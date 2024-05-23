Skip to Main content
Frey Daddy's Pizza and More
2899 Whiteford Rd
2899 Whiteford Road, York, PA 17402
Pizza
Pasta
Beverages
Sides
Large Pizza
Large Pizza
$15.99
Large Boli
Large Pep boli
$16.99
Large Meat boli
$18.99
OUT OF STOCK
Large Spinach & Feta
OUT OF STOCK
$16.99
Lrg Steak boli
$19.99
Pasta
Baked Ziti
$7.99
Spaghetti
$7.99
Baked Ziti w/ Meatballs
$9.99
Spaghetti w/ Meatballs
$9.99
Beverages
Fountain Soda
Pepsi
$1.99
Diet Pepsi
$1.99
Mountain Dew
$1.99
Sierra Mist
$1.99
Mug Rootbeer
$1.99
Cherry Pepsi
$1.99
Dr Pepper
$1.99
Energy Drinks
8 oz Red Bull
$2.39
16 oz Monster
$3.00
Sides
Meatball
$1.59
1 Breadstick
$1.29
Ceasar Salad
$3.99
Pasta Salad
$4.99
Cucumber Salad
$3.99
Sm Potatoes
$4.29
Lrg Potatoes
$6.29
Extra Sauce
$0.50
Extra dressing
$0.50
4 Pierogies
$4.79
Cheesecake
$5.59
Canolli
$1.29
Tuxedo Cake
$3.99
Carrot Cake
$3.99
BBQ Chips
$0.79
Reg Chips
$0.79
Frey Daddy's Pizza and More Location and Hours
(717) 900-4190
(717) 900-4190
Closed
• Opens Thursday at 10AM
