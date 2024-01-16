Fresh N Fast Salads 1905 Grand Ave
Salads
- Caesar Salad
Triple Washed Romaine Lettuce Shaved Parmesan Cheese Quarter Cut Cherry Tomatoes Crunchy Garlic Croutons House-made Caesar Dressing$8.00
- Garden Salad
Fresh Mixed Greens Lettuce Halved Cherry Tomatoes Thin Sliced Red Onion Shredded Carrot Sliced Cucumber Sliced Black Olives House-made Dill Ranch Dressing$8.00
- Caprese Salad
Baby Spinach and Arugula Blend Lettuce Halved Cherry Tomatoes Mozzarella Pearls Thin Sliced Basil Leaves House-Made Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing$8.00
- Cobb Salad
Triple Washed Romaine Lettuce Halved Cherry Tomatoes Thin Sliced Red Onion Crispy Bacon Thin Sliced Avocado Hard Boiled Egg Bleu Cheese Crumble House-Made Bleu Cheese Dressing$9.00
- Italian Salad
Triple Washed Romaine Lettuce, Halved Cherry Tomatoes, Thin Sliced Red Onion, Sliced Black Olives, Pepperoncini, Thin Sliced Salami, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, and House-Made Italian Dressing$9.00
- Greek Salad
Mixed Green Lettuce, Halved Cherry Tomatoes, Thin Sliced Red Onion, Thick Sliced Cucumber, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese Crumbles, Dried Oregano Seasoning, and House-Made Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing$9.00
- Angie’s Dinner Salad$10.00
- Truck Special Salad$10.00