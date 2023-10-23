Full Menu

SNACKS/MEALS

Hummus Cup Side
$0.75

A side of original hummus snack cup. A great pairing with our pretzels or veggie cup. Please see menu to sleect.

Buffalo Chicken Strips
$7.49

4-6 large chicken strips with a side of celery and carrots and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese

Dino Nuggets
$5.99

6 dino nuggets

Dino Nugget Meal
$6.99

4 Dino nuggets with 4 smiley fries and a juice box

Mac n' Cheese
$5.99

Kraft gooey mac n' cheese

Bavarian Pretzels
$4.00

Soft pretzel stick topped with salt

Pizza Logs
$6.99

Pizza in a log cooked to melty cheesy perfection

Loaded Nachos
$8.50

Nachos topped with beef crumbles, cheese, and banana peppers

Nachos
$4.99

Warmed up nachos with a side of cheese

Smiley Fries
$1.99

Crispy mashed potato fries (5)

Veggie Cup
$4.50

3-4 different types of freshly cut up veggies. Includes a side of ranch.

Fruit Cup
$4.50

Freshly cut seasonal fruit variety. Will change based on availability of fruit.

Mix n' Match (3)
$3.00

Pick 3 snacks for your mix n' match snack flight

Pirate Booty
$2.00
Famous Amos Cookies
$2.00
Assorted Chip Bag
$2.00
Welchs Fruit Snack
$1.25
Mix n' Match (6)
$6.00

Pick a choice of 6 snacks for your snack flights

Banana
$1.00

PANINIS/SIDES

Grilled Cheese
$6.19

Freshly prepared panini with mozzarella cheese

Ham n' Cheese
$7.50

Panini with ham and mozzarella cheese

Turkey n' no-nut Pesto
$8.29

Our special no-nut pesto prepared with decadent turkey and melted mozzarella cheese

Chocolate Banana
$7.50
Ceasar Salad
$8.89
Soup
$7.99

Please ask staff for soup of the day

PIZZA

Cheese
$16.95
Pepperoni
$17.95
Veggie
$18.95
Supreme
$20.95
Buffalo Chicken
$18.95
Personal Pizza Cheese
$5.99
Personal Pizza Pepperoni
$6.50
Personal Pizza Veggie
$6.99
Personal Pizza Supreme
$7.49

DESSERT

Ice cream 1 scoop
$2.99
Ice cream 2 scoop
$3.99
ice cream 3 scoop
$4.99
Sundae
$3.79
Waffle Nachos
$6.21
Loaded Waffle Nachos
$9.99
Cookies
$1.50
Assorted Pastry
$1.75

BREAKFAST

Cereal Bar
$2.99
Open Faced Bagel Breakfast Sandwhich
$4.50
Egg & Sausage Muffin
$7.50
WAaffle Stix
$4.99
Pearled Sugar Belgian Waffle
$4.99
Caramel Cup w/ Apple
$3.75

BEVERAGES

Coffee
$3.00

New Day Coffee

Latte
$4.00

New Day Espresso Bean Latte made to order!

Mocha
$4.75
Espresso
$3.00
Coffee Flight
$9.75

Three different seasonal coffee beverages a la flight style with a choice of stroopwafel or assorted pastry on the side.

Lotus Energy
$5.50

Pick your favorite drink from our ever changing themed menus! Featuring Plant Energy 7 (PE7), our proprietary blend of Earth's 7 power plants, b-vitamins, amino acids and NATURAL caffeine.

Lotus Fruit Fusion
$5.99
Lotus Blend
$6.75
Cold Brew
$4.00
Coffee Frappe
$6.00
Kids Coffee
$1.75
Tea
$2.00
Apple Slushie
$3.75
Milkshake
$5.99
Hot Apple Cider
$1.99
Good2Grow Juice
$4.99
Juice Box
$2.00
Bottle of Water
$2.00
Propel
$2.50
Snapple
$2.50
Lipton Iced Tea
$2.50
Soda Bottle
$2.50
Pepsi-Can
$2.00
Diet Pepsi- Can
$2.00
Ginger Ale- Can
$2.00
Orange- Can
$2.00
Cherry Pepsi- Can
$2.00
Sprite- Can
$2.00
Root Beer- Can
$2.00
Redbull- Regular
$4.70
Redbull- Sugar Free
$4.70

Open Play

Tickets

Adult
$5.00
Child
$15.00
Punch Pass
$100.00
Group Rate
$12.50
Child Socks
$2.00
Adult Socks
$2.50

Candy

Suckers

Dum Dums
$0.50
Gourmet Pops
$1.00
Honey Sticks
$0.25
Fruit Snacks
$0.50
Gummy Bears
$0.50
Fruit Gems
$0.25
Laffy Taffy
$1.00
Push Pop
$2.00
Pop Rocks
$2.00
Gummy Dinosaur/Spider
$2.50
Nerds Rope
$2.00
Lemonhead
$1.00
Smartie Necklace
$0.50
Ring Pop Gummy Gems
$3.75
Kinder Egg
$1.75
Gummy Hamburger/Hotdog/Cupcake
$0.50
Nerds Clusters
$2.00
Ring Pop
$1.50
Peppermint Patty
$0.50
Starburst
$0.25