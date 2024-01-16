Skip to Main content
Friction Beer Co.
Online Ordering Unavailable
0
We hope to see you soon!
Friction Beer Co.
We are not accepting online orders right now.
11018 Johnson Dr, Shawnee, KS 66203
Friction Beer
Guest Beer
Cider
Merchandise
Snacks
Friction Beer
Canned
Zoo Station German Lager
$5.00
Aliens Exist West Coast IPA
$6.00
Suit and Tie
$12.00
Southern Hospitality IPA
$5.00
Guest Beer
Draft
Coors
$2.50
Coors / Old Forester shot
$8.00
Prairie Rainbow Sour
$4.00
Outer Range In The Steep
$5.00
Phase 3 Doggone Delish
$5.00
Firestone 805
$4.00
Destihl Dragonfruit Mango sour
$4.00
OUT OF STOCK
Drekker Strawberry Rhubarb sour
$4.00
Canned
Prairie Sour
$7.00
Athletic IPA
$6.00
Athletic Golden
$6.00
Holidaily Golden
$7.00
PBR Tall boy
$4.00
High Life
$3.00
PBR / Shot
$8.00
High Life / Shot
$7.00
Cider
Draft
half
$4.00
full
$6.00
Merchandise
T-shirts
Pink Punk IPA
$25.00
Grey Punk IPA
$25.00
Charcoal Friction Beer Co
$25.00
Friction Black Logo
$25.00
Red Friction Beer Co.
$25.00
Green Anniversary
$25.00
Mustard Anniversary
$25.00
Hats
Gray / Black Logo cap
$25.00
White / Gray Word Mark cap
$25.00
Gray / Black word mark cap
$25.00
Navy FBC corduroy
$25.00
Maroon FBC corduroy
$25.00
Gold FBC corduroy
$25.00
Powder Blue flame patch
$25.00
Heather Grey flame patch
$25.00
Hoodies
Blue Garment Dye pullover
$55.00
Grey Garment Dye pullover
$55.00
Black Hop Match zip
$50.00
Olive Graphic pullover
$50.00
Charcoal pullover
$45.00
Stickers
Hop Match circle sticker
$1.00
Beer Snake sticker
$1.00
Anniversary sticker
$1.00
Glassware
Logo Tulip
$8.00
Word Mark Willi
$6.00
Bourbon glass
$5.00
Beanies
Burgundy
$20.00
Black
$20.00
Grey
$20.00
Snacks
Chips
Uglies Sea Salt regular
$2.00
Zapps Voodoo
$2.00
Pub Mix
Mix Bowl
$3.00
Beef Sticks
Cheddar / Jalapeno
$3.00
Honey BBQ
$3.00
Friction Beer Co. Location and Ordering Hours
(816) 547-3169
11018 Johnson Dr, Shawnee, KS 66203
Closed
All hours
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement