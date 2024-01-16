Fresh Monkee - Middletown 138 College Street Suite 100
Shakes
- Antioxidant Berry
Water, splash of pom juice, splash of orange juice, splash of milk, vanilla protein, spinach, mixed berries.
- Banana Split
Milk, vanilla protein, unsweetened coconut shreds, banana, pineapple, strawberries.
- Blueberry Pie
Milk, vanilla protein, low-fat graham cracker, spices, blueberries, vanilla extract.
- Caramel Coffee Buzz
Milk, splash of cream, vanilla protein, vanilla extract, stevia, coffee ice cubes, sugar-free caramel drizzle. (sugar-free caramel syrup contains milk)
- Chocolate Coconut
Coconut milk (unsweetened), chocolate protein, unsweetened coconut shreds, cocoa, banana.
- Chocolate Dipped Strawberry Moon
Milk, chocolate protein, cocoa powder, chocolate cookie, banana, strawberries. (chocolate cookie contains milk / gluten)
- Chocolate Pumpkin
Milk, chocolate protein, pumpkin puree, vanilla extract, low-fat graham cracker, Nutella, spices, banana.
- Chunkee Monkee
Milk, chocolate or vanilla protein, banana, natural peanut butter.
- Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Milk, vanilla protein, cinnamon, banana, Nutella, low-fat graham cracker,
- Coffee Buzz
Milk, splash of cream, chocolate protein, vanilla extract, stevia, coffee ice cubes.
- Crave
almond milk, vanilla protein, natural peanut butter, macro greens, blueberries.
- Dirty Filthy Monkee
Milk, chocolate protein, chocolate brownie protein bar, natural peanut butter, Nutella. (protein bar contains milk)
- Dirty Monkee
Milk, chocolate protein, chocolate brownie protein bar, Nutella. (protein bar contains milk)
- Filthy Monkee
Milk, chocolate protein, chocolate brownie protein bar, natural peanut butter. (protein bar contains milk)
- Hazelnut Monkee
Milk, chocolate protein, banana, Nutella.
- Hazelnut S'mores
Milk, chocolate protein, low-fat graham cracker, marshmallows, Nutella.
- Lime Green Mango
Water, apple juice, chia seeds, flax seeds, whole green apple, lime, mango, spinach.
- Maui Colada
Coconut milk (unsweetened), splash of orange juice, vanilla protein, unsweetened coconut shreds, pineapple, mango.
- Mint Oreo
Milk, cookies n cream protein, mint extract, marshmallows, Nutella, chocolate cookie. (chocolate cookie contains gluten / milk)
- Nutmeg State
Milk, vanilla protein, pumpkin puree, vanilla extract, banana, spices, low-fat graham cracker.
- Orange Cream
Milk, splash of orange juice, vanilla protein, whole orange.
- PB Banana & Fluff
Milk, vanilla protein, natural peanut butter, marshmallows, low-fat graham cracker, banana.
- PB Jelly Time
Milk, vanilla protein, mixed berries, natural peanut butter, low-fat graham cracker.
- Puppy Shake
water, pumpkin puree, natural peanut butter, banana.$5.00
- Strawberry Lemonade
Water, vanilla protein, strawberries, lemon, agave.
- Strawberry Moon
Milk, vanilla protein, strawberries, banana.
- Sunrise
water, splash of orange juice, vanilla protein, orange, pineapple, strawberries.
- Ultimate Green
Water, splash of Pom juice, chia seeds, flax seeds, cucumber, whole green apple, banana, pineapple, ginger, spinach.
- Watermelon Strawberry Limemade
Fresh watermelon, frozen strawberries, lime.
Mass Shakes
Protein Drinks
Crave Snacks
Monkee Ballz
- Monkee Ballz 6 pk.
made in-house with natural peanut butter, oat flour, chocolate whey protein, maple syrup, vanilla extract coated with semi-sweet chocolate chips, coconut oil contains: peanuts, milk, soy, tree nuts (coconut)$6.99
- Monkee Ballz 12 pk.
made in-house with natural peanut butter, oat flour, chocolate whey protein, maple syrup, vanilla extract coated with semi-sweet chocolate chips, coconut oil contains: peanuts, milk, soy, tree nuts (coconut)$12.99