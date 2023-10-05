Spend $300, save $10
FOOD

Sushi Bar Starter

Hamachi Carpaccio

$18.00

Thin sliced hamachi, jalapeño, sea salt, and ponzu sauce (6 pieces)

Firecracker

$17.00

Salmon, tuna, hamachi, escolar, avocado, spicy mayo, red tobiko, and shrimp cracker (4 pieces)

Yuzu Ceviche

$18.00

Salmon, tuna, hamachi, escolar, ebi, tako topped with jalapeño, cilantro, ikura, and yuzu tobiko, served with shrimp cracker

Shuriken

$17.00

Crispy wonton, spicy tuna, green onion, unagi sauce, and seaweed flake (4 pieces)

Kitchen Starter

Scallop Butteryaki

$18.00

Seared Hokkaido scallops on top of caramelized champignon mushroom. 2-4 pieces

Shumai

$10.00

Steamed or fried shrimp, served with sweet black soy sauce. 4 pieces

Vegetable & Shrimp Tempura

$15.00

2 pieces shrimp tempura and 4 pieces mixed veggie tempura

Gyoza

$10.00

Pan-fried veggie dumplings, with sweet soy sauce. 4 pieces

Crab Cake

$15.00

Served lemon slice and topped with a green salad. Crab cake contained egg

Oyster Tempura

$15.00

Premium size oyster deep-fried panko style, served with garlic and wasabi aioli and pieces of lemon. 4 pieces

Edamame

$6.00

Steamed soybeans, salted

Spicy Edamame

$6.00

Steamed soybeans, salted. With togarashi and chili oil

Agedashi Tofu

$10.00

Fried tofu, grounded daikon, bonito flake, green onion, and dashi soy sauce (4 pieces)

Salad

Seaweed Salad

$8.00

Spring mix, mango, Asian pear, tomato, carrot, and ginger dressing

House Salad

$8.00

Soup

Reg Miso Soup

$5.00

Soybean paste, hondashi broth, seaweed, tofu, and scallions

Spicy Miso Soup

$5.00

Soybean paste, hondashi broth, seaweed, tofu, scallions, togarashi and chili oil

Oyako Soup

$9.00

Chicken and egg drop in dashi broth. Topped with green onion

Hot Entrée

Udon Tempura

$18.00

Japanese noodles served with warm broth and crispy tempura assortment

Yaki Soba

$16.00

Noodles egg, carrots, cabbage and green onion

Teriyaki

$16.00

Includes miso soup and rice

Cold Entrée

Nigiri Sushi Supreme

$42.00

Sushi 9 pieces chef choice and maki chef's choice

Sashimi Supreme

$42.00

15 pieces assorted fresh fish and sushi rice

Chirashi

$42.00

Mixed sashimi chef choice, rice, pickled Japanese vegetables and miso soup

Donburi

$38.00

Pickled Japanese vegetables and miso soup

Nigiri / Sashimi

Unagi

$10.00

Hokkaido (Japanses Scallop)

$12.00

The Chicago Department of Public Health advises that consumption of raw or undercooked foods of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, pork, poultry or shellfish, may result in an increased risk of foodborne illness. Individuals with certain underl

Tako

$9.00

Tamago

$8.00

Tobiko

$10.00

Masago

$10.00

Ikura

$12.00

Smoked Salmon

$9.00

Seared Fatty Salmon

Seared Fatty Salmon

$14.00

White Tuna Seared Albacore

$9.00

Super White Tuna

$9.00

Hamachi

Hamachi

$10.00

Ebi

$8.00
Akami Maguro

$12.00

Nama Sake

$10.00

Classic Maki

Unagi Maki

$15.00

Grilled freshwater eel and choice of avocado or cucumber. 8 pieces

California Maki

$10.00

Kani kama, avocado, cucumber, and masago. 8 pieces

Alaskan Maki

$16.00

Lobster, salmon, cream cheese, and avocado. 8 pieces

Philly Maki

$15.00

Avocado, cream cheese and choice of fresh salmon or smoked salmon. 8 pieces

Negi Hamachi Maki

$15.00

Hamachi and green onion. 6 pieces

Tekka Maki

$14.00

Fresh tuna and choice of avocado or cucumber. 8 pieces

Sake Maki

$15.00

Fresh salmon and choice of avocado or cucumber. 8 pieces

Rainbow Maki

$18.00

Crab sticks, avocado, cucumber, topped with avocado, salmon, tuna, hamachi, and Japanese dressing. 8 pieces

Dragon Maki

$17.00

Shrimp tempura, garlic mayo, masago cucumber, topped with unagi, avocado, unagi sauce, and yuzu tobiko (8 pieces)

Veggie Maki

Shiitake Maki

$10.00

Marinated shiitake mushroom, 8 pieces

Asparagus Tempura Maki

$10.00

Asparagus tempura, garlic mayo, and unagi sauce. 8 pieces

Sweet Potato Maki

$9.00

Sweet potato tempura, garlic mayo, and unagi sauce. 8 pieces

Avocado Maki

$10.00

8 pieces

Cucumber Kappa Maki

$8.00

8 pieces

Futo Maki

$13.00

Avocado, cucumber, kampyo, oshiko, and shiitake. 6 pieces

Friends Maki

Creamy Spicy Tuna

$15.00

Spicy tuna, cream cheese, avocado, spicy mayo, green onion, and tempura crumb. 8 pieces

Spicy Roll

$15.00

Spicy mayo, green onion, and chili oil. 8 pieces

Salmon Skin

$13.00

Salmon skin fried, cucumber, unagi sauce, and chili oil. 8 pieces

Summer

$16.00

Albacore, hamachi, avocado, jalapeño, cucumber, cilantro, and lime juice, 6 pieces

Crispy Spicy Tuna

$15.00

Deep-fried roll. Spicy tuna, cream cheese, avocado, green onion, and spicy mayo, 6 pieces

Red Spider

$16.00

Soft shell crab tempura, avocado, cucumber, green onion, garlic mayo, red tobiko top, and unagi sauce, 6 pieces

Black Shrimp Tempura

$15.00

Shrimp tempura, grilled asparagus, avocado, cucumber, garlic mayo, black tobiko, and unagi sauce, 6 pieces

Fire Dragon

$18.00

Spicy tuna, cream cheese, green onion, topped with unagi, avocado, tempura crumb, unagi sauce, and masago. 8 pieces

Signature Maki

Mighty Green

$18.00

albacore, cucumber, hot sauce, topped with wasabi, super white, wasabi tobiko, Japanese dressing, and scallion

Yakuza

$19.00

Spicy white tuna, soft shell crab tempura, avocado, and scallion, topped with seared tuna and unagi sauce. 8 pieces

Umi

$18.00

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, and avocado topped with spicy tuna, tempura crumb, unagi sauce, spicy mayo, and green onion. 8 pieces

Fire Wing

$18.00

Fresh salmon, avocado, asparagus, hot sauce, and scallion, topped with layer of tuna and albacore and Japanese dressing. 8 pieces

Devil Tuna

$18.00

Spicy tuna, cream cheese, avocado, and green onion, wrap with soy paper, topped with seared escolar, cilantro, ponzu sauce, and hot sauce. 8 pieces

Can You Handle

$19.00

Salmon, mango, avocado, cucumber, jalapeño, cilantro, and spicy sauce, topped with unagi, spicy mayo, unagi sauce, and togarashi. 10 pieces

Friends

$20.00

Lobster, shrimp tempura, cream cheese, spicy mayo, and green apple, topped with unagi, avocado, tempura crumb, wasabi mayo, unagi sauce, and red tobiko. 8 pieces

Pink Spring

$16.00

Soy paper wrap, Hokkaido scallop, salmon, ebi, avocado, jalapeño, cilantro, and togarashi, topped with ponzu sauce. 6 pieces

Chef Specialty Maki

Tiger Eyes

$15.00

Unagi, ebi, salmon skin, masago, seared spicy mayo, sriracha, and togarashi. 6 pieces

Rush

$18.00

Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado, asparagus, and sriracha, topped with tempura crumb, wasabi tobiko, unagi sauce and wasabi mayo. 8 pieces

23rd St

$18.00

Spicy tuna, green onion, grilled asparagus, and avocado, topped with salmon seared, garlic mayo, and fried onion. 8 pieces

Musketeer

$16.00

Salmon, tuna, hamachi, avocado, cucumber, jalapeño, and cilantro, topped with masago, green onion, and Japanese dressing. 6 pieces

Volcano

$19.00

Baked roll. Lobster, Hokkaido scallop, ebi, and togarashi wrap, topped with spicy kani kama, spicy mayo, and red tobiko. 8 pieces

Hokkaido

$16.00

Kampyo, oshinko, Asian pear, cucumber, and avocado, topped with ebi, ponzu sauce, and chili crunchy garlic. 8 pieces

Mighty Green

$18.00

albacore, cucumber, hot sauce, topped with wasabi, super white, wasabi tobiko, Japanese dressing, and scallion

Sides & Sauces

Side of Ginger Sushi

$2.00

Sushi Rice

$5.00

Steamed Rice

$3.00

Side of Ponzu Sauce

$2.00

Side of Yuzu Sauce

$2.00

Side Spicy Mayo

$2.00

Side of Wasabi

$2.00

Side of Teriyaki Sauce

$2.00

Side of Unagi Sauce

$2.00

Side of Sriracha Sauce

$2.00

N/A DRINKS

Non-Alcohol Beverages

Sparkling Water

$8.00

500 ml

CBD Honey Tea

$14.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Iced Green Tea

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$6.00

Cranberry Juice

$6.00

Evian Spring Water

$8.00

750 ml

DESSERT

Assorted Mochi

$13.00

Salted Caramel, Vegan Lychee, Black Sesame, Matcha

Tiramisu-Green Tea

$7.00