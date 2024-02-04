Front Porch
Birria Nachos
Specialty Tacos
- Beef Birria$6.95
Slow cooked Brisket, Cheese, Pickled Onions, Cilantro served with Consommé
- Beef with Elote$6.50
Beef, Elote, Cilantro, Pickled Onions and Consomme.
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Taco$6.95
Chicken, Bacon, Ranch, Pickled Onions, Cilantro and Consomme.
- Chicken Taco$6.50
Chicken,cheese,pickled onions, cilantro served with consommé
- Chicken with Elote$6.50
Chicken, Elote, Cilantro, Pickled Onions and Consomme.
- Oxtail Taco$8.95
Tender spiced Oxtail with Bell Pepper Melody, Cilantro, Pickled Onions and Consomme.
- Oyster Mushroom Taco$6.95
Jackfruit,cheese, pickled onions, cilantro served with consommé
- Shrimp Taco$6.75
Seasoned to perfection.
- Surf & Turf$9.95
Brisket & Shrimp Taco with Cheese, Pickled Onions, Cilantro and Consomme.
- 2 Gumbo Tacos ( Specialty )$13.95
Flour Tortilla, Cheese, Chicken, Beef, Pork Sausage.
Rice Bowls
- Jerk Oyster Mushroom Bowl$14.95
Jerk Oyster Mushroom, Mexican Rice, Spicy Pinto Beans, Pickled Onions, Chipotle Sauce, Cilantro and Veggie Consomme.
- Jerk Chicken Bowl$13.95
Jerk Chicken, Mexican Rice, Spicy Pinto Beans, Pickled Onions, Cilantro, Chipotle Sauce and Consomme.
- Gumbo$14.95
Chicken, Beef & Pork Sausage, Celery, Onions, Bell Pepper over White Rice.
- Veggie rice bowl$9.95
- Chicken bowl$13.95
Ramen
- Beef Ramen$13.95
Noodles soaked in Consomme broth, Beef, Pickled Onions, Cilantro, Boiled egg.
- Chicken Ramen$12.95
Noodles soaked in Consomme broth Chicken, Pickled Onions, Cilantro, and a Boiled egg.
- Shrimp Ramen$14.95
Noodles soaked in Consomme broth, Shrimp, Pickled Onions, Cilantro and a Boiled Egg.
- Veggie Ramen$9.95
Noodles soaked in Consomme broth, Pickled Onions, Cilantro and a Boiled Egg.