BREAKFAST
Mexico
Scrambler with tomatoes, onions and jalapeños. Served with homemade refried beans and tortillas
Panini toast with guacamole and your choice of bacon or sunny-side up eggs. Served with seasoned potatoes
An authentic dish from Mexico City! Toast with our homemade refried beans, mozarella cheese, pico de gallo and queso fresco. Served with seasoned house potatoes.
Two delicious over easy eggs on a crispy tortilla with chipotle beans, queso fresco, sour cream and cilantro. Served with seasoned house potatoes.
Fried tortilla chips bathed in our red chipotle salsa, topped with Mexican sour cream, queso fresco, red onion, cilantro. Served with homemade refried beans
Fried tortilla chips bathed in our green tomatillo salsa, topped with Mexican sour cream, queso fresco, red onion and cilantro. Served with homemade refried beans.
Fried tortilla chips bathed in a mix of our red chipotle and tomatillo green salsas, topped with Mexican sour cream, queso fresco, red onion and cilantro. Served with homemade refried beans.
Fried tortillas filled with cheese, smothered in our homemade tomatillo salsa, topped with Mexican sour cream, queso fresco, red onion, cilantro and eggs
Fried tortillas filled with cheese, covered with our homemade refried beans, Mexican sour cream, queso fresco, red onions, cilantro and eggs any style.
Served with chopped steak, onion, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers, homemade refried beans and two eggs any style. Served with tortillas
Sunny side up eggs with green and red salsa split by chilaquiles tossed in both salsas topped with Mexican sour cream, queso fresco, cilantro and onion
Skillets
House potatoes, onions, broccoli, bell peppers, tomatoes, spinach, mushrooms and our seasoning, topped with cheddar cheese and eggs any style. Served with your choice of tortillas, toast or pancakes.
Chicken, house potatoes, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, and our seasoning, topped with cheddar cheese and eggs any style. Served with your choice of tortillas, toast or pancakes.
Ham, bacon, sausage, house potatoes, onions, peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, and our seasoning, topped with cheddar cheese and eggs any style. Served with your choice of tortillas, pancakes or toast.
Steak, house potatoes, onions, peppers, tomatoes, mushrooms, and our house seasoning, topped with cheddar cheese and eggs any style. Served with your choice of tortillas, pancakes or toast.
Pancakes & Toast
Two pancakes served with a side of whipped cream
Two pancakes topped with strawberry compote, bananas, drizzled with powdered sugar and a side of whipped cream
Two pancakes with cajeta or lechera, sprinkles and fresh strawberries
Drizzled with powdered sugar and a side of whipped cream
French toast topped with strawberry and blueberry compote, bananas, drizzled with powdered sugar and a side of whipped cream
Half order of Fruit Topped French Toast
Short stack of SbP
Eggs
Breakfast Sandwiches
(Bacon or Ham) egg, provolone cheese, pepper, tomato, onions wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Bacon, lettuce, and tomato with house made chipotle aioli
Steak, ham, bacon, fried egg, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato and our house chipotle aioli
Angus beef, a sunny-side up egg, grilled onions, mushrooms, pepper jack cheese and chipotle aioli
Steak, scrambled egg, American cheese, and grilled onions
Breakfast Sides
LUNCH
Appetizers
An authentic dish from Mexico City! Toast with our homemade refried beans, mozzarella cheese, pico de gallo and queso fresco. (4 Pieces)
House made guacamole (Tomato, onions, cilantro and jalapeños) with chips. ***No modifications***
Refried beans with tortilla chips
Ham, Fresh Mozzarella Between Two Flour Tortillas. Topped with pico de gallo and avocado
Sliced mozzarella, tomato, basil, and balsamic dressing.
Burgers
Angus beef with grilled strawberries, blueberry compote, bacon, chipotle mayo and pepper jack cheese
Angus beef with grilled pineapple, ham, chipotle pepper and pepper jack cheese
Angus beef with caramelized onions, mushrooms, jalapeños and pepper jack cheese
Veggie Patty, Lettuce, Tomato, Caramelized Onions, Pickles, Pepper Jack Cheese
Angus beef, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, chipolte aioli
Sandwiches
Grilled chicken marinated in chimichurri sauce served with melted provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and chipotle aioli
Ribeye, melted provolone cheese, grilled onions and chipotle aioli
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and chipotle aioli
Roasted eggplant, tomato, spinach and mozzarella cheese
Paninis
Salads
Lettuce, spinach, fresco cheese, strawberries, pineapple, nuts and poppy seed dressing
Lettuce, cucumbers, tomato, spinach, onions, olives, house dressed. Add 5oz ($4) or chicken ($3)
Sliced mozzarella, tomato, basil, and balsamic dressing.
Lighter Side
BEVERAGES
