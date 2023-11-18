Online ordering now available through Toast!
Fritura Kings 16 N 6th St
Lunch
Sandwiches
- Riki Taki$9.00
Ground beef, egg, cabbage, Ketchup & Mayo on a toasted Italian Bread
- Ham & Cheese$8.00
Toasted Ham and Cheese on Italian bread
- Chimi$8.00
topped w. mayoketchup, cabbage, and tomato
- Cheese Burger$8.00
Beef burger with lettuce, tomato, mayo, & ketchup
- Cheese Steak$10.00
Beef steak with american chz, lettuce, tomato, mayo, & ketchup
- Cubano$10.00
Pork, Ham, American chz, lettuce, mayo, mustard, pickle
- Tripleta$10.00
Ham, chicken, american chz, lett, tomato, mayo, & ketchup
- Chop Cheese Sandwich$10.00
ground beef, american chz, lett, tom, mayo-ketchup
- Dominican Hot Dog$8.00
topped with shredded cabbage, corn, shredded chicken, chz whiz, mayo-ketchup, & potato sticks
- King club$18.00
Chicken, Ham,american chz, lett, tom, mayo, and ketchup
Quesadilla
Sides
Picadera
Appetizer
- Pastelitos con Queso$2.00
Cheese
- Pastelitos Carne$2.00
- Pastelitos Carrne y Queso$2.00
Beef and Cheese
- Pastelitos Pollo y Queso$2.00
Chicken and Cheese
- Alcapurrias de platano$2.00
fried plantain with beef
- Alcapurrias de yucca$2.00
fried yucca with beef
- Quipes$2.00
- Rellenos de papa$2.00
stuffed potato with beef
- Pizza Pastelitos$2.00
Seafood
Large Lunch
Small Lunch
Churasco
Breakfast
Bagels
Pancake
French Toast
Waffle
Burritos
Breakfast sandwich
Beverage
Natural Juices
Sodas and more
Rica
Fritura Kings 16 N 6th St Location and Ordering Hours
(484) 878-2187
Open now • Closes at 3AM