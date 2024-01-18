2x points now for loyalty members
Fried & Fries - Federal Hill
Menu
Wings
Boneless
- 5 Boneless$7.99
Irresistibly tender and juicy chicken wings marinated coated in spice infused batter and fried to perfection until golden and crisp.
- 10 Boneless$13.99
- 15 Boneless$19.99
- 20 Boneless$26.99
- 30 Boneless$36.99
- 50 Boneless$55.99
Whole Wings
- 3 Whole Wings$6.99
- 6 Whole Wings$11.99
- 10 Whole Wings$18.99
- 15 Whole Wings$24.99
- 20 Whole Wings$30.99
Tenders
Quesadillas
Subs
Sandwiches/Burger
- Burger$10.99
our signature beef burgers are made of beef patty topped with a simple layer of cheese of your choice and toppings on a toasted potato bun.
- Cheese Burger$10.99
- Turkey Burger$10.99
our signature turkey burgers are made of ground white turkey meat patty topped with a simple layer of cheese of your choice and toppings on a toasted potato bun.
- Veggie Burger$10.99
our signature veggie burger patties made out of beans, grains, vegetables, and seasonings.
- Chicken Sandwich$10.99
Fried or grilled chicken with your choice of cheese and toppings on a toasted potato bun.
Wraps
Kids
Over Rice Bowl
Sauce/Dressing
Seafood
- 3pcs Tilapia$12.99
Fried fillets are coated in a mixture of flour, buttermilk, egg, cornmeal, seafood seasoning, baking powder, and baking soda. They are then deep-fried in vegetable oil until golden brown. Grilled tilapia is seasoned with choice of your seasoning and light canola oil, then grilled to perfection
- 3pcs Whiting$12.99
Fried fillets are coated in a mixture of flour, buttermilk, egg, cornmeal, seafood seasoning, baking powder, and baking soda. They are then deep-fried in oil until golden brown. Grilled fish fillet is seasoned with choice of your seasoning and light canola oil, then grilled to perfection.
- 3pcs Catfish$12.99
Fried fillets are coated in a mixture of flour, buttermilk, egg, cornmeal, seafood seasoning, baking powder, and baking soda. They are then deep-fried in vegetable oil until golden brown. Grilled fish fillet is seasoned with choice of your seasoning and light canola oil, then grilled to perfection.
- 10 pc. Shrimp$14.99
Fried shrimps are coated in a mixture of flour, buttermilk, egg, cornmeal, seafood seasoning, baking powder, and baking soda. They are then deep-fried in vegetable oil until golden brown. Grilled shrimps are seasoned with choice of your seasoning and light canola oil, then grilled to perfection.
- 5pcs Catfish$17.99
- 5pcs Tilapia$17.99
- 5pcs Whiting$17.99
Sides
Party Platter
Drinks
Add Protein
Taco
Menu (3PD)
Whole WIngs
- 3 Whole Wings$6.99
- 6 Whole Wings$11.99
- 10 Whole Wings$18.99
- 3 Whole Wings (Copy)$6.85
Wings
- 5 Wings$9.99
- 10 Wings$14.99
- 15 Wings$19.99
- 20 Wings$26.99
20 wings come with your choice of up to 4 flavors! If choosing more than one flavor please specify in Special Instruction box below how many wings for each sauce. Thank you!
- 50 wings$55.99
Boneless
Tenders
Seafood
- 3pcs Tilapia$13.99
- 3pcs Whiting$13.99
- 3pcs Catfish$13.99
- 10 pc. Shrimp$15.99
- 5 pc Catfish$18.99
Sandwiches
Drinks
- 20oz Bottle water$1.99
- 16oz Water Bottle$1.80
- Can pepsi$1.45
- cup Ice$0.75
- can orange$1.45
- can lemon soda$1.45
- Can Brisk$1.45
- Can ginger ale$1.45
- Bottle mountain dew 20oz$2.50
- Bottle Pepsi 20oz$2.50
- Bottle Crush Orange 20oz$2.50
- Bottle Ginger Ale 20oz$2.50
- Bottle Iced Tea sweet 20oz$2.50
- Bottle Root Beer 20oz$2.50
- Bottle lemon Soda 20oz$2.50