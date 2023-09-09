Fries the Limit 10506 193rd Street Ct E
Signature Menu
THE PNW
Seasoned natural cut crispy fries, drizzled in garlic oil, tossed with minced garlic and parmesan cheese and garnished with Italian parsley
PLAIN JANE
Crispy Natural cut fries house seasoning served with our signature fry sauce.
THE BODEGA
A deconstructed “New York Classic Chopped Cheese” Crispy Natural cut fries loaded with chard and chopped 100% angus hamburger patties, sautéed peppers and onions melted American cheese, topped with seasoned shredded iceberg lettuce and tomatoes, and drizzled with ketchup and mayo
THE SEOUL
Crispy Natural cut fries loaded topped with thinly sliced Bulgogi seasoned beef sirloin (Korean beef barbecue) Kimchi, and toasted sesame seeds topped siracha mayo, garnished with scallions
THE KRAKEN
YOU’RE A JERK
THE TEX-MEX
Crispy seasoned natural cut fries topped with black beans, Carne asada, our queso fresco & pepper jack cheese blend, Pico De Gallo, pickled jalapenos and drizzled in sour cream and our avocado sauce
NASHVILLE HOT & WAFFLES
THE PHILLY
THE GREEK
THE FRITO PIE
Crispy Natural cut fries loaded with our signature Cheddar cheese sauce, house made 3 bean and beef chili garnished with, sour cream, scallions, and Frito corn chips