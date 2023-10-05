Friends Sushi - Rush St 710 N Rush St
FOOD
Sushi Bar Starter
Hamachi Carpaccio
Thin sliced hamachi, jalapeño, sea salt, and ponzu sauce (6 pieces)
Firecracker
Salmon, tuna, hamachi, escolar, avocado, spicy mayo, red tobiko, and shrimp cracker (4 pieces)
Yuzu Ceviche
Salmon, tuna, hamachi, escolar, ebi, tako topped with jalapeño, cilantro, ikura, and yuzu tobiko, served with shrimp cracker
Shuriken
Crispy wonton, spicy tuna, green onion, unagi sauce, and seaweed flake (4 pieces)
Kitchen Starter
Scallop Butteryaki
Seared Hokkaido scallops on top of caramelized champignon mushroom. 2-4 pieces
Shumai
Steamed or fried shrimp, served with sweet black soy sauce. 4 pieces
Vegetable & Shrimp Tempura
2 pieces shrimp tempura and 4 pieces mixed veggie tempura
Gyoza
Pan-fried veggie dumplings, with sweet soy sauce. 4 pieces
Crab Cake
Served lemon slice and topped with a green salad. Crab cake contained egg
Oyster Tempura
Premium size oyster deep-fried panko style, served with garlic and wasabi aioli and pieces of lemon. 4 pieces
Edamame
Steamed soybeans, salted
Spicy Edamame
Steamed soybeans, salted. With togarashi and chili oil
Agedashi Tofu
Fried tofu, grounded daikon, bonito flake, green onion, and dashi soy sauce (4 pieces)
Salad
Soup
Hot Entrée
Cold Entrée
Nigiri / Sashimi
Unagi
Hokkaido (Japanses Scallop)
The Chicago Department of Public Health advises that consumption of raw or undercooked foods of animal origin, such as beef, eggs, fish, lamb, pork, poultry or shellfish, may result in an increased risk of foodborne illness. Individuals with certain underl
Tako
Tamago
Tobiko
Masago
Ikura
Smoked Salmon
Seared Fatty Salmon
White Tuna Seared Albacore
Super White Tuna
Hamachi
Ebi
Akami Maguro
Nama Sake
Classic Maki
Unagi Maki
Grilled freshwater eel and choice of avocado or cucumber. 8 pieces
California Maki
Kani kama, avocado, cucumber, and masago. 8 pieces
Alaskan Maki
Lobster, salmon, cream cheese, and avocado. 8 pieces
Philly Maki
Avocado, cream cheese and choice of fresh salmon or smoked salmon. 8 pieces
Negi Hamachi Maki
Hamachi and green onion. 6 pieces
Tekka Maki
Fresh tuna and choice of avocado or cucumber. 8 pieces
Sake Maki
Fresh salmon and choice of avocado or cucumber. 8 pieces
Rainbow Maki
Crab sticks, avocado, cucumber, topped with avocado, salmon, tuna, hamachi, and Japanese dressing. 8 pieces
Dragon Maki
Shrimp tempura, garlic mayo, masago cucumber, topped with unagi, avocado, unagi sauce, and yuzu tobiko (8 pieces)
Veggie Maki
Shiitake Maki
Marinated shiitake mushroom, 8 pieces
Asparagus Tempura Maki
Asparagus tempura, garlic mayo, and unagi sauce. 8 pieces
Sweet Potato Maki
Sweet potato tempura, garlic mayo, and unagi sauce. 8 pieces
Avocado Maki
8 pieces
Cucumber Kappa Maki
8 pieces
Futo Maki
Avocado, cucumber, kampyo, oshiko, and shiitake. 6 pieces
Friends Maki
Creamy Spicy Tuna
Spicy tuna, cream cheese, avocado, spicy mayo, green onion, and tempura crumb. 8 pieces
Spicy Roll
Spicy mayo, green onion, and chili oil. 8 pieces
Salmon Skin
Salmon skin fried, cucumber, unagi sauce, and chili oil. 8 pieces
Summer
Albacore, hamachi, avocado, jalapeño, cucumber, cilantro, and lime juice, 6 pieces
Crispy Spicy Tuna
Deep-fried roll. Spicy tuna, cream cheese, avocado, green onion, and spicy mayo, 6 pieces
Red Spider
Soft shell crab tempura, avocado, cucumber, green onion, garlic mayo, red tobiko top, and unagi sauce, 6 pieces
Black Shrimp Tempura
Shrimp tempura, grilled asparagus, avocado, cucumber, garlic mayo, black tobiko, and unagi sauce, 6 pieces
Fire Dragon
Spicy tuna, cream cheese, green onion, topped with unagi, avocado, tempura crumb, unagi sauce, and masago. 8 pieces
Signature Maki
Mighty Green
albacore, cucumber, hot sauce, topped with wasabi, super white, wasabi tobiko, Japanese dressing, and scallion
Yakuza
Spicy white tuna, soft shell crab tempura, avocado, and scallion, topped with seared tuna and unagi sauce. 8 pieces
Umi
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, and avocado topped with spicy tuna, tempura crumb, unagi sauce, spicy mayo, and green onion. 8 pieces
Fire Wing
Fresh salmon, avocado, asparagus, hot sauce, and scallion, topped with layer of tuna and albacore and Japanese dressing. 8 pieces
Devil Tuna
Spicy tuna, cream cheese, avocado, and green onion, wrap with soy paper, topped with seared escolar, cilantro, ponzu sauce, and hot sauce. 8 pieces
Can You Handle
Salmon, mango, avocado, cucumber, jalapeño, cilantro, and spicy sauce, topped with unagi, spicy mayo, unagi sauce, and togarashi. 10 pieces
Friends
Lobster, shrimp tempura, cream cheese, spicy mayo, and green apple, topped with unagi, avocado, tempura crumb, wasabi mayo, unagi sauce, and red tobiko. 8 pieces
Pink Spring
Soy paper wrap, Hokkaido scallop, salmon, ebi, avocado, jalapeño, cilantro, and togarashi, topped with ponzu sauce. 6 pieces
Chef Specialty Maki
Tiger Eyes
Unagi, ebi, salmon skin, masago, seared spicy mayo, sriracha, and togarashi. 6 pieces
Rush
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado, asparagus, and sriracha, topped with tempura crumb, wasabi tobiko, unagi sauce and wasabi mayo. 8 pieces
23rd St
Spicy tuna, green onion, grilled asparagus, and avocado, topped with salmon seared, garlic mayo, and fried onion. 8 pieces
Musketeer
Salmon, tuna, hamachi, avocado, cucumber, jalapeño, and cilantro, topped with masago, green onion, and Japanese dressing. 6 pieces
Volcano
Baked roll. Lobster, Hokkaido scallop, ebi, and togarashi wrap, topped with spicy kani kama, spicy mayo, and red tobiko. 8 pieces
Hokkaido
Kampyo, oshinko, Asian pear, cucumber, and avocado, topped with ebi, ponzu sauce, and chili crunchy garlic. 8 pieces
