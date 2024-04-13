Fresh Prince of Steaks - Sheridan
Sandwiches
- Fan Favorite$14.00
a Classic Original Cheesesteaks half made "whiz wit" style on an amoroso roll shipped in from Philly w/our classic crinkle cut fries tossed in our signature trailer made old bay seasoning
- O.G. Steak$9.00+
A true classic South Philly Cheesesteak. The O.G. Cheesesteak comes on a fresh Amoroso roll loaded with ultra-thin sliced steak, fried onions & Cheez Whiz
- Cheesesteak Piccante$9.00+
Italian long hot peppers w/ fried onions, thin sliced steak & creamy white American cheese on a fresh amoroso roll
- Cheesesteak Hoagie$8.00+
deluxe style mayo, lettuce, tomatoes w/ fried onions, thin sliced steak & whiz
- Pizza Steak$9.00+
mushrooms, pepperoni, marinara, fried onions, thin sliced steak & provolone topped w/ pecorino romano on an Amoroso roll
Fries
Munchies
- Four Cheese Fried Ravioli$10.00
Four cheese ravioli breaded in authentic Italian bread crumbs w/ marinara dipping sauce 10ct
- Egg Roll - Buffalo Chicken$7.00Out of stock
Two hand-rolled classic Buffalo Chicken Egg Rolls trailer made in house with fresh ingredients
- Egg Rolls - Philly Cheesesteak$7.00
Two hand-rolled classic Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls trailer made in house with fresh ingredients
- Keto$10.00+