cheese, shredded carrot, cucumber, with creamy caesar dressing
- Spicy Buffalo Wrap$7.49
Romaine lettuce, cucumber, shredded carrot, grape tomato, shredded cabbage, celery, lite ranch & buffalo sauce
- Tuna Delight Wrap$9.79
Homemade tuna salad, shredded, carrot, red onion, spinach, cucumber
- Chicken Salad Medley Wrap$9.79
Cranberry walnut chicken salad, strawberries, pecans, spring mix, with fig vinaigrette