Fresh Mint Express
Main Course
Veg Entreés
- Tikka Masala$14.99
Served in a subtly spiced tomato onion-cream sauce with choice of protein and Rice.
- Butter Sauce$14.99
Served in a subtly spiced buttery and creamy tomato base sauce with choice of protein and Rice.
- Spinach$14.99
Tender baby spinach leaves in a flavorful, aromatic gravy with a choice of protein and Rice.
Non- Veg Entreés
- Tikka Masala$16.99
Served in a subtly spiced tomato onion-cream sauce with choice of meat and Rice.
- Butter$16.99
Served in a subtly spiced buttery and creamy tomato base sauce with choice of meat and Rice.
- Spinach$16.99
Tender baby spinach leaves in a flavorful, aromatic gravy with a choice of protein and Rice.
Sides
Bubble Tea (BOBA) (if out of BOBA, Fruit Jelly substituted)
- B28. TIK-TOK : Thai Boba Bubble Tea (Large 22 oz)$4.99
Contains DIARY SWEETNESS CANNOT BE CHANGED More Customization Options & Flavors Coming SOON. (Quality of Boba Tapioca Pearls cannot be guaranteed after 8:00 pm)
- B29. TESLA : Strawberry Boba Bubble Tea (Large 22 oz)$4.99
NON-CAFFEINATED NON-DIARY More Customization Options & Flavors Coming SOON (Quality of Boba Tapioca Pearls cannot be guaranteed after 8:00 pm)
- B30. WECHAT : Classic Milk Boba Bubble tea (Large 22 oz)$4.99
NON-DIARY More Customization Options & Flavors Coming SOON (Quality of Boba Tapioca Pearls cannot be guaranteed after 8:00 pm)
- B31. K-POP : Taro Boba Bubble Tea (Large 22 oz)$4.99
NON-CAFFEINATED NON-DIARY More Customization Options & Flavors Coming SOON. (Quality of Boba Tapioca Pearls cannot be guaranteed after 8:00 pm)
- B32. SNAPCHAT: Mango Boba Bubble Tea (Large 22 oz)$4.99
NON-CAFFEINATED NON-DIARY More Customization Options & Flavors Coming SOON (Quality of Boba Tapioca Pearls cannot be guaranteed after 8:00 pm)
- B33. TWITTER: HoneyDew Boba Bubble tea (Large 22 oz)$4.99
NON-CAFFEINATED NON-DIARY More Customization Options & Flavors Coming SOON (Quality of Boba Tapioca Pearls cannot be guaranteed after 8:00 pm)
- B34. INSTAGRAM : Matcha Latte Boba Bubble Tea (Large 22 oz)$4.99
NON-DIARY More Customization Options & Flavors Coming SOON (Quality of Boba Tapioca Pearls cannot be guaranteed after 8:00 pm)
- B35. SELFIES : UnSweet ICED Black TEA Boba Bubble Tea (Large 22 oz)$4.99
NO DIARY.. NO MILK UNSWEET BLACK ICED TEA BOBA SWEETNESS CANNOT BE CHANGED (Quality of Boba Tapioca Pearls cannot be guaranteed after 8:00 pm)
- B36. CRYPTO : Sweet ICED Black TEA Boba Bubble Tea (Large 22 oz)$4.99
NO DIARY.. NO MILK SWEET BLACK ICED TEA BOBA SWEETNESS CANNOT BE CHANGED (Quality of Boba Tapioca Pearls cannot be guaranteed after 8:00 pm)
- B37. BITCOIN : Thai Ice Coffee with Boba (Large 22 oz)$4.99
Contains DIARY SWEETNESS CANNOT BE CHANGED More Customization Options & Flavors Coming SOON. (Quality of Boba Tapioca Pearls cannot be guaranteed after 8:00 pm)
Beverages (ALWAYS)
Cold (Drinks-Pickup At Front Counter)
- B1. Mango Lassi (22oz)$5.99
- B2. Soda Fountain-Self-Service (Free refill)$2.00
- B3. Water (Fountain)-Self-Service : Free
- B4. Sweet Tea Bottle (Counter Pickup)$3.00
- B5. Unsweet Tea Bottle(Counter Pickup)$3.00
- B6. Bottled Water (Counter Pickup)$2.00
- B9. Perrier (Counter Pickup)$3.50
- B11. Mango (Counter Pickup)$3.50
- B12. Pepsi Bottle$2.00
- B13. Diet Pepsi Bottle$2.00