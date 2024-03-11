Friends With Benedicts Mimosa House Folsom
Full Menu
House Specialty Benedicts
- Classic Eggs Benedict$15.00
A toasted English muffin topped with Canadian bacon, two poached eggs, and our house made hollandaise sauce
- Florentine Benedict$17.00
A toasted English muffin topped with Canadian bacon, tomatoes, spinach, avocado, two poached eggs, and our house made hollandaise sauce
- Golden State Benedict$17.00
A toasted English muffin topped with tomatoes, avocado, crispy bacon, two poached eggs, and our house made hollandaise sauce
- Sriracha Benedict$19.00
A toasted English muffin topped with breaded crab cakes, tomatoes, spinach, avocado, two poached eggs and our house made hollandaise sauce drizzled with sriracha
- Smokey Ben$20.00
A toasted bagel topped with tomatoes, avocado, smoked salmon, grilled asparagus, two poached eggs, and our house made hollandaise sauce sprinkled with capers
- Sailor's Benedict$22.00
A toasted English muffin topped with tomatoes, crab, smoked salmon, shrimp, two poached eggs and our house made hollandaise sauce sprinkled with capers
- Border Benedict$17.00
A toasted English muffin topped with mexican style chorizo, roasted tomatoes, avocado, two poached eggs, and salsa roja
- I'm Hungover Benedict$17.00
A homemade buttermilk biscuit topped with country sausage patties, two poached eggs, and house made sausage gravy
- Filet Mignon Benedict$22.00
A toasted English muffin topped with thinly sliced filet mignon, two poached eggs, and our house made hollandaise sauce
- Fitness Benedict$17.00
A whole avocado sliced in half stuffed with two poached eggs and topped with our house made hollandaise sauce and crispy bacon crumbles, served with a fresh fruit cup
- The Folsom "Dam" Its Big$18.00
A toasted English muffin topped with crispy bacon, sausage patty, ham, jack and cheddar cheese, two poached eggs and our house made hollandaise sauce
- Veggie Benedict$17.00
A toasted English muffin topped with sautéed spinach, tomatoes, mushrooms, grilled asparagus, avocado, two poached eggs, and our house made hollandaise sauce
- Irish Eggs Benedict$18.00
A toasted English muffin topped with griddled corned beef brisket, onions, bell peppers and potatoes, two poached eggs, and topped with our house made hollandaise sauce
- Sope Benedict$17.00
Two house made corn flour sopes filled with shredded carnitas, two poached eggs, salsa roja, avocado, queso fresco, and sour cream
- Caprese Benedict$16.00
A toasted English muffin topped with tomatoes, basil, fresh mozzarella cheese, two poached eggs, topped with our house made hollandaise sauce drizzled with balsamic
- Country Waffle Benedict$18.00
Two belgian waffle quarters topped with country fried steak, two poached eggs and our house made sausage gravy
Guac & Roll
- Avocado Toast$15.00
Grilled sourdough bread topped with mashed avocado, soft scrambled eggs and micro basil
- Serrano Avocado Toast$16.00
Grilled wheat bread topped with mashed avocado, sliced tomatoes, two poached eggs, micro basil and drizzled with a balsamic glaze
- Elotero Avocado Toast$16.00
Grilled wheat bread topped with mashed avocado, grilled com, cilantro, pickled red onions, queso fresco, lime, black pepper, and drizzled with mayo
- California Avocado Toast$17.00
Grilled sourdough bread topped with mashed avocado, sliced tomatoes, crispy bacon and scrambled eggs
- Caprese Avocado Toast$16.00
Grilled wheat bread topped with mashed avocado, fresh mozzarella cheese, heirloom tomatoes, micro basil and drizzled with balsamic
- Smoked Salmon Avocado Toast$20.00
Grilled sourdough bread topped with mashed avocado, smoked salmon, two poached eggs, micro basil and everything bagel seasoning
FWB House Favorites
- Grilled Pork Chops$25.00
Two broiled pork chops served with two eggs any style, your choice of potatoes, and toast
- New York Steak Combination$28.00
12 oz New York steak broiled, served with two eggs any style, your choice of potatoes, and toast
- James Filet Mignon$30.00
4 oz broiled filet mignon, served with two eggs any style, your choice of potatoes, and toast
- Granny's Biscuits & Gravy$17.00
House made buttermilk biscuits topped with sausage gravy. Served with two eggs any style, your choice of potatoes, and four strips of bacon or sausage
- Country Fried Steak & Eggs$22.00
House made chicken fried steak topped with sausage gravy, served with two eggs any style, your choice of potatoes, and toast
- Corned Beef Hash & Eggs$22.00
Our delicious homemade corned beef hash served with two eggs any style, your choice of potatoes, and toast
- The Eggwich$15.00
Butter croissant stuffed with two scrambled eggs, jack cheese, cheddar cheese, crispy bacon, sliced ham, avocado, and your choice of potatoes
- Rainbow Fruit Parfait$12.00
Vanilla yogurt and granola layered with strawberries, bananas, blueberries, and blackberries
- Goldie Lox & Bagel$20.00
Your traditional lox and bagel served with smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers, lettuce, avocado, tomatoes, red onions and a fresh fruit cup
- El Dorado Burrito$15.00
Scrambled eggs, jack cheese, cheddar cheese, crispy bacon or diced ham, and hash browns. Topped with avocado slices and served with a side of sour cream and salsa
- Oatmeal$12.00
Omelette Obsession
- Big Sancho Omelette$20.00
House made pork tenderloin chili verde, country sausage, hot link and jack cheese. Topped with guacamole, salsa roja, and sour cream
- Fitness Omelette$18.00
Egg whites, chicken apple sausage, spinach, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, feta cheese, and avocado
- Crossfit Omelette$18.00
Egg whites, turkey bacon, mushrooms, spinach, jack cheese, and avocado
- Veggie Omelette$17.00
Spinach, mushrooms, tomatoes, bell peppers, zuchini, onions, jack cheese, cheddar cheese, feta cheese, sour cream, and avocado
- Under the Sea Omelette$22.00
Shrimp, salmon, crab, capers, tomatoes, avocado and house made hollandaise sauce
- California Omelette$18.00
Crispy bacon, tomatoes, mushrooms, jack cheese, cheddar cheese, avocado, and sour cream
- Fajita Omelette$18.00
Your choice of chicken or steak, bell peppers, onions, jack cheese, cheddar cheese, salsa roja, guacamole, and sour cream
- Country Boy Omelette$18.00
Sausage patties, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, jack cheese, and American cheese
- Bacon Temptation Omelette$18.00
Crispy bacon, mushrooms, onions, jack cheese, cheddar cheese, bell peppers, and extra bacon of course
- Santa Fe Omelette$18.00
Chorizo, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, chives, jalapeños, jack cheese, cheddar cheese, sour cream, avocado and a side of salsa roja
- Chile Verde Omelette$18.00
House made pork tenderloin chile verde and jack cheese topped with sour cream
- Big Daddy Omelette$21.00
A five egg omelette stuffed with pepperoni, bacon, ham, sausage, cheddar cheese, and American cheese
- Custom Omelette$14.00
Desayuno Mexicano
- Huevos Rancheros$18.00
Two eggs any style over crispy corn tostadas topped with house made ranchero salsa, sour cream, and queso fresco with avocado. Served with a side of Mexican rice and refried beans
- Border Burrito$18.00
Chorizo sautéed with onions, bell peppers, scrambled eggs, hash browns, jack cheese, and cheddar cheese wrapped up in a flour tortilla and topped with sliced avocado. Served with a side of house roasted salsa
- Chilaquiles$20.00
Two eggs any style over sautéed corn tortilla chips, queso fresco, sour cream, avocado, and carne asada. Served with mexican rice and refried beans
- Homemade Tamales$18.00
Choice of chicken or pork tamales, topped with red enchilada sauce, sour cream, and cheese. Served with mexican rice, refried beans, and two eggs any style
Happiness is Pancakes
- Single Cinnamon Roll Pancakes$10.00
- Short Stack Cinnamon Roll Pancakes$13.00
- Full Stack Cinnamon Roll Pancakes$15.00
- Single Plain Pancakes$8.00
- Short Stack Plain Pancakes$11.00
- Full Stack Plain Pancakes$13.00
- Single Fresh Blueberry Pancakes$10.00
- Short Stack Fresh Blueberry Pancakes$13.00
- Full Stack Fresh Blueberry Pancakes$15.00
- Single Chocolate Chip Pancakes$9.00
- Short Stack Chocolate Chip Pancakes$12.00
- Full Stack Chocolate Chip Pancakes$14.00
- Single Strawberry Shortcake Pancakes$10.00
- Short Stack Strawberry Shortcake Pancakes$13.00
- Full Stack Strawberry Shortcake Pancakes$15.00
- Single Banana Pecan Buckwheat Pancakes$10.00
- Short Stack Banana Pecan Buckwheat Pancakes$13.00
- Full Stack Banana Pecan Buckwheat Pancakes$15.00
- Single Lemon Ricotta Pancakes$10.00
- Short Stack Lemon Ricotta Pancakes$13.00
- Full Stack Lemon Ricotta Pancakes$15.00
- Single Hawaiian Pancakes$10.00
With pineapple, banana, coconut, and macadamia nut
- Short Stack Hawaiian Pancakes$13.00
With pineapple, banana, coconut, and macadamia nut
- Full Stack Hawaiian Pancakes$15.00
With pineapple, banana, coconut, and macadamia nut
- Pancake Combination$18.00
Two pancakes, two sausage links, two strips of crispy bacon, and two eggs any style
Belgian Waffles
- Brunch Waffle$20.00
Belgian waffle topped with two eggs any style, two strips of bacon, and two sausage links. Served with butter, syrup, and powdered sugar
- Fried Chicken & Waffles$18.00
Belgian waffle topped with fried chicken tenders, powdered sugar, butter, and syrup
- Churro Waffle$18.00
Belgian waffle sprinkled with cinnamon sugar, powdered sugar and a scoop of vanilla bean ice cream. Topped with sliced bananas and sweetened condensed milk
- Fruity Waffle$20.00
Belgian waffle topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, bananas and pecans. Served with whipped cream, powdered sugar, butter, and syrup
- Bacon Waffle$16.00
Belgian waffle cooked with crispy bacon bits inside. Served with powdered sugar, butter, and syrup
- Banana Split Waffle$18.00
Belgian waffle topped with strawberries, a banana split, vanilla bean ice cream, chocolate sauce, sprinkles, whipped cream, powdered sugar, and a cherry on top
- Unicorn Waffle$16.00
Belgian waffle cooked with sprinkles inside. Topped with vanilla bean ice cream, whipped cream, powdered sugar, and even more sprinkles
- Banana Bomb Waffle$18.00
Belgian waffle topped with bananas, Nutella, peanut butter, whipped cream, powdered sugar, butter, and syrup
- Old Fashioned Waffle$14.00
Belgian waffle served with powdered sugar, butter, and syrup
South of the Border Plates
- Chile Verde Burrito$18.00
Marinated pork tenderloin chile verde burrito served with a side of Mexican rice, refried beans topped with jack cheese and sour cream
- Diablo Burrito$16.00
Flour tortilla filled with hot cheetos, carne asada, refried beans, mexican rice, pico de gallo, and guacamole
- Tacos Locos$16.00
Three street tacos with onions and cilantro. One served with carne asada, one with chicken, and one with mexican style chorizo. Served with a side of mexican rice and refried beans
- Sizzling Fajita Platter$22.00
Your choice of chicken or steak, served with bell peppers, onions, pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole, Mexican rice and refried beans. Choice of tortillas
- Hard Shell Tacos$17.00
Three hard shell tacos stuffed with ground beef, lettuce, tomato, jack cheese, cheddar cheese, and sour cream. Served with a side of Mexican rice and refried beans
- Que-Sa-Dilluh$18.00
Choice of chicken or steak with melted cheese. Served with a side of salsa, pico de gallo, sour cream, and guacamole. Served with a side of Mexican rice and refried beans
- Chicken Enchiladas Verdes$18.00
Grilled chicken and jack cheese wrapped in corn tortillas and topped with chile verde salsa, sour cream and jack cheese. Served with a side of Mexican rice and refried beans
- Carne Asada$20.00
Grilled carne asada served with Mexican rice, refried beans, pico de gallo, guacamole and your choice of tortillas
- Chile Verde Breakfast$18.00
Marinated pork tenderloin served with two eggs any style, refried beans, and your choice of tortillas
- Steak Ranchero$19.00
Marinated steak, jalapeños, onions and tomatoes, pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole. Served with a side of mexican rice and refried beans. Choice of tortillas
- Tropical Shrimp Ceviche$22.00
Shrimp, mango, cucumber, tomatoes, red onions, chili, and lime. Served with fresh tortilla chips
- Shrimps in Blankets$22.00
Shrimp wrapped in crispy bacon and deep fried until tender with melted jack cheese and chipotle sauce served with a side of Mexican rice and refried beans. Choice of tortillas
- Diablo Shrimp$22.00
Large shrimp sautéed in a spicy chile sauce. Served with a side of Mexican rice and refried beans. Choice of tortillas
- Camarones Al Mojo De Ajo$22.00
Large shrimp cooked in garlic. Served with a side of Mexican rice and refried beans. Choice of tortillas
- Sopes$18.00
Choice of chicken, steak or carnitas. Two house made corn tortilla sopes, topped with refried beans, lettuce, diced tomatoes, queso fresco, and sour cream. Served with a side of Mexican rice, refried beans and a side of salsa
- The Three Amigos$20.00
One chicken enchilada, one chicken or pork tamale and one hard shell taco with ground beef. Served with a side of Mexican rice and refried beans
Combination
- Bacon Combination$15.00
- Sausage Links Combination$15.00
- Turkey Bacon Links Combination$16.00
- Turkey Sausage Links Combination$16.00
- Canadian Bacon Combination$15.00
- Chicken Apple Sausage Combination$16.00
- Sausage Patties Combination$16.00
- Turkey Sausage Patties Combination$16.00
- Hot Link Combination$15.00
- Hawaiian Style Ham Steak Combination$18.00
- No Meat Combination$15.00
Fire Roasted Potato Skillets
- El Dorado Skillet$18.00
Two egg whites scrambled, spinach, mushrooms, ground beef, diced tomatoes, topped with avocado and a side of salsa roja, over a bed of country potatoes
- Paleo Skillet$18.00
Two egg whites scrambled with bacon, spinach, mushrooms, onions, diced tomato and zucchini. Topped with avocado and served over a bed of country potatoes
- Primavera Skillet$17.00
Two eggs scrambled with jack cheese, cheddar cheese, zucchini, spinach, onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, and sliced avocado over a bed of country potatoes
- Meat Lovers Skillet$18.00
Two eggs scrambled with crispy bacon, sausage links, ham, jack cheese, and cheddar cheese over a bed of country potatoes
- Protein Skillet$18.00
Two egg whites scrambled with chicken apple sausage, mushrooms, spinach, onions, sautéed garlic, over a bed of country potatoes, topped with macadamia nuts and avocado
- Western Skillet$22.00
Two eggs scrambled over chicken fried steak, crispy hash browns, and sausage gravy
- Chorizo Skillet$18.00
Two eggs scrambled with chorizo, jalapeños, onions, tomatoes, pepper jack cheese and sour cream. Served over a bed of country potatoes and surrounded by crispy chips. Served with a side of salsa roja
- Diablo Skillet$18.00
Two scrambled eggs with hot links, jalapeños, onions, bell peppers, tomatoes, and pepper jack cheese over a bed of country potatoes
Oh Crépe!
- Nutella Crepes$15.00
Two house made crepes filled with Nutella, strawberries, and bananas. Topped with whipped cream and dusted with powdered sugar and coconut
- Berry Sweet Crepes$15.00
Two house made crepes filled with fresh strawberries, blueberries and our house made sweet cream cheese. Topped with whipped cream and dusted with powdered sugar
- Pink Strawberry Crepes$15.00
Two house made crepes filled with fresh strawberries. Topped with whipped cream and dusted with powdered sugar and drizzled with chocolate
- S'mores Crepes$15.00
Two house made crepes drizzled with Nutella, torched marshmallows and graham crackers. Topped with whipped cream and dusted with powdered sugar
- Crabby Crepes$22.00
A house made crepe filled with fresh crab, shrimp, mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, and chives. Topped with hollandaise sauce and capers. Served with your choice of hashbrowns or country potatoes
- Spring Crepe$18.00
A house made crepe filled with eggs, spinach, onions, bell peppers, zucchini, tomatoes, mushrooms, cheddar and jack cheese. Topped with avocado, sour cream and chives. Served with your choice of hash browns or country potatoes
Fluffy French Toast
- Classic French Toast$15.00
French toast dipped into our sweet cream egg batter and dusted with cinnamon and powdered sugar
- Fruity French Toast$20.00
French toast dipped into our sweet cream egg batter and topped with fresh strawberries, blueberries, and bananas. Dusted with cinnamon and powdered sugar and topped with whipped cream
- Crunchy French Toast$20.00
French toast dipped into our sweet cream egg batter rolled in crunchy frosted flakes, sprinkled with sliced almonds, raspberries and dusted with cinnamon and powdered sugar. Topped with whipped cream and a raspberry drizzle
- Nutella S'mores French Toast$20.00
French toast dipped into our sweet cream egg batter and topped with crushed graham crackers, toasted marshmallows, Nutella, whipped cream and dusted with cinnamon and powdered sugar
- Aloha French Toast$20.00
French toast dipped into our sweet cream egg batter and topped with pineapple, banana, coconut, macadamia nuts, and white chocolate syrup. Dusted with cinnamon and powdered sugar
- Stuffed French Toast$20.00
French toast dipped into our sweet cream egg batter and stuffed with strawberries, blueberries, and our sweet cream cheese. Dusted with cinnamon and powdered sugar and topped with whipped cream
- Fruity Pebble French Toast$20.00
French toast dipped into our sweet cream egg batter rolled in fruity pebble cereal, dusted with cinnamon and powdered sugar and topped with frosting and whipped cream
Sides
- Side Bacon (2)$4.00
- Side Bacon (4)$8.00
- Side Fresh Fruit$4.50
- Side Berries$4.50
- Side Cottage Cheese$3.50
- Side Hashbrowns$4.99
- Side Turkey Bacon (2)$8.00
- Side Turkey Bacon (4)$4.00
- Side Sausage Links (2)$2.50
- Side Sausage Links (4)$4.99
- Side Dressing$1.00
- Side House Salad$4.99
- Side Turkey Sausage (2)$4.00
- Side Turkey Sausage (4)$8.00
- Side Country Potatoes$4.99
- Side Avocado$5.00
- Side Red Salsa$2.00
- Side Green Salsa$2.00
- Side Chile Verde$6.99
- Side Guacamole$5.00
- Side Chicken Apple Sausage$5.00
- Side Sour Cream$1.00
- Side Cheese$1.00
- Side Ham Steak$10.00
- Side Gravy$3.00
- Side Hot Link$5.00
- Side Mexican Rice$3.50
- Side Refried Beans$4.00
- Side French Fries$6.00
- Side Tortillas$1.50
- Side Corned Beef$9.00
- Chips and Salsa$4.99
- Chips$4.99
- Side Oatmilk$2.00
- Side Almond Milk$2.00
- Side 1 Egg$1.50
- Side 2 Eggs$3.00
- Side 3 Eggs$4.50
- Side 4 Eggs$6.00
- Side Diablo Salsa$2.00
- Side Hollandaise$2.99
- Side Fruit Bowl$12.99
- Side Biscuits and Gravy$6.00
- Side Sausage Patty$4.99
Lunch & More
Appetizers
- Fiesta Trio$12.00
Homemade tortilla chips served with a side of guacamole, salsa, and refried beans
- FWB Platter$18.00
Four buffalo wings, three chicken strips, four mozzarella sticks, french fries and a side of ranch,
- Buffalo Wings$16.00
Choose between medium or sweet and spicy habanero. Served with carrots, celery and a side of ranch
- Buenas "Nachos"$17.00
Homemade tortilla chips, refried beans, jalapeños, tomatoes, onions, guacamole, sour cream, and your choice of chicken or steak
- Mozzarella Sticks$12.00
Crispy mozzarella sticks served with a side of marinara sauce
- Carne Asada Fries$14.00
Carne asada, cilantro, onions, guacamole, sour cream, over a bed of french fries
- Fried Artichoke Hearts$12.00
Crispy breaded artichoke hearts covered in Parmesan cheese. Served with a side of ranch
- Fried Calamari$18.00
Crispy deep fried calamari served with lemon and chipotle sauce
- Coconut Shrimp$16.00
Crispy deep fried coconut shrimp served with sweet chili sauce
- Queso Fundido Dip$15.00
Mozzarella cheese, onions, bell peppers, and chorizo served on a hot skillet with fresh tortilla chips
Salads
- Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing
- Kale Salad$14.00
Kale, romaine, dried cranberries, pepitas, apple, feta cheese, and poppy seed dressing
- New York Salad$14.00
Mixed greens, bleu cheese, dried cranberries, croutons, red onions, and balsamic vinaigrette
- Summer Salad$14.00
Spinach, sliced strawberries, pecans, avocado, feta cheese, and balsamic vinaigrette
- Tex Mex Salad$14.00
Mixed greens, jack cheese, cheddar cheese, bell peppers, onions, avocado, com, tomatoes, black beans, tortilla strips, and cilantro lime dressing
- Caribbean Salad$14.00
Mixed greens, pineapple, mandarin oranges, cucumber, dried cranberries, bell peppers, honey-lime dressing
- Caprese Salad$13.00
Sliced tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, basil, balsamic glaze
Burgers
- Brunch Burger$18.00
One fried egg, avocado, bacon, American cheese, and thousand island dressing
- Western BBQ Burger$16.00
Bacon, American cheese, onion rings and barbecue sauce
- Bacon Cheeseburger$16.00
Bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, thousand island dressing and onion
- Bulk Burger$19.00
16 oz patty with grilled mushrooms, sautéed onions, bacon, avocado, jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and thousand island dressing served on grilled sourdough
- Bleu Cheeseburger$18.00
Melted bleu cheese crumbles, grilled mushrooms and sautéed onions
- Bacon Mac Burger$18.00
Bacon and mac and cheese
- Spicy Guac Burger$18.00
Jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, guacamole, lettuce, tomato, and onion
- Garden Burger$17.00
Vegetarian burger patty, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, honey mustard, and pickles
Sandwiches
- California BLT$15.00
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and mayo on toasted sourdough bread
- The Club$17.00
Turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toasted sourdough bread
- Pulled Pork$16.00
Slow roasted pork with BBQ sauce and onion strings on a brioche bun
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$16.00
Grilled chicken breast, Parmesan cheese, lettuce, and Caesar dressing wrapped in a spinach flour tortilla
- Chipotle Chicken Melt$16.00
Grilled sourdough bread with grilled chicken, onions, bell peppers, avocado, jack cheese, and our house made chipotle sauce
- Philly Cheese Steak$17.00
New York steak sliced on a French roll with jack cheese, sautéed onions and bell pepper
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Grilled chicken breast, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, and pesto on grilled ciabatta bread
- Turkey Wrap$16.00
Turkey breast, Swiss cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, and mayo wrapped in a flour tortilla
- Veggie Melt$17.00
Mushrooms, grilled onions, avocado, Feta cheese, and roasted red peppers on grilled ciabatta bread
Kids Menu
Kids Breakfast
Kids Lunch
NA Beverages
Espresso Menu
- Single Espresso Shot$2.00
- Double Espresso Shot$3.00
- Americano$4.00
Signature Italian double espresso shot with hot water
- Red Eye$5.00
Signature Italian espresso with roasted coffee
- Cafe Vienna$3.00
Signature Italian espresso shot topped with whipped cream
- Buzz Shot$4.00
Signature Italian espresso layered with half and half and vanilla bean syrup
- Cold Brew$4.00
- Affogato$8.00
Signature Italian espresso poured over vanilla bean ice cream
- London Fog$5.00
Earl Grey tea with steamed milk, vanilla, and honey
- Latte$5.00
- Hazelnut Latte$6.00
- Vanilla Latte$6.00
- Chai Tea Latte$5.00
- Mocha$6.00
- White Mocha$6.00
- Caramel Machiatto$6.00
- Cappuccino$5.00
- Ghirardelli Hot Chocolate$5.00
With whipped cream
Juices & More
- Apple Juice$5.00
- Cranberry Juice$5.00
- Fresh Orange Juice$6.00
- Grapefruit Juice$5.00
- Guava Juice$5.00
- Mango Juice$5.00
- Pineapple Juice$5.00
- Arnold Palmer$4.50
- Iced Tea$4.00
- Soda$3.00
- Shirley Temple$4.00
- Roy Rogers$4.00
- Tomato Juice$5.00
- V-8 Juice$5.00
- Milk$4.00
- Chocolate Milk$4.50
- Almond Milk$5.00
- Italian Roasted Coffee$4.00
Decaf available upon request
- Hot Tea$5.00
Served with lemon, mint and honey. Tea selection: Earl Grey, English breakfast, chamomile, chai spice, green tea, orange spice, peppermint
- DIH$1.00
- Virgin Mimosa$8.00
Liquor Menu
Tequila Options
- Well Tequila$10.00
- Casamigos Blanco$15.00
- Casamigos Reposado$16.00
- Casamigos Anejo$17.00
- Casamigos Mezcal$20.00
- Don Julio Blanco$15.00
- Don Julio Reposado$17.00
- Don Julio Anejo$19.00
- don Julio 70$20.00
- Patron Silver$14.00
- Patron Reposado$15.00
- Patron Anejo$16.00
- Dios Azul Plata$15.00
- Dios Azul Reposado$16.00
- Dios Azul Anejo$17.00
- Clase Azul Plata$25.00
- Clase Azul Reposado$30.00
- Clase Azul Anejo$100.00
- Clase Azule Gold$120.00
- Clase Azul Mezcal$80.00
- Don Julio 1942$45.00