Fresh Meals by Aurora - Meal Prep Online Ordering 330 Route 9 North
Prepared Meal Plans Menu
Build Your Meal
Complete Meals
- 1. Chicken Parm with Penne Pasta$15.50
Comes with a Garden Salad
- 1. Eggplant Parm with Penne Pasta$15.50
- 2. Chicken Teriyaki Rice Bowl with Vegetables$15.50
Comes with a Garden Salad
- 3. Baked Veggie Lasagna$15.50
- 3. Lasagna Bolognese w/ Meat Sauce$15.50
- 4. Grilled Boneless Chicken Bruschetta$15.50
w/ Roasted Potatoes and String Beans
- 5. Chicken Francese w/ Spaghetti & Broccoli$15.50
- 6. Grilled Chicken with Mango Salsa and Coconut Rice$15.50
Comes with a Garden Salad
- 7. Meatloaf$15.50
Buttered Mashed Potatoes or Sweet Mashed Potatoes and Sauteed Spinach
- 8. Grilled Pork Chops w/ Roasted Potatoes and Grilled Corn Salad$15.50
- 9. Taco Fiesta w/ Rice and Beans & Shredded Cheese$15.50
w/ Rice, topped with Shredded Cheddar Cheese. Comes with a Garden Salad
- 10. Homemade Chili$15.50
w/ Rice, topped with Shredded Cheddar Cheese. Comes with a Garden Salad
- 11. Stuffed Peppers$15.50
Comes with a Garden Salad
- 12. Sausage w/ Peppers & Onions and Roasted Potatoes$15.50
Comes with a Garden Salad
- 13. Vegetarian Coconut Curry w/ Rice$15.50
Sweet Potato, Chickpeas & Spinach. Comes with a Garden Salad
- 14. Thai Chicken w/ Rice Noodles$15.50
Broccoli, Shredded Cabbage and Carrots in a Peanut Sauce garnished w/ Chopped Peanuts & Fresh Lime
- 15. Quartered BBQ Chicken w/ Coleslaw & Sweet Potato Mash$15.50
- 16. Puerto Rico Boneless Chicken Thighs w/ Rice & Beans$15.50
Spanish Olives, Roasted Potatoes & Peppers in a Sofrito Sauce. Comes with a Garden Salad
- 17. Sweet & Spicy Salmon$18.50
w/ Roasted Potatoes & Brussel Sprouts. Comes with a Garden Salad
- 18. Fish Taco w/ Coleslaw & Sweet Potato Fries$18.50
Choice of Battered Codfish or Grilled Shrimp
- 19. Chicken Madeira w/ Mushrooms$15.50
Baked Sweet Potato & Seasonal Green Vegetables
- 20. Sweet Potato Skillet$15.50
w/ Zucchini & Sweet Peppers over Brown RiceComes with a Garden Salad
- 21. Spaghetti Marinara and Meatballs$15.50
Comes with a Garden Salad
- 22. Rigatoni Marinara w/ Eggplant, Ricotta & Mozzarella$15.50
Comes with a Garden Salad
- 1. Chicken Parm with Penne Pasta - Family$58.00
Comes with a Garden Salad
- 1. Eggplant Parm with Penne Pasta - Family$58.00
- 2. Chicken Teriyaki Rice Bowl with Vegetables - Family$58.00
Comes with a Garden Salad
- 3. Baked Veggie Lasagna - Family$58.00
- 3. Lasagna Bolognese w/ Meat Sauce - Family$58.00
- 4. Grilled Boneless Chicken Bruschetta - Family$58.00
w/ Roasted Potatoes and String Beans
- 5. Chicken Francese w/ Spaghetti & Broccoli - Family$58.00
- 6. Grilled Chicken with Mango Salsa and Coconut Rice - Family$58.00
Comes with a Garden Salad
- 7. Meatloaf - Family$58.00
Buttered Mashed Potatoes or Sweet Mashed Potatoes and Sauteed Spinach
- 8. Grilled Pork Chops w/ Roasted Potatoes and Grilled Corn Salad - Family$58.00
- 9. Taco Fiesta w/ Rice and Beans & Shredded Cheese - Family$58.00
w/ Rice, topped with Shredded Cheddar Cheese. Comes with a Garden Salad
- 10. Homemade Chili - Family$58.00
w/ Rice, topped with Shredded Cheddar Cheese. Comes with a Garden Salad
- 11. Stuffed Peppers - Family$58.00
Comes with a Garden Salad
- 12. Sausage w/ Peppers & Onions and Roasted Potatoes - Family$58.00
Comes with a Garden Salad
- 13. Vegetarian Coconut Curry w/ Rice - Family$58.00
Sweet Potato, Chickpeas & Spinach. Comes with a Garden Salad
- 14. Thai Chicken w/ Rice Noodles - Family$58.00
Broccoli, Shredded Cabbage and Carrots in a Peanut Sauce garnished w/ Chopped Peanuts & Fresh Lime
- 15. Quartered BBQ Chicken w/ Coleslaw & Sweet Potato Mash - Family$58.00
- 16. Puerto Rico Boneless Chicken Thighs w/ Rice & Beans - Family$58.00
Spanish Olives, Roasted Potatoes & Peppers in a Sofrito Sauce. Comes with a Garden Salad
- 17. Sweet & Spicy Salmon - Family$69.95
w/ Roasted Potatoes & Brussel Sprouts. Comes with a Garden Salad
- 18. Fish Taco w/ Coleslaw & Sweet Potato Fries - Family$69.95
Choice of Battered Codfish or Grilled Shrimp
- 19. Chicken Madeira w/ Mushrooms - Family$58.00
Baked Sweet Potato & Seasonal Green Vegetables
- 20. Sweet Potato Skillet - Family$58.00
w/ Zucchini & Sweet Peppers over Brown Rice. Comes with a Garden Salad
- 21. Spaghetti Marinara and Meatballs - Family$58.00
Comes with a Garden Salad
- 22. Rigatoni Marinara w/ Eggplant, Ricotta & Mozzarella - Family$58.00
Comes with a Garden Salad
Specialty Salads
- Greek Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, artichokes, tomatoes, cucumbers, kalamata olives, red onions, feta cheese served with our homemade Greek dressing
- Asian Chopped Salad$12.00
Chopped Napa cabbage, red cabbage, chopped carrots, broccoli, sliced almonds with homemade Asian dressing
- Crunchy Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine lettuce, shaved brussel sprouts, broccoli, parmesan cheese, croutons w/ Caesar dressing
- Cranberry Apple Quinoa Salad$12.00
Mixed spring greens, quinoa, diced celery, sliced red onions, diced apples, dried cranberries and toasted candied pecans w/ Citrus Honey dressing
- Leafy Spring Green Beet Salad$12.00
Cucumbers, beets, chickpeas, avocado, quinoa and sunflower and pepita seeds w/ Champagne dressing
- Aurora's Favorite Salad$12.00
Chopped Napa cabbage, chopped red cabbage, fennel, sliced apples, dried cranberries, roasted pistachios with a homemade Citrus Vinaigrette
- Chopped Black Bean Corn Salad$12.00
Chopped romaine lettuce, grape tomatoes, avocado, diced peppers w/ Chipotle dressing
- Mediterranean Chickpea Salad$12.00
Spring greens, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onions, chickpeas, chopped bell peppers, kalamata olives & feta cheese w/ Greek dressing
- Tomato Salad$12.00
Cherry tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, red onions, cucumbers & fresh basil w/ Red Wine Vinaigrette dressing
- Crunchy Broccoli Salad$12.00
Spring greens, broccoli, red onions, sliced roasted almonds, dried cranberries w/ Honey Apple Cider Vinegar dressing
- Healthy Super Green Chopped Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, broccoli, brussel sprouts, almonds, purple cabbage, shredded carrots, dried cranberries w/ Honey Lemon Ginger dressing
- Summer Fruit Salad$12.00
Leafy mixed greens, sliced peaches, strawberries, blueberries, candied pecans, feta cheese w/ Raspberry Vinaigrette dressing
Soups (32 oz)
Pasta (Includes Garden Side Salad)
Specialty Pot Pies (9 Inch)
Dessert Pies (9 Inch)
Catering Menu
Individual Appetizers
- 18 Assorted Mini Quiches$60.00
- 36 Assorted Mini Quiches$110.00
- Mini Cheese Rice Balls$55.00+
Ricotta and Parmigiana Reggiano cheese, served with marinara sauce on side.
- Assorted Fruit & Cheese Skewer$50.00+
- Imported Meat & Cheese Antipasto Skewers$75.00+
- Honey Garlic Chicken Skewers$65.00+
- Premium Lump Mini Crab Cakes$140.00+
Served with remoulade dipping sauce and garnished with lemons.
- Mini Shrimp Potato Roll Sandwiches$95.00+
Shrimp salad topped with our homemade coleslaw served on potato roll garnished with potato chips.
- Prosciutto & Melon Bites$75.00+
Topped with fresh mozzarella and balsamic fig glaze.
- Mushrooms stuffed w/ premium lump Crabmeat & Shrimp$125.00
- Mini Mediterranean Chicken Meatballs$85.00+
served with Tzatziki dipping sauce.
Entertaining Platters
- Shrimp Cocktail$115.00
Jumbo shrimp assembled on a round platter with lemon and cocktail sauce.
- Smoked Salmon$125.00
Served with mini bagels on a platter with onion chive cream cheese, thin sliced English cucumbers, vine-ripe tomatoes, sliced red onions, and lemon wedges.
- Specialty Cheese Platter$115.00
A nice variety of cheese flavors and textures served on a lovely platter with Creamy Brie, Aged Gouda, Herb Goat Cheese, Manchego, Asiago, and Cheddar. Includes olive tapenade, cocktail nuts, and candied pecans, garnished with seasonal fresh fruit and fig spread and assorted crackers.
- Vegetable Crudites Platter$95.00
A colorful and nutrition display of vegetables. Includes broccoli, cucumber, sweet baby peppers, mini carrots, celery, cherry tomatoes, cauliflower, marinated olives, and artichoke hearts served with spinach artichoke dip, hummus and ranch dip and assorted crackers and cheese sticks.
- Italian Cold Antipasto Platter$125.00
Wonderful combination of thin sliced cured meats and cheeses including prosciutto, Capicola, mortadella, sopressata, fresh mozzarella and provolone cheese, parmigiano reggiano, roasted red peppers, olive tapenade, sicilian caponata, marinated sundried tomatoes spread, and served with crusty Italian bread.
- Assorted Crostini$115.00
Smoked salmon served with onion chive cream cheese spread garnished with thin sliced red onion and cucumber. Prosciutto with fresh mozzarella garnished with arugula and balsamic fig glaze. Tripled Creamy Brie with fig jam garnished with arugula. Ricotta cheese spread topped with sundried tomato bruschetta.
Kids Special Party Packages
- Per Person Package$23.95
The person package is $23.95 per child, and you get to pick 4 items. 15 or more person requirement.
- Pasta Station$90.00
Creamy Mac & cheese / Penne a la Vodka/ Baked ziti/ Spaghetti and Meatballs Baked ravioli / Penne alfredo/ Rigatoni marinara sauce
- Taco Station$105.00
Choice of ground sirloin beef or ground turkey Includes… Soft and hard taco shells / shredded Mexican cheese/ shredded lettuce/ chopped tomatoes / avocado salsa & medium red salsa.
- Baked Potato Station$105.00
Choice of ground sirloin beef or ground turkey Includes… Soft and hard taco shells / shredded Mexican cheese/ shredded lettuce/ chopped tomatoes / avocado salsa & medium red salsa.
- Chicken Nuggets & Strips Station$110.00
Includes…honey mustard, BBQ, creamy ranch and ketchup sauce.
- Personal Pizza Station 8 Inch$155.00
Includes. Mini round personal pizza / our homemade marinara sauce & mozzarella
- Personal Pizza Station 16 Inch$155.00
Includes. Mini round personal pizza / our homemade marinara sauce & mozzarella
- Sweet & Salty Station$95.00
Includes. Pretzels, Sweet and Salty Popcorn, Assorted Chocolates, Gummies, Assorted Swirl lollipops
- Ice Cream Sundae Station$95.00
Includes, Ice cream, sundae cups, wafer cones hot fudge, rainbow sprinkles, M&M’s, gummies, crushed Oreo’s, crushed peanut butter cups, and whipped cream.
Grazing Table
- Create Your Own Brunch Board - Medium$125.00
Create your own brunch board by selecting 8 items. pancakes, mini waffles, mini bagels, donuts, croissants, brioche rolls, smoked salmon, fresh seasonal fruit, Greek vanilla yogurt and granola, mini quiches, bacon, sausage, smoked ham. Includes. cream cheeses, butter, and jams.
- Create Your Own Brunch Board - Large$165.00
Create your own brunch board by selecting 8 items. pancakes, mini waffles, mini bagels, donuts, croissants, brioche rolls, smoked salmon, fresh seasonal fruit, Greek vanilla yogurt and granola, mini quiches, bacon, sausage, smoked ham. Includes. cream cheeses, butter, and jams.
- Create Your Own Charcuterie Board - Medium$135.00
Your guest will love how they can create sorts of delicious combinations to keep this experience unique and entertaining. This board is nicely assembled with assorted crackers, crostini, strawberries, red and green grapes. Create your own board by selecting 8 items, plus four cheeses. Imported Italian meats, stuffed hot cherry peppers, mixed olives, marinated grilled artichokes, marinated roasted red peppers, eggplant spread peppers, sundried tomato spread, dates filled with goat cheese topped with pistachios and drizzled with honey, dried fruit, assorted nuts, cornichons, artichoke spinach dip, hummus. Cheeses: Sharp Provolone, Triple Cream Brie, Gouda, Parmigiano Reggiano, Cheddar, Manchego, Blue Cheese, Asiago, Feta, Goat cheese
- Create Your Own Charcuterie Board - Large$175.00
Your guest will love how they can create sorts of delicious combinations to keep this experience unique and entertaining. This board is nicely assembled with assorted crackers, crostini, strawberries, red and green grapes. Create your own board by selecting 8 items, plus four cheeses. Imported Italian meats, stuffed hot cherry peppers, mixed olives, marinated grilled artichokes, marinated roasted red peppers, eggplant spread peppers, sundried tomato spread, dates filled with goat cheese topped with pistachios and drizzled with honey, dried fruit, assorted nuts, cornichons, artichoke spinach dip, hummus. Cheeses: Sharp Provolone, Triple Cream Brie, Gouda, Parmigiano Reggiano, Cheddar, Manchego, Blue Cheese, Asiago, Feta, Goat cheese
- Mediterranean Mezza Board$150.00
This is a flavorful board filled with Mediterranean favorites perfect for entertaining. Tabbouleh, Baba ghanoush, Falafel, stuffed grape leaves, dates filled with goat cheese topped with pistachio and drizzled honey, marinated artichokes, chickpeas and mixed olives, feta cheese, cherry tomatoes, sliced cucumbers tzatziki sauce, hummus, pita bread and baklava cups for the sweet finish.
- Rainbow Board$85.00+
The best of both worlds. A wonderful and nutritious selections of fresh fruit and colorful vegetables served on a round platter with fruit dips, vegetable dip and crackers.
- Sweet & Salty Board - Medium$85.00
Select 8 items Your kids and young adult will love this sweet & decadent platter. Chocolate covered peanuts & almonds, chocolate chip cookies, bite size brownies, peanut butter stuffed pretzels, chocolate covered pretzels, mini peanut butter cups, licorice, caramel popcorn & kettle corn, Cashews & pistachios, gummy candies, chocolate M&Ms, Hersey kisses.
- Sweet & Salty Board - Large$115.00
Select 8 items Your kids and young adult will love this sweet & decadent platter. Chocolate covered peanuts & almonds, chocolate chip cookies, bite size brownies, peanut butter stuffed pretzels, chocolate covered pretzels, mini peanut butter cups, licorice, caramel popcorn & kettle corn, Cashews & pistachios, gummy candies, chocolate M&Ms, Hersey kisses.
- Fresh Berries & Cookie Board
Treat your guests to a wonderful selection of fresh berries, strawberries, blueberries, and raspberries, served with sweet dipping sauce. Also includes, chocolate wafers, shortbread cookies and hazelnut pirouette.
Breakfast/Brunch/Lunch
- The Breakfast Box (10 Person Minimum)$8.50
Perfect for business staff meeting or any small group event. Choose one, bagel, croissant, or muffin. Includes, vanilla Greek yogurt, seasonal fruit cup, cream cheese, butter, and jam.
- The Lunch Box (10 Person Minimum)
Perfect for business staff meeting or any small group event. Choose a sandwich, Ham & Cheese/ Turkey & Cheese / Roast beef & Cheese/ Includes lettuce and tomato on sandwich, mayo and mustard on the side, seasonal fruit cup and potato chips
- Continental Breakfast Platters$65.00+
Assorted muffins, bagels, croissants, Danishes served with butter, cream cheese, and assorted jams.
- Parfait Platter$75.00+
Vanilla Greek yogurts, seasonal fresh fruit and berries, assorted granola, shredded coconut, cacao chips, chopped dried fruit and nuts.
- Assorted Cookie Platter$60.00
2 dozen cookies served on a platter $60. Each additional dozen $25 Chocolate chip, Oatmeal raisins, Shortbread, Chocolate fudge.
- Assorted Sandwich Platter on Roll (12)$60.00
Bacon, egg, and cheese Bacon lettuce grilled cheese Ham, egg, and cheese Sausage, egg, and cheese Tuna, chicken, or egg salad
- Assorted Salad Platter$95.00
This platter is assembled with three salads, solid white Tuna, Chicken salad, Egg salad, and nicely arranged with lettuce, tomato, slice red onions, and served with mini rolls.
- Traditional Entertaining Platter$125.00
Boars head meats, Oven Gold Turkey Breast, Ham, Roast Beef, Genoa Salami, Provolone, Cheddar & Swiss Cheese served with a condiment platter, lettuce, tomatoes, fresh homemade Cole slaw and assorted rolls.
- 9-Inch Deep Dish Quiche$21.95
- The Godfather Stuffed Bread$25.00
Sausage Chicken Cutlet, Meatball & Mozzarella
- The Ruben Stuffed Bread$25.00
Corned beef, Swiss Cheese, Sauerkraut and Russian dressing
- Italian Hot Dog Stuffed Bread$25.00
Peppers, Onions, Potato and Cheese
- Stromboli Stuffed Bread$25.00
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham & Mozzarella
- Grilled Chicken Stuffed Bread$25.00
with roasted peppers and fresh mozzarella
- Spinach and Artichokes Stuffed Bread$25.00
with mozzarella
- The Vegetarian Stuffed Bread$25.00
grilled veggies with mozzarella
- Broccoli Cheddar Pinwheel Bread$25.00
- Spinach, Mushroom & Onions Pinwheel Bread$25.00
- Pizza Pinwheel Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham & Mozzarella Pinwheel Bread$25.00
served with marinara sauce.
- Brie, Apples, Cranberries, & Fig Spread Pinwheel Bread$25.00
A La Carte Dishes
- Lentil Soup$65.00
- Split Pea Soup$65.00
- Chicken Noodle Soup$65.00
- Pasta Fagioli Soup$65.00
- Broccoli Cheddar Soup$65.00
- Zucchini & Potato Soup$65.00
- Carrot Ginger Soup$65.00
- Butternut Coconut Squash Soup$65.00
- Creamy Potato Leek Soup$65.00
- Four Cheese Oven Baked Pasta$55.00+
- Penne Marinara$55.00+
w/ eggplant, ricotta & mozzarella
- Cavatelli$55.00+
w/Broccoli, Garlic & Oil
- Baked Lasagna$55.00+
w/ Bolognese sauce
- Vegetarian Baked Lasagna$55.00+
- Baked Cheese Ravioli$55.00+
w/ spinach artichoke pesto alfredo sauce
- Rigatoni$55.00+
w/ fresh plum marinara sauce & shaved parmesan cheese
- Orecchiette Pasta$55.00+
w/ spinach & sausage
- Farfalle$55.00+
w/ spinach, mushrooms, and caramelized onions
- Italian Drunken Noodle$55.00+
ground sausage, peppers, onions. fresh plum tomatoes, white wine sauce
- Pasta al Forno$55.00+
Baked Rigatoni with our specialty creamy Bechamel ricotta baked pasta w/ mozzarella, Romano and parmigiana Reggiano.
- Short Rib Bolgonese$65.00+
slow braised boneless short rib ragu w/ pappardelle pasta
- Medium Traditional Caesar$50.00
- Large Traditional Caesar$85.00
- Italian Pasta$50.00+
rollatini pasta, olives, diced peppers, red onion, fresh mozzarella, balsamic dressing
- Asian Noodle$50.00+
shredded carrots, cabbage, green onion, sesame seed w/ peanut Asian ginger dressing
- String Bean & Red Skin Potato Salad$50.00+
w/ red onion white balsamic dressing
- Crunchy Broccoli & Kale$50.00+
diced red onions, dried cranberries, sliced almonds, mayo citrus dressing.
- Garden Salad$50.00+
romaine lettuce, arugula, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, shredded carrots, red onions, balsamic dressing
- Greek Salad$50.00+
Baby greens, cucumbers, kalamata olives, cherry tomatoes, chickpea, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, Greek dressing
- Healthy Super Green$50.00+
Baby mixed greens, chopped broccoli, shaved brussels sprouts, cauliflower, dried cranberries, slice almonds, honey ginger dressing.
- Italian Chopped Salad$50.00+
Baby mixed greens, chopped olives, sundried tomatoes, roasted peppers, red onions, fresh mozzarella, balsamic dressing.
- Apple Gouda Farro$50.00+
Baby greens, farro, cubed Gouda cheese, thin sliced apples, dried cranberries, roasted sliced almonds, champagne dressing.
- Aurora's Favorite$50.00+
napa cabbage, fennel, red cabbage, thin slice apples. dried cranberries, pistachios, citrus dressing
- Mediterranean Orzo Salad$50.00+
English cucumber, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, roasted peppers, artichokes heart, feta cheese, Greek dressing.
- Macaroni Salad$8.99
diced celery & carrots w/ mayo dressing.
- Coleslaw$8.99
shredded cabbage & carrots w/ mayo dressing.
- Red Skin Potato Salad$8.99
diced celery and carrots w/ mayo dressing.
- Creamy Mash Potatoes$50.00+
- Sweet Potato Souffle$50.00+
- Oven Roasted Sweet Potatoes$50.00+
- Baby Roasted Potatoes$50.00+
- Rice & Bean$50.00+
- Jasmine Rice$50.00+
- Spanish Rice with Pigeon Peas$50.00+
- Mediterranean Yellow Rice$50.00+
- Potato Casserole$50.00+
- Baked Creamed Corn Casserole$50.00+
- Grilled Corn on the Cob$50.00+
- Broccoli$50.00+
w/ garlic & oil steamed or roasted.
- Roasted Carrots$50.00+
brown sugar glaze
- Sauteed Spinach$50.00+
w/ garlic & oil or creamed Spinach
- String Bean Almondine$50.00+
w/ sauteed shallots, roasted almonds and lemon zest.
- Roasted Brussels Sprouts$50.00+
w/ bacon & maple dressing.
- Grilled Vegetables$50.00+
zucchini, colorful peppers, and red onion w fresh basil.
- Herb Roasted Vegetables$50.00+
zucchini and carrots w/ fresh thyme and oregano.
- Steam Vegetable Medley$50.00+
broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, zucchini, garlic butter sauce
- Roasted Asparagus Caprese$50.00+
cherry tomatoes and red onions w/ balsamic glaze.
- Sauteed Greens$50.00+
Swiss chard, beet greens, collard greens, mustard greens, spinach
- Baked Eggplant Parmigiana$60.00+
eggplant, layered with ricotta, parmesan cheese and mozzarella.
- Sicilian Eggplant$60.00+
grilled eggplant layered with marinara sauce, parmesan Reggiano cheese garnished with fresh basil.
- Sausage, Potatoes, Peppers & Onions$65.00+
grilled sausage with roasted potatoes, peppers, onions with fresh parsley and oregano.
- Cranberry Orange Pork Tenderloin$65.00+
slow cooked in a cranberry orange sauce.
- Maple Balsamic Pork Tenderloin$65.00+
marinated in the sticky sweet sauce, then braised to be transferred to oven roasted pan and slow cooked to be perfectly tender and juicy.
- BBQ Pulled Pork$65.00+
slow roasted boneless pork with our signature smoked BBQ brown sugars sauce.
- BBQ Baby Back Ribs$80.00+
slowly baked and marinated in our homemade BBQ sauce.
- French Onion Smothered Boneless Porkchops$65.00+
breaded boneless porkchops with our homemade onion gravy sauce.
- Creamy Garlic Boneless Porkchops w/ Mushrooms$65.00+
Lightly batter boneless porkchop with a creamy garlic sauce topped with mushrooms and fresh herbs.
- Beef Meatballs$65.00+
with our marinara sauce garnished with fresh parsley and parmesan cheese.
- Sesame Ginger Beef Skirt Steak$90.00+
stir fry w/ string beans.
- Thin Sliced Roast Beef$65.00+
with our homemade gravy
- Teriyaki Flank Steak$90.00+
braised flank steak thinly sliced in our homemade garlic teriyaki sauce.
- Tender Rib-Eye Steak Bites$90.00+
with roasted sweet potatoes, sweet peppers, and onions
- Beef Bourguignon$65.00+
Seared beef with vegetables, carrots, potatoes, pearl onions, mushrooms in a red wine brown sauce.
- Chicken Milanese$65.00+
breaded chicken cutlet assembled with arugula salad w/ red onions & shaved Parmigiana Reggiano cheese and a balsamic dressing.
- French Onion Boneless Chicken Breast$65.00+
breaded chicken breast with our homemade onion gravy sauce.
- Chicken Francaise$65.00+
lightly floured chicken cutlet with a creamy lemon sauce garnished with fresh lemons and parsley.
- Chicken Scarpariello$65.00+
boneless chicken thighs, sausage, bell peppers, sweet cherry peppers and fresh herbs
- Greek Baked Boneless Chicken Thighs$65.00+
roasted peppers, tomatoes, olives and artichokes garnished with feta cheese and fresh herbs.
- Chicken Parmigiana$65.00+
breaded chicken cutlets, marinara sauce with parmesan cheese and mozzarella
- BBQ Pulled Chicken$65.00+
slow cooked and shredded white meat boneless chicken breast with our signature smoked BBQ brown sugars sauce.
- Chicken Madeira$65.00+
lightly floured boneless chicken cutlet in a Madeira mushroom wine sauce.
- Coq au Vin$65.00+
Bone in chicken pieces, in a red wine sauce with vegetables.
- Puerto Rican Chicken & Rice$65.00+
flavored sofrito boneless chicken thigh, Spanish olives, peppers assembled over rice & beans.
- Moroccan Chicken$65.00+
Bone in chicken thighs, marinated for a long period of time to create the infused flavors with garlic, lemon, cumin, ginger and saffron, this dish is nicely assembled with pitted Spanish olives, lemons, and fresh cilantro.
- Sweet and Sour Turkey Meatballs$65.00+
peppers, onions pineapples in a homemade sweet and sour sauce.
- Italian Turkey Meatballs$65.00+
with our marinara sauce garnished with fresh parsley and parmesan cheese.
- Oven Gold Turkey Breast$65.00+
thin sliced turkey breast with our homemade brown gravy.
- Chicken with Stir Fry Broccoli$65.00+
white meat chicken breast cut in thin slices with a brown garlic sauce.
- Grilled Hawaiian Terirayki Chicken$65.00+
boneless chicken thighs, with our fresh ginger teriyaki sauce garnished with grilled pineapples and scallions.
- Chicken Teriyaki Stir-Fry$65.00+
boneless chicken breast sliced thin with sautéed cabbage, carrots and broccoli garnished with sesame.
- Premium Crabmeat Corn Chowder$105.00+
lump premium crabmeat, corn, and potatoes.
- Baked Cod$85.00+
with white wine basil sauce garnished with fresh cherry vine tomatoes and fresh basil. Fish Taco battered cod fish served with soft taco shells.
- Fish Taco$85.00+
battered cod fish served with soft taco shells.
- Linguine and Fresh Baby Clams$85.00+
red or white sauce
- Shrimp Scampi$85.00+
buttered white wine sauce.
- Mediterranean Shrimp$85.00+
grilled shrimp with peppers, red onions, zucchini, and Mediterranean spices.
- Grilled Shrimp$85.00+
in a honey garlic sauce
- Baked Salmon$85.00+
Garlicky butter sauce garnished with fresh parsley and lemon wedges.
- Teriyaki Baked Salmon$85.00+
garnished with sesame seed and scallions.
- Grilled Salmon$85.00+
garnished with a fruit salsa.
- Seafood Fra Diavolo w/ Linguine$85.00+
clams, shrimp, scallops, lump crabmeat in a spicy red wine sauce
- Baked Brioche Bread Pudding$24.00
served with vanilla custard sauce.
- Lemon Ricotta Cake - GF$22.00
Delicious and lite GF cake everyone would enjoy. Made with almond flour, lemon, ricotta cheese and topped roasted sliced almonds.
- Creamy Rice Pudding$18.00
Slowly cooked for a long period of time with evaporated milk, condensed milk and cinnamon served well warm with whipping cream.
- Banana Pudding$18.00
Layers of our homemade custard cream with fresh sliced banana and vanilla wafers
- Baked Oatmeal Loaf$15.00
- Sweet Corn Bread Loaf$15.00
- Chocolate Banana Bread Loaf - GF$22.00
with GF almond flour and Almond Butter
- Apple Crumb$23.95
- Pumpkin Pie$23.95
- Coconut Custard$23.95
- Boston Cream$23.95