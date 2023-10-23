Friendship Fortress Cafe 1590 Hopkins Road
Full Menu
SNACKS/MEALS
A side of original hummus snack cup. A great pairing with our pretzels or veggie cup. Please see menu to sleect.
4-6 large chicken strips with a side of celery and carrots and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese
6 dino nuggets
4 Dino nuggets with 4 smiley fries and a juice box
Kraft gooey mac n' cheese
Soft pretzel stick topped with salt
Pizza in a log cooked to melty cheesy perfection
Nachos topped with beef crumbles, cheese, and banana peppers
Warmed up nachos with a side of cheese
Crispy mashed potato fries (5)
3-4 different types of freshly cut up veggies. Includes a side of ranch.
Freshly cut seasonal fruit variety. Will change based on availability of fruit.
Pick 3 snacks for your mix n' match snack flight
Pick a choice of 6 snacks for your snack flights
PANINIS/SIDES
Freshly prepared panini with mozzarella cheese
Panini with ham and mozzarella cheese
Our special no-nut pesto prepared with decadent turkey and melted mozzarella cheese
Please ask staff for soup of the day
PIZZA
DESSERT
BREAKFAST
BEVERAGES
New Day Coffee
New Day Espresso Bean Latte made to order!
Three different seasonal coffee beverages a la flight style with a choice of stroopwafel or assorted pastry on the side.
Pick your favorite drink from our ever changing themed menus! Featuring Plant Energy 7 (PE7), our proprietary blend of Earth's 7 power plants, b-vitamins, amino acids and NATURAL caffeine.