Drinks - Dining Room

N/A Beverage

kids drink
$2.50
kids drink refill
pepsi
$3.00
diet pepsi
$3.00
sierra mist
$3.00
iced tea
$3.00
gingerale
$3.00
club soda
$3.00
cranberry/club
$3.00
lemonade
$4.00
cranberry juice
$3.00
apple juice
$3.00
pineapple juice
$3.00
grapefruit juice
$3.00
orange juice
$3.00
shirley temple
$3.00
coffee
$3.00
hot tea
$3.00
milk
$3.00
cappucino
$5.00
hot chocolate
$3.00
espresso
$4.00
double espresso
$6.50
no coffee
panna water
$5.00

bottle

pelligrino
$5.00

bottle

soda refill
decaf espresso
$4.00
decaf cappucino
$5.00
double decaf espresso
$6.50
Iced Coffee
$5.00
root beer
$3.50
virgin bloody mary
$6.00
Red Bull
$5.00
Virgin lavender lemonade
$5.00
Arnold Palmer
$3.00
Tonic
$3.00
Pineapple

Coffee drink

Espresso Martini
$13.00
Bailey's Coffee
$13.00
Frangelico Coffee
$13.00
Spiced Manhattan
$13.00
Kahlua Coffee
$13.00
Sambuca Coffee
$13.00
Jameson Coffee
$13.00
Mexican Coffee
$13.00

Cocktails

Black Russian
$10.25
White Russian
$10.25
Moscow Mule
$10.25
Sex on the Beach
$10.25
Tequila Sunrise
$10.25
Margarita
$11.00
Espresso Martini
$14.00
Strawberry Margarita
$11.00
Long Island Iced Tea (call)
$12.25
Long Island Iced Tea (premium)
$13.25
Hot Toddy
$11.25
Drink Special
$13.00
Mojito
$11.25
Negroni
$11.50
Virgin Bloody Mary
$6.00
Mimosa
$10.00
Green Tea Shot
$10.00
Chocolate Martini
$14.00
Dark & Stormy
$10.25

Draft Beer

Keegan Ale
$8.00
Paradox
$8.00
Sloop Juicebomb
$8.00
Rip Van Winkle
$8.00
Awestruck
$8.00
Stella
$7.00
Downeast Cider
$8.00
Mill house
$8.00

Bottle Beer

bud light
$5.00
coors light
$5.00
*with Glass*
Becks N//A
$5.00
Budweiser
$5.00
Corona
$7.00
Heineken
$7.00
Flower Power
$8.00
Hudson North
$8.00
Mich Ultra
$5.00
Mothers Milk
$8.00
Black Cherry White Claw
$7.00
Mango White Claw
$7.00
Naked Flock Rosé
$8.00
Miller Lite
$5.00

Liquor

Grey Goose
$10.75
Orange County
$10.75
Ketel One
$9.75
Stoli
$9.75
Stoli O
$9.75
Stoli Raz
$9.75
Stoli Vanilla
$9.75
Titos
$9.75
Bombay Sapphire
$10.75
Tanqueray
$9.75
Hendricks
$10.75
Bacardi
$9.75
Captain Morgan
$9.75
Malibu
$9.75
Myers
$9.00
Owney's
$12.00
Canadian Club
$9.75
Crown Royal
$10.75
Fireball
$9.75
Hudson Bourbon
$11.75
Jack Daniels
$9.75
Jameson
$10.75
Seagrams 7
$9.75
Seagrams VO
$9.75
Knob Creek
$10.75
Makers Mark
$10.75
Bulleit Bourbon
$10.75
Jim Beam
$9.00
Hudson Rye Bourbon
$11.75
Red Stag
$9.00
don julio reposado
$11.75
hornitos
$9.75
patron silver
$11.75
Don Julio
$11.75
Mezcal
$10.75
Casamigos
$11.00
chivas regal
$10.00
dewars
$9.00
drambuie
$10.00
glenlivet
$10.00
jw red
$9.00
Johnny Walker Black
$10.00
Glenfiddich
$10.00
Aperol
$9.75

cocktail

Baileys
$9.75
Frangelico
$10.75
Grand Marnier
$10.75
Hennessey
$11.00
Kahlua
$9.00
Limoncello
$9.00
Sambuca Romano
$10.00
Sambuca Black
$10.00
Southern Comfort
$9.00
Blackberry Brandy
$8.00
Jaeger
$9.00
Rumplemintz
$9.00
St Germain
$10.00
Creme De Menthe
$8.00
B& B
$10.00

Wine Sparkling

bolla prosecco glass
$9.00

glass

bolla prosecco bottle
$32.00

bottle

Cava Glass
$10.00
Cava Bottle
$36.00
Vueve
$87.00

Wine Blush

white zinfandel glass
$10.00

glass

white zinfandel bottle
$35.00

glass

Rose Glass
$11.00
Rose Bottle
$41.00

Wine White

Albarino Glass
$12.00
chardonnay glass
$9.00

glass

Moscato Glass
$9.00
pinot grigio glass
$9.00

glass

reisling glass
$10.00

glass

sauvignon blanc glass
$9.00

glass

pinot grigio bottle
$32.00

bottle

Albarino Bottle
$45.00
chardonnay bottle
$32.00

bottle

Moscato Bottle
$32.00
reisling bottle
$35.00

bottle

sauvignon blanc bottle
$32.00

bottle

Sanoma Chardonnay Bottle
$48.00

Wine Red

Cabernet Glass
$9.00

glass

malbec glass
$9.00

glass

merlot glass
$9.00

glass

montepulciano glass
$9.00

glass

Chianti glass
$9.00

glass

pinot noir glass
$10.00

glass

cabernet bottle
$32.00

bottle

malbec bottle
$32.00

bottle

merlot bottle
$35.00

bottle

montepulciano bottle
$32.00

bottle

Chianti bottle
$32.00

bottle

pinot noir bottle
$35.00

bottle

Joseph Carr
$50.00
Wine Special Glass
$9.00
Wine Special Bottle
$32.00

Cordials

Aperol
$9.75

cocktail

Baileys
$9.75
Frangelico
$10.75
Grand Marnier
$10.75
Hennessey
$11.00
Kahlua
$9.00
Limoncello
$9.00
Sambuca Romano
$10.00
Sambuca Black
$10.00
Southern Comfort
$9.00
Blackberry Brandy
$8.00
Jaeger
$9.00
Rumplemintz
$9.00
St Germain
$10.00
Creme De Menthe
$8.00

Front Street Cocktails

Blueberry Margarita
$14.00
Lavender Lemonade
$13.00
Local Mule
$13.00
Paloma
$12.00
Red sangria
$12.00
Sorrento Spritz
$13.00
Pineapple Mojito
$13.00
Unusual Negroni
$13.00
Drink Special
$13.00
Jalapeño Pineapple Margarita
$12.00
Lavender margarita
$12.00
Smokey Mezcal Margarita
$13.00
Adult Hot Chocolate
$10.00
White sangria
$12.00

Food

Appetizer

Bang Bang Shrimp
$17.95
Buffalo Wings
$16.95
Chicken Parm Egg Rolls
$15.95
Coconut Thai Mussels
$16.95
Crab Cake
$19.95
Crispy Calamari
$15.95
Deviled Eggs
$11.95
Flatbread
$14.95
Honey-Sriracha Wings
$16.95
Nachos
$15.95
Sesame Cauliflower Bites
$12.95
Tavern Poutine
$12.95
Truffle Fries
$12.95
Tuna Tartare
$18.95
Onion Rings
$13.95

Soup & Salad

Mixed Greens Small
$6.95
Mixed Greens Large
$9.95
Roasted Beet & Goat Cheese
$16.95
Grilled Pineapple Salad
$16.95
Caesar Small
$7.95
Caesar Large
$11.95
Kale, Brussel, Sprouts & Pomegranate
$16.95
Cobb Salad
$18.95
French Onion
$9.95
New England Cup
$7.95
New England Bowl
$8.95
Tomato Basil Cup
$6.95
Tomato Basil Bowl
$7.95
Wedge Salad
$16.95

Sandwiches

Black Bean Burger
$16.95
Blackened Salmon
$18.95
Chicken Parm sandwich
$15.95
Crab Cake BLT
$19.95
Grilled Chicken Avocado
$16.95
Grilled Cheese
$15.95
Kobe Beef Burger
$16.95
Lobster Roll
$29.95
Schnitzel Sandwich
$16.95
Steak Sandwich
$19.95
Turkey Club
$15.95

Lunch Entrees

Chicken & Waffles
$21.95
Fish & Chips
$21.95
Lasagna
$21.95
Lobster Ravioli
$21.95
Roast Turkey
$21.95
Buddha Bowl
$21.95
Shepherds Pie
$21.95
Southwest Bowl
$21.95

Sides

Brussel Sprouts
$8.00
Sweet Potato Fries
$8.00
Yucca Fries
$8.00
French Fries
$6.00
Mashed Potato
$8.00
Broccoli
$8.00
Chips
$6.00
Side Of Mac And Cheese
$10.00
Avacado
$3.00

Kids

Kids Pasta
$9.00
Kids Mac & Cheese
$9.00
Kids Burger
$9.00
Kids Chicken Fingers
$9.00
Kids Grilled Chicken
$9.00

Dessert

Cheesecake
$9.00
Chocolate Tort
$9.00
Cookie Sundae
$11.00
Vanilla Ice Cream
$7.00
Cappuccino Ice Cream
$7.00
Lava Cake
$9.00
Lava Cake with Ice Cream
$11.00
Rootbeer Float
$9.00
Adult Rootbeer Float
$15.00
Ala Mode
$2.00
Apple Crisp
$8.00
Creme brule
$11.00

Specials

SHRIMP CARGO
$15.95
SALAD SPECIAL
$17.95
CRISPY DUCK ENTREE
$32.95
QUESADILLA FISH
$17.95
CHICKEN CUTLETS
$16.95
BUTTERNUT SQUASH SOUP
$8.95
BUTTERNUT SQUASH SOUP CUP
$7.95
PASTA SPECIAL
$25.95

