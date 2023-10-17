Front Street Tavern (NEW)
Drinks - Dining Room
N/A Beverage
kids drink
$2.50
kids drink refill
pepsi
$3.00
diet pepsi
$3.00
sierra mist
$3.00
iced tea
$3.00
gingerale
$3.00
club soda
$3.00
cranberry/club
$3.00
lemonade
$4.00
cranberry juice
$3.00
apple juice
$3.00
pineapple juice
$3.00
grapefruit juice
$3.00
orange juice
$3.00
shirley temple
$3.00
coffee
$3.00
hot tea
$3.00
milk
$3.00
cappucino
$5.00
hot chocolate
$3.00
espresso
$4.00
double espresso
$6.50
no coffee
panna water
$5.00
bottle
pelligrino
$5.00
bottle
soda refill
decaf espresso
$4.00
decaf cappucino
$5.00
double decaf espresso
$6.50
Iced Coffee
$5.00
root beer
$3.50
virgin bloody mary
$6.00
Red Bull
$5.00
Virgin lavender lemonade
$5.00
Arnold Palmer
$3.00
Tonic
$3.00
Pineapple
Coffee drink
Cocktails
Black Russian
$10.25
White Russian
$10.25
Moscow Mule
$10.25
Sex on the Beach
$10.25
Tequila Sunrise
$10.25
Margarita
$11.00
Espresso Martini
$14.00
Strawberry Margarita
$11.00
Long Island Iced Tea (call)
$12.25
Long Island Iced Tea (premium)
$13.25
Hot Toddy
$11.25
Drink Special
$13.00
Mojito
$11.25
Negroni
$11.50
Virgin Bloody Mary
$6.00
Mimosa
$10.00
Green Tea Shot
$10.00
Chocolate Martini
$14.00
Dark & Stormy
$10.25
Draft Beer
Bottle Beer
Liquor
Grey Goose
$10.75
Orange County
$10.75
Ketel One
$9.75
Stoli
$9.75
Stoli O
$9.75
Stoli Raz
$9.75
Stoli Vanilla
$9.75
Titos
$9.75
Bombay Sapphire
$10.75
Tanqueray
$9.75
Hendricks
$10.75
Bacardi
$9.75
Captain Morgan
$9.75
Malibu
$9.75
Myers
$9.00
Owney's
$12.00
Canadian Club
$9.75
Crown Royal
$10.75
Fireball
$9.75
Hudson Bourbon
$11.75
Jack Daniels
$9.75
Jameson
$10.75
Seagrams 7
$9.75
Seagrams VO
$9.75
Knob Creek
$10.75
Makers Mark
$10.75
Bulleit Bourbon
$10.75
Jim Beam
$9.00
Hudson Rye Bourbon
$11.75
Red Stag
$9.00
don julio reposado
$11.75
hornitos
$9.75
patron silver
$11.75
Don Julio
$11.75
Mezcal
$10.75
Casamigos
$11.00
chivas regal
$10.00
dewars
$9.00
drambuie
$10.00
glenlivet
$10.00
jw red
$9.00
Johnny Walker Black
$10.00
Glenfiddich
$10.00
Aperol
$9.75
cocktail
Baileys
$9.75
Frangelico
$10.75
Grand Marnier
$10.75
Hennessey
$11.00
Kahlua
$9.00
Limoncello
$9.00
Sambuca Romano
$10.00
Sambuca Black
$10.00
Southern Comfort
$9.00
Blackberry Brandy
$8.00
Jaeger
$9.00
Rumplemintz
$9.00
St Germain
$10.00
Creme De Menthe
$8.00
B& B
$10.00
Wine Sparkling
Wine Blush
Wine White
Albarino Glass
$12.00
chardonnay glass
$9.00
glass
Moscato Glass
$9.00
pinot grigio glass
$9.00
glass
reisling glass
$10.00
glass
sauvignon blanc glass
$9.00
glass
pinot grigio bottle
$32.00
bottle
Albarino Bottle
$45.00
chardonnay bottle
$32.00
bottle
Moscato Bottle
$32.00
reisling bottle
$35.00
bottle
sauvignon blanc bottle
$32.00
bottle
Sanoma Chardonnay Bottle
$48.00
Wine Red
Cabernet Glass
$9.00
glass
malbec glass
$9.00
glass
merlot glass
$9.00
glass
montepulciano glass
$9.00
glass
Chianti glass
$9.00
glass
pinot noir glass
$10.00
glass
cabernet bottle
$32.00
bottle
malbec bottle
$32.00
bottle
merlot bottle
$35.00
bottle
montepulciano bottle
$32.00
bottle
Chianti bottle
$32.00
bottle
pinot noir bottle
$35.00
bottle
Joseph Carr
$50.00
Wine Special Glass
$9.00
Wine Special Bottle
$32.00
Cordials
Front Street Cocktails
Blueberry Margarita
$14.00
Lavender Lemonade
$13.00
Local Mule
$13.00
Paloma
$12.00
Red sangria
$12.00
Sorrento Spritz
$13.00
Pineapple Mojito
$13.00
Unusual Negroni
$13.00
Drink Special
$13.00
Jalapeño Pineapple Margarita
$12.00
Lavender margarita
$12.00
Smokey Mezcal Margarita
$13.00
Adult Hot Chocolate
$10.00
White sangria
$12.00
Food
Appetizer
Bang Bang Shrimp
$17.95
Buffalo Wings
$16.95
Chicken Parm Egg Rolls
$15.95
Coconut Thai Mussels
$16.95
Crab Cake
$19.95
Crispy Calamari
$15.95
Deviled Eggs
$11.95
Flatbread
$14.95
Honey-Sriracha Wings
$16.95
Nachos
$15.95
Sesame Cauliflower Bites
$12.95
Tavern Poutine
$12.95
Truffle Fries
$12.95
Tuna Tartare
$18.95
Onion Rings
$13.95
Soup & Salad
Mixed Greens Small
$6.95
Mixed Greens Large
$9.95
Roasted Beet & Goat Cheese
$16.95
Grilled Pineapple Salad
$16.95
Caesar Small
$7.95
Caesar Large
$11.95
Kale, Brussel, Sprouts & Pomegranate
$16.95
Cobb Salad
$18.95
French Onion
$9.95
New England Cup
$7.95
New England Bowl
$8.95
Tomato Basil Cup
$6.95
Tomato Basil Bowl
$7.95
Wedge Salad
$16.95
Sandwiches
Lunch Entrees
Sides
Kids
Dessert
Specials
Drinks - Bar
Beer
Keegan Ale
$8.00
Paradox
$8.00
Sloop Juicebomb
$8.00
Rip Van Winkle
$8.00
Awestruck
$8.00
Stella
$7.00
Draft Cider
$8.00
becks n/a
$5.00
bud light
$5.00
budweiser
$5.00
coors light
$5.00
corona
$7.00
Flower Power
$8.00
heineken
$7.00
Hudson north
$8.00
mich ultra
$5.00
Mothers Milk
$8.00
Naked Rose
$8.00
White Claw Black Cherrry
$6.00
White Claw Mango
$6.00
Pint Beer
Cocktails
Black Russian
$10.25
White Russian
$10.25
Mojito
$10.25
Moscow Mule
$10.25
Sex on the Beach
$10.25
Tequila Sunrise
$10.25
Margarita
$11.00
Espresso Martini
$14.00
Long Island Iced Tea (call)
$12.25
Long Island Iced Tea (premium)
$13.25
Coffee Drinks
$11.25
Irish Coffee
$11.25
Hot Toddy
$11.25
Carribbean Coffee
$11.25
Italian Coffeee
$11.25
Mexican Coffee
$11.25
Baileys Coffee
$11.25
Drink Special
$13.00
Mojito
$11.25
Mimosa
$10.00
Green Tea Shot
$10.00
Chocolate Martini
$14.00
coffee drink
Specialty Cocktails
Front Street Tavern (NEW) Location and Ordering Hours
(845) 853-8500
Open now • Closes at 3:45AM