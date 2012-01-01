Friends Bar and Restaurant 236 2nd Ave S
Food
Appetizers
1/2 Cheese Curds
$5.00
1/2 Egg Rolls
$5.00
1/2 Garlic Bread Sticks
$5.00
1/2 Garlic Cheese Bread
$5.00
1/2 Mac & Cheese Bites
$5.00
1/2 Mini Tacos
$5.00
1/2 Mozzarella Sticks
$5.00
1/2 Onion Rings
$5.00
1/2 Pretzels
$5.00
Basket of Fries
$5.00
Basket of Tater Tots
$5.00
Basket of Waffle Fries
$5.00
Cheese Curds
$10.00
Egg Rolls
$10.00
Garlic Bread Sticks
$8.00
Garlic Cheese Bread
$10.00
Mac & Cheese Bites
$10.00
Mini Tacos
$10.00
Mozzarella Sticks
$10.00
Nachos
$12.00
Nachos (BEEF)
$14.00
Nachos (CHICKEN)
$14.00
Onion Rings
$10.00
Pretzels
$10.00
Wings
Pizza
Soup & Salad
Wraps
Burgers
Sandwiches
Kids Menu
Side Sauces
Food Specials
Specialty Grilled Cheese
Liquor
Liqueurs/Cordials
Amaretto
$5.25+
Baileys
$5.75+
Dr. McGill (Cherry)
$5.00+
Fireball
$5.25+
Goldschlager
$5.75+
Grand Marnier
$6.75+
Jagermeister
$5.75+
Kahlua
$5.75+
Midori
$5.00+
PermaFrost
$5.25+
Rumchata
$5.75+
Rumpleminze
$5.75+
Sambuca
$5.75+
BlueBerry
$5.00+
Blue Curacao
$5.00+
Buttershots
$5.00+
Creme De Banana
$5.00+
Creme De Coco
$5.00+
Creme De Mint
$5.00+
Peach
$5.00+
Peppermint
$5.00+
Raspberry
$5.00+
Rootbeer
$5.00+
Sloe Gin
$5.00+
Sour Apple
$5.00+
Sour Grape
$5.00+
Strawberry
$5.00+
Watermelon
$5.00+
Rum
Scotch/Bourbon
Vodka
Whiskey
Cocktails
$6.00 Mixed Shot
$6.00
$7.00 Mixed Shot
$7.00
Black Russian
$7.00
Bloody Mary
$6.50
Breakfast Shot
$7.00
California Cocaine
$7.25
Cherry Bomb
$6.50
Chuck Norris
$6.50
Colorado Bulldog
$7.00
Cosmo
$5.75
Dirty Girl Scout
$6.50
Fuzzy Navel
$5.00
Gimlet
$5.00
Grape Ape
$6.00
Green Tea
$6.50
Greyhound
$4.50
Hotty Toddy (Brandy)
$5.25
Hotty Toddy (Whiskey)
$5.25
Jag Bomb
$6.75
Kamikaze
$6.00
Lemon Drop
$6.25
Long Island Iced Tea
$7.50
Long Island TOP SHELF
$9.00
Mai Tai
$6.50
Manhattan
$6.50
Margarita (Lime)
$6.50
Margarita (Raspberry)
$6.50
Margarita (Strawberry)
$6.50
Martini (Gin)
$6.50
Martini (Vodka)
$6.50
Old Fashioned
$6.50
Paloma
$5.50
Pink Taco
$6.00
Red Headed Slut
$6.50
Scooby Snack
$6.25
Screwdriver
$4.50
Screwup
$4.50
Skittles
$6.00
Slippery Nipple
$6.50
Tequila Sunrise
$5.50
Tom Collins
$5.50
Tootsie Pop
$6.00
Vegas Bomb
$6.75
Washington Apple
$6.50
Water Moccasin
$6.50
White Russian
$7.00
Beer
16oz Draft
Pitcher
Bells Two Hearted - Pitcher
$20.00
Blue Moon - Pitcher
$20.00
Bud Light - Pitcher
$15.00
Budweiser - Pitcher
$15.00
Busch Light - Pitcher
$15.00
Coors - Pitcher
$15.00
Kona Big Wave - Pitcher
$18.00
Oktoberfest- Pitcher
$20.00
Loon Juice - Pitcher
$20.00
McGolden - Pitcher
$15.00
Miller Lite - Pitcher
$15.00
Hop Valley - Pitcher
$20.00
Bottles/Cans
Cider/Seltzer/Craft
Angry Orchard
$5.25
Bud Light Chelada
$5.75
Fresca Mix Tequila
$5.75
Fresca Mix Vodka
$5.75
High Noon Grapefruit
$5.75
High Noon Lime
$5.75
High Noon Peach
$5.75
High Noon Pineapple
$5.75
High Noon Teq. Lime
$5.75
High Noon Teq. PassionFruit
$5.75
High Noon Watermelon
$5.75
Loon Juice Mango Grapefruit
$5.25
Mikes Strawberry
$5.50
Nutrl Black Cherry
$5.75
Nutrl Pineapple
$5.75
Nutrl Watermelon
$5.75
Smirnoff Ice Raspberry
$5.50
Strongbow
$5.25
White Claw Black Cherry
$5.50
White Claw Mango
$5.50
White Claw Raspberry
$5.50
NA Beverages
N/A Drinks & Beers
Pop/Coffee
Friends Bar and Restaurant 236 2nd Ave S Location and Ordering Hours
(320) 224-0292
Closed