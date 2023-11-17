Froggy's
Food
Small Plates
- 12 Pieces Wings$19.95
Naked, Cajun dry wings, buffalo and pineapple teriyaki, ranch, or blue cheese, carrots, and celery
- 7 Pieces Wings$12.95
Naked, Cajun dry wings, buffalo and pineapple teriyaki, ranch, or blue cheese, carrots, and celery
- Chicken Fingers$12.95
Ranch or sweet chili
- Chips and Guacamole$12.00
- Chips and Salsa$7.00
- House Cut Fries$7.95
- Pretzel$9.95
Salt, beer cheese, and bourbon whole grain mustard
- Shrimp Cocktail$14.95
Dill, cocktail sauce, and lemon
- Thai Chili Crispy Shrimp$14.95
Sweet Thai chili, peanuts, cilantro, and sesame seeds
- Truffle Parmesan Fries$9.95
Truffle oil, Parmesan, and parsley
Burgers & Sandwiches
- 1/3 Lb Burger$15.95
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, house sauce, brioche bun, and pickle
- Chicken Sandwich$16.95
Crispy or grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickles, house sauce, and brioche bun
- Blackened Mahi Sandwich$18.95
Lettuce, tomato, red onion, remoulade, and brioche bun
- BLT$15.95
Applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli, and sourdough toast
- Grilled Cheese$15.95
Salads
Flatbreads
- Margherita Flatbread$11.95
Garlic olive oil, fresh mozzarella, roma tomatoes, and basil
- Pepperoni Flatbread$13.95
Red sauce, mozzarella, and cup pepperoni
- Jerk Chicken Flatbread$14.95
Mozzarella, jerked chicken, jerked BBQ sauce, red onion, red bell pepper, cilantro, and scallion
- Garlic Shrimp Flatbread$15.95
Garlic shrimp, pesto, roma tomato, feta, and scallion
- Froggys Cheese$10.95
Breakfast
- 2 Egg Breakfast$11.95
2 eggs (scrambled, over easy, over medium, over hard, sunny), toast
- Breakfast Sandwich$13.95
Over hard egg, bacon, American cheese, potatoes, and brioche bun
- Breakfast Burrito$11.95
Scrambled eggs, bacon or chorizo, Cheddar cheese, flour tortilla, and salsa
- Cornflake Crusted French Toast$12.95
Powder sugar, whipped butter, and syrup
Desserts
Specials
- Rasta Pasta$17.95
Tri-colored peppers, tomato, garlic, shallot, basil, tequila lime sauce
- Baked Mac N Cheese$13.95
- NY Strip$29.00
(Steak temps) compound butter, fries, and arugula salad
- Short Rib Grilled Cheese$16.00
Cheese, short rib, caramelized onion, and sourdough
- Catch of the Day$24.00
- Tacos - Carnitas$4.95
- Tacos - Chicken$4.95
- Tacos - Steak$4.95
- Shrimp Linguine$21.00
Linguine, shrimp, garlic, white wine, lemon, butter, and parsley
- Burger and Beer Special$14.95